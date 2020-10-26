Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Epigenomics AG    ECX   DE000A11QW50

EPIGENOMICS AG

(ECX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Epigenomics AG: Notice of Loss pursuant to § 92 par. 1 AktG

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/26/2020 | 05:05am EDT

DGAP-News: Epigenomics AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/AGM/EGM
Epigenomics AG: Notice of Loss pursuant to § 92 par. 1 AktG

26.10.2020 / 10:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Epigenomics AG: Notice of Loss pursuant to § 92 par. 1 AktG


Berlin, October 26, 2020 - The Executive Board of Epigenomics AG (Frankfurt Prime Standard: ECX, OTCQX: EPGNY; the "Company") notifies that according to its best judgment a cumulative loss of more than half of the nominal share capital of the Company has been incurred. This anticipated development is mainly attributable to budgeted losses from regular business operations.

Pursuant to Sec. 92 par. 1 German Stock Corporation Act ("Aktiengesetz"), a loss amounting to half of the nominal share capital triggers the statutory obligation to convene without undue delay a general meeting of shareholders which the Executive Board notifies of the loss. Accordingly, the Company will convene in due time an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders.


Contact:
Company
Epigenomics AG, Geneststrasse 5, 10829 Berlin
Tel +49 (0) 30 24345 0, Fax +49 (0) 30 24345 555, e-mail: contact@epigenomics.com

Investor Relations
IR.on AG, Frederic Hilke, Tel +49 221 9140 970, e-mail: ir@epigenomics.com


Forward-Looking Statements

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Epigenomics AG and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of Epigenomics AG to be materially different from any expected results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Epigenomics AG is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

 


26.10.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Epigenomics AG
Geneststraße 5
10829 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 30 24345-0
Fax: +49 30 24345-555
E-mail: ir@epigenomics.com
Internet: www.epigenomics.com
ISIN: DE000A11QW50
WKN: A11QW5
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1142913

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1142913  26.10.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1142913&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse
© EQS 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about EPIGENOMICS AG
05:05aEPIGENOMICS AG : Notice of Loss pursuant to § 92 par. 1 AktG
EQ
04:55aEPIGENOMICS AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Ger..
EQ
04:25aEPIGENOMICS AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Ger..
EQ
10/21EPIGENOMICS AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
10/19EPIGENOMICS : hosts conference call on preliminary CMS reimbursement decision
EQ
10/16EPIGENOMICS AG : U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services publish negative ..
EQ
10/13EPIGENOMICS AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Ger..
EQ
09/30EPIGENOMICS AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Ger..
EQ
09/25EPIGENOMICS AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Ger..
EQ
09/25EPIGENOMICS AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Ger..
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1,01 M 1,20 M 1,20 M
Net income 2020 -11,3 M -13,3 M -13,3 M
Net cash 2020 2,21 M 2,62 M 2,62 M
P/E ratio 2020 -3,24x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 36,7 M 43,4 M 43,4 M
EV / Sales 2020 34,0x
EV / Sales 2021 4,96x
Nbr of Employees 39
Free-Float 82,5%
Chart EPIGENOMICS AG
Duration : Period :
Epigenomics AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EPIGENOMICS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 2,97 €
Last Close Price 0,78 €
Spread / Highest target 517%
Spread / Average Target 281%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,83%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gregory K. Hamilton Chief Executive Officer
Jorge A. Garces President & Chief Scientific Officer
Heino von Prondzynski Chairman-Supervisory Board
Albert Weber Executive Vice President-Finance
Günther Reiter Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EPIGENOMICS AG-43.00%43
EXACT SCIENCES CORPORATION18.62%16 473
GUARDANT HEALTH, INC.34.00%10 431
BGI GENOMICS CO., LTD.93.35%7 868
ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION65.44%6 722
SEEGENE INC--.--%6 083
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group