DGAP-News: Epigenomics AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Epigenomics AG: Dr. Garces transitions to Company Advisor



27.01.2021 / 08:37

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Epigenomics AG: Dr. Garces transitions to Company Advisor

Berlin (Germany) and San Diego, CA (USA), January 27, 2021 - Epigenomics AG (Frankfurt Prime Standard: ECX, OTCQX: EPGNY; the "Company") announces that Dr. Jorge Garces, President and Chief Scientific Officer is resigning as an Executive Board member effective January 31, 2021. Dr. Garces will transition to a Company Advisor role to assist the company through the end of 2021 with execution of strategic alternatives. "Dr. Garces has been an important member of the Epigenomics management team and the Supervisory Board is very happy to have his help as an advisor as we look to plan on strategic options for the company", said Heino von Prondzynski Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Epigenomics.



About Epigenomics

Epigenomics is a molecular diagnostics company focused on blood-based detection of cancers using its proprietary DNA methylation biomarker technology. The company develops and commercializes diagnostic products across multiple cancer indications with high medical need. Epigenomics' lead product, Epi proColon(R), is a blood-based screening test for the detection of colorectal cancer. Epi proColon has received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and is currently marketed in the United States, Europe, and China and selected other countries. Epi proLung(R), a blood-based test for lung cancer detection, and HCCBloodTest, a blood-based test for liver cancer detection in cirrohtic patients, have received CE mark in Europe.

For more information, visit www.epigenomics.com.



Contact:

Company

Epigenomics AG, Geneststrasse 5, 10829 Berlin,

Tel +49 (0) 30 24345 0, Fax +49 (0) 30 24345 555, E-Mail: contact@epigenomics.com

Investor Relations

IR.on AG, Frederic Hilke, Tel +49 221 9140 970, E-Mail: ir@epigenomics.com

Epigenomics legal disclaimer

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Epigenomics AG and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of Epigenomics AG to be materially different from any expected results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Epigenomics AG is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.