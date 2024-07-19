July 19 (Reuters) - Swedish mining equipment maker Epiroc reported a bigger-than-expected drop in second-quarter operating profit on Friday and predicted that underlying mining demand would remain high in the near term. (Reporting by Marta Frckowiak in Gdansk; Editing by Milla Nissi)
Epiroc AB
Equities
EPI A
SE0015658109
Heavy Machinery & Vehicles
|
Real-time Estimate
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|204.3 SEK
|-5.64%
|-5.18%
|+1.38%
|11:35am
|Sweden's Epiroc lags Q2 operating profit expectations
|RE
|Jul. 03
|Epiroc Buys Remaining Stake in US-based ASI Mining
|MT
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+2.13%
|23.98B
|+12.63%
|57.65B
|+10.61%
|33.13B
|+34.87%
|29.68B
|+15.57%
|26.35B
|+6.91%
|22.89B
|+6.95%
|17.07B
|-14.04%
|13.17B
|+25.26%
|12.91B
|+6.19%
|9B
- Stock Market
- Equities
- EPI A Stock
- News Epiroc AB
- Sweden's Epiroc lags Q2 operating profit expectations