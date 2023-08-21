Half-Year Report

2023

EPIC at a Glance

EPIC Suisse AG is a Swiss real estate company with a high-quality property portfolio mainly located in Switzerland's major economic hubs, specifically the Lake Geneva Region and the Zurich Economic Area. The company has a strong track record in sourcing, acquiring, (re)developing and actively managing commercial properties in Switzerland. EPIC has been listed on SIX Swiss Exchange since May 2022.

Our portfolio as at 30 June 2023

Market value of the portfolio

Portfolio by use

Based on market value

CHF

43% Offices

1.5 billion 38% Retail

14 %  Logistics / industrial 5% Developments

Portfolio by region

Based on market value

36%

Zurich Economic Area

50%

14%

Lake Geneva Region

Other locations1

25

324'575m2

Properties

Rentable area of investment properties in operation

8.1years

4.6%

WAULT

Net rental income yield of investment

properties in operation (annualised)

1 Other locations refer to the properties in Glarus, St. Gallen and Roggwil.

Key Figures

Result

Unit

H1 2023

H1 2022

Rental income from real estate properties

CHF ('000)

32'872

30'661

Net operating income (NOI)1

CHF ('000)

30'738

28'271

Net gain (loss) from revaluation of properties

CHF ('000)

(5'885)

5'278

EBITDA (incl. revaluation on properties)

CHF ('000)

20'654

24'411

EBITDA (excl. revaluation on properties)

CHF ('000)

26'539

19'133

Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT)

CHF ('000)

20'558

24'315

Profit (incl. revaluation effects)

CHF ('000)

11'230

38'724

Profit (excl. revaluation effects)2

CHF ('000)

20'856

13'546

Net rental income yield properties in operation (annualised)

%

4.6%

4.2%

Balance sheet

Unit

30 Jun 2023

31 Dec 2022

Total assets

CHF ('000)

1'572'084

1'563'201

Equity (NAV)

CHF ('000)

798'616

818'412

Equity ratio

%

50.8%

52.4%

Return on equity (incl. revaluation effects)3 (annualised for H1 2023)

%

2.8%

8.1%

Return on equity (excl. revaluation effects)4 (annualised for H1 2023)

%

5.2%

4.7%

Mortgage-secured bank loans

CHF ('000)

617'547

595'966

Weighted average interest rate on mortgage-secured bank loans

%

1.3%

1.0%

Weighted average residual maturity of mortgage-secured bank loans

Years

5.1

4.1

Net loan to value (LTV) ratio5

%

39.7%

38.3%

Portfolio

Unit

30 Jun 2023

31 Dec 2022

Total portfolio

CHF ('000)

1'514'744

1'501'882

Investment properties in operation

CHF ('000)

1'441'689

1'447'761

Investment properties under development/construction

CHF ('000)

73'055

54'121

Reported vacancy rate (properties in operation)

%

4.4%

5.8%

Adjusted vacancy rate (properties in operation)6

%

2.8%

3.3%

WAULT (weighted average unexpired lease term)

Years

8.1

8.2

Information per share

Unit

30 Jun 2023

31 Dec 2022

Number of outstanding shares as at period end

# ('000)

10'330

10'330

Net asset value ("NAV") per share

CHF

77.31

79.23

Share price on SIX Swiss Exchange

CHF

62.00

63.50

H1 2023

H1 2022

Weighted average number of outstanding shares

# ('000)

10'330

8'052

Earnings per share (incl. revaluation effects)

CHF

1.09

4.81

Earnings per share (excl. revaluation effects)

CHF

2.02

1.68

  1. Rental income from real estate properties plus other income less direct expenses related to properties
  2. Profit after tax before other comprehensive income excluding revaluation of properties and derivatives and related deferred taxes as well as any related foreign exchange effects
  3. Profit after tax before other comprehensive income divided by the average IFRS NAV. The average IFRS NAV corresponds to ½ of the sum of the IFRS NAV at the beginning and at the end of the reporting period
  4. Profit after tax before other comprehensive income excluding revaluation of properties and derivatives and related deferred taxes as well as any rela- ted foreign exchange effects divided by the average IFRS NAV. The average IFRS NAV corresponds to ½ of the sum of the IFRS NAV at the beginning and at the end of the reporting period
  5. Ratio of net debt to the market value of total real estate properties including the right-of-use of the land
  6. Reported vacancy rate adjusted for absorption and strategic vacancy in certain properties in operation (i.e. Zänti Volketswil, Biopôle Serine)

For alternative performance measures' descriptions, please refer to page 50

EPIC Suisse | Half-Year Report 2023 | Table of Contents

Table of Contents

Letter to Shareholders

6

Report on the Half-Year Results

8

Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

10

Notes to the Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

15

Independent Valuer's Report

44

Alternative Performance Measures

50

Investor Relations Information

52

Imprint/Disclaimer

53

