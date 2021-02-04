Log in
EPIGENOMICS AG

(ECX)
Epigenomics AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

02/04/2021 | 10:06am EST
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Epigenomics AG
04.02.2021 / 16:04
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Epigenomics AG
Street: Geneststraße 5
Postal code: 10829
City: Berlin
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300X1C4U862NDLN97

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Natural person (first name, surname): Axel Sartingen
Date of birth: 12 Dec 1964

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
03 Feb 2021

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 0.00 % 12.50 % 12.50 % 5,891,230
Previous notification 0 % 0 % 0 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
% %
Total %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
    Total %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Mandatory convertible bond 29/02/2024 01/04/2021 until 14/02/2024 687,687 12.50 %
      Total 687,687 12.50 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
X Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
  Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
 

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
04 Feb 2021


04.02.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Epigenomics AG
Geneststraße 5
10829 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.epigenomics.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1166007  04.02.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1166007&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
