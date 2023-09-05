EQS-News: Epigenomics AG / Key word(s): Research Update

Epigenomics AG: Pareto and Warburg publish analyst research reports



05.09.2023 / 17:20 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Epigenomics AG: Pareto and Warburg publish analyst research reports

Analysts consider acceptance of New Day Diagnostics' purchase offer advantageous for shareholders

Buy recommendation with price targets of EUR 3.15 and EUR 3.30

Berlin (Germany), September 5, 2023 - Epigenomics AG (Frankfurt General Standard: ECX1; the "Company") announces that the research reports recently published by Pareto Securities AS and Warburg Research GmbH issue buy recommendations for Epigenomics AG's share. Both analysts consider the sale of substantial assets to New Day Diagnostics LLC as a chance to realize the potential and value of Epigenomics' blood-based colorectal cancer test Epi proColon “Next-Gen”. With the shift from "Hold" to "Buy", Warburg even indicates that they consider the sale of significant assets likely to be more advantageous for shareholders than a further independent development. Pareto and Warburg set the price target at EUR 3.15 and EUR 3.30, respectively, subject to approval by Epigenomics AG's shareholders at the Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting on September 11, 2023, in Berlin.

Jens Ravens, Executive of Epigenomics AG: “The analyst reports published confirm the assessment of the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board that the sale of the assets is currently the best option for the development of our “Next-Gen” test and for maximizing shareholder value. Following Mazars' fairness opinion, these independent expert assessments further highlight the advantageousness of the sale. Consequently, we strongly recommend all shareholders the approval of the sale.”

About Epigenomics

Epigenomics AG is a molecular diagnostics company focused on blood testing for the early detection of cancer. Based on its proprietary biomarker technology for the detection of methylated DNA, Epigenomics developed blood tests for various cancer indications with high unmet medical need.

For more information, please visit www.epigenomics.com.

Contact:

Company

Epigenomics AG, Bertha-Benz-Str. 5, 10557 Berlin

Tel +49 (0) 30 24345 0, Fax +49 (0) 30 24345 555, Email: contact@epigenomics.com

Investor Relations

IR.on AG, Frederic Hilke, Tel +49 221 9140 970, Email: ir@epigenomics.com



Note on forward-looking statements

This publication expressly or implicitly contains forward-looking statements concerning Epigenomics AG and its business. These statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Epigenomics AG's actual results, financial condition and performance to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Epigenomics makes this announcement as of the date of this release and does not intend to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information or future events or otherwise.