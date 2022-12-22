Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Epigenomics AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ECX   DE000A11QW50

EPIGENOMICS AG

(ECX)
  Report
End-of-day quote Xetra  -  2022-12-20
0.3860 EUR   +3.21%
Dd : Epigenomics AG: Dr. Helge Lubenow, buy
EQ
Dd : Epigenomics AG: Heino von Prondzynski, buy
EQ
Dd : Epigenomics AG: Heino von Prondzynski, buy
EQ
DD: Epigenomics AG: Dr. Helge Lubenow, buy

12/22/2022 | 03:51am EST
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

22.12.2022 / 09:49 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Helge
Last name(s): Lubenow

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Epigenomics AG

b) LEI
549300X1C4U862NDLN97 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A3H2184

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
0.386 EUR 1119.40 EUR
0.388 EUR 814.80 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
0.3868 EUR 1934.2000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
21/12/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


22.12.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Epigenomics AG
Geneststraße 5
10829 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.epigenomics.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

80087  22.12.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1519999&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 0,54 M 0,58 M 0,58 M
Net income 2022 -12,6 M -13,4 M -13,4 M
Net cash 2022 7,97 M 8,46 M 8,46 M
P/E ratio 2022 -0,52x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 6,32 M 6,71 M 6,71 M
EV / Sales 2022 -3,03x
EV / Sales 2023 23,7x
Nbr of Employees 36
Free-Float 63,6%
Chart EPIGENOMICS AG
Duration : Period :
Epigenomics AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EPIGENOMICS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,39 €
Average target price 1,07 €
Spread / Average Target 176%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gregory K. Hamilton Chief Executive Officer
Andrew A. Lukowiak President & Chief Scientific Officer
Jens Ravens Chief Financial Officer
Heino von Prondzynski Chairman-Supervisory Board
Helge Lubenow Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EPIGENOMICS AG-39.78%7
EXACT SCIENCES CORPORATION-34.36%9 307
GUARDANT HEALTH, INC.-69.62%3 113
BGI GENOMICS CO., LTD.-39.91%3 098
VERACYTE, INC.-33.79%1 957
BEIJING STRONG BIOTECHNOLOGIES, INC.-14.33%1 428