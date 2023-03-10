Epiroc : Annual and Sustainability Report 2022

The world needs metals and minerals for the energy transition and our cities and infrastructure must be developed to serve a growing population.
To succeed, we need to speed up the shift towards a more sustainable mining and construction industry.
We at Epiroc accelerate this transformation.
Content
Accel erate the transformation
2
Content
3
2022 in brief
4
CEO comments
6
Leading productivity and
sustainabil ity partner
10
Val ue-creating strategy
14
Attractive niches with
structural growth
16
Drive the productivity and sustainabil-
ity transformation in our industry
20
High proportion of recurring business
28
Well-proven business model
30
Value for our stakeholders
32
Our success is based on sustainabil ity
and a strong corporate cul ture
34
We use resources responsibly
and efficiently
38
We invest in safety and health
43
We grow together with passionate
people and courageous leaders
46
We live by the highest ethical
standards
50
Administration report
54
The Epiroc share
66
Corporate governance report
68
Internal control over
financial reporting
78
Risk management
80
Financial information and notes
86
Signatures of the Board of
Directors
139
Auditor's report
140
Notes on sustainability
performance
144
Auditor's Limited Assurance
159
Sustainability performance
160
Mul ti-year summary
162
Financial definitions
163
Sustainability report
Annual Report
The audited annual accounts and consolidated accounts can be found on pages 54-65 and 85-139. The corporate governance report examined by the auditors can be found on pages 68-85. Epiroc reports its sustainability work for 2022 according to the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards. The sustainability report has been prepared in accordance with disclosure requirements set out in the Swedish Annual Accounts Act, chapter 6, paragraph 11. The sustainability information that has been reviewed by the auditors, excluding information related to the EU Taxonomy, can be found on pages 34-53 and 144-161. The assurance report issued by the auditors can be found on page 159 and a detailed GRI and other sustainability reporting standards index can be found at www.epirocgroup.com.
2022 IN BRIEF
2022 in brief
Orders received
Revenues
Adjusted operating margin
MSEK 53 222
MSEK 49 694
up from 22.9% previous year
+17%
+25%
23.7%
Return on capital employed
Total shareholder return
Dividend (proposed)
up from 26.1% previous year
(A share)
SEK/Share
28.0%
-15.8%
3.40
Safety
Climate impact
Acquisitions
is on top of the agenda.
Battery-el ectric offering
Six acquisitions
We can do better.
wider than ever.
Approx. MSEK 2 385 in
annual revenues
SmartROC T35 E
The world's first ever top-hammerbattery-electric drill rig was presented at the Bauma construction fair in Munich, Germany, in October. The rig enables zero-emission drilling in surface mines and quarries. The customer response was good! For example, the Rental Group in Norway signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) for 15 battery-electric drill rigs.
2022 IN BRIEF
Profitabl e growth
In 2022, we experienced high demand, with many large equipment orders, and strong development in our aftermarket. It was also a year of challenges. In March, we stopped deliveries into Russia and had to handle significant supply-chain disruptions. Despite all this, the organization showed strong execution and we delivered record results and profitable growth. Many ground- breaking innovations were launched and we maintained a high pace of strategic acquisitions.
In brief
Orders received, MSEK
Revenues, MSEK
Operating profit, EBIT, MSEK
Operating margin, EBIT, %
Operating cash flow, MSEK
Basic earnings per share, SEK
Dividend per share, SEK
Return on capital employed, %
Net debt/EBITDA ratio
Total injury frequency rate (TRIFR)3)
Sick leave, %
Total energy use4), GWh
Transport CO2e, tonnes/COS, MSEK5)
2022
2021
53 222
45 648
49 694
39 645
11 147
8 995
22.4 22.7
5 662
6 867
6.96 5.85
3.401) 3.00
28.0 26.1
0.28 -0.12
5.7 5.1
2.4 2.4
175 177
3.2 3.6
Δ,%
Financial goals
Average 2015-20222)
17
To achieve annual revenue growth of 8% over a business cycle and to
Annual revenue
25
grow faster than the market. Growth will be organic
growth of 8%
and supported by selective acquisitions.
24
To have an industry-best operating margin,
19.8
with strong resilience over the cycle.
-18
19
13
To provide long-term stable and rising dividends. The dividend
51% pay-out ratio
should correspond to 50% of net profit over the cycle.
(2018-2022)
To improve capital efficiency and resilience. Investments
25.8
and acquisitions shall create value.
To have an efficient capital structure and the flexibility to make selective
BBB+
acquisitions. The goal is to maintain an investment grade rating.
12
-
-1
-11
Proposed by the Board.2) See pages 54-65 and 162-163.3) Number of recordable injuries per million hours worked. 4) Comparable units.
Carbon dioxide equivalent, CO2e, is a unit that standardizes the climate effects of various greenhouse gases. COS = Cost of Sales.