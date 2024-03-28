EPIC Suisse AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM
Invitation to the Annual General Meeting 2024

28.03.2024 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Ladies and Gentlemen
 
Please find attached for information purposes a copy of the invitation to the Annual General Meeting on 25 April 2024.
 
 
Contact information
Valérie Scholtes, CFO, EPIC Suisse AG, Phone: +41 44 388 81 00, E-mail: investors@epic.ch
 
About EPIC Suisse AG
EPIC Suisse AG is a Swiss real estate company with a high-quality property portfolio of CHF 1.5 billion in market value. It has a sizeable development pipeline and a strong track record in sourcing, acquiring, (re)developing and actively managing commercial properties in Switzerland. EPIC’s investment properties are mainly located in Switzerland's major economic hubs, specifically the Lake Geneva Region and the Zurich Economic Area. Listed on SIX Swiss Exchange since May 2022 (SIX ticker symbol EPIC; Swiss Security Number (Valorennummer) 51613168; ISIN number CH0516131684). More information: www.epic.ch
Additional features:

File: Invitation (PDF)

End of Media Release

Language: English
Company: EPIC Suisse AG
Seefeldstrasse 5a
8008 Zürich
Switzerland
Phone: 044 388 81 00
E-mail: info@epic.ch
Internet: www.epic.ch
ISIN: CH0516131684
Valor: 51613168
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1869101

 
End of News EQS News Service

1869101  28.03.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1869101&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_com~~~71435185-72e2-4ff3-98c0-1866a1714c4a