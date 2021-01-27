Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Epigenomics AG    ECX   DE000A3H2184

EPIGENOMICS AG

(ECX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PRESS RELEASE : Epigenomics AG: Dr. Garces transitions to Company Advisor

01/27/2021 | 02:39am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
DGAP-News: Epigenomics AG / Key word(s): Personnel 
Epigenomics AG: Dr. Garces transitions to Company Advisor 
2021-01-27 / 08:37 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Epigenomics AG: Dr. Garces transitions to Company Advisor 
Berlin (Germany) and San Diego, CA (USA), January 27, 2021 - Epigenomics AG (Frankfurt Prime Standard: ECX, OTCQX: 
EPGNY; the "Company") announces that Dr. Jorge Garces, President and Chief Scientific Officer is resigning as an 
Executive Board member effective January 31, 2021. Dr. Garces will transition to a Company Advisor role to assist the 
company through the end of 2021 with execution of strategic alternatives. "Dr. Garces has been an important member of 
the Epigenomics management team and the Supervisory Board is very happy to have his help as an advisor as we look to 
plan on strategic options for the company", said Heino von Prondzynski Chairman of the Supervisory Board of 
Epigenomics. 
 
About Epigenomics 
Epigenomics is a molecular diagnostics company focused on blood-based detection of cancers using its proprietary DNA 
methylation biomarker technology. The company develops and commercializes diagnostic products across multiple cancer 
indications with high medical need. Epigenomics' lead product, Epi proColon(R), is a blood-based screening test for the 
detection of colorectal cancer. Epi proColon has received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and 
is currently marketed in the United States, Europe, and China and selected other countries. Epi proLung(R), a 
blood-based test for lung cancer detection, and HCCBloodTest, a blood-based test for liver cancer detection in 
cirrohtic patients, have received CE mark in Europe. 
For more information, visit www.epigenomics.com. 
 
Contact: 
Company 
Epigenomics AG, Geneststrasse 5, 10829 Berlin, 
Tel +49 (0) 30 24345 0, Fax +49 (0) 30 24345 555, E-Mail: contact@epigenomics.com 
Investor Relations 
IR.on AG, Frederic Hilke, Tel +49 221 9140 970, E-Mail: ir@epigenomics.com 
 
Epigenomics legal disclaimer 
This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Epigenomics AG and 
its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which could 
cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of Epigenomics AG to be materially different 
from any expected results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. 
Epigenomics AG is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking 
statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-01-27 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      Epigenomics AG 
              Geneststraße 5 
              10829 Berlin 
              Germany 
Phone:        +49 30 24345-0 
Fax:          +49 30 24345-555 
E-mail:       ir@epigenomics.com 
Internet:     www.epigenomics.com 
ISIN:         DE000A3H2184 
WKN:          A3H218 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, 
              Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1163558 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1163558 2021-01-27

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 27, 2021 02:38 ET (07:38 GMT)

All news about EPIGENOMICS AG
02:39aPRESS RELEASE : Epigenomics AG: Dr. Garces transitions to Company Advisor
DJ
02:39aEPIGENOMICS AG : Dr. Garces transitions to Company Advisor
EQ
01/21PRESS RELEASE : Epigenomics AG Plans to Challenge NCD Decision and Unveils Its N..
DJ
01/21EPIGENOMICS : Plans to Challenge NCD Decision and Unveils Its Next Generation Li..
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 0,83 M 1,01 M 1,01 M
Net income 2020 -10,9 M -13,2 M -13,2 M
Net Debt 2020 0,49 M 0,59 M 0,59 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1,35x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 14,9 M 18,1 M 18,1 M
EV / Sales 2020 18,5x
EV / Sales 2021 3,21x
Nbr of Employees 38
Free-Float 80,6%
Chart EPIGENOMICS AG
Duration : Period :
Epigenomics AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EPIGENOMICS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 16,27 €
Last Close Price 2,53 €
Spread / Highest target 943%
Spread / Average Target 543%
Spread / Lowest Target 153%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Gregory K. Hamilton Chief Executive Officer
Jorge A. Garces President & Chief Scientific Officer
Heino von Prondzynski Chairman-Supervisory Board
Albert Weber Executive Vice President-Finance
Günther Reiter Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EPIGENOMICS AG-25.59%18
EXACT SCIENCES CORPORATION6.45%24 479
GUARDANT HEALTH, INC.16.32%15 726
BGI GENOMICS CO., LTD.31.71%10 351
INVITAE CORPORATION15.16%9 896
ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION5.09%8 960
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ