  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Epigenomics AG
  News
  7. Summary
    ECX   DE000A11QW50

EPIGENOMICS AG

(ECX)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Epigenomics : decides to increase share capital through rights issue with subscription rights of existing shareholders

04/27/2021 | 11:33am EDT
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Epigenomics AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase
Epigenomics AG decides to increase share capital through rights issue with subscription rights of existing shareholders

27-Apr-2021 / 17:31 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NOT FOR RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, JAPAN, AUSTRALIA AND SOUTH AFRICA.

Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 MAR

Epigenomics AG decides to increase share capital through rights issue with subscription rights of existing shareholders

Berlin, 27 April 2021 - On 27 April 2021, the Executive Board of Epigenomics AG (Frankfurt Prime Standard: ECX, OTCQX: EPGNY; the "company") resolved, with approval of the Supervisory Board, to increase the company's share capital through a rights issue using the Authorized Capital 2020/II. The share capital shall be increased from currently EUR 9,852,690.00 by up to EUR 1,970,538.00 to up to EUR 11,823,228.00 by issuing up to 1,970,538 new registered no par value shares of the company against cash contributions.

The subscription price of the new shares was set at EUR 1.10. The new shares will be offered to the company's shareholders as part of a public offering in Germany by way of indirect subscription rights during the subscription period, which is expected to run from 3 May 2021 to 17 May 2021. The subscription ratio will be 5:1. This means that for each 5 existing shares of the company, a subscription right for 1 new share is allocated. The company will strive to place new shares that are not subscribed during the subscription period with selected investors. M.M.Warburg & CO (AG & Co.) Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien is accompanying the transaction.
 

Contact:
Company
Epigenomics AG, Geneststraße 5, 10829 Berlin
Tel +49 (0) 30 24345 0, Fax +49 (0) 30 24345 555, e-mail: contact@epigenomics.com

Investor Relations
IR.on AG, Frederic Hilke, Fabian Kirchmann, Tel +49 221 9140 970, e-mail: ir@epigenomics.com

 

Important Notice

This publication does not constitute or form part of, and should not be construed as an offer or an invitation to sell, or issue or the solicitation of any offer to buy or subscribe for, any securities. The shares will be solely offered on the basis of the published subscription offer. This publication does, in particular, not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities in the United States. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") or the laws of any state within the U.S., and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to or for the account or benefit of U.S. persons, except that the offered shares may be offered or sold to qualified institutional buyers in reliance on certain exemptions from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. This publication and the information contained herein may not be distributed or sent into the United States, or in any other jurisdiction in which offers or sales of the securities described herein would be prohibited by applicable laws, and should not be distributed to United States persons or by way of publications with a general circulation in the United States. No public offering of the shares is being made in the United States. Subject to certain exceptions, the securities referred to herein may not be offered or sold in Australia, Canada, Japan or South Africa or to, or for the account or benefit of, any national, resident or citizen of Australia, Canada, Japan or South Africa. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the applicable securities laws of Australia, Canada or Japan.

 

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Epigenomics AG and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of Epigenomics AG to be materially different from any expected results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Epigenomics AG is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

27-Apr-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Epigenomics AG
Geneststraße 5
10829 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 30 24345-0
Fax: +49 30 24345-555
E-mail: ir@epigenomics.com
Internet: www.epigenomics.com
ISIN: DE000A3H2184
WKN: A3H218
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1189505

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1189505  27-Apr-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1189505&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 0,60 M 0,72 M 0,72 M
Net income 2021 -7,53 M -9,10 M -9,10 M
Net Debt 2021 3,88 M 4,69 M 4,69 M
P/E ratio 2021 -1,00x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 8,25 M 9,96 M 9,97 M
EV / Sales 2021 20,4x
EV / Sales 2022 0,85x
Nbr of Employees 37
Free-Float 84,2%
Chart EPIGENOMICS AG
Duration : Period :
Epigenomics AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EPIGENOMICS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 14,97 €
Last Close Price 1,40 €
Spread / Highest target 1 786%
Spread / Average Target 969%
Spread / Lowest Target 78,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Gregory K. Hamilton Chief Executive Officer
Albert Weber Executive Vice President-Finance
Heino von Prondzynski Chairman-Supervisory Board
Günther Reiter Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ann Clare Kessler Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EPIGENOMICS AG-58.82%10
EXACT SCIENCES CORPORATION1.11%23 550
GUARDANT HEALTH, INC.28.55%16 639
BGI GENOMICS CO., LTD.4.37%8 482
INVITAE CORPORATION-9.38%7 451
ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-24.71%6 233
