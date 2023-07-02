EPIC Acquisition Corp

Directors' Report

For the six months ended 31 March 2023

EPIC Acquisition Corp (the "Company") is a special purpose acquisition company which is seeking to identify, acquire and develop an innovative company operating in the consumer sector in the European Economic Area or the United Kingdom which has the potential for significant growth in Asian markets.

Overview

EPIC Acquisition Corp was admitted to listing and trading on Euronext Amsterdam on 6 December 2021, raising €154,116,130 in its initial offering (the "Offering", or the "IPO") 15,411,613 units (the "Units") at €10.00 per Unit, consisting of one Class A Redeemable Ordinary Share and one half (1/2) of a warrant (a "Public Warrant"). These proceeds were placed in an escrow account held with ABN AMRO Bank in Amsterdam (the "Escrow Account") as outlined in the Prospectus published by the Company on 3 December 2021 (available on the Company's website www.epicacquisitioncorp.com).

In conjunction with the Offering, the Company's sponsor, EAC Sponsor Limited (the "Sponsor") subscribed for 3,750,000 Class B Ordinary Shares and 3,814,289 warrants (the "Founder Warrants") in a private placement, raising €5,721,434.

Since the completion of its Offering, the Company's management has been focused on identifying a potential target for a business combination within the meaning of the Prospectus (a "Business Combination"), and this process is ongoing. The Company had until 25 April 2023 to complete a Business Combination (the "Initial Business Combination Deadline"), subject to the first extension Period and the subsequent extensions (the "Extension Periods"), in each case, if approved by an ordinary resolution of the holders of Class A Redeemable Ordinary Shares and Class B Ordinary Shares.

On 30 March 2023, the Company published a shareholder circular (the "Circular") and notice of an extraordinary general meeting of the Company's shareholders (the "Extension EGM"). The Circular set out proposals for a new extension and redemption structure, whereby the Company will have a maximum of nine months from the Initial Business Combination Deadline to complete a Business Combination. The new extension and redemption structure was approved by shareholders at the Extension EGM.

The new extension structure provides for (i) an initial three-month extension period from the Initial Business Combination Deadline to 25 July 2023 (the "First Extension"), and thereafter (ii) the board of directors of the Company (the "Board") will have the right to extend the Business Combination Deadline up to six times by an additional month each time (each such extension a "Subsequent Extension", and, together with the First Extension, the "Extensions") to 25 January 2024. The Company will make available €0.03 in relation to each Public Share (in aggregate, the "Public Shares", being the Class A Redeemable Ordinary Shares in the capital of the Company excluding the Class A Redeemable Ordinary Shares issued to the Sponsor and its affiliates at the time of the IPO, ESO Alternative Investments LP and a fund of TT Bond Partners (together the "Sponsor Affiliates")) which remains outstanding after the Pre-Extension Share Redemption (as defined below) (each a "Remaining Public Share"). In connection with each Subsequent Extension, the Sponsor has undertaken to pay into the Escrow Account an amount equal to €0.01 in relation to each Remaining Public Share. The Company will apply the Unused Overfunding Amount (as defined below) to offset the Sponsor's payment obligations in connection with the Extensions.

In connection with the new extension structure, holders of Public Shares were permitted to redeem their Public Shares (each such redemption being a "Pre-Extension Share Redemption") between 30 March 2023 and 19 April 2023 (the "Pre- Extension Redemption Period"), for the gross redemption price equal to €10.225 per Public Share plus any interest accrued on the purchase price less any release fees or other charges payable in connection with the Escrow Account. This amount was €10.32 per Public Share.

2