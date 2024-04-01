Transaction Further Optimizes Portfolio to Deliver Long-Term Shareholder Value

NEW BRITAIN, Conn., April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) today announced that it has completed the previously announced sale of STANLEY Infrastructure to Epiroc AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: EPIA) for $760 million in cash. Stanley Black & Decker expects to utilize the cash proceeds, net of modest taxes, to reduce debt.

Headquartered in the USA, Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) is a worldwide leader in Tools and Outdoor, operating manufacturing facilities globally. The company's more than 50,000 diverse and high-performing employees produce innovative end-user inspired power tools, hand tools, storage, digital jobsite solutions, outdoor and lifestyle products, and engineered fasteners to support the world's builders, tradespeople and DIYers. The company's world class portfolio of trusted brands includes DEWALT®, CRAFTSMAN®, STANLEY®, BLACK+DECKER®, and Cub Cadet®. To learn more visit: www.stanleyblackanddecker.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Stanley Black & Decker makes forward-looking statements in this press release which represent its expectations or beliefs about future events and financial performance. Forward-looking statements are identifiable by words such as "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "will," "may" and other similar expressions. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections, proceeds or other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements made in this press release, include, but are not limited to, statements concerning: long-term shareholder value; use of proceeds to fund debt reduction; and taxes.

You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future events and involve risks, uncertainties and other known and unknown factors that may cause actual results and performance to be materially different from any future results or performance expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements made herein are also subject to risks and uncertainties, described in Stanley Black & Decker's 2023 Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings Stanley Black & Decker makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, actual results could differ materially from those suggested by the forward-looking statements, and therefore you should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Stanley Black & Decker makes no commitment to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring or existing after the date of any forward-looking statement.

