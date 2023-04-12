Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Epigenomics AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ECX   DE000A11QW50

EPIGENOMICS AG

(ECX)
  Report
End-of-day quote Xetra  -  2023-04-10
0.6700 EUR   -4.29%
02:06pEpigenomics Ag : Chief Executive Officer Greg Hamilton Resigns
EQ
01:58pEpigenomics Ag : Changes in the Management
EQ
03/20Epigenomics Ag : Adjustment of guidance and notice of loss pursuant to sec. 92 para. 1 of the German Stock Corporation Act
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Epigenomics AG: Chief Executive Officer Greg Hamilton Resigns

04/12/2023 | 02:06pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS-News: Epigenomics AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Epigenomics AG: Chief Executive Officer Greg Hamilton Resigns

12.04.2023 / 20:05 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Epigenomics AG: Chief Executive Officer Greg Hamilton Resigns

Berlin (Germany), April 12, 2023 - The Chief Executive Officer of Epigenomics AG (Frankfurt Prime Standard: ECX, OTCQX: EPGNY; the "Company"), Greg Hamilton, and the Company's Supervisory Board agreed on his resignation from the Company and the Executive Board effective June 30, 2023. Between now and the resignation date Greg Hamilton will continue to lead the Company’s restructuring efforts in coordination with the Supervisory Board. The Company is committed to maximizing the value of its technology through corporate partnering, licensing and/or asset sales.

Dr. Helge Lubenow, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Epigenomics AG, thanked Greg Hamilton on behalf of the entire Supervisory Board: “Greg Hamilton has taken a leading role in the commercialization of Epi ProColon and the development of the "Next-Gen" colorectal cancer screening test over the last years and has driven the process with his experience and strategic vision."

Greg Hamilton has been CEO of Epigenomics AG since July 2016 and in his role has been instrumental in working with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) to establish clear reimbursement requirements for future blood-based colorectal cancer tests. However, in recent months, in the current capital market environment, the Company has been unable to raise additional capital to secure funding for the FDA pivotal study of the "Next-Gen" test. In response, the restructuring of the Company was initiated on February 15, 2023 to minimize costs. Against this backdrop, the resignation of Greg Hamilton now also takes place.

Furthermore, talks are being initiated with the other members of the Executive Board regarding the future composition of the board in the light of the restructuring of the company.

 

About Epigenomics

Epigenomics AG is a molecular diagnostics company focused on blood testing for the early detection of cancer. Based on its proprietary biomarker technology for the detection of methylated DNA, Epigenomics develops blood tests for various cancer indications with high unmet medical need. Epigenomics currently focuses on the further development of its blood test Epi proColon® “Next-Gen” for the early detection of colorectal cancer.

For further information please visit www.epigenomics.com.

 

Contact:
Company
Epigenomics AG, Geneststrasse 5, 10829 Berlin
Tel +49 (0) 30 24345 0, Fax +49 (0) 30 24345 555, Email: contact@epigenomics.com

Investor Relations
IR.on AG, Frederic Hilke, Tel +49 221 9140 970, Email: ir@epigenomics.com


Note on forward-looking statements

This publication expressly or implicitly contains forward-looking statements concerning Epigenomics AG and its business. These statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Epigenomics AG's actual results, financial condition and performance to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Epigenomics makes this announcement as of the date of this release and does not intend to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information or future events or otherwise.

 


12.04.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Epigenomics AG
Geneststraße 5
10829 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 30 24345-0
Fax: +49 30 24345-555
E-mail: ir@epigenomics.com
Internet: www.epigenomics.com
ISIN: DE000A32VN83
WKN: A32VN8
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1606317

 
End of News EQS News Service

1606317  12.04.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1606317&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
All news about EPIGENOMICS AG
02:06pEpigenomics Ag : Chief Executive Officer Greg Hamilton Resigns
EQ
01:58pEpigenomics Ag : Changes in the Management
EQ
03/20Epigenomics Ag : Adjustment of guidance and notice of loss pursuant to sec. 92 para. 1 of ..
EQ
03/10Epigenomics Ag : Revocation of admission to the Prime Standard (sub-segment of the regulat..
EQ
02/15​​​​​​​Epigenomics decides to restructure to ..
EQ
02/15​​​​​​​Epigenomics resolves on restructuring ..
EQ
01/30Epigenomics Chair To Resign
MT
01/27Epigenomics Ag : Resignation of Supervisory Board Chairman Heino von Prondzynski
EQ
01/27Epigenomics' Chairman to Step Down for Health Reasons
MT
01/27​​​​​& : Resignation of the Chairman of the Supervisory Boar..
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 0,54 M 0,59 M 0,59 M
Net income 2022 -11,1 M -12,1 M -12,1 M
Net cash 2022 10,7 M 11,7 M 11,7 M
P/E ratio 2022 -0,15x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2,74 M 3,01 M 2,99 M
EV / Sales 2022 -14,6x
EV / Sales 2023 68,9x
Nbr of Employees 36
Free-Float 61,0%
Chart EPIGENOMICS AG
Duration : Period :
Epigenomics AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EPIGENOMICS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,67 €
Average target price 5,50 €
Spread / Average Target 721%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gregory K. Hamilton Chief Executive Officer
Andrew A. Lukowiak President & Chief Scientific Officer
Jens Ravens Chief Financial Officer
Helge Lubenow Chairman-Supervisory Board
Franz Walt Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EPIGENOMICS AG-60.59%3
EXACT SCIENCES CORPORATION34.88%11 901
GUARDANT HEALTH, INC.-9.74%2 520
MARAVAI LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS, INC.-4.19%1 807
BEIJING STRONG BIOTECHNOLOGIES, INC.28.16%1 773
VERACYTE, INC.-9.86%1 543
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer