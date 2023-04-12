Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Epigenomics AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ECX   DE000A11QW50

EPIGENOMICS AG

(ECX)
  Report
End-of-day quote Xetra  -  2023-04-10
0.6700 EUR   -4.29%
02:06pEpigenomics Ag : Chief Executive Officer Greg Hamilton Resigns
EQ
01:58pEpigenomics Ag : Changes in the Management
EQ
03/20Epigenomics Ag : Adjustment of guidance and notice of loss pursuant to sec. 92 para. 1 of the German Stock Corporation Act
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Epigenomics AG: Changes in the Management

04/12/2023 | 01:58pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS-Ad-hoc: Epigenomics AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Epigenomics AG: Changes in the Management

12-Apr-2023 / 19:56 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Epigenomics AG: Changes in the Management

Berlin, Germany, April 12, 2023  In connection with its revised strategy, Epigenomics AG (Frankfurt Prime Standard: ECX1, OTCQX: EPGNY) announces changes to its Executive Board. The Chief Executive Officer of Epigenomics AG (Frankfurt Prime Standard: ECX1, OTCQX: EPGNY; the "Company"), Mr. Greg Hamilton, is resigning from the Company and the Executive Board effective June 30, 2023.

Discussions will also be initiated with the other members of the Executive Board about the future composition of the Executive Board with regard to the restructuring of the company.


Contact:

Company
Epigenomics AG, Geneststrasse 5, 10829 Berlin
Tel +49 (0) 30 24345 0, Fax +49 (0) 30 24345 555, Email: contact@epigenomics.com

Investor Relations
IR.on AG, Frederic Hilke, Tel +49 221 9140 970, Email: ir@epigenomics.com


Note on forward-looking statements

This publication expressly or implicitly contains forward-looking statements concerning Epigenomics AG and its business. These statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Epigenomics AG's actual results, financial condition and performance to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Epigenomics makes this announcement as of the date of this release and does not intend to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information or future events or otherwise.

 



End of Inside Information

12-Apr-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Epigenomics AG
Geneststraße 5
10829 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 30 24345-0
Fax: +49 30 24345-555
E-mail: ir@epigenomics.com
Internet: www.epigenomics.com
ISIN: DE000A32VN83
WKN: A32VN8
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1606315

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1606315  12-Apr-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1606315&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
All news about EPIGENOMICS AG
02:06pEpigenomics Ag : Chief Executive Officer Greg Hamilton Resigns
EQ
01:58pEpigenomics Ag : Changes in the Management
EQ
03/20Epigenomics Ag : Adjustment of guidance and notice of loss pursuant to sec. 92 para. 1 of ..
EQ
03/10Epigenomics Ag : Revocation of admission to the Prime Standard (sub-segment of the regulat..
EQ
02/15​​​​​​​Epigenomics decides to restructure to ..
EQ
02/15​​​​​​​Epigenomics resolves on restructuring ..
EQ
01/30Epigenomics Chair To Resign
MT
01/27Epigenomics Ag : Resignation of Supervisory Board Chairman Heino von Prondzynski
EQ
01/27Epigenomics' Chairman to Step Down for Health Reasons
MT
01/27​​​​​& : Resignation of the Chairman of the Supervisory Boar..
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 0,54 M 0,59 M 0,59 M
Net income 2022 -11,1 M -12,1 M -12,1 M
Net cash 2022 10,7 M 11,7 M 11,7 M
P/E ratio 2022 -0,15x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2,74 M 3,01 M 2,99 M
EV / Sales 2022 -14,6x
EV / Sales 2023 68,9x
Nbr of Employees 36
Free-Float 61,0%
Chart EPIGENOMICS AG
Duration : Period :
Epigenomics AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EPIGENOMICS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,67 €
Average target price 5,50 €
Spread / Average Target 721%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gregory K. Hamilton Chief Executive Officer
Andrew A. Lukowiak President & Chief Scientific Officer
Jens Ravens Chief Financial Officer
Helge Lubenow Chairman-Supervisory Board
Franz Walt Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EPIGENOMICS AG-60.59%3
EXACT SCIENCES CORPORATION34.88%11 901
GUARDANT HEALTH, INC.-9.74%2 520
MARAVAI LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS, INC.-4.19%1 807
BEIJING STRONG BIOTECHNOLOGIES, INC.28.16%1 773
VERACYTE, INC.-9.86%1 543
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer