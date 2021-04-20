PRESS RELEASE : ???????Epigenomics AG announces conversion result of the first conversion period of the mandatory convertible bond 2021/2024

DGAP-News: Epigenomics AG / Key word(s): Bond/Miscellaneous ???????Epigenomics AG announces conversion result of the first conversion period of the mandatory convertible bond 2021 /2024 2021-04-20 / 15:39 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Epigenomics AG announces conversion result of the first conversion period of the mandatory convertible bond 2021/2024 Berlin (Germany) and San Diego (U.S.A.), April 20, 2021 - Epigenomics AG (Frankfurt Prime Standard: ECX, OTCQX: EPGNY; the "Company") announces that convertible bonds with a nominal value of EUR 4,357,606.00 have been converted into 3,961,460 new shares (ISIN DE000A3H2184) in the first conversion period of the mandatory convertible bond 2021/2024. Accordingly, the number of issued shares increased from 5,891,230 to 9,852,690 no par value registered shares of the Company. The Company's share capital increases correspondingly by EUR 3,961,460.00 to EUR 9,852,690.00. The outstanding portion of the mandatory convertible bond 2021/2024 therefore has a nominal value of EUR 1,142,394.00. The new shares, which carry full dividend rights as of January 1, 2021, were admitted to trading on the stock exchange on April 16, 2021. Delivery of the new shares to the custodian banks will be carried out promptly. The first conversion period ran from April 1 to 14, 2021. The next opportunity to convert is offered to creditors of the convertible bond from July 1 to 14, 2021. About Epigenomics Epigenomics AG is a molecular diagnostics company focused on blood testing for the early detection of cancer. Based on its proprietary biomarker technology for the detection of methylated DNA, Epigenomics develops and markets blood tests for various cancer indications with high unmet medical need. Epigenomics' lead product is the blood test Epi proColon (R) for the early detection of colorectal cancer. Epi proColon is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and is marketed in the United States and Europe as well as other selected countries. HCCBloodTest, a blood test for the detection of liver cancer, have received the CE Mark for marketing in Europe. For further information please visit www.epigenomics.com. Contact: Company Epigenomics AG, Geneststrasse 5, 10829 Berlin, Tel +49 (0) 30 24345 0, Fax +49 (0) 30 24345 555, E-Mail: contact@epigenomics.com Investor Relations IR.on AG, Frederic Hilke, Tel +49 221 9140 970, E-Mail: ir@epigenomics.com Epigenomics legal disclaimer This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Epigenomics AG and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of Epigenomics AG to be materially different from any expected results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Epigenomics AG is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2021-04-20 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: Epigenomics AG Geneststraße 5 10829 Berlin Germany Phone: +49 30 24345-0 Fax: +49 30 24345-555 E-mail: ir@epigenomics.com Internet: www.epigenomics.com ISIN: DE000A3H2184 WKN: A3H218 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1186788 End of News DGAP News Service =------------

