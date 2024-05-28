EPIC Suisse AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results
Media release - Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
Zurich, 28 May 2024
EPIC Suisse releases high level Q1 2024 numbers in line with majority shareholder's reporting obligations
EPIC Suisse AG (the “Company” and “EPIC”, the consolidated group; SIX: EPIC), publishes today high-level figures1 for the period 1 January 2024 to 31 March 2024 in parallel with its indirect majority shareholder, Alrov Properties & Lodgings Ltd (the “Alrov Group”):
Financial calendar
______________________
1 In line with the Q1 / 3-month 2024 report published today by EPIC co-founder and indirect majority shareholder Alrov Group on the Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange.
Contact information
Valérie Scholtes, CFO, EPIC Suisse AG, Phone: +41 44 388 81 00, E-mail: investors@epic.ch
EPIC Suisse AG is a Swiss real estate company with a high-quality property portfolio of over CHF 1.5 billion in market value. It has a sizeable development pipeline and a strong track record in sourcing, acquiring, (re)developing and actively managing commercial properties in Switzerland. EPIC’s investment properties are mainly located in Switzerland's major economic hubs, specifically the Lake Geneva Region and the Zurich Economic Area. Listed on SIX Swiss Exchange since May 2022 (SIX ticker symbol EPIC; Swiss Security Number (Valorennummer) 51613168; ISIN number CH0516131684). More information: www.epic.ch
Disclaimer
This publication may contain specific forward-looking statements, e.g. statements including terms like "believe", "assume", "expect", "forecast", "project", "may", "could", "might", "will" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may result in a substantial divergence between the actual results, financial situation, development or performance of EPIC Suisse AG and those explicitly or implicitly presumed in these statements. Against the background of these uncertainties, readers should not rely on forward-looking statements. EPIC Suisse AG assumes no responsibility to update forward-looking statements or to adapt them to future events or developments.
Additional features:
File: Media release (PDF)
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|EPIC Suisse AG
|Seefeldstrasse 5a
|8008 Zürich
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|044 388 81 00
|E-mail:
|info@epic.ch
|Internet:
|www.epic.ch
|ISIN:
|CH0516131684
|Valor:
|51613168
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1911735
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
1911735 28-May-2024 CET/CEST