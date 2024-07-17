The Integration of AI in EEIQ's Davis University and EduGlobal College Expected to Improve Academic Outcomes

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ: EEIQ), ("EpicQuest Education", "EEIQ" or the "Company"), a provider of higher education for domestic and international students in the US, Canada and the UK, today announced that it has embarked on a strategic plan to integrate AI into an array of its operations as well as to leverage AI to improve student learning and achievement.

"We believe that AI will bolster our mission of internationalization since it will help to bridge language barriers, bolster recruiting and admission, and optimize current and future cross-cultural partnerships," said Zhenyu Wu, CFO of EpicQuest Education. "We plan to integrate AI into a wide spectrum of our business activities and believe that AI will revolutionize the way that institutions of higher learning function. EpicQuest Education plans to be a leader in the early adoption of this new and exciting technology."

On July 4, CFO Zhenyu Wu delivered a presentation entitled 'Higher Education in the Age of Artificial Intelligence' at an event hosted by Davis University in Beijing. Among the many examples of the benefits of AI cited are customized instruction, text-to-speech technology, real-time translation for non-native speakers, new educational programming and AI-driven data analytics.

"Our planned AI-powered tutoring and learning platform will provide adaptive learning, real-time feedback and 24/7 availability, all of which have the potential to vastly improve student engagement and achievement. Our approach is to provide a blended model of both AI and traditional tutors which combines the benefits of targeted learning feedback with human connection and mentorship. We believe that the our future AI platforms will increase in sophistication and become increasingly collaborative for both students and teachers. AI can provide analytics on student performance and course effectiveness, and it can enable early intervention to improve graduation rates."

"Our goal is to empower our students to achieve academic excellence and leverage AI in our operations to increase the ROI for both our students and EpicQuest Education," concluded CFO Zhenyu Wu.

EpicQuest Education's Mission of Internationalization

The Company believes that internationalization is a key element of its strategic growth plan. EpicQuest Education's growth plan is to have its operated colleges, Davis University and EduGlobal College, become increasingly focused on international recruiting and enhanced globalized learning to its students as well as pathways to achieve university degrees. The Company's strategic growth plan is to achieve international expansion and establish EEIQ as a truly international service provider of higher learning.

About EpicQuest Education Group International Limited

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited ("EpicQuest Education" or the "Company") provides comprehensive education solutions for domestic and international students seeking university and University degrees in the US, Canada and the UK. The Company owns and operates EduGlobal University, based in British Columbia, Canada, which focuses on English proficiency educational programming for students pursuing academic degrees. The Company operates and is a 70% owner of Davis University, a career training University located in Toledo, Ohio. In addition, the Company has a recruiting relationship with the Miami University Regional campuses, where it maintains residential facilities, a full-service cafeteria, recreational facilities, shuttle buses and an office for the regional campuses that provides study abroad and post-study services for its students; these facilities are not owned, maintained, operated or are a part of Miami University. The Company is also a recruiting agent for the University of the West of Scotland (through The Education Group (London) Ltd) and Coventry University, both of which are located in the UK. EpicQuest Education recently established a wholly owned subsidiary, Gilmore Inv LLC, in Ohio, that will offer international educational programs related to kinesiology and recreation education. The Company also established a company in Ohio, SouthGilmore LLC that has been formed to organize sports-related entertainment projects, which is 40% owned by Gilmore. For more information, please visit www.epicquesteducation.com/ .

