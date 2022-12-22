|
DD: Epigenomics AG: Dr. Helge Lubenow, buy
|
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
22.12.2022 / 09:49 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|Dr.
|First name:
|Helge
|Last name(s):
|Lubenow
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE000A3H2184
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|0.386 EUR
|1119.40 EUR
|0.388 EUR
|814.80 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|0.3868 EUR
|1934.2000 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
22.12.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Epigenomics AG
|
|Geneststraße 5
|
|10829 Berlin
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.epigenomics.com
|
|End of News
|EQS News Service
80087 22.12.2022 CET/CEST
© EQS 2022
|
|All news about EPIGENOMICS AG
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2022
|
0,54 M
0,58 M
0,58 M
|Net income 2022
|
-12,6 M
-13,4 M
-13,4 M
|Net cash 2022
|
7,97 M
8,46 M
8,46 M
|P/E ratio 2022
|-0,52x
|Yield 2022
|-
|
|Capitalization
|
6,32 M
6,71 M
6,71 M
|EV / Sales 2022
|-3,03x
|EV / Sales 2023
|23,7x
|Nbr of Employees
|36
|Free-Float
|63,6%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends EPIGENOMICS AG
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Neutral
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|HOLD
|Number of Analysts
|2
|Last Close Price
|0,39 €
|Average target price
|1,07 €
|Spread / Average Target
|176%