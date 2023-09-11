EQS-Ad-hoc: Epigenomics AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

Epigenomics AG: Approval by the Extraordinary General Meeting of the acquisition of almost all assets and corresponding change of the statutory purpose of the Company



11-Sep-2023 / 15:54 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Approval by the Extraordinary General Meeting of the acquisition of almost all assets and corresponding change of the statutory purpose of the Company Berlin, Germany, September 11, 2023 – The Extraordinary General Meeting ofEpigenomics AG (Frankfurt General Standard: ECX1; the “Company”) among other items approved today the agreement (the “Agreement”) on the acquisition of almost all its assets with New Day Diagnostics LLC, a U.S. full-service diagnostics and CRO services company. The approval of the Agreement by the Extraordinary General Meeting was required in accordance with Section 179a of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG). Furthermore, the Extraordinary General Meeting approved the corresponding amendment to the statutory purpose of the Company. The Extraordinary General Meeting has thus passed the resolutions required for the execution of the agreement. Closing of the agreement is subject to further customary closing conditions. Contact:

Company

Epigenomics AG, Bertha-Benz-Strasse 5, 10557 Berlin

Tel +49 (0) 30 24345 0, Fax +49 (0) 30 24345 555, Email: contact@epigenomics.com Investor Relations

IR.on AG, Frederic Hilke, Tel +49 221 9140 970, Email: ir@epigenomics.com

Note on forward-looking statements This publication expressly or implicitly contains forward-looking statements concerning Epigenomics AG and its business. These statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Epigenomics AG's actual results, financial condition and performance to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Epigenomics makes this announcement as of the date of this release and does not intend to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information or future events or otherwise.



End of Inside Information

11-Sep-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

