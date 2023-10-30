EQS-Ad-hoc: Epigenomics AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Epigenomics AG: Executive Board member Jens Ravens leaves the Company on April 30, 2024



Epigenomics AG: Executive Board member Jens Ravens leaves the Company on April 30, 2024 Berlin, Germany, October 30, 2023 – Jens Ravens, Executive Board member of Epigenomics AG (Frankfurt General Standard: ECX1, the “Company”), leaves the Executive Board of the Company with effect as of April 30, 2024, due to the successful transfer of nearly all assets of the Company to New Day Diagnostics LLC. The Supervisory Board will appoint a new Executive Board member in due course and decide on the further composition of the Executive Board. Contact:

