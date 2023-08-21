Half-Year Report
2023
EPIC at a Glance
EPIC Suisse AG is a Swiss real estate company with a high-quality property portfolio mainly located in Switzerland's major economic hubs, specifically the Lake Geneva Region and the Zurich Economic Area. The company has a strong track record in sourcing, acquiring, (re)developing and actively managing commercial properties in Switzerland. EPIC has been listed on SIX Swiss Exchange since May 2022.
Our portfolio as at 30 June 2023
Market value of the portfolio
Portfolio by use
Based on market value
CHF
43% Offices
1.5 billion 38% Retail
14 % Logistics / industrial 5% Developments
Portfolio by region
Based on market value
36%
Zurich Economic Area
50%
14%
Lake Geneva Region
Other locations1
25
324'575m2
Properties
Rentable area of investment properties in operation
8.1years
4.6%
WAULT
Net rental income yield of investment
properties in operation (annualised)
1 Other locations refer to the properties in Glarus, St. Gallen and Roggwil.
Key Figures
Result
Unit
H1 2023
H1 2022
Rental income from real estate properties
CHF ('000)
32'872
30'661
Net operating income (NOI)1
CHF ('000)
30'738
28'271
Net gain (loss) from revaluation of properties
CHF ('000)
(5'885)
5'278
EBITDA (incl. revaluation on properties)
CHF ('000)
20'654
24'411
EBITDA (excl. revaluation on properties)
CHF ('000)
26'539
19'133
Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT)
CHF ('000)
20'558
24'315
Profit (incl. revaluation effects)
CHF ('000)
11'230
38'724
Profit (excl. revaluation effects)2
CHF ('000)
20'856
13'546
Net rental income yield properties in operation (annualised)
%
4.6%
4.2%
Balance sheet
Unit
30 Jun 2023
31 Dec 2022
Total assets
CHF ('000)
1'572'084
1'563'201
Equity (NAV)
CHF ('000)
798'616
818'412
Equity ratio
%
50.8%
52.4%
Return on equity (incl. revaluation effects)3 (annualised for H1 2023)
%
2.8%
8.1%
Return on equity (excl. revaluation effects)4 (annualised for H1 2023)
%
5.2%
4.7%
Mortgage-secured bank loans
CHF ('000)
617'547
595'966
Weighted average interest rate on mortgage-secured bank loans
%
1.3%
1.0%
Weighted average residual maturity of mortgage-secured bank loans
Years
5.1
4.1
Net loan to value (LTV) ratio5
%
39.7%
38.3%
Portfolio
Unit
30 Jun 2023
31 Dec 2022
Total portfolio
CHF ('000)
1'514'744
1'501'882
Investment properties in operation
CHF ('000)
1'441'689
1'447'761
Investment properties under development/construction
CHF ('000)
73'055
54'121
Reported vacancy rate (properties in operation)
%
4.4%
5.8%
Adjusted vacancy rate (properties in operation)6
%
2.8%
3.3%
WAULT (weighted average unexpired lease term)
Years
8.1
8.2
Information per share
Unit
30 Jun 2023
31 Dec 2022
Number of outstanding shares as at period end
# ('000)
10'330
10'330
Net asset value ("NAV") per share
CHF
77.31
79.23
Share price on SIX Swiss Exchange
CHF
62.00
63.50
H1 2023
H1 2022
Weighted average number of outstanding shares
# ('000)
10'330
8'052
Earnings per share (incl. revaluation effects)
CHF
1.09
4.81
Earnings per share (excl. revaluation effects)
CHF
2.02
1.68
- Rental income from real estate properties plus other income less direct expenses related to properties
- Profit after tax before other comprehensive income excluding revaluation of properties and derivatives and related deferred taxes as well as any related foreign exchange effects
- Profit after tax before other comprehensive income divided by the average IFRS NAV. The average IFRS NAV corresponds to ½ of the sum of the IFRS NAV at the beginning and at the end of the reporting period
- Profit after tax before other comprehensive income excluding revaluation of properties and derivatives and related deferred taxes as well as any rela- ted foreign exchange effects divided by the average IFRS NAV. The average IFRS NAV corresponds to ½ of the sum of the IFRS NAV at the beginning and at the end of the reporting period
- Ratio of net debt to the market value of total real estate properties including the right-of-use of the land
- Reported vacancy rate adjusted for absorption and strategic vacancy in certain properties in operation (i.e. Zänti Volketswil, Biopôle Serine)
For alternative performance measures' descriptions, please refer to page 50
EPIC Suisse | Half-Year Report 2023 | Table of Contents
Table of Contents
Letter to Shareholders
6
Report on the Half-Year Results
8
Consolidated Interim Financial Statements
10
Notes to the Consolidated Interim Financial Statements
15
Independent Valuer's Report
44
Alternative Performance Measures
50
Investor Relations Information
52
Imprint/Disclaimer
53
