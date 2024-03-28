Invitation to the Annual General Meeting 2024

EPIC Suisse AG
/ Key word(s): AGMEGM
Ladies and Gentlemen
Please find attached for information purposes a copy of the invitation to the Annual General Meeting on 25 April 2024.
Contact information
Valérie Scholtes, CFO, EPIC Suisse AG, Phone: +41 44 388 81 00, E-mail: investors@epic.ch
About EPIC Suisse AG
EPIC Suisse AG is a Swiss real estate company with a high-quality property portfolio of CHF 1.5 billion in market value. It has a sizeable development pipeline and a strong track record in sourcing, acquiring, (re)developing and actively managing commercial properties in Switzerland. EPIC’s investment properties are mainly located in Switzerland's major economic hubs, specifically the Lake Geneva Region and the Zurich Economic Area. Listed on SIX Swiss Exchange since May 2022 (SIX ticker symbol EPIC; Swiss Security Number (Valorennummer) 51613168; ISIN number CH0516131684). More information: www.epic.ch
Additional features:
File: Invitation (PDF)
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|EPIC Suisse AG
|Seefeldstrasse 5a
|8008 Zürich
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|044 388 81 00
|E-mail:
|info@epic.ch
|Internet:
|www.epic.ch
|ISIN:
|CH0516131684
|Valor:
|51613168
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1869101
|End of News
|EQS News Service
1869101 28.03.2024 CET/CEST