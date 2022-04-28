Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Epic Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EPOR   US29428L4032

EPIC CORP.

(EPOR)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  04/26 11:30:17 am EDT
0.001000 USD    0.00%
02:06aSanofi profit gain beats market view on bestseller drug Dupixent
RE
02:02aSanofi profit gain beats market view on bestseller drug Dupixent
RE
04/01Sanofi to float drug ingredients manufacturing business on May 6
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sanofi profit gain beats market view on bestseller drug Dupixent

04/28/2022 | 02:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Sanofi logo at the company's headquarters during the annual results news conference in Paris

(Reuters) - French healthcare group Sanofi's first-quarter adjusted earnings gained 16.2% on sales growth of its bestselling drug Dupixent and a rebound in demand for prescription-free drugs.

First-quarter business operating income, or adjusted earnings before interest and tax, rose to 3.07 billion euros ($3.23 billion), surpassing the average analyst estimate of 2.84 billion euros posted on the company's website.

The drugmaker added it would stop patient recruitment for clinical trials in Russia and Belarus, following Russia's attack on Ukraine, causing study results in the area of multiple sclerosis and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) to be delayed.

The timing of requests for regulatory approval, however, was unchanged, it added.

The company last month said peak annual sales for Dupixent, jointly developed with Regeneron, would be more than 13 billion euros, up from a previous target of more than 10 billion.

The drug's potential use against COPD, sometimes called smoker's lung, would come on top of that and trial results have so far been expected next year.

Sanofi said on Thursday that it still expects 2022 adjusted group earnings per share to grow at a low double-digit percentage.

Revenues of eczema and asthma treatment Dupixent jumped over 45% to 1.61 billion euros, beating an analyst consensus of 1.58 billion euros, on prescriptions in dermatitis, asthma and certain nasal infections.

The French group added that it and partner GlaxoSmithKline, who fell behind in the race to launch a COVID-19 vaccine, were working on a next-generation booster vaccine for broad protection against all coronavirus variants of concern, with trial data expected during the second quarter of this year.

($1 = 0.9500 euros)

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EPIC CORP. 0.00% 0.001 Delayed Quote.-85.71%
GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC 2.98% 1806.8 Delayed Quote.11.85%
L'ORÉAL 0.99% 341.55 Real-time Quote.-18.08%
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. -0.19% 673.51 Delayed Quote.6.65%
SANOFI 2.01% 103.34 Real-time Quote.16.66%
SIEGFRIED HOLDING AG 0.14% 705 Delayed Quote.-20.74%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.53% 73.488 Delayed Quote.-0.09%
All news about EPIC CORP.
02:06aSanofi profit gain beats market view on bestseller drug Dupixent
RE
02:02aSanofi profit gain beats market view on bestseller drug Dupixent
RE
04/01Sanofi to float drug ingredients manufacturing business on May 6
RE
2021APPLE, EPIC ANTITRUST RULING ISSUED : Bloomberg
MT
2021APPLE INC. : Is it really the end of the Apple supercycle?
2019Epic Corporation Announces Updates on Disruptive Cryptocurrency
CI
2019Epic To Seek Acquisitions
CI
2019Epic Presents the Epic Monetary System
CI
2019EPIC Corporation Announces the Resignation of James G. Xilas as Officer and Director
CI
2015Epic Corp. announced that it expects to receive $2 million in funding.
CI
More news
Chart EPIC CORP.
Duration : Period :
Epic Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
Ronald S. Tucker Chairman, President, Chief Executive Officer & CFO
Leticia I. Tucker Secretary, Treasurer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EPIC CORP.-85.71%0
CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED-11.01%12 101
MITSUBISHI HC CAPITAL INC.1.58%6 515
POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED-0.67%4 096
JMT NETWORK SERVICES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED25.55%3 568
FAR EAST HORIZON LIMITED-7.66%3 514