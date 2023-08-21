EPIC Suisse | Half-Year Report 2023 | EPIC at a Glance

EPIC at a Glance

EPIC Suisse AG is a Swiss real estate company with a high-quality property portfolio mainly located in Switzerland's major economic hubs, specifically the Lake Geneva Region and the Zurich Economic Area. The company has a strong track record in sourcing, acquiring, (re)developing and actively managing commercial properties in Switzerland. EPIC has been listed on SIX Swiss Exchange since May 2022.

Our portfolio as at 30 June 2023

Market value of the portfolio Portfolio by use Based on market value

CHF

43% Offices

1.5 billion 38% Retail

14 % Logistics / industrial 5% Developments