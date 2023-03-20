Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Epigenomics AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ECX   DE000A11QW50

EPIGENOMICS AG

(ECX)
  Report
End-of-day quote Xetra  -  2023-03-16
0.7450 EUR   +0.68%
03:21pEpigenomics Ag : Adjustment of guidance and notice of loss pursuant to sec. 92 para. 1 of the German Stock Corporation Act
EQ
03/10Epigenomics Ag : Revocation of admission to the Prime Standard (sub-segment of the regulated market with additional post-admission obligations)
EQ
02/15​​​​​​​Epigenomics decides to restructure to minimize costs
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Epigenomics AG: Adjustment of guidance and notice of loss pursuant to sec. 92 para. 1 of the German Stock Corporation Act

03/20/2023 | 03:21pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS-Ad-hoc: Epigenomics AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Miscellaneous
Epigenomics AG: Adjustment of guidance and notice of loss pursuant to sec. 92 para. 1 of the German Stock Corporation Act

20-March-2023 / 20:19 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Adjustment of guidance and notice of loss pursuant to sec. 92 para. 1 of the German Stock Corporation Act

Berlin, Germany, March 20, 2023 – The Executive Board of Epigenomics AG (Frankfurt Prime Standard: ECX1, OTCQX: EPGNY; the “Company”) now expects for the entire financial year 2022 an adjusted EBITDA (before share-based payment expenses) in the range of EUR ‑11.0 million to EUR ‑11.6 million (previously EUR ‑10.2 million to EUR ‑10.8 million). The revenue forecast and the expected cash consumption-rate for 2022 remain unchanged. The adjusted guidance results from the reclassification of unrealized, netted exchange rate profits/expenses made in the fiscal year 2022 in the amount of EUR 1.0 million from the operating consolidated annual earnings to the other comprehensive income. As a result, the adjusted EBITDA is reduced by EUR 1.0 million while the other comprehensive income is increased by EUR 1.0 million. The group equity remains unchanged by the reclassification. The reclassification results from a change of the Executive Board's assessment within the meaning of IAS 8. Consolidated group receivables of the Company against its subsidiary Epigenomics Inc. are now classified as part of the net investment in a foreign operation according to IAS 21.15, since settlement of these receivables is neither planned nor likely to occur in the foreseeable future. As a consequence, exchange rate profits are now shown as part of other comprehensive income and no longer reported as part of the adjusted EBITDA as in the financial statements of previous financial years and the quarterly financial statements already published for 2022.

Furthermore, duly assessing the circumstances it is assumed that a cumulative loss of more than half of the nominal share capital of the Company within the meaning of sec. 92 para. 1 of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG) has been incurred. The loss is mainly attributable to budgeted losses and expenses from the restructuring measures announced on February 15, 2023. A loss amounting to half of the nominal share capital is to be notified to the general meeting of shareholders. This notification of the loss will be made to this year's annual general meeting of the Company, which is scheduled for June. Accordingly, the Company will convene in due time the annual general meeting.

 

Contact:
Company
Epigenomics AG, Geneststrasse 5, 10829 Berlin
Tel +49 (0) 30 24345 0, Fax +49 (0) 30 24345 555, Email: contact@epigenomics.com

Investor Relations
IR.on AG, Frederic Hilke, Tel +49 221 9140 970, Email: ir@epigenomics.com


Note on forward-looking statements

This publication expressly or implicitly contains forward-looking statements concerning Epigenomics AG and its business. These statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Epigenomics AG's actual results, financial condition and performance to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Epigenomics makes this announcement as of the date of this release and does not intend to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information or future events or otherwise.

20-March-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Epigenomics AG
Geneststraße 5
10829 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 30 24345-0
Fax: +49 30 24345-555
E-mail: ir@epigenomics.com
Internet: www.epigenomics.com
ISIN: DE000A32VN83
WKN: A32VN8
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1587327

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1587327  20-March-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1587327&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
All news about EPIGENOMICS AG
03:21pEpigenomics Ag : Adjustment of guidance and notice of loss pursuant to sec. 92 para. 1 of ..
EQ
03/10Epigenomics Ag : Revocation of admission to the Prime Standard (sub-segment of the regulat..
EQ
02/15​​​​​​​Epigenomics decides to restructure to ..
EQ
02/15​​​​​​​Epigenomics resolves on restructuring ..
EQ
01/30Epigenomics Chair To Resign
MT
01/27Epigenomics Ag : Resignation of Supervisory Board Chairman Heino von Prondzynski
EQ
01/27Epigenomics' Chairman to Step Down for Health Reasons
MT
01/27​​​​​& : Resignation of the Chairman of the Supervisory Boar..
EQ
2022Dd : Epigenomics AG: Jens Ravens, buy
EQ
2022EPIGENOMICS AG : REVERSE SPLIT: 1 of 4
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 0,54 M 0,58 M 0,58 M
Net income 2022 -11,1 M -11,8 M -11,8 M
Net cash 2022 10,7 M 11,4 M 11,4 M
P/E ratio 2022 -0,17x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3,05 M 3,25 M 3,25 M
EV / Sales 2022 -14,1x
EV / Sales 2023 69,7x
Nbr of Employees 36
Free-Float 61,0%
Chart EPIGENOMICS AG
Duration : Period :
Epigenomics AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EPIGENOMICS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,75 €
Average target price 5,50 €
Spread / Average Target 638%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gregory K. Hamilton Chief Executive Officer
Andrew A. Lukowiak President & Chief Scientific Officer
Jens Ravens Chief Financial Officer
Helge Lubenow Chairman-Supervisory Board
Franz Walt Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EPIGENOMICS AG-56.18%3
EXACT SCIENCES CORPORATION28.14%11 306
BGI GENOMICS CO., LTD.13.19%3 420
GUARDANT HEALTH, INC.2.72%2 868
BEIJING STRONG BIOTECHNOLOGIES, INC.25.23%1 770
VERACYTE, INC.-5.48%1 618