    EPI A   SE0015658109

EPIROC AB (PUBL)

(EPI A)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  07:18:23 2023-03-10 am EST
191.75 SEK   -1.67%
07:05aEpiroc : Annual and Sustainability Report 2022
PU
05:01aEpiroc publishes Annual and Sustainability Report for 2022
AQ
03/09Epiroc accelerates the transformation as its autonomous drills reach milestone
AQ
Epiroc : Annual and Sustainability Report 2022

03/10/2023 | 07:05am EST
Annual and Sustainabil ity Report 2022

The world needs metals and minerals for the energy transition and our cities and infrastructure must be developed to serve a growing population.

To succeed, we need to speed up the shift towards a more sustainable mining and construction industry.

We at Epiroc accelerate this transformation.

Content

Accel erate the transformation

2

Content

3

2022 in brief

4

CEO comments

6

Leading productivity and

sustainabil ity partner

10

Val ue-creating strategy

14

Attractive niches with

structural growth

16

Drive the productivity and sustainabil-

ity transformation in our industry

20

High proportion of recurring business

28

Well-proven business model

30

Value for our stakeholders

32

Our success is based on sustainabil ity

and a strong corporate cul ture

34

We use resources responsibly

and efficiently

38

We invest in safety and health

43

We grow together with passionate

people and courageous leaders

46

We live by the highest ethical

standards

50

Administration report

54

The Epiroc share

66

Corporate governance report

68

Internal control over

financial reporting

78

Risk management

80

Financial information and notes

86

Signatures of the Board of

Directors

139

Auditor's report

140

Notes on sustainability

performance

144

Auditor's Limited Assurance

159

Sustainability performance

160

Mul ti-year summary

162

Financial definitions

163

Sustainability report

Annual Report

The audited annual accounts and consolidated accounts can be found on pages 54-65 and 85-139. The corporate governance report examined by the auditors can be found on pages 68-85. Epiroc reports its sustainability work for 2022 according to the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards. The sustainability report has been prepared in accordance with disclosure requirements set out in the Swedish Annual Accounts Act, chapter 6, paragraph 11. The sustainability information that has been reviewed by the auditors, excluding information related to the EU Taxonomy, can be found on pages 34-53 and 144-161. The assurance report issued by the auditors can be found on page 159 and a detailed GRI and other sustainability reporting standards index can be found at www.epirocgroup.com.

2022 IN BRIEF

2022 in brief

Orders received

Revenues

Adjusted operating margin

MSEK 53 222

MSEK 49 694

up from 22.9% previous year

+17%

+25%

23.7%

Return on capital employed

Total shareholder return

Dividend (proposed)

up from 26.1% previous year

(A share)

SEK/Share

28.0%

-15.8%

3.40

Safety

Climate impact

Acquisitions

is on top of the agenda.

Battery-el ectric offering

Six acquisitions

We can do better.

wider than ever.

Approx. MSEK 2 385 in

annual revenues

SmartROC T35 E

The world's first ever top-hammerbattery-electric drill rig was presented at the Bauma construction fair in Munich, Germany, in October. The rig enables zero-emission drilling in surface mines and quarries. The customer response was good! For example, the Rental Group in Norway signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) for 15 battery-electric drill rigs.

  • Epiroc Annual and Sustainability Report 2022

2022 IN BRIEF

Profitabl e growth

In 2022, we experienced high demand, with many large equipment orders, and strong development in our aftermarket. It was also a year of challenges. In March, we stopped deliveries into Russia and had to handle significant supply-chain disruptions. Despite all this, the organization showed strong execution and we delivered record results and profitable growth. Many ground- breaking innovations were launched and we maintained a high pace of strategic acquisitions.

In brief

Orders received, MSEK

Revenues, MSEK

Operating profit, EBIT, MSEK

Operating margin, EBIT, %

Operating cash flow, MSEK

Basic earnings per share, SEK

Dividend per share, SEK

Return on capital employed, %

Net debt/EBITDA ratio

Total injury frequency rate (TRIFR)3)

Sick leave, %

Total energy use4), GWh

Transport CO2e, tonnes/COS, MSEK5)

2022

2021

53 222

45 648

49 694

39 645

11 147

8 995

22.4 22.7

5 662

6 867

6.96 5.85

3.401) 3.00

28.0 26.1

0.28 -0.12

5.7 5.1

2.4 2.4

175 177

3.2 3.6

Δ,%

Financial goals

Average 2015-20222)

17

To achieve annual revenue growth of 8% over a business cycle and to

Annual revenue

25

grow faster than the market. Growth will be organic

growth of 8%

and supported by selective acquisitions.

24

To have an industry-best operating margin,

19.8

with strong resilience over the cycle.

-18

19

13

To provide long-term stable and rising dividends. The dividend

51% pay-out ratio

should correspond to 50% of net profit over the cycle.

(2018-2022)

To improve capital efficiency and resilience. Investments

25.8

and acquisitions shall create value.

To have an efficient capital structure and the flexibility to make selective

BBB+

acquisitions. The goal is to maintain an investment grade rating.

12

-

-1

-11

  1. Proposed by the Board. 2) See pages 54-65 and 162-163.3) Number of recordable injuries per million hours worked. 4) Comparable units.
  1. Carbon dioxide equivalent, CO2e, is a unit that standardizes the climate effects of various greenhouse gases. COS = Cost of Sales.

Total recordable injury

Energy consumption and

Revenues and book-to-bill

Operating profit and margin

frequency rate and sick leave

transport CO2e emissions

49 694

22.9

23.7

8.9

177

175

21.2

172

21.0

20.3

161

40 849

22.4

22.7

38 285

39 645

146

36 122

20.4

19.3

19.9

6.0

5.7

4.8

5.1

103

115

106

101

11 147

97

5.6

8 995

7 385

8 136

7 382

4.5

4.1

2.4

2.4

3.6

2.2

2.1

2.1

3.2

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

 Revenues, MSEK

 Operating profit, MSEK

 TRIFR

 Total energy use in GWh4)

 Book-to-bill, %

  Operating margin, %

 Sick leave, %

 Transport CO2e, tonnes/COS, MSEK

  Adjusted operating margin, %

Epiroc Annual and Sustainability Report 2022

5

Disclaimer

Epiroc AB published this content on 08 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2023 12:04:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 49 199 M 4 594 M 4 594 M
Net income 2022 8 353 M 780 M 780 M
Net cash 2022 3 245 M 303 M 303 M
P/E ratio 2022 28,1x
Yield 2022 1,76%
Capitalization 224 B 20 959 M 20 959 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,50x
EV / Sales 2023 4,04x
Nbr of Employees 16 996
Free-Float 80,7%
