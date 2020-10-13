Epic Gas : September 2020

September 2020 Pressure Market Assessment

12 MONTH / ONE YEAR TIME CHARTER MARKET (US$/DAY)

$16,000 $14,000 $12,000 $10,000 $8,000 $6,000 $4,000 Jan-10… Jul-10 Jan-11… Jul-11 Jan-12… Jul-12 Jan-13… Jul-13 Jan-14… Jul-14 Jan-15 Jul-15 Jan-16 Jul-16 Jan-17 Jul-17 Jan-18 Jul-18 Jan-19 Jul-19 Jan-20 Jul-20 3,500cbm-Steem1960 5,000cbm-Steem1960 7,500cbm-Grieg, Gibson, BRS 11,000cbm-Grieg, Epic, Braemar

US$/Day Sep-20 Aug-20 Monthly Change Historical Avg* 11,000cbm $13,205 $13,171 $34 $13,696 7,500cbm $10,603 $10,603 $0 $11,264 5,000cbm $8,416 $8,384 $32 $8,856 3,500cbm $7,003 $7,068 -$65 $7,363

*3,500cbm, 5,000cbm & 7,500cbm since Jan'10 *11,000cbm since Nov'14

An uptick in activity levels in the European market reduced the availability of smaller vessels in the region but there was no significant change in freight levels. The larger pressurised vessels have benefited from increased trans-Atlantic voyages as US-origin cargoes find their way to West African ports. The Middle East Gulf was quieter due to maintenance at one of the export facilities. The international fleet's newbuilding orderbook has four pressure vessels that will deliver in the final quarter of 2020, and eight in 2021 which is equivalent to 2.3% of the total number of vessels in the fleet.

