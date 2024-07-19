Epiroc AB is a Sweden-based productivity and sustainability partner for customers within mining and infrastructure. The Companyâs products are primarily used in hard rock applications. Epiroc develops and provides equipment such as drilling rigs, quarrying and construction equipment and tools for above-ground and underground applications. The company also offers service and other aftermarket support as well as solutions for automation, digitization and electrification. The Group has two reporting segments, Equipment & Service and Tools & Attachments. Equipment & Service provides mining and rock excavation equipment and related service and spare parts. Tools & Attachments provides rock drilling tools and hydraulic attachments that are attached to machines and mainly used for drilling, demolition and recycling as well as rock excavation.

Related indices STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR)