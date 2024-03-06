EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Epigenomics AG
Epigenomics AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 14, 2024
Address: http://www.epigenomics.com/de/news-investoren/finanzberichte/
