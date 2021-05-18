DGAP-DD : Epigenomics AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons
closely associated with them
18.05.2021 / 10:02
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Title:
First name: Alexander
Last name(s): Link
2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name
Epigenomics AG
b) LEI
549300X1C4U862NDLN97
4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument
Description: Type of instrument: subscription right ISIN: DE000A3E5BE6
b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
0.0243 EUR 279.21 EUR
d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
0.0243 EUR 279.21 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
2021-05-12; UTC+2
f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
18.05.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Language: English
Company: Epigenomics AG
Geneststraße 5
10829 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.epigenomics.com
End of News DGAP News Service
=------------
67123 18.05.2021
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
May 18, 2021 04:02 ET (08:02 GMT)