  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp.
  News
  Summary
    EPHYU   US29429X2080

EPIPHANY TECHNOLOGY ACQUISITION CORP.

(EPHYU)
09:47 2022-09-23 am EDT
9.860 USD   -0.00%
Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. Announces Appointment of Officers and Directors

09/23/2022 | 11:30am EDT
NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (the "Company") announced today that the company's Board of Directors (the "Board") has approved an increase in the size of the Board from seven (7) directors to eleven (11) directors and elected Ross Haghighat, Stephen Sherwin, Ronald Eastman and Louis Lange as members of the Board. In addition, the Board appointed Mr. Ross Haghighat as Co-Chief Executive Officer of the Company. The Board determined that each of Messrs. Stephen Sherwin, Ronald Eastman and Louis Lange is an "independent director" as defined in the Nasdaq listing standards and applicable rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission.

While the Company may pursue an initial business combination with a partner company in any business or industry, it initially focused on technology businesses. The public markets in general, as well as the SPAC market in particular, remain challenged, making it difficult for us to partner with a high-quality technology company at an attractive valuation. We decided to expand our focus to include the biotechnology industry, where we believe the market backdrop remains more favorable. To this end, we have augmented our management team and board with highly qualified individuals with significant experience building, operating and investing in biotechnology companies.

The Company is blank check company organized for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including with respect to the initial public offering. No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's registration statement and preliminary prospectus for the offering filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/epiphany-technology-acquisition-corp-announces-appointment-of-officers-and-directors-301632190.html

SOURCE Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp


© PRNewswire 2022
