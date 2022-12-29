Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Epigenomics AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ECX   DE000A11QW50

EPIGENOMICS AG

(ECX)
  Report
End-of-day quote Xetra  -  2022-12-27
1.650 EUR   +6.34%
08:06aDd : Epigenomics AG: Jens Ravens, buy
EQ
12/27EPIGENOMICS AG : REVERSE SPLIT: 1 of 4
FA
12/23Dd : Epigenomics AG: Heino von Prondzynski, buy
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DD: Epigenomics AG: Jens Ravens, buy

12/29/2022 | 08:06am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

29.12.2022 / 14:04 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Jens
Last name(s): Ravens

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Epigenomics AG

b) LEI
549300X1C4U862NDLN97 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A32VN83

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
1.60 EUR 3200.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
1.60 EUR 3200.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
29/12/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


29.12.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Epigenomics AG
Geneststraße 5
10829 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.epigenomics.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

80179  29.12.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1523799&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about EPIGENOMICS AG
08:06aDd : Epigenomics AG: Jens Ravens, buy
EQ
12/27EPIGENOMICS AG : REVERSE SPLIT: 1 of 4
FA
12/23Dd : Epigenomics AG: Heino von Prondzynski, buy
EQ
12/23​​​​​​​Pareto Securities AS publishes buy rec..
EQ
12/22Dd : Epigenomics AG: Dr. Helge Lubenow, buy
EQ
12/21Epigenomics AG Re-Affirms Revenue Guidance for the Year 2022
CI
12/20Dd : Epigenomics AG: Heino von Prondzynski, buy
EQ
12/14Dd : Epigenomics AG: Heino von Prondzynski, buy
EQ
12/14Epigenomics AG Licenses Protein Biomarker Technology for Blood-Based Colorectal Cancer ..
CI
12/13Epigenomics Releases Performance Data on Next Generation Test
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 0,54 M 0,58 M 0,58 M
Net income 2022 -11,6 M -12,3 M -12,3 M
Net cash 2022 10,2 M 10,8 M 10,8 M
P/E ratio 2022 -0,58x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 6,75 M 7,17 M 7,17 M
EV / Sales 2022 -6,36x
EV / Sales 2023 48,5x
Nbr of Employees 36
Free-Float 63,5%
Chart EPIGENOMICS AG
Duration : Period :
Epigenomics AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EPIGENOMICS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1,65 €
Average target price 4,66 €
Spread / Average Target 182%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gregory K. Hamilton Chief Executive Officer
Andrew A. Lukowiak President & Chief Scientific Officer
Jens Ravens Chief Financial Officer
Heino von Prondzynski Chairman-Supervisory Board
Helge Lubenow Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EPIGENOMICS AG-35.65%7
EXACT SCIENCES CORPORATION-36.81%8 671
BGI GENOMICS CO., LTD.-41.00%3 043
GUARDANT HEALTH, INC.-74.38%2 606
VERACYTE, INC.-42.06%1 680
BEIJING STRONG BIOTECHNOLOGIES, INC.-18.31%1 362