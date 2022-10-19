Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. EpicQuest Education Group International Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EEIQ   VGG3104J1003

EPICQUEST EDUCATION GROUP INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(EEIQ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

EpicQuest Education International : Company Presentation October 2022

10/19/2022 | 02:06pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EpicQuest

Education Group

International

Company Presentation

October 2022

2
EpicQuest Education Group International

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain of the statements made in this document are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning and protections of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to our beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, assumptions, estimates, intentions, and future performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond our control, and which may cause the actual results, performance, capital, ownership or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be forward-looking statements. You can identify these forward-looking statements through our use of words such as "may," "will," "anticipate," "assume," "should," "indicate," "would," "believe," "contemplate,"

"expect," "estimate," "continue," "plan," "point to," "project," "could," "intend," "target" and other similar

LOREM IPSUM DOLOR SIT AMET,

words and expressions of the future.

CONSECTETUER ADIPISCING ELIT. 12

All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to us are expressly qualified in their entirety by this

cautionary notice, including, without limitation, those risks and uncertainties described in our most recent

Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetuer adipiscing elit.

Form 20-F and otherwise in our SEC reports and filings. Such reports are available upon request from the

Maecenas porttitor congue massa. Fusce posuere, magna

Company, or from the Securities and Exchange Commission, including through the SEC's Internet website at

sed pulvinar ultricies, purus lectus malesuada libero, sit amet

wwwcommodo.sec.govmagna. Weroshavequisnournaobligation. and do not undertake to update, revise or correct any of the forward- looking statements after the date hereof, or after the respective dates on which any such statements otherwise are made.

Equity Snapshot

Nasdaq: EEIQ

Stock Price (10/17/22)

Shares Outstanding

Market Capitalization

Revenue (TTM)

Net Income (TTM)

EPS (TTM)

LOREM IPSUM DOLOR SIT AMET,

Cash

CONSECTETUER ADIPISCING ELIT. 12

Total Assets

Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetuer adipiscing elit. MaecenasDeferredporttitorRevenuecongue massa. Fusce posuere, magna

sed pulvinar ultricies, purus lectus malesuada libero, sit amet

Total Equity

FYE: September 30 $1.00 11,045,313 $11.0 million $6.3 million ($3.3) million ($0.31) $12.9 million $26.2 million $4.6 million $16.3 million

All financial statement figures are as of March 31, 2022

3

TTM = Trailing Twelve Months

1

Company Overview

  • We provide comprehensive education solutions for domestic and international students interested in college and university programs in the US, Canada and the UK
  • In January 2022, we acquired a controlling equity position in EduGlobal College based in the metro Vancouver which provides English language programs for international students and a
    'transfer pathway' for students to pursue degrees in Canada
  • In December 2021, we acquired a right to a controlling equity

LOREM IPSUM DOLOR SITinAMET,Toledo, Ohio; the college provides position in Davis College

CONSECTETUERcareer-training programs,ADIPISCINGa practicalELIT. 12academic route for students

  • LoremStrongipsumrelationshipdo or s t amet, consectetuerwith theadipiscingregionalelit. campuses of Miami

Maecenas porttitor congue massa. Fusce posuere, magna

University of Ohio where we offer an array of services

sed pulvinar ultricies, purus lectus malesuada libero, sit amet commodofor Chinesemagna rosstudentsquis urna. to study abroad

4

EpicQuest Edication 2

EpicQuest Education: Business Model

EduGlobal

College

Regional

Campuses of

Miami

University

New

Business

OLOR SIT

AMET,

CONSECT

EpicQuestETUER

ADIPISCIN

EducationG ELIT. 12

Group

Traditional

Business

Davis

College

UK

Universities

5

EpicQuest Education Group International 3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Elite Education Group International Ltd. published this content on 19 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2022 18:04:56 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about EPICQUEST EDUCATION GROUP INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
02:06pEpicquest Education International : Company Presentation October 2022
PU
12:56pEpicquest Education International : Company Commissioned Research Zacks Small-Cap Research..
PU
10/12EpicQuest Education Announces Davis College and EduGlobal College Updates
PR
09/12EpicQuest Education Announces Davis College and EduGlobal College Sign MOUs and Recruit..
PR
09/07EpicQuest Education to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Con..
PR
08/31Elite Education Changes Name to EpicQuest Education; Shares Decline
MT
08/31Elite Education Group International Limited Announces Corporate Name Change to EpicQues..
PR
08/31Elite Education Group International Limited has Changed its Name to EpicQuest Education..
CI
08/24Elite Education International : Company Presentation August 2022
PU
08/09Elite Education International : Company Presentation August 2022
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 7,26 M - -
Net income 2022 0,19 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 50,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 11,0 M 11,0 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,52x
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees 39
Free-Float 32,9%
Chart EPICQUEST EDUCATION GROUP INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
EpicQuest Education Group International Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EPICQUEST EDUCATION GROUP INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 1,00 $
Average target price 10,00 $
Spread / Average Target 900%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jian Bo Zhang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Zhen Yu Wu Chief Financial Officer & Director
Yun Xia Xu VP, Chief Operating & Marketing Officer
Craig Wilson Independent Director
G. Michael Pratt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EPICQUEST EDUCATION GROUP INTERNATIONAL LIMITED-69.70%11
KOOLEARN TECHNOLOGY HOLDING LIMITED503.02%4 081
NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC.13.14%4 038
GRAND CANYON EDUCATION, INC.-2.14%2 697
TAL EDUCATION GROUP1.78%2 595
STRIDE, INC.36.57%1 921