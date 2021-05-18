DGAP-DD : Epigenomics AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 18.05.2021 / 10:02 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Title: First name: Alexander Last name(s): Link 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Epigenomics AG b) LEI 549300X1C4U862NDLN97 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument Description: Type of instrument: subscription right ISIN: DE000A3E5BE6 b) Nature of the transaction Disposal c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 0.0243 EUR 279.21 EUR d) Aggregated information Price Aggregated volume 0.0243 EUR 279.21 EUR e) Date of the transaction 2021-05-12; UTC+2 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Internet: www.epigenomics.com

