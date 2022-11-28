Advanced search
    EPIC   CH0516131684

EPIC SUISSE AG

(EPIC)
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:31 2022-11-25 am EST
61.10 CHF    0.00%
08/30Epic Suisse's H1 Income Doubles on Revaluation Gains
MT
08/30EPIC Suisse AG publishes today its first half-year results for 2022 in line with its growth strategy
EQ
08/02Implenia Wins $211 Million Contracts For Two Swiss Development Projects
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

EPIC Suisse releases high level Q3 2022 numbers in line with majority shareholder's reporting obligations

11/28/2022 | 01:02am EST
EPIC Suisse AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results
EPIC Suisse releases high level Q3 2022 numbers in line with majority shareholder's reporting obligations

28-Nov-2022 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Media release - Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Zurich, 28 November 2022

 

EPIC Suisse releases high level Q3 2022 numbers in line with majority shareholder's reporting obligations

EPIC Suisse AG (the “Company” and “EPIC”, the consolidated group; SIX: EPIC), publishes today high-level figures1 for the period 1 January 2022 to 30 September 2022 in parallel with its majority shareholder, Alrov Properties & Lodgings Ltd (the “Alrov Group”):

  • Fair value of the portfolio as at 30 September 2022 totals CHF 1.49 billion split into Investment properties in operation at CHF 1’449 million (31 Dec 2021: CHF 1’434 million) and Investment properties under development / construction at CHF 44 million (31 Dec 2021: CHF 32 million)
  • Total income (defined as rental income and other income) for Investment properties in operation for the 9-month period 2022 amounts to CHF 46.9 million
  • Total bank debt as at 30 September 2022 is CHF 596 million (31 Dec 2021: CHF 733 million2)
  • The IFRS NAV stands at CHF 814 million as at 30 September 2022 (31 Dec 2021: CHF 578 million)

______________________________________________________

In line with the Q3 / 9-month 2022 report published today by EPIC co-founder and majority shareholder Alrov Group on the Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange.

2 Excluding the corporate bank debt at the level of the Company, which was fully repaid following the IPO.

Financial calendar

Annual Report 2022: 27 March 2023
Annual General Meeting of Shareholders: 26 April 2023

Contact information

Valérie Scholtes, CFO, EPIC Suisse AG, Phone: +41 44 388 81 00, E-mail: investors@epic.ch 

About EPIC Suisse AG

EPIC Suisse AG is a Swiss real estate company with a high-quality property portfolio of about CHF 1.5 billion in market value. It has a sizeable development pipeline and a strong track record in sourcing, acquiring, (re)developing and actively managing commercial properties in Switzerland. EPIC’s investment properties are mainly located in Switzerland's major economic hubs, specifically the Lake Geneva Region and the Zurich Economic Area. Listed on SIX Swiss Exchange since May 2022 (SIX ticker symbol EPIC; Swiss Security Number (Valorennummer) 51613168; ISIN number CH0516131684). More information: www.epic.ch

Disclaimer

This publication may contain specific forward-looking statements, e.g. statements including terms like "believe", "assume", "expect", "forecast", "project", "may", "could", "might", "will" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may result in a substantial divergence between the actual results, financial situation, development or performance of EPIC Suisse AG and those explicitly or implicitly presumed in these statements. Against the background of these uncertainties, readers should not rely on forward-looking statements. EPIC Suisse AG assumes no responsibility to update forward-looking statements or to adapt them to future events or developments.


Additional features:


File: Media Release (PDF)
End of Inside Information
Language: English
Company: EPIC Suisse AG
Seefeldstrasse 5a
8008 Zürich
Switzerland
Phone: 044 388 81 00
E-mail: info@epic.ch
Internet: www.epic.ch
ISIN: CH0516131684
Valor: 51613168
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1497435

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1497435  28-Nov-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1497435&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
