Epic Gas Ltd    EPIC-ME   VGG3175Q1081

EPIC GAS LTD

(EPIC-ME)
  Report
End-of-day quote Oslo Bors - 10/12
13.5 NOK   0.00%
03:10aEPIC GAS : September 2020
PU
09/10EPIC GAS : August 2020
PU
08/18GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Busy session on the M&A front
Epic Gas : September 2020

10/13/2020 | 03:10am EDT

September 2020 Pressure Market Assessment

12 MONTH / ONE YEAR TIME CHARTER MARKET (US$/DAY)

$16,000

$14,000

$12,000

$10,000

$8,000

$6,000

$4,000

Jan-10…

Jul-10

Jan-11…

Jul-11

Jan-12…

Jul-12

Jan-13…

Jul-13

Jan-14…

Jul-14

Jan-15

Jul-15

Jan-16

Jul-16

Jan-17

Jul-17

Jan-18

Jul-18

Jan-19

Jul-19

Jan-20

Jul-20

3,500cbm-Steem1960

5,000cbm-Steem1960

7,500cbm-Grieg, Gibson, BRS

11,000cbm-Grieg, Epic, Braemar

US$/Day

Sep-20

Aug-20

Monthly Change

Historical Avg*

11,000cbm

$13,205

$13,171

$34

$13,696

7,500cbm

$10,603

$10,603

$0

$11,264

5,000cbm

$8,416

$8,384

$32

$8,856

3,500cbm

$7,003

$7,068

-$65

$7,363

*3,500cbm, 5,000cbm & 7,500cbm since Jan'10 *11,000cbm since Nov'14

An uptick in activity levels in the European market reduced the availability of smaller vessels in the region but there was no significant change in freight levels. The larger pressurised vessels have benefited from increased trans-Atlantic voyages as US-origin cargoes find their way to West African ports. The Middle East Gulf was quieter due to maintenance at one of the export facilities. The international fleet's newbuilding orderbook has four pressure vessels that will deliver in the final quarter of 2020, and eight in 2021 which is equivalent to 2.3% of the total number of vessels in the fleet.

For further information please see www.epic-gas.comor,

Contact our Investor Relations team: ir@epic-gas.com

Disclaimer

Epic Gas Ltd. published this content on 13 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2020 07:09:09 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 183 M - -
Net income 2020 8,00 M - -
Net Debt 2020 276 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 18,5x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 158 M 157 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,37x
EV / Sales 2021 2,00x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 16,5%
Chart EPIC GAS LTD
Duration : Period :
Epic Gas Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 2,12 $
Last Close Price 1,48 $
Spread / Highest target 43,0%
Spread / Average Target 43,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 43,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles Goodson Maltby Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andreas Sohmen-Pao Chairman
Uta Urbaniak-Sage Chief Financial Officer
Niraj Singh Technical Director
Nicholas Lykiardopulo Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EPIC GAS LTD-7.53%157
EVERGREEN MARINE CORPORATION (TAIWAN) LTD.31.45%2 739
WALLENIUS WILHELMSEN ASA-27.68%721
STAR BULK CARRIERS CORP.-39.97%681
DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S-2.16%638
KOREA LINE CORPORATION-25.00%354
Categories
