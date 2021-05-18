Log in
    ECX   DE000A3H2184

EPIGENOMICS AG

(ECX)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradgate - 05/18 04:07:35 am
1.314 EUR   +3.63%
04:03aDGAP-DD  : Epigenomics AG english
DJ
02:53aEPIGENOMICS  : successfully completes capital increase
EQ
05/12PRESS RELEASE  : Epigenomics AG Reports Financial Results for the First Quarter of 2021
DJ
DGAP-DD : Epigenomics AG english

05/18/2021 | 04:03am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons 
closely associated with them 
18.05.2021 / 10:02 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
a) Name 
 
 
 Title: 
 
 First name:    Alexander 
 
 Last name(s):  Link 
 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status 
 
 
 Position:     Member of the administrative or supervisory body 
 b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name 
 
 
 Epigenomics AG 
 b) LEI 
 
 
 549300X1C4U862NDLN97 
 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code 
 
 
 Type:         Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument 
 
 Description:  Type of instrument: subscription right ISIN: DE000A3E5BE6 
 b) Nature of the transaction 
 
 
 Disposal 
 c) Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
 
 Price(s)       Volume(s) 
 
 0.0243 EUR     279.21 EUR 
 d) Aggregated information 
 
 
 Price         Aggregated volume 
 
 0.0243 EUR    279.21 EUR 
 e) Date of the transaction 
 
 
 2021-05-12; UTC+2 
 f) Place of the transaction 
 
 
 Outside a trading venue 
 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

18.05.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Epigenomics AG 
              Geneststraße 5 
              10829 Berlin 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.epigenomics.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

67123 18.05.2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 18, 2021 04:02 ET (08:02 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2021 1,00 M 1,22 M 1,22 M
Net income 2021 -8,00 M -9,75 M -9,75 M
Net Debt 2021 4,00 M 4,87 M 4,87 M
P/E ratio 2021 -0,90x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 7,47 M 9,08 M 9,10 M
EV / Sales 2021 11,5x
EV / Sales 2022 0,81x
Nbr of Employees 37
Free-Float 53,1%
