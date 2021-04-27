Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Epigenomics AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ECX   DE000A11QW50

EPIGENOMICS AG

(ECX)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PRESS RELEASE : Epigenomics AG decides to increase share capital through rights issue with subscription rights of existing shareholders

04/27/2021 | 11:41am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
DGAP-News: Epigenomics AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase 
Epigenomics AG decides to increase share capital through rights issue with subscription rights of existing shareholders 
2021-04-27 / 17:40 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
NOT FOR RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, 
JAPAN, AUSTRALIA AND SOUTH AFRICA. 
Press release 
Epigenomics AG decides to increase share capital through rights issue with subscription rights of existing shareholders 
Berlin, 27 April 2021 - On 27 April 2021, the Executive Board of Epigenomics AG (Frankfurt Prime Standard: ECX, OTCQX: 
EPGNY; the "company") resolved, with approval of the Supervisory Board, to increase the company's share capital through 
a rights issue using the Authorized Capital 2020/II. The share capital shall be increased from currently EUR 
9,852,690.00 by up to EUR 1,970,538.00 to up to EUR 11,823,228.00 by issuing up to 1,970,538 new registered no par 
value shares of the company against cash contributions. 
The subscription price of the new shares was set at EUR 1.10. The new shares will be offered to the company's 
shareholders as part of a public offering in Germany by way of indirect subscription rights during the subscription 
period, which is expected to run from 3 May 2021 to 17 May 2021. The subscription ratio will be 5:1. This means that 
for each 5 existing shares of the company, a subscription right for 1 new share is allocated. The company will strive 
to place new shares that are not subscribed during the subscription period with selected investors. M.M.Warburg & CO 
(AG & Co.) Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien is accompanying the transaction. 
Deutsche Balaton Aktiengesellschaft, with 22.59% the largest shareholder of Epigenomics AG, has already announced that 
it will participate in the capital increase. 
 
Contact: 
Company 
Epigenomics AG, Geneststraße 5, 10829 Berlin 
Tel +49 (0) 30 24345 0, Fax +49 (0) 30 24345 555, e-mail: contact@epigenomics.com 
Investor Relations 
IR.on AG, Frederic Hilke, Fabian Kirchmann, Tel +49 221 9140 970, e-mail: ir@epigenomics.com 
 
Important Notice 
This publication does not constitute or form part of, and should not be construed as an offer or an invitation to sell, 
or issue or the solicitation of any offer to buy or subscribe for, any securities. The shares will be solely offered on 
the basis of the published subscription offer. This publication does, in particular, not constitute an offer to sell or 
a solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities in the United States. The securities referred to herein have not 
been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") or the laws of 
any state within the U.S., and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to or for the account or benefit of 
U.S. persons, except that the offered shares may be offered or sold to qualified institutional buyers in reliance on 
certain exemptions from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. This 
publication and the information contained herein may not be distributed or sent into the United States, or in any other 
jurisdiction in which offers or sales of the securities described herein would be prohibited by applicable laws, and 
should not be distributed to United States persons or by way of publications with a general circulation in the United 
States. No public offering of the shares is being made in the United States. Subject to certain exceptions, the 
securities referred to herein may not be offered or sold in Australia, Canada, Japan or South Africa or to, or for the 
account or benefit of, any national, resident or citizen of Australia, Canada, Japan or South Africa. The securities 
referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the applicable securities laws of Australia, Canada 
or Japan. 
 
Forward-Looking Statements 
This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Epigenomics AG and 
its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which could 
cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of Epigenomics AG to be materially different 
from any expected results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. 
Epigenomics AG is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking 
statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-04-27 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      Epigenomics AG 
              Geneststraße 5 
              10829 Berlin 
              Germany 
Phone:        +49 30 24345-0 
Fax:          +49 30 24345-555 
E-mail:       ir@epigenomics.com 
Internet:     www.epigenomics.com 
ISIN:         DE000A3H2184 
WKN:          A3H218 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, 
              Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1189515 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1189515 2021-04-27

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1189515&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 27, 2021 11:40 ET (15:40 GMT)

All news about EPIGENOMICS AG
11:41aEPIGENOMICS  : decides to increase share capital through rights issue with subsc..
EQ
11:33aEPIGENOMICS  : decides to increase share capital through rights issue with subsc..
EQ
04/23DGAP-PVR  : Epigenomics AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the Wp..
DJ
04/23EPIGENOMICS AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Ger..
EQ
02/09EPIGENOMICS AG : Correction of a release from 05/02/2021 according to Article 40..
EQ
02/05EPIGENOMICS AG : Correction of a release from 04/02/2021 according to Article 40..
EQ
01/19EPIGENOMICS  : U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services publish negative NC..
EQ
2020ORIGINAL-RESEARCH  : Epigenomics AG (von First Berlin Equity Research GmbH): Kau..
DJ
2020EQS/ORIGINAL-RESEARCH  : Epigenomics AG (von First Berlin Equity Research GmbH):..
DJ
2020EPIGENOMICS AG : REVERSE SPLIT: 1 of 8
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 0,60 M 0,72 M 0,72 M
Net income 2021 -7,53 M -9,10 M -9,10 M
Net Debt 2021 3,88 M 4,69 M 4,69 M
P/E ratio 2021 -1,00x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 8,25 M 9,96 M 9,97 M
EV / Sales 2021 20,4x
EV / Sales 2022 0,85x
Nbr of Employees 37
Free-Float 84,2%
Chart EPIGENOMICS AG
Duration : Period :
Epigenomics AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EPIGENOMICS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 14,97 €
Last Close Price 1,40 €
Spread / Highest target 1 786%
Spread / Average Target 969%
Spread / Lowest Target 78,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Gregory K. Hamilton Chief Executive Officer
Albert Weber Executive Vice President-Finance
Heino von Prondzynski Chairman-Supervisory Board
Günther Reiter Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ann Clare Kessler Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EPIGENOMICS AG-58.82%10
EXACT SCIENCES CORPORATION1.11%23 550
GUARDANT HEALTH, INC.28.55%16 639
BGI GENOMICS CO., LTD.4.37%8 482
INVITAE CORPORATION-9.38%7 451
ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-24.71%6 233
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ