|
Epiroc : Key figures Kv4 2022
START PAGE
|
Key figures
|
Content
|
Last updated
|
Definitions
|
Q4 2022 - Jan 31, 2023
|
At Epiroc we have the ambition to provide you with updated financial information and assist you in understanding our business, strategy and financial performance. If you cannot find what you are looking for, do not hesitate to contact us.
|
APMs calculated
|
Q4 2022 - Jan 31, 2023
|
Income Statement
|
Q4 2022 - Jan 31, 2023
|
Segments
|
Q4 2022 - Jan 31, 2023
|
Geography
|
Q4 2022 - Jan 31, 2023
|
Balance Sheet
|
Q4 2022 - Jan 31, 2023
|
Sales bridges
|
Q4 2022 - Jan 31, 2023
|
Profit bridges
|
Q4 2022 - Jan 31, 2023
|
Cash Flow
|
Q4 2022 - Jan 31, 2023
|
Telephone:
|
Key figures
|
Q4 2022 - Jan 31, 2023
|
+46 10 755 0106
|
ESG
|
FY 2021
|
Mail:
|
Graphs
|
FY 2021 / FY 2022
|
ir@epiroc.com
|
OIB
|
FY 2021 / FY 2022
|
For historical figures from the time when Epiroc still was a part of the Atlas Copco Group, please go to their IR-page "Key figures".
Definitions
|
Definitions
|
Back to start page
|
Several key figures in Epiroc's financial reports are not defined according to IFRS. They provide complementary information aiming to help readers to analyze the company's operations and facilitate an evaluation of performance. Since not all companies calculate financial performance measures in the same manner, these are not always comparable with measures used by other companies. These financial performance measures should therefore not be regarded as a replacement for measures as defined according to IFRS.
|
Key figure
|
Description
|
Reason for use
|
Adjusted operating margin
|
Adjusted operating profit in % of revenues.
|
A measurement of the operational profit which enables comparisons over time by excluding items that are irregular in frequency or size.
|
Adjusted operating profit
|
Operating profit adjusted for items affecting comparability.
|
It enables comparisons over time - and between companies - by excluding items that are irregular in frequency or size.
|
Book-to-bill
|
Orders received divided by revenues.
|
An indicator of demand trends.
|
Capital employed
|
Average total assets1) less average non-interest-bearing liabilities/provisions. Capital employed for the segments excludes cash, tax liabilities and tax receivables.
|
It shows how much of total capital is tied to operations.
|
Capital employed turnover ratio
|
Revenues2) divided by the average capital employed1).
|
It shows how efficiently Epiroc generates revenues from the capital utilized to run operations.
|
Capital turnover ratio
|
Revenues2) divided by average total assets1).
|
It shows how effectively total assets are used.
|
EBITDA
|
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. Alternativley; the operating profit plus depreciation, impairment and amortization.
|
An indicator of cash generating ability.
|
EBITDA margin
|
EBITDA as % of revenues.
|
An indicator of cash generating ability.
|
Equity/assets ratio
|
Equity including non-controlling interests, as % of total assets.
|
A measure of financial risk showing how much of Epiroc's total assets that have been financed with equity.
|
Gross margin
|
Gross profit as % of revenues.
|
It measures how much of Epiroc's revenues are left after paying the costs of goods sold.
|
Items affecting comparability
|
Items such as operating profit/loss from acquisitions and divestments, one-time items (restructuring) and change in provision for share-based long-term incentive programs.
|
It shows how non-recurring items have affected the result.
|
Net debt
|
Interest-bearing liabilities and post-employment benefits, adjusted for the fair value of interest rate swaps, less cash and cash equivalents and certain other financial receivables.
|
A measurement of the financial position.
|
Net debt/EBITDA ratio
|
Net debt in relation to EBITDA.2)
|
A measurement of financial risk.
|
Net debt/equity ratio
|
Net debt in relation to equity, including non-controlling interests.
|
A measurement of financial risk.
|
Net working capital
|
Working capital net of inventories, trade receivables, trade payables, other operating assets and liabilities.
|
It measures Epiroc's liquidity and capital efficiency.
|
Operating cash flow
|
Cash flow from operations and cash flow from investing activities, excluding company acquisitions/divestments, as well as other adjustments.
|
It indicates Epiroc's ability to generate sufficient positive cash flow to maintain and grow operations.
|
Operating cash flow per share
|
Operating cash flow divided by basic number of shares outstanding.
|
It improves the ability to make comparisons over time.
|
Operating margin
|
Operating profit as % of revenues.
|
It helps monitor Epiroc's fulfillment of the financial goal of having market leading profitability.
|
Orders received and order growth
|
Orders received in MSEK in a period. The total order growth includes the contribution from organic growth, currency and structure.
|
It is a good indicator of demand for Epiroc's equipment and aftermarket.
|
Organic growth
|
Organic growth is total growth excluding the contribution from currency and structure. Alternatively, the growth that is based on volume and price.
|
It explains how volume, price and product/service mix changes drive the growth.
|
Pay-out ratio
|
Dividend per share as % of basic earnings per share.
|
The rate facilitates following up Epiroc's financial target of a payout ratio of 50%.
|
Profit margin
|
Profit before tax as % of revenues.
|
An indicator of profitability.
|
Return on capital employed
|
Operating profit2) as % of average capital employed1).
|
It measures how efficiently Epiroc generates profits from the capital utilized to run operations.
|
Return on equity
|
Profit for the period2) divided by average equity, excluding non-controlling interest1).
|
It shows Epiroc's ability to generate a return on the investments made by shareholders.
|
1) Calculated as an average of five quarters. In 2016 and 2015, however, it was calculated as an average of two periods.
|
2) 12 months' value.
APMs calculated
|
APMs calculated
|
Annual
|
Quarterly
|
Back to start page
|
Book to bill for the Group
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017 (1)
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
2022
|
2018
|
2018
|
2018
|
2018
|
2019
|
2019
|
2019
|
2019
|
2020
|
2020
|
2020
|
2020
|
2021
|
2021
|
2021
|
2021
|
2022
|
2022
|
2022
|
2022
|
MSEK
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Orders received
|
27,551
|
27,634
|
33,831
|
39,400
|
39,492
|
36,579
|
45,648
|
53,222
|
10,036
|
10,483
|
9,413
|
9,468
|
10,063
|
10,553
|
9,600
|
9,276
|
9,772
|
8,105
|
9,373
|
9,329
|
10,690
|
11,070
|
12,245
|
11,643
|
13,818
|
13,377
|
12,322
|
13,705
|
Revenues
|
28,663
|
27,102
|
31,364
|
38,285
|
40,849
|
36,122
|
39,645
|
49,694
|
8,233
|
9,843
|
9,651
|
10,558
|
9,785
|
10,626
|
10,158
|
10,280
|
9,134
|
8,458
|
8,724
|
9,806
|
8,773
|
9,733
|
9,966
|
11,173
|
11,088
|
11,868
|
12,802
|
13,936
|
Book-to-bill, %
|
96
|
102
|
108
|
103
|
97
|
101
|
115
|
107
|
122
|
107
|
98
|
90
|
103
|
99
|
95
|
90
|
107
|
96
|
107
|
95
|
122
|
114
|
123
|
104
|
125
|
113
|
96
|
98
|
(1) Restated in accordance with IFRS 15.
|
EBITDA for the Group
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017 (1)
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
2022
|
2018
|
2018
|
2018
|
2018
|
2019
|
2019
|
2019
|
2019
|
2020
|
2020
|
2020
|
2020
|
2021
|
2021
|
2021
|
2021
|
2022
|
2022
|
2022
|
2022
|
MSEK
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Operating profit
|
5,175
|
4,548
|
5,930
|
7,385
|
8,136
|
7,382
|
8,995
|
11,147
|
1,515
|
1,810
|
1,898
|
2,162
|
1,930
|
2,263
|
1,927
|
2,016
|
1,932
|
1,418
|
1,820
|
2,212
|
1,867
|
2,182
|
2,352
|
2,594
|
2,631
|
2,381
|
2,900
|
3,235
|
Total depreciation and amortization
|
1,395
|
1,217
|
1,253
|
1,368
|
1,978
|
1,746
|
1,745
|
2,129
|
317
|
340
|
360
|
351
|
473
|
467
|
554
|
485
|
440
|
441
|
425
|
440
|
382
|
411
|
462
|
490
|
466
|
487
|
525
|
651
|
EBITDA
|
6,570
|
5,765
|
7,183
|
8,753
|
10,114
|
9,128
|
10,740
|
13,276
|
1,832
|
2,150
|
2,258
|
2,513
|
2,403
|
2,729
|
2,481
|
2,501
|
2,372
|
1,859
|
2,245
|
2,652
|
2,248
|
2,594
|
2,813
|
3,085
|
3,097
|
2,868
|
3,425
|
3,886
|
(1) Restated in accordance with IFRS 15.
|
EBITDA margin
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017 (1)
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
2022
|
2018
|
2018
|
2018
|
2018
|
2019
|
2019
|
2019
|
2019
|
2020
|
2020
|
2020
|
2020
|
2021
|
2021
|
2021
|
2021
|
2022
|
2022
|
2022
|
2022
|
MSEK
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
EBITDA
|
6,570
|
5,765
|
7,183
|
8,753
|
10,114
|
9,128
|
10,740
|
13,276
|
1,832
|
2,150
|
2,258
|
2,513
|
2,403
|
2,729
|
2,481
|
2,501
|
2,372
|
1,859
|
2,245
|
2,652
|
2,248
|
2,594
|
2,813
|
3,085
|
3,097
|
2,868
|
3,425
|
3,886
|
Revenues
|
28,663
|
27,102
|
31,364
|
38,285
|
40,849
|
36,122
|
39,645
|
49,694
|
8,233
|
9,843
|
9,651
|
10,558
|
9,785
|
10,626
|
10,158
|
10,280
|
9,134
|
8,458
|
8,724
|
9,806
|
8,773
|
9,733
|
9,966
|
11,173
|
11,088
|
11,868
|
12,802
|
13,936
|
EBITDA margin, %
|
22.9
|
21.3
|
22.9
|
22.9
|
24.8
|
25.3
|
27.1
|
26.7
|
22.3
|
21.8
|
23.4
|
23.8
|
24.6
|
25.7
|
24.4
|
24.3
|
26.0
|
22.0
|
25.7
|
27.0
|
25.6
|
26.7
|
28.2
|
27.6
|
27.9
|
24.2
|
26.8
|
27.9
|
(1) Restated in accordance with IFRS 15.
|
Gross profit margin for the Group
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017 (1)
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
2022
|
2018
|
2018
|
2018
|
2018
|
2019
|
2019
|
2019
|
2019
|
2020
|
2020
|
2020
|
2020
|
2021
|
2021
|
2021
|
2021
|
2022
|
2022
|
2022
|
2022
|
MSEK
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Gross profit
|
10,200
|
9,099
|
11,263
|
13,968
|
15,302
|
13,704
|
15,453
|
19,019
|
3,007
|
3,568
|
3,556
|
3,837
|
3,596
|
4,076
|
3,727
|
3,903
|
3,563
|
3,149
|
3,255
|
3,737
|
3,340
|
3,835
|
3,967
|
4,311
|
4,257
|
4,055
|
4,913
|
5,794
|
Revenues
|
28,663
|
27,102
|
31,364
|
38,285
|
40,849
|
36,122
|
39,645
|
49,694
|
8,233
|
9,843
|
9,651
|
10,558
|
9,785
|
10,626
|
10,158
|
10,280
|
9,134
|
8,458
|
8,724
|
9,806
|
8,773
|
9,733
|
9,966
|
11,173
|
11,088
|
11,868
|
12,802
|
13,936
|
Gross profit margin, %
|
35.6
|
33.6
|
35.9
|
36.5
|
37.5
|
37.9
|
39.0
|
38.3
|
36.5
|
36.2
|
36.8
|
36.3
|
36.8
|
38.4
|
36.7
|
38.0
|
39.0
|
37.2
|
37.3
|
38.1
|
38.1
|
39.4
|
39.8
|
38.6
|
38.4
|
34.2
|
38.4
|
41.6
|
(1) Restated in accordance with IFRS 15.
|
Operating margin for the Group
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017 (1)
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
2022
|
2018
|
2018
|
2018
|
2018
|
2019
|
2019
|
2019
|
2019
|
2020
|
2020
|
2020
|
2020
|
2021
|
2021
|
2021
|
2021
|
2022
|
2022
|
2022
|
2022
|
MSEK
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Operating profit
|
5,175
|
4,548
|
5,930
|
7,385
|
8,136
|
7,382
|
8,995
|
11,147
|
1,515
|
1,810
|
1,898
|
2,162
|
1,930
|
2,263
|
1,927
|
2,016
|
1,932
|
1,418
|
1,820
|
2,212
|
1,867
|
2,182
|
2,352
|
2,594
|
2,631
|
2,381
|
2,900
|
3,235
|
Revenues
|
28,663
|
27,102
|
31,364
|
38,285
|
40,849
|
36,122
|
39,645
|
49,694
|
8,233
|
9,843
|
9,651
|
10,558
|
9,785
|
10,626
|
10,158
|
10,280
|
9,134
|
8,458
|
8,724
|
9,806
|
8,773
|
9,733
|
9,966
|
11,173
|
11,088
|
11,868
|
12,802
|
13,936
|
Operating margin, %
|
18.1
|
16.8
|
18.9
|
19.3
|
19.9
|
20.4
|
22.7
|
22.4
|
18.4
|
18.4
|
19.7
|
20.5
|
19.7
|
21.3
|
19.0
|
19.6
|
21.2
|
16.8
|
20.9
|
22.6
|
21.3
|
22.4
|
23.6
|
23.2
|
23.7
|
20.1
|
22.7
|
23.2
|
(1) Restated in accordance with IFRS 15.
|
Adjusted operating margin for the Group
|
2018
|
2019(1)
|
2020(1)
|
2021(1)
|
2022(1)
|
2018
|
2018
|
2018
|
2018
|
2019(1)
|
2019(1)
|
2019(1)
|
2019(1)
|
2020(1)
|
2020(1)
|
2020(1)
|
2020(1)
|
2021(1)
|
2021(1)
|
2021(1)
|
2021(1)
|
2022(1)
|
2022(1)
|
2022(1)
|
2022(1)
|
MSEK
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Operating profit
|
7,385
|
8,136
|
7,382
|
8,995
|
11,147
|
1,515
|
1,810
|
1,898
|
2,162
|
1,930
|
2,263
|
1,927
|
2,016
|
1,932
|
1,418
|
1,820
|
2,212
|
1,867
|
2,182
|
2,352
|
2,594
|
2,631
|
2,381
|
2,900
|
3,235
|
Reversal of change in provision for share-based long-term incentive programs
|
66
|
194
|
99
|
270
|
-37
|
0
|
77
|
56
|
-67
|
59
|
39
|
54
|
42
|
-65
|
91
|
21
|
52
|
149
|
15
|
-21
|
127
|
-43
|
-75
|
14
|
67
|
Reversal of costs for agreement with CEO
|
28
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
28
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Reversal of costs for split from Atlas Copco
|
328
|
-
|
-
|
95
|
104
|
70
|
59
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Reversal of costs in E&S
|
28
|
84
|
-167
|
560
|
28
|
34
|
17
|
33
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-167
|
-
|
422
|
138
|
-
|
Reversal of costs in T&A
|
196
|
104
|
-
|
85
|
179
|
17
|
10
|
57
|
22
|
15
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
0
|
-
|
73
|
12
|
-
|
Adjusted operating profit
|
7,779
|
8,582
|
7,669
|
9,098
|
11,755
|
1,611
|
1,991
|
2,024
|
2,154
|
1,989
|
2,302
|
2,160
|
2,131
|
1,911
|
1,583
|
1,896
|
2,279
|
2,016
|
2,197
|
2,331
|
2,554
|
2,588
|
2,801
|
3,064
|
3,302
|
Revenues
|
38,285
|
40,849
|
36,122
|
39,645
|
49,694
|
8,233
|
9,843
|
9,651
|
10,558
|
9,785
|
10,626
|
10,158
|
10,280
|
9,134
|
8,458
|
8,724
|
9,806
|
8,773
|
9,733
|
9,966
|
11,173
|
11,088
|
11,868
|
12,802
|
13,936
|
Adjusted operating margin, %
|
20.3
|
21.0
|
21.2
|
22.9
|
23.7
|
19.6
|
20.2
|
21.0
|
20.4
|
20.3
|
21.7
|
21.3
|
20.7
|
20.9
|
18.7
|
21.7
|
23.2
|
23.0
|
22.6
|
23.4
|
22.9
|
23.3
|
23.6
|
23.9
|
23.7
|
(1) Split costs not reversed from 2019.
|
Profit margin for the Group
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017 (1)
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
2022
|
2018
|
2018
|
2018
|
2018
|
2019
|
2019
|
2019
|
2019
|
2020
|
2020
|
2020
|
2020
|
2021
|
2021
|
2021
|
2021
|
2022
|
2022
|
2022
|
2022
|
MSEK
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Profit before tax
|
4,955
|
4,411
|
5,793
|
7,201
|
7,843
|
7,087
|
8,964
|
10,778
|
1,458
|
1,766
|
1,861
|
2,116
|
1,830
|
2,225
|
1,866
|
1,922
|
1,886
|
1,367
|
1,744
|
2,090
|
1,834
|
2,138
|
2,425
|
2,567
|
2,564
|
2,292
|
2,876
|
3,046
|
Revenues
|
28,663
|
27,102
|
31,364
|
38,285
|
40,849
|
36,122
|
39,645
|
49,694
|
8,233
|
9,843
|
9,651
|
10,558
|
9,785
|
10,626
|
10,158
|
10,280
|
9,134
|
8,458
|
8,724
|
9,806
|
8,773
|
9,733
|
9,966
|
11,173
|
11,088
|
11,868
|
12,802
|
13,936
|
Profit margin, %
|
17.3
|
16.3
|
18.5
|
18.8
|
19.2
|
19.6
|
22.6
|
21.7
|
17.7
|
17.9
|
19.3
|
20.0
|
18.7
|
20.9
|
18.4
|
18.7
|
20.6
|
16.2
|
20.0
|
21.3
|
20.9
|
22.0
|
24.3
|
23.0
|
23.1
|
19.3
|
22.5
|
21.9
|
(1) Restated in accordance with IFRS 15.
|
Capital employed for the Group
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017 (1)
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
2022
|
2018
|
2018
|
2018
|
2018
|
2019
|
2019
|
2019
|
2019
|
2020
|
2020
|
2020
|
2020
|
2021
|
2021
|
2021
|
2021
|
2022
|
2022
|
2022
|
2022
|
MSEK
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Total assets
|
28,418
|
29,984
|
27,547
|
36,155
|
41,037
|
43,886
|
48,583
|
61,780
|
30,465
|
35,024
|
34,487
|
36,155
|
39,662
|
40,148
|
41,525
|
41,037
|
43,689
|
44,324
|
44,634
|
43,886
|
46,851
|
44,517
|
47,259
|
48,583
|
52,409
|
55,543
|
61,685
|
61,780
|
Non-interest bearing liabilities and provisions
|
6,018
|
6,051
|
8,261
|
10,228
|
9,199
|
9,186
|
13,254
|
17,247
|
9,570
|
10,202
|
9,985
|
10,227
|
9,943
|
11,147
|
10,424
|
9,199
|
9,889
|
9,742
|
9,390
|
9,186
|
10,036
|
12,820
|
13,378
|
13,254
|
14,159
|
17,249
|
19,125
|
17,247
|
Capital employed, period end
|
22,400
|
23,933
|
19,286
|
25,927
|
31,838
|
34,700
|
35,329
|
44,533
|
20,895
|
24,822
|
24,502
|
25,928
|
29,719
|
29,001
|
31,101
|
31,838
|
33,800
|
34,582
|
35,244
|
34,700
|
36,816
|
31,698
|
33,881
|
35,329
|
38,250
|
38,295
|
42,560
|
44,533
|
Capital employed turnover ratio for the Group
|
2015(3)
|
2016(3)
|
2017 (1)(2)
|
2018(2)
|
2019(2)
|
2020(2)
|
2021(2)
|
2022(2)
|
2018(2)
|
2018(2)
|
2018(2)
|
2018(2)
|
2019(2)
|
2019(2)
|
2019(2)
|
2019(2)
|
2020(2)
|
2020(2)
|
2020(2)
|
2020(2)
|
2021(2)
|
2021(2)
|
2021(2)
|
2021(2)
|
2022(2)
|
2022(2)
|
2022(2)
|
2022(2)
|
MSEK
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Revenues, 12 months
|
28,663
|
27,102
|
31,364
|
38,285
|
40,849
|
36,122
|
39,645
|
49,694
|
32,186
|
34,151
|
36,191
|
38,285
|
39,837
|
40,621
|
41,127
|
40,849
|
40,198
|
38,030
|
36,596
|
36,122
|
35,762
|
37,036
|
38,278
|
39,645
|
41,960
|
44,095
|
46,930
|
49,694
|
Average capital employed
|
21,727
|
23,167
|
21,674
|
23,086
|
29,518
|
34,033
|
34,485
|
39,794
|
21,066
|
21,518
|
21,826
|
23,086
|
25,173
|
26,794
|
28,050
|
29,518
|
31,092
|
32,065
|
33,313
|
34,033
|
35,029
|
34,608
|
34,468
|
34,485
|
35,195
|
35,491
|
37,663
|
39,794
|
Capital employed turnover ratio
|
1.3
|
1.2
|
1.4
|
1.7
|
1.4
|
1.1
|
1.1
|
1.2
|
1.5
|
1.6
|
1.7
|
1.7
|
1.6
|
1.5
|
1.5
|
1.4
|
1.3
|
1.2
|
1.1
|
1.1
|
1.0
|
1.1
|
1.1
|
1.1
|
1.2
|
1.2
|
1.2
|
1.2
|
(1) Restated in accordance with IFRS 15.
|
(2) The average capital employed is calculated as an average of five quarters.
|
(3) The average capital employed is calculated as an average of two periods.
|
Return on capital employed for the Group
|
2015(3)
|
2016(3)
|
2017 (1)(2)
|
2018(2)
|
2019(2)
|
2020(2)
|
2021(2)
|
2022(2)
|
2018(2)
|
2018(2)
|
2018(2)
|
2018(2)
|
2019(2)
|
2019(2)
|
2019(2)
|
2019(2)
|
2020(2)
|
2020(2)
|
2020(2)
|
2020(2)
|
2021(2)
|
2021(2)
|
2021(2)
|
2021(2)
|
2022(2)
|
2022(2)
|
2022(2)
|
2022(2)
|
MSEK
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Operating profit, 12 months
|
5,175
|
4,548
|
5,930
|
7,385
|
8,136
|
7,382
|
8,995
|
11,147
|
6,031
|
6,373
|
6,751
|
7,385
|
7,800
|
8,253
|
8,282
|
8,136
|
8,138
|
7,293
|
7,186
|
7,382
|
7,317
|
8,082
|
8,613
|
8,995
|
9,760
|
9,958
|
10,506
|
11,147
|
Average capital employed
|
21,727
|
23,167
|
21,674
|
23,086
|
29,518
|
34,033
|
34,485
|
39,794
|
21,066
|
21,518
|
21,826
|
23,086
|
25,173
|
26,794
|
28,050
|
29,518
|
31,092
|
32,065
|
33,313
|
34,033
|
35,029
|
34,608
|
34,468
|
34,485
|
35,195
|
35,491
|
37,663
|
39,794
|
Return on capital employed, %
|
23.8
|
19.6
|
27.4
|
32.0
|
27.6
|
21.7
|
26.1
|
28.0
|
28.6
|
29.6
|
30.9
|
32.0
|
31.0
|
30.8
|
29.5
|
27.6
|
26.2
|
22.7
|
21.6
|
21.7
|
20.9
|
23.4
|
25.0
|
26.1
|
27.7
|
28.1
|
27.9
|
28.0
|
(1) Restated in accordance with IFRS 15.
|
(2) The average capital employed is calculated as an average of five quarters.
|
(3) The average capital employed is calculated as an average of two periods.
|
Net working capital
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017 (1)
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
2022
|
2018
|
2018
|
2018
|
2018
|
2019
|
2019
|
2019
|
2019
|
2020
|
2020
|
2020
|
2020
|
2021
|
2021
|
2021
|
2021
|
2022
|
2022
|
2022
|
2022
|
MSEK
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Inventories
|
7,153
|
7,061
|
8,440
|
10,516
|
10,508
|
8,930
|
11,861
|
16,945
|
9,746
|
10,664
|
10,789
|
10,516
|
11,207
|
11,285
|
11,392
|
10,508
|
10,933
|
10,531
|
9,821
|
8,930
|
9,808
|
10,271
|
11,199
|
11,861
|
13,245
|
15,119
|
16,634
|
16,945
|
Trade receivables
|
6,122
|
6,578
|
6,271
|
8,005
|
7,287
|
6,045
|
7,174
|
9,581
|
6,909
|
7,898
|
7,821
|
8,005
|
8,501
|
8,757
|
8,068
|
7,287
|
7,300
|
6,139
|
6,197
|
6,045
|
6,391
|
6,669
|
6,765
|
7,174
|
8,225
|
8,381
|
9,174
|
9,581
|
Trade payables
|
-2,214
|
-2,446
|
-3,966
|
-4,711
|
-4,050
|
-3,605
|
-5,512
|
-6,375
|
-4,871
|
-4,749
|
-4,421
|
-4,711
|
-4,575
|
-4,536
|
-3,701
|
-4,050
|
-4,108
|
-3,764
|
-3,431
|
-3,605
|
-4,171
|
-4,796
|
-4,905
|
-5,512
|
-6,181
|
-6,239
|
-6,249
|
-6,375
|
Other operating assets and liabilites
|
-451
|
-346
|
-572
|
-913
|
-592
|
-799
|
-1,337
|
-1,586
|
-629
|
-711
|
-724
|
-913
|
-785
|
-715
|
-639
|
-592
|
-688
|
-822
|
-766
|
-799
|
-783
|
-776
|
-956
|
-1,337
|
-1,496
|
-1,700
|
-1,815
|
-1,586
|
Net working capital
|
10,610
|
10,847
|
10,173
|
12,897
|
13,153
|
10,571
|
12,186
|
18,564
|
11,155
|
13,102
|
13,465
|
12,897
|
14,348
|
14,791
|
15,120
|
13,153
|
13,457
|
12,084
|
11,821
|
10,571
|
11,245
|
11,368
|
12,104
|
12,186
|
13,793
|
15,561
|
17,744
|
18,564
|
(1) Restated in accordance with IFRS 15.
|
Capital turnover ratio for the Group
|
2015(3)
|
2016(3)
|
2017 (1)(2)
|
2018(2)
|
2019(2)
|
2020(2)
|
2021(2)
|
2022(2)
|
2018(2)
|
2018(2)
|
2018(2)
|
2018(2)
|
2019(2)
|
2019(2)
|
2019(2)
|
2019(2)
|
2020(2)
|
2020(2)
|
2020(2)
|
2020(2)
|
2021(2)
|
2021(2)
|
2021(2)
|
2021(2)
|
2022(2)
|
2022(2)
|
2022(2)
|
2022(2)
|
MSEK
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Revenues, 12 months
|
28,663
|
27,102
|
31,364
|
38,285
|
40,849
|
36,122
|
39,645
|
49,694
|
32,186
|
34,151
|
36,191
|
38,285
|
39,837
|
40,621
|
41,127
|
40,849
|
40,198
|
38,030
|
36,596
|
36,122
|
35,762
|
37,036
|
38,278
|
39,645
|
41,960
|
44,095
|
46,930
|
49,694
|
Average total assets
|
27,626
|
29,201
|
29,161
|
32,735
|
39,705
|
43,515
|
46,220
|
56,000
|
29,257
|
30,325
|
31,029
|
32,735
|
35,158
|
37,095
|
38,395
|
39,705
|
41,263
|
42,145
|
43,042
|
43,515
|
44,678
|
44,843
|
45,430
|
46,220
|
47,924
|
49,663
|
53,096
|
56,000
|
Capital turnover ratio
|
1.0
|
0.9
|
1.1
|
1.2
|
1.0
|
0.8
|
0.9
|
0.9
|
1.1
|
1.1
|
1.2
|
1.2
|
1.1
|
1.1
|
1.1
|
1.0
|
1.0
|
0.9
|
0.9
|
0.8
|
0.8
|
0.8
|
0.8
|
0.9
|
0.9
|
0.9
|
0.9
|
0.9
|
(1) Restated in accordance with IFRS 15.
|
(2) The average total asset is calculated as an average of five quarters.
|
(3) The average total asset is calculated as an average of two periods.
|
Net debt, net debt/equity ratio and net debt/EBITDA ratio for the Group
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017 (1)
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
2022
|
2018
|
2018
|
2018
|
2018
|
2019
|
2019
|
2019
|
2019
|
2020
|
2020
|
2020
|
2020
|
2021
|
2021
|
2021
|
2021
|
2022
|
2022
|
2022
|
2022
|
MSEK
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Interest-bearing liabilities and post-employment benefits
|
7,471
|
8,120
|
7,239
|
7,080
|
9,025
|
10,960
|
9,545
|
11,025
|
4,805
|
7,286
|
7,095
|
7,080
|
9,035
|
9,111
|
9,267
|
9,025
|
9,089
|
11,198
|
10,688
|
10,960
|
10,610
|
10,669
|
10,581
|
9,545
|
9,434
|
9,631
|
10,792
|
11,025
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
-461
|
-481
|
-1,808
|
-5,872
|
-8,540
|
-15,053
|
-10,792
|
-7,326
|
-2,255
|
-4,259
|
-3,949
|
-5,872
|
-5,371
|
-4,883
|
-6,814
|
-8,540
|
-10,225
|
-13,005
|
-14,250
|
-15,053
|
-16,191
|
-10,931
|
-11,745
|
-10,792
|
-11,207
|
-10,380
|
-11,879
|
-7,326
|
Other financial assets
|
-4,591
|
-5,653
|
-7
|
-
|
0
|
-44
|
-58
|
-8
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-20
|
-4
|
-28
|
0
|
-55
|
-12
|
-76
|
-44
|
-166
|
-61
|
-27
|
-58
|
-71
|
-126
|
-458
|
-8
|
Adjustment for fair value of interest-rate swaps
|
-2
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-3
|
-7
|
-9
|
-2
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Net cash/debt
|
2,419
|
1,986
|
5,424
|
1,208
|
483
|
-4,137
|
-1,304
|
3,691
|
2,550
|
3,027
|
3,146
|
1,208
|
3,641
|
4,217
|
2,416
|
483
|
-1,191
|
-1,819
|
-3,638
|
-4,137
|
-5,747
|
-322
|
-1,191
|
-1,304
|
-1,844
|
-876
|
-1,545
|
3,691
|
Total equity
|
14,929
|
15,813
|
12,047
|
18,847
|
22,813
|
23,739
|
25,785
|
33,508
|
16,090
|
17,537
|
17,406
|
18,847
|
20,685
|
19,889
|
21,834
|
22,813
|
24,712
|
23,383
|
24,556
|
23,739
|
26,206
|
21,028
|
23,301
|
25,785
|
28,817
|
28,663
|
31,766
|
33,508
|
Net debt/equity ratio, %
|
16.2
|
12.6
|
45.0
|
6.4
|
2.1
|
-17.4
|
-5.1
|
-11.0
|
15.8
|
17.3
|
18.1
|
6.4
|
17.6
|
21.2
|
11.1
|
2.1
|
-4.8
|
-7.8
|
-14.8
|
-17.4
|
-21.9
|
-1.5
|
-5.1
|
-5.1
|
-6.4
|
-3.1
|
-4.9
|
-11.0
|
EBITDA, 12 months
|
6,566
|
5,765
|
7,183
|
8,753
|
10,114
|
9,128
|
10,740
|
13,276
|
7,284
|
7,655
|
8,110
|
8,753
|
9,323
|
9,902
|
10,125
|
10,114
|
10,084
|
9,212
|
8,977
|
9,128
|
9,004
|
9,738
|
10,307
|
10,740
|
11,589
|
11,863
|
12,475
|
13,276
|
Net debt/EBITDA ratio
|
0.37
|
0.34
|
0.76
|
0.14
|
0.05
|
-0.45
|
-0.12
|
0.28
|
0.35
|
0.40
|
0.39
|
0.14
|
0.39
|
0.43
|
0.24
|
0.05
|
-0.12
|
-0.20
|
-0.41
|
-0.45
|
-0.64
|
-0.03
|
-0.12
|
-0.12
|
-0.16
|
-0.07
|
-0.12
|
0.28
|
(1) Restated in accordance with IFRS 15.
|
Equity/assets ratio for the Group
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017 (1)
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
2022
|
2018
|
2018
|
2018
|
2018
|
2019
|
2019
|
2019
|
2019
|
2020
|
2020
|
2020
|
2020
|
2021
|
2021
|
2021
|
2021
|
2022
|
2022
|
2022
|
2022
|
MSEK
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Total equity
|
14,929
|
15,813
|
12,047
|
18,847
|
22,813
|
23,739
|
25,785
|
33,508
|
16,090
|
17,537
|
17,406
|
18,847
|
20,685
|
19,889
|
21,834
|
22,813
|
24,712
|
23,383
|
24,556
|
23,739
|
26,206
|
21,028
|
23,301
|
25,785
|
28,817
|
28,663
|
31,766
|
33,508
|
Total assets
|
28,418
|
29,984
|
27,547
|
36,155
|
41,037
|
43,886
|
48,583
|
61,780
|
30,465
|
35,024
|
34,487
|
36,155
|
39,662
|
40,148
|
41,525
|
41,037
|
43,689
|
44,324
|
44,634
|
43,886
|
46,851
|
44,517
|
47,259
|
48,583
|
52,409
|
55,543
|
61,685
|
61,780
|
Equity/assets ratio, %
|
52.5
|
52.7
|
43.7
|
52.1
|
55.6
|
54.1
|
53.1
|
54.2
|
52.8
|
50.1
|
50.5
|
52.1
|
52.2
|
49.5
|
52.6
|
55.6
|
56.6
|
52.8
|
55.0
|
54.1
|
55.9
|
47.2
|
49.3
|
53.1
|
55.0
|
51.6
|
51.5
|
54.2
|
(1) Restated in accordance with IFRS 15.
|
Return on equity
|
2015(3)
|
2016(3)
|
2017 (1)(2)
|
2018
|
2019(2)
|
2020(2)
|
2021(2)
|
2022(2)
|
2018(2)
|
2018(2)
|
2018(2)
|
2018(2)
|
2019(2)
|
2019(2)
|
2019(2)
|
2019(2)
|
2020(2)
|
2020(2)
|
2020(2)
|
2020(2)
|
2021(2)
|
2021(2)
|
2021(2)
|
2021(2)
|
2022(2)
|
2022(2)
|
2022(2)
|
2022(2)
|
MSEK
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Net profit, 12 months
|
3,571
|
3,231
|
4,298
|
5,430
|
5,874
|
5,399
|
7,058
|
8,397
|
4,328
|
4,569
|
4,912
|
5,430
|
5,723
|
6,082
|
6,011
|
5,874
|
5,922
|
5,270
|
5,251
|
5,399
|
5,366
|
6,031
|
6,637
|
7,058
|
7,669
|
7,747
|
8,060
|
8,397
|
Average total equity
|
14,306
|
15,324
|
14,772
|
16,346
|
20,762
|
23,790
|
23,960
|
29,572
|
14,818
|
14,848
|
15,090
|
16,346
|
18,064
|
18,823
|
19,682
|
20,762
|
21,934
|
22,474
|
23,408
|
23,790
|
24,469
|
23,733
|
23,716
|
23,960
|
24,972
|
25,460
|
27,617
|
29,572
|
Return on equity, %
|
23.9
|
20.4
|
29.1
|
33.2
|
28.3
|
22.7
|
29.5
|
28.4
|
29.2
|
30.8
|
32.6
|
33.2
|
31.7
|
32.3
|
30.5
|
28.3
|
27.0
|
23.4
|
22.4
|
22.7
|
21.9
|
25.4
|
28.0
|
29.5
|
30.7
|
30.4
|
29.2
|
28.4
|
(1) Restated in accordance with IFRS 15.
|
(2) The average total equity is calculated as an average of five quarters.
|
(3) The average total equity is calculated as an average of two periods.
|
Operating cash flow and Operating cash flow per share for the Group
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017 (1)
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
2022
|
2018
|
2018
|
2018
|
2018
|
2019
|
2019
|
2019
|
2019
|
2020
|
2020
|
2020
|
2020
|
2021
|
2021
|
2021
|
2021
|
2022
|
2022
|
2022
|
2022
|
MSEK
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Cash flow from operating activities
|
5,858
|
5,402
|
5,176
|
4,324
|
7,228
|
8,334
|
7,607
|
5,558
|
979
|
-62
|
920
|
2,487
|
589
|
1,610
|
1,852
|
3,177
|
1,781
|
2,383
|
1,819
|
2,351
|
1,823
|
1,422
|
1,818
|
2,544
|
751
|
1,400
|
1,664
|
1,743
|
Net cash from investing activities
|
-3,175
|
-1,805
|
5,543
|
-1,337
|
-1,655
|
-608
|
-3,473
|
-5,991
|
-841
|
-317
|
62
|
-241
|
-828
|
-763
|
-71
|
7
|
-200
|
-119
|
-183
|
-106
|
-333
|
-1,486
|
-802
|
-852
|
-354
|
-623
|
-587
|
-4,427
|
Acquisitions and divestments of subsidiaries
|
-
|
-
|
137
|
546
|
984
|
75
|
2,352
|
4,686
|
482
|
-
|
-
|
64
|
449
|
578
|
-33
|
-10
|
15
|
28
|
31
|
1
|
-
|
1,282
|
492
|
578
|
18
|
257
|
210
|
4,201
|
Other adjustments (2)
|
2,947
|
1,283
|
-6,246
|
351
|
131
|
-795
|
381
|
1,409
|
46
|
578
|
-205
|
-68
|
262
|
81
|
135
|
-347
|
-64
|
-329
|
-312
|
-90
|
120
|
11
|
105
|
145
|
452
|
428
|
527
|
2
|
Operating cash flow
|
5,630
|
4,880
|
4,610
|
3,884
|
6,688
|
7,006
|
6,867
|
5,662
|
666
|
199
|
777
|
2,242
|
472
|
1,506
|
1,883
|
2,827
|
1,532
|
1,963
|
1,355
|
2,156
|
1,610
|
1,229
|
1,613
|
2,415
|
867
|
1,462
|
1,814
|
1,519
|
Number of shares, million
|
1,212
|
1,212
|
1,212
|
1,206
|
1,201
|
1,206
|
1,206
|
1,206
|
1,212
|
1,214
|
1,210
|
1,201
|
1,199
|
1,200
|
1,202
|
1,203
|
1,203
|
1,204
|
1,205
|
1,206
|
1,206
|
1,206
|
1,207
|
1,206
|
1,206
|
1,207
|
1,207
|
1,206
|
Operating cash flow per share, SEK
|
4.6
|
4.0
|
3.8
|
3.2
|
5.6
|
5.8
|
5.7
|
4.7
|
0.5
|
0.2
|
0.6
|
1.9
|
0.4
|
1.3
|
1.6
|
2.4
|
1.3
|
1.6
|
1.1
|
1.8
|
1.3
|
1.0
|
1.3
|
2.0
|
0.7
|
1.2
|
1.5
|
1.3
|
(1) Restated in accordance with IFRS 15.
|
(2) Mainly changes in the cash-pool with Atlas Copco and currency hedges of loans.
Income statement
|
Group Income statement
|
Annual
|
Quarterly
|
Back to start page
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
2022
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
2022
|
MSEK
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Revenues
|
28,663
|
27,102
|
31,364
|
38,285
|
40,849
|
36,122
|
39,645
|
49,694
|
7,411
|
7,879
|
7,610
|
8,464
|
8,233
|
9,843
|
9,651
|
10,558
|
9,785
|
10,626
|
10,158
|
10,280
|
9,134
|
8,458
|
8,724
|
9,806
|
8,773
|
9,733
|
9,966
|
11,173
|
11,088
|
11,868
|
12,802
|
13,936
|
Cost of sales
|
-18,463
|
-18,003
|
-20,101
|
-24,317
|
-25,547
|
-22,418
|
-24,192
|
-30,675
|
-4,674
|
-4,990
|
-4,874
|
-5,563
|
-5,226
|
-6,275
|
-6,095
|
-6,721
|
-6,189
|
-6,550
|
-6,431
|
-6,377
|
-5,571
|
-5,309
|
-5,469
|
-6,069
|
-5,433
|
-5,898
|
-5,999
|
-6,862
|
-6,831
|
-7,813
|
-7,889
|
-8,142
|
Gross profit
|
10,200
|
9,099
|
11,263
|
13,968
|
15,302
|
13,704
|
15,453
|
19,019
|
2,737
|
2,889
|
2,736
|
2,901
|
3,007
|
3,568
|
3,556
|
3,837
|
3,596
|
4,076
|
3,727
|
3,903
|
3,563
|
3,149
|
3,255
|
3,737
|
3,340
|
3,835
|
3,967
|
4,311
|
4,257
|
4,055
|
4,913
|
5,794
|
Gross margin
|
35.6%
|
33.6%
|
35.9%
|
36.5%
|
37.5%
|
37.9%
|
39.0%
|
38.3%
|
36.9%
|
36.7%
|
36.0%
|
34.3%
|
36.5%
|
36.2%
|
36.8%
|
36.3%
|
36.8%
|
38.4%
|
36.7%
|
38.0%
|
39.0%
|
36.9%
|
37.3%
|
38.1%
|
38.1%
|
39.4%
|
39.8%
|
38.6%
|
38.4%
|
34.2%
|
38.4%
|
41.6%
|
Administrative expenses
|
-1,848
|
-1,879
|
-2,121
|
-2,589
|
-3,261
|
-2,817
|
-3,166
|
-3,628
|
-533
|
-550
|
-469
|
-569
|
-564
|
-713
|
-691
|
-621
|
-784
|
-803
|
-826
|
-848
|
-667
|
-795
|
-668
|
-687
|
-819
|
-732
|
-692
|
-923
|
-721
|
-818
|
-903
|
-1,186
|
Marketing expenses
|
-2,346
|
-2,164
|
-2,280
|
-2,574
|
-2,797
|
-2,225
|
-2,313
|
-3,042
|
-561
|
-596
|
-526
|
-597
|
-600
|
-676
|
-630
|
-668
|
-663
|
-710
|
-734
|
-690
|
-664
|
-543
|
-501
|
-517
|
-528
|
-570
|
-582
|
-633
|
-641
|
-767
|
-782
|
-852
|
Research and development costs
|
-861
|
-662
|
-795
|
-977
|
-1,035
|
-1,032
|
-1,172
|
-1,438
|
-190
|
-184
|
-189
|
-232
|
-222
|
-257
|
-217
|
-281
|
-275
|
-271
|
-227
|
-262
|
-271
|
-287
|
-231
|
-243
|
-229
|
-283
|
-300
|
-360
|
-319
|
-363
|
-360
|
-396
|
Other expenses/income from operations
|
28
|
154
|
-136
|
-435
|
-61
|
-250
|
222
|
273
|
-40
|
-91
|
-32
|
25
|
-106
|
-109
|
-124
|
-96
|
58
|
-22
|
-11
|
-86
|
-26
|
-106
|
-33
|
-85
|
107
|
-61
|
-38
|
214
|
62
|
288
|
45
|
-122
|
Share of profits of associates
|
2
|
0
|
-1
|
-8
|
-12
|
2
|
-29
|
-37
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
-3
|
4
|
-9
|
-2
|
-7
|
-2
|
-1
|
-3
|
0
|
-2
|
7
|
-4
|
-7
|
-3
|
-15
|
-7
|
-14
|
-13
|
-3
|
Operating profit
|
5,175
|
4,548
|
5,930
|
7,385
|
8,136
|
7,382
|
8,995
|
11,147
|
1,414
|
1,468
|
1,520
|
1,528
|
1,515
|
1,810
|
1,898
|
2,162
|
1,930
|
2,263
|
1,927
|
2,016
|
1,932
|
1,418
|
1,820
|
2,212
|
1,867
|
2,182
|
2,352
|
2,594
|
2,631
|
2,381
|
2,900
|
3,235
|
Operating margin
|
18.1%
|
16.8%
|
18.9%
|
19.3%
|
19.9%
|
20.4%
|
22.7%
|
22.4%
|
19.1%
|
18.6%
|
20.0%
|
18.1%
|
18.4%
|
18.4%
|
19.7%
|
20.5%
|
19.7%
|
21.3%
|
19.0%
|
19.6%
|
21.2%
|
16.8%
|
20.9%
|
22.6%
|
21.3%
|
22.4%
|
23.6%
|
23.2%
|
23.7%
|
20.1%
|
22.7%
|
23.2%
|
Financial income
|
176
|
214
|
201
|
175
|
180
|
144
|
166
|
238
|
53
|
48
|
43
|
57
|
51
|
43
|
38
|
43
|
48
|
40
|
43
|
48
|
47
|
39
|
30
|
28
|
29
|
27
|
27
|
83
|
33
|
44
|
79
|
81
|
Financial expenses
|
-396
|
-351
|
-338
|
-359
|
-473
|
-439
|
-197
|
-607
|
-76
|
-58
|
-62
|
-142
|
-108
|
-87
|
-75
|
-89
|
-148
|
-78
|
-104
|
-142
|
-93
|
-90
|
-106
|
-150
|
-62
|
-71
|
46
|
-110
|
-100
|
-133
|
-103
|
-271
|
Net financial items
|
-220
|
-137
|
-137
|
-184
|
-293
|
-295
|
-31
|
-369
|
-23
|
-10
|
-19
|
-85
|
-57
|
-44
|
-37
|
-46
|
-100
|
-38
|
-61
|
-94
|
-46
|
-51
|
-76
|
-122
|
-33
|
-44
|
73
|
-27
|
-67
|
-89
|
-24
|
-189
|
Of which interest net
|
-132
|
-137
|
-185
|
-117
|
-88
|
-129
|
-4
|
-6
|
-13
|
-109
|
-28
|
-38
|
-34
|
-37
|
-39
|
-57
|
-54
|
-35
|
-33
|
-19
|
-36
|
-30
|
-20
|
-19
|
-24
|
-25
|
-16
|
-23
|
-23
|
-67
|
Profit before tax
|
4,955
|
4,411
|
5,793
|
7,201
|
7,843
|
7,087
|
8,964
|
10,778
|
1,391
|
1,458
|
1,501
|
1,443
|
1,458
|
1,766
|
1,861
|
2,116
|
1,830
|
2,225
|
1,866
|
1,922
|
1,886
|
1,367
|
1,744
|
2,090
|
1,834
|
2,138
|
2,425
|
2,567
|
2,564
|
2,292
|
2,876
|
3,046
|
Profit margin
|
17.3%
|
16.3%
|
18.5%
|
18.8%
|
19.2%
|
19.6%
|
22.6%
|
21.7%
|
18.8%
|
18.5%
|
19.7%
|
17.0%
|
17.7%
|
17.9%
|
19.3%
|
20.0%
|
18.7%
|
20.9%
|
18.4%
|
18.7%
|
20.6%
|
16.2%
|
20.0%
|
21.3%
|
20.9%
|
22.0%
|
24.3%
|
23.0%
|
23.1%
|
19.3%
|
22.5%
|
21.9%
|
Income tax expenses
|
-1,384
|
-1,180
|
-1,495
|
-1,764
|
-1,959
|
-1,677
|
-1,895
|
-2,367
|
-342
|
-380
|
-434
|
-339
|
-377
|
-445
|
-449
|
-493
|
-456
|
-545
|
-525
|
-433
|
-464
|
-340
|
-420
|
-453
|
-444
|
-445
|
-496
|
-510
|
-564
|
-519
|
-633
|
-651
|
Tax rate
|
25.8%
|
24.5%
|
25.0%
|
23.7%
|
21.1%
|
22.0%
|
24.6%
|
26.1%
|
28.9%
|
23.5%
|
25.9%
|
25.2%
|
24.1%
|
23.3%
|
24.9%
|
24.5%
|
28.1%
|
22.5%
|
24.6%
|
24.8%
|
24.1%
|
21.7%
|
24.2%
|
20.8%
|
20.5%
|
19.9%
|
22.0%
|
-22.6%
|
-22.0%
|
-21.4%
|
Profit for the period
|
3,571
|
3,231
|
4,298
|
5,437
|
5,884
|
5,410
|
7,069
|
8,411
|
1,049
|
1,078
|
1,067
|
1,104
|
1,081
|
1,321
|
1,412
|
1,623
|
1,374
|
1,680
|
1,341
|
1,489
|
1,422
|
1,027
|
1,324
|
1,637
|
1,390
|
1,693
|
1,929
|
2,057
|
2,000
|
1,773
|
2,243
|
2,395
|
Profit for the period attributable to owners of the parent
|
3,582
|
3,235
|
4,298
|
5,430
|
5,874
|
5,399
|
7,058
|
8,397
|
1,049
|
1,078
|
1,067
|
1,104
|
1,079
|
1,319
|
1,410
|
1,622
|
1,372
|
1,678
|
1,339
|
1,485
|
1,420
|
1,026
|
1,320
|
1,633
|
1,387
|
1,691
|
1,926
|
2,054
|
1,997
|
1,770
|
2,239
|
2,391
|
Profit for the period attributable to non-controlling interests
|
-11
|
-4
|
0
|
7
|
10
|
11
|
11
|
14
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
2
|
2
|
1
|
2
|
2
|
2
|
4
|
2
|
1
|
4
|
4
|
3
|
2
|
3
|
3
|
3
|
3
|
4
|
4
Segments
|
Condensed segments
|
Annual
|
Quarterly
|
Back to start page
|
Orders received
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
2022
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
2022
|
MSEK
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Equipment & Service
|
19,213
|
19,413
|
24,574
|
29,695
|
28,509
|
27,252
|
34,513
|
41,566
|
6,200
|
6,323
|
6,263
|
5,788
|
7,442
|
7,947
|
7,190
|
7,116
|
7,248
|
7,677
|
6,874
|
6,710
|
7,101
|
6,129
|
7,068
|
6,954
|
7,991
|
8,387
|
9,336
|
8,799
|
10,547
|
10,567
|
9,526
|
10,926
|
Equipment
|
7,776
|
8,506
|
12,246
|
15,244
|
12,355
|
11,326
|
16,403
|
17,189
|
3,147
|
3,142
|
3,281
|
2,676
|
4,054
|
4,234
|
3,601
|
3,355
|
3,442
|
3,580
|
2,727
|
2,606
|
2,850
|
2,410
|
3,099
|
2,967
|
4,028
|
4,031
|
4,532
|
3,812
|
5,244
|
4,682
|
3,437
|
3,826
|
Service
|
11,437
|
10,907
|
12,328
|
14,451
|
16,154
|
15,926
|
18,110
|
24,377
|
3,053
|
3,181
|
2,982
|
3,112
|
3,388
|
3,713
|
3,589
|
3,761
|
3,806
|
4,097
|
4,147
|
4,105
|
4,251
|
3,719
|
3,969
|
3,987
|
3,963
|
4,356
|
4,804
|
4,987
|
5,303
|
5,885
|
6,089
|
7,100
|
Tools & Attachments
|
8,109
|
7,947
|
9,047
|
9,611
|
10,768
|
9,185
|
11,025
|
11,795
|
2,341
|
2,270
|
2,239
|
2,197
|
2,550
|
2,470
|
2,285
|
2,306
|
2,760
|
2,826
|
2,665
|
2,517
|
2,619
|
1,980
|
2,249
|
2,337
|
2,674
|
2,678
|
2,866
|
2,807
|
3,263
|
2,825
|
2,767
|
2,940
|
Common group functions
|
229
|
274
|
210
|
94
|
215
|
142
|
110
|
-139
|
-21
|
69
|
89
|
73
|
44
|
66
|
-62
|
46
|
55
|
50
|
61
|
49
|
52
|
-4
|
56
|
38
|
25
|
5
|
43
|
37
|
8
|
-15
|
29
|
-161
|
Epiroc Group
|
27,551
|
27,634
|
33,831
|
39,400
|
39,492
|
36,579
|
45,648
|
53,222
|
8,520
|
8,662
|
8,591
|
8,058
|
10,036
|
10,483
|
9,413
|
9,468
|
10,063
|
10,553
|
9,600
|
9,276
|
9,772
|
8,105
|
9,373
|
9,329
|
10,690
|
11,070
|
12,245
|
11,643
|
13,818
|
13,377
|
12,322
|
13,705
|
Revenues
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
2022
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
2022
|
MSEK
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Equipment & Service
|
20,317
|
18,898
|
22,383
|
28,540
|
29,891
|
26,927
|
29,320
|
37,661
|
5,220
|
5,495
|
5,406
|
6,262
|
5,943
|
7,325
|
7,178
|
8,094
|
7,115
|
7,702
|
7,334
|
7,740
|
6,579
|
6,422
|
6,471
|
7,455
|
6,391
|
7,187
|
7,242
|
8,500
|
8,196
|
8,700
|
9,747
|
11,018
|
Equipment
|
8,510
|
7,710
|
10,276
|
14,238
|
13,862
|
11,382
|
12,197
|
15,198
|
2,219
|
2,469
|
2,414
|
3,174
|
2,678
|
3,640
|
3,570
|
4,350
|
3,313
|
3,638
|
3,198
|
3,713
|
2,519
|
2,768
|
2,688
|
3,408
|
2,562
|
3,052
|
2,792
|
3,791
|
3,410
|
3,190
|
3,832
|
4,766
|
Service
|
11,807
|
11,188
|
12,107
|
14,302
|
16,030
|
15,545
|
17,123
|
22,463
|
3,001
|
3,026
|
2,992
|
3,088
|
3,265
|
3,685
|
3,608
|
3,744
|
3,802
|
4,064
|
4,136
|
4,028
|
4,060
|
3,654
|
3,783
|
4,048
|
3,829
|
4,135
|
4,450
|
4,709
|
4,786
|
5,510
|
5,915
|
6,252
|
Tools & Attachments
|
8,088
|
7,925
|
8,738
|
9,519
|
10,799
|
9,024
|
10,205
|
12,049
|
2,161
|
2,297
|
2,141
|
2,139
|
2,245
|
2,452
|
2,382
|
2,440
|
2,605
|
2,926
|
2,765
|
2,503
|
2,505
|
2,035
|
2,196
|
2,288
|
2,345
|
2,517
|
2,699
|
2,644
|
2,877
|
3,154
|
3,034
|
2,984
|
Common group functions
|
258
|
279
|
243
|
226
|
159
|
171
|
120
|
-16
|
30
|
87
|
63
|
63
|
45
|
66
|
91
|
24
|
65
|
-2
|
59
|
37
|
50
|
1
|
57
|
63
|
37
|
29
|
25
|
29
|
15
|
14
|
21
|
-66
|
Epiroc Group
|
28,663
|
27,102
|
31,364
|
38,285
|
40,849
|
36,122
|
39,645
|
49,694
|
7,411
|
7,879
|
7,610
|
8,464
|
8,233
|
9,843
|
9,651
|
10,558
|
9,785
|
10,626
|
10,158
|
10,280
|
9,134
|
8,458
|
8,724
|
9,806
|
8,773
|
9,733
|
9,966
|
11,173
|
11,088
|
11,868
|
12,802
|
13,936
|
Revenue growth
|
-5%
|
16%
|
22%
|
7%
|
-12%
|
10%
|
25%
|
CAGR 2015-2021
|
6%
|
6%
|
6%
|
6%
|
6%
|
6%
|
6%
|
Operating profit and profit before tax
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
2022
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
2022
|
MSEK
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Equipment & Service*
|
4,370
|
3,802
|
5,107
|
6,713
|
7,436
|
6,639
|
7,808
|
9,277
|
1,166
|
1,242
|
1,261
|
1,438
|
1,351
|
1,741
|
1,755
|
1,866
|
1,707
|
1,961
|
1,923
|
1,845
|
1,586
|
1,441
|
1,646
|
1,966
|
1,696
|
1,880
|
1,909
|
2,323
|
2,142
|
1,891
|
2,417
|
2,827
|
Tools & Attachments
|
957
|
937
|
1,146
|
1,239
|
1,252
|
1,097
|
1,784
|
2,114
|
321
|
328
|
279
|
218
|
287
|
304
|
324
|
324
|
371
|
429
|
157
|
295
|
337
|
143
|
254
|
363
|
386
|
416
|
502
|
480
|
520
|
500
|
571
|
523
|
Common group functions*
|
-152
|
-191
|
-323
|
-567
|
-552
|
-354
|
-597
|
-244
|
-73
|
-102
|
-20
|
-128
|
-123
|
-235
|
-181
|
-28
|
-148
|
-127
|
-153
|
-124
|
9
|
-166
|
-80
|
-117
|
-215
|
-114
|
-59
|
-209
|
-31
|
-10
|
-88
|
-115
|
Operating profit
|
5,175
|
4,548
|
5,930
|
7,385
|
8,136
|
7,382
|
8,995
|
11,147
|
1,414
|
1,468
|
1,520
|
1,528
|
1,515
|
1,810
|
1,898
|
2,162
|
1,930
|
2,263
|
1,927
|
2,016
|
1,932
|
1,418
|
1,820
|
2,212
|
1,867
|
2,182
|
2,352
|
2,594
|
2,631
|
2,381
|
2,900
|
3,235
|
Net financial items
|
-220
|
-137
|
-137
|
-184
|
-293
|
-295
|
-31
|
-369
|
-23
|
-10
|
-19
|
-85
|
-57
|
-44
|
-37
|
-46
|
-100
|
-38
|
-61
|
-94
|
-46
|
-51
|
-76
|
-122
|
-33
|
-44
|
73
|
-27
|
-67
|
-89
|
-24
|
-189
|
Profit before tax
|
4,955
|
4,411
|
5,793
|
7,201
|
7,843
|
7,087
|
8,964
|
10,778
|
1,391
|
1,458
|
1,501
|
1,443
|
1,458
|
1,766
|
1,861
|
2,116
|
1,830
|
2,225
|
1,866
|
1,922
|
1,886
|
1,367
|
1,744
|
2,090
|
1,834
|
2,138
|
2,425
|
2,567
|
2,564
|
2,292
|
2,876
|
3,046
|
Operating margin
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
2022
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
2022
|
MSEK
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Equipment & Service*
|
21.5%
|
20.1%
|
22.8%
|
23.5%
|
24.9%
|
24.7%
|
26.6%
|
24.6%
|
22.3%
|
22.6%
|
23.3%
|
23.0%
|
22.7%
|
23.8%
|
24.5%
|
23.1%
|
24.0%
|
25.5%
|
26.2%
|
23.8%
|
24.1%
|
22.4%
|
25.4%
|
26.4%
|
26.5%
|
26.2%
|
26.4%
|
27.3%
|
26.1%
|
21.7%
|
24.8%
|
25.7%
|
Tools & Attachments
|
11.8%
|
11.8%
|
13.1%
|
13.0%
|
11.6%
|
12.2%
|
17.5%
|
17.5%
|
14.8%
|
14.3%
|
13.0%
|
10.2%
|
12.8%
|
12.4%
|
13.6%
|
13.3%
|
14.2%
|
14.6%
|
5.7%
|
11.8%
|
13.5%
|
7.0%
|
11.6%
|
15.9%
|
16.5%
|
16.5%
|
18.6%
|
18.2%
|
18.1%
|
15.9%
|
18.8%
|
17.5%
|
Epiroc Group
|
18.1%
|
16.8%
|
18.9%
|
19.3%
|
19.9%
|
20.4%
|
22.7%
|
22.4%
|
19.1%
|
18.6%
|
20.0%
|
18.1%
|
18.4%
|
18.4%
|
19.7%
|
20.5%
|
19.7%
|
21.3%
|
19.0%
|
19.6%
|
21.2%
|
16.8%
|
20.9%
|
22.6%
|
21.3%
|
22.4%
|
23.6%
|
23.2%
|
23.7%
|
20.1%
|
22.7%
|
23.2%
|
Items affecting comparability**
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
2022
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
2022
|
MSEK
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Change in provision for LTI-program
|
-
|
-
|
-163
|
-66
|
-194
|
-99
|
-270
|
37
|
-45
|
-53
|
-15
|
-50
|
0
|
-77
|
-56
|
67
|
-59
|
-39
|
-54
|
-42
|
65
|
-91
|
-21
|
-52
|
-149
|
-15
|
21
|
-127
|
43
|
75
|
-14
|
-67
|
Agreement with CEO
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-28
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Costs for split from Atlas Copco
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-328
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-95
|
-104
|
-70
|
-59
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Costs in Equipment & Service
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-28
|
-84
|
167
|
-560
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-28
|
-34
|
-17
|
-33
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
167
tc={8B3DB8A1-8BDB-4106-A3D0-15839D0CE9BE}: [Threaded comment] Your version of Excel allows you to read this threaded comment; however, any edits to it will get removed if the file is opened in a newer version of Excel. Learn more: https://go.microsoft.com/fwlink/?linkid=870924 Comment: Q4 2021 includes a positive revaluation effect of the shares held prior to the acquisition of the remaining shares of Mobilaris of MSEK 167.
|
-
|
-422
tc={63E35C28-3822-46A4-9760-90A05B6D77F5}: [Threaded comment] Your version of Excel allows you to read this threaded comment; however, any edits to it will get removed if the file is opened in a newer version of Excel. Learn more: https://go.microsoft.com/fwlink/?linkid=870924 Comment: Provisions related to Russia of MSEK -327 and restructuring costs related to the relocation of manufacturing from Japan to China of MSEK -95.
|
-138
tc={837DF2F5-52F8-4902-8EE1-8E9F2978D1A7}: [Threaded comment] Your version of Excel allows you to read this threaded comment; however, any edits to it will get removed if the file is opened in a newer version of Excel. Learn more: https://go.microsoft.com/fwlink/?linkid=870924 Comment: Provisions related to Russia of MSEK -138
|
-
|
Costs in Tools & Attachments
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-196
|
-104
|
-
|
-85
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-179
|
-17
|
-10
|
-57
|
-22
|
-15
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-73
tc={80817C66-2008-48F5-8C02-8F683C5692CD}: [Threaded comment] Your version of Excel allows you to read this threaded comment; however, any edits to it will get removed if the file is opened in a newer version of Excel. Learn more: https://go.microsoft.com/fwlink/?linkid=870924 Comment: Provisions of MSEK -73 related to Russia
|
-12
tc={ADDD9B56-12C1-4FD5-8450-0434D159CE3B}: [Threaded comment] Your version of Excel allows you to read this threaded comment; however, any edits to it will get removed if the file is opened in a newer version of Excel. Learn more: https://go.microsoft.com/fwlink/?linkid=870924 Comment: Provisions related to Russia of MSEK -12.
|
-
|
Epiroc Group
|
-163
|
-394
|
-446
|
-287
|
-103
|
-608
|
-45
|
-53
|
-15
|
-50
|
-95
|
-181
|
-126
|
8
|
-59
|
-39
|
-233
|
-115
|
21
|
-165
|
-76
|
-67
|
-149
|
-15
|
21
|
40
|
43
|
-420
|
-164
|
-67
|
Adjusted operating profit
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
2022
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
2022
|
MSEK
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Equipment & Service*
|
4,370
|
3,802
|
5,107
|
6,713
|
7,464
|
6,723
|
7,641
|
9,837
|
1,166
|
1,242
|
1,261
|
1,438
|
1,351
|
1,741
|
1,755
|
1,866
|
1,707
|
1,961
|
1,923
|
1,873
|
1,620
|
1,458
|
1,679
|
1,966
|
1,696
|
1,880
|
1,909
|
2,156
|
2,142
|
2,313
|
2,555
|
2,827
|
Tools & Attachments
|
957
|
937
|
1,146
|
1,239
|
1,448
|
1,201
|
1,784
|
2,199
|
321
|
328
|
279
|
218
|
287
|
304
|
324
|
324
|
371
|
429
|
336
|
312
|
347
|
200
|
276
|
378
|
386
|
416
|
502
|
480
|
520
|
573
|
583
|
523
|
Epiroc Group
|
5,175
|
4,548
|
6,093
|
7,779
|
8,582
|
7,669
|
9,098
|
11,755
|
1,459
|
1,521
|
1,535
|
1,578
|
1,610
|
1,991
|
2,024
|
2,154
|
1,989
|
2,302
|
2,160
|
2,131
|
1,911
|
1,583
|
1,896
|
2,279
|
2,016
|
2,197
|
2,331
|
2,554
|
2,588
|
2,801
|
3,064
|
3,302
|
Adj. margin for items affecting comparability
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
2022
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
2022
|
MSEK
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Adjusted operating margin, E&S, %*
|
21.5%
|
20.1%
|
22.8%
|
23.5%
|
25.0%
|
25.0%
|
26.1%
|
26.1%
|
22.3%
|
22.6%
|
23.3%
|
23.0%
|
22.7%
|
23.8%
|
24.5%
|
23.1%
|
24.0%
|
25.5%
|
26.2%
|
24.2%
|
24.6%
|
22.7%
|
25.9%
|
26.4%
|
26.5%
|
26.2%
|
26.4%
|
25.4%
|
26.1%
|
26.6%
|
26.2%
|
25.7%
|
Adjusted operating margin, T&A, %
|
11.8%
|
11.8%
|
13.1%
|
13.0%
|
13.4%
|
13.3%
|
17.5%
|
18.3%
|
14.8%
|
14.3%
|
13.0%
|
10.2%
|
12.8%
|
12.4%
|
13.6%
|
13.3%
|
14.2%
|
14.6%
|
12.2%
|
12.5%
|
13.9%
|
9.8%
|
12.6%
|
16.5%
|
16.5%
|
16.5%
|
18.6%
|
18.2%
|
18.1%
|
18.2%
|
19.2%
|
17.5%
|
Adjusted operating margin, %
|
18.1%
|
16.8%
|
19.4%
|
20.3%
|
21.0%
|
21.2%
|
22.9%
|
23.7%
|
19.7%
|
19.3%
|
20.2%
|
18.6%
|
19.6%
|
20.2%
|
21.0%
|
20.4%
|
20.3%
|
21.7%
|
21.3%
|
20.7%
|
20.9%
|
18.7%
|
21.7%
|
23.2%
|
23.0%
|
22.6%
|
23.4%
|
22.9%
|
23.3%
|
23.6%
|
23.9%
|
23.7%
|
Split and incentive program costs
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
2022
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
2022
|
MSEK
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Change in provision for share-based long-term incentive programs
|
-
|
-
|
-163
|
-66
|
-194
|
-99
|
-270
|
37
|
-45
|
-53
|
-15
|
-50
|
0
|
-77
|
-56
|
67
|
-59
|
-39
|
-54
|
-42
|
65
|
-91
|
-21
|
-52
|
-149
|
-15
|
21
|
-127
|
43
|
75
|
-14
|
-67
|
Costs for split from Atlas Copco
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-328
|
-62
|
-18
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-95
|
-104
|
-70
|
-59
|
-17
|
-23
|
-11
|
-11
|
-6
|
-11
|
-1
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Epiroc Group
|
-
|
-
|
-163
|
-394
|
-256
|
-117
|
-270
|
37
|
-45
|
-53
|
-15
|
-50
|
-95
|
-181
|
-126
|
8
|
-76
|
-62
|
-65
|
-53
|
59
|
-102
|
-22
|
-52
|
-149
|
-15
|
21
|
-127
|
43
|
75
|
-14
|
-67
|
Revenue split by reporting segment
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
2022
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
2022
|
%
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Equipment & Service
|
72%
|
70%
|
72%
|
75%
|
73%
|
75%
|
74%
|
76%
|
71%
|
71%
|
72%
|
75%
|
73%
|
75%
|
75%
|
77%
|
73%
|
72%
|
73%
|
76%
|
72%
|
76%
|
75%
|
77%
|
75%
|
74%
|
73%
|
76%
|
74%
|
73%
|
76%
|
79%
|
Tools & Attachments
|
28%
|
30%
|
28%
|
25%
|
27%
|
25%
|
26%
|
24%
|
29%
|
29%
|
28%
|
25%
|
27%
|
25%
|
25%
|
23%
|
27%
|
28%
|
27%
|
24%
|
28%
|
24%
|
25%
|
23%
|
25%
|
26%
|
27%
|
24%
|
26%
|
27%
|
24%
|
21%
|
Revenue split by business type
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
2022
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
2022
|
% and MSEK
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Equipment, %
|
30%
|
29%
|
33%
|
37%
|
34%
|
32%
|
31%
|
31%
|
30%
|
32%
|
32%
|
38%
|
33%
|
37%
|
37%
|
41%
|
34%
|
34%
|
32%
|
36%
|
28%
|
33%
|
31%
|
35%
|
29%
|
31%
|
28%
|
34%
|
31%
|
27%
|
30%
|
35%
|
Aftermarket, %
|
70%
|
71%
|
67%
|
63%
|
66%
|
68%
|
69%
|
69%
|
70%
|
68%
|
68%
|
62%
|
67%
|
63%
|
63%
|
59%
|
66%
|
66%
|
68%
|
64%
|
72%
|
67%
|
69%
|
65%
|
71%
|
69%
|
72%
|
66%
|
69%
|
73%
|
70%
|
65%
|
Equipment, MSEK
|
8,510
|
7,710
|
10,276
|
14,238
|
13,862
|
11,382
|
12,197
|
15,198
|
2,219
|
2,469
|
2,414
|
3,174
|
2,678
|
3,640
|
3,570
|
4,350
|
3,313
|
3,638
|
3,198
|
3,713
|
2,519
|
2,768
|
2,688
|
3,407
|
2,562
|
3,052
|
2,792
|
3,791
|
3,410
|
3,190
|
3,832
|
4,766
|
Aftermarket, MSEK
|
19,895
|
19,113
|
20,845
|
23,821
|
26,829
|
24,569
|
27,328
|
34,512
|
5,162
|
5,323
|
5,133
|
5,227
|
5,510
|
6,137
|
5,990
|
6,184
|
6,407
|
6,990
|
6,901
|
6,531
|
6,565
|
5,689
|
5,979
|
6,336
|
6,174
|
6,652
|
7,149
|
7,353
|
7,663
|
8,664
|
8,949
|
9,236
|
Book-to-bill
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
2022
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
2022
|
%
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Equipment & Service
|
95
|
103
|
110
|
104
|
95
|
101
|
118
|
110
|
119
|
115
|
116
|
92
|
125
|
108
|
100
|
88
|
102
|
100
|
94
|
87
|
108
|
95
|
109
|
93
|
125
|
117
|
129
|
104
|
129
|
121
|
98
|
99
|
Tools & Attachments
|
100
|
100
|
104
|
101
|
100
|
102
|
108
|
98
|
108
|
99
|
105
|
103
|
114
|
101
|
96
|
95
|
106
|
97
|
96
|
101
|
105
|
97
|
102
|
102
|
114
|
106
|
106
|
106
|
113
|
90
|
91
|
99
|
Epiroc Group
|
96
|
102
|
108
|
103
|
97
|
101
|
115
|
107
|
115
|
110
|
113
|
95
|
122
|
107
|
98
|
90
|
103
|
99
|
95
|
90
|
107
|
96
|
107
|
95
|
122
|
114
|
123
|
104
|
125
|
113
|
96
|
98
|
* The IT-function moved from group function to E&S in Q2 2020. Figures for 2018 to Q1 2020 have been restated.
|
** As reported in income statement
Geography
|
Geographical distribution Orders received and Revenues
|
Back to start page
|
Annual
|
Quarterly
|
fx-adjusted
|
Geographical distribution of orders received
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
2022
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
2022
|
Δ,%
|
MSEK, % currency adjusted
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Y-o-Y
|
Epiroc group
|
27,551
|
27,634
|
33,831
|
39,400
|
39,492
|
36,579
|
45,648
|
53,222
|
8,520
|
8,662
|
8,591
|
8,058
|
10,036
|
10,483
|
9,413
|
9,468
|
10,063
|
10,553
|
9,600
|
9,276
|
9,772
|
8,105
|
9,373
|
9,329
|
10,690
|
11,070
|
12,245
|
11,643
|
13,818
|
13,377
|
12,322
|
13,705
|
7%
|
North America
|
6,501
|
6,375
|
7,613
|
8,812
|
8,744
|
7,693
|
10,585
|
13,696
|
1,967
|
2,092
|
1,897
|
1,657
|
2,176
|
2,076
|
2,180
|
2,379
|
2,160
|
2,262
|
2,360
|
1,962
|
2,168
|
1,654
|
2,002
|
1,869
|
2,226
|
2,542
|
2,974
|
2,843
|
3,358
|
3,753
|
3,438
|
3,147
|
-5%
|
South America
|
3,719
|
3,769
|
4,723
|
6,225
|
5,396
|
4,880
|
5,575
|
7,532
|
1,167
|
1,189
|
1,105
|
1,262
|
1,488
|
1,844
|
1,236
|
1,657
|
1,344
|
1,481
|
1,451
|
1,120
|
1,284
|
1,175
|
1,157
|
1,264
|
1,177
|
1,420
|
1,480
|
1,498
|
1,687
|
1,892
|
1,851
|
2,102
|
24%
|
Europe
|
6,743
|
6,850
|
8,404
|
9,349
|
9,057
|
8,574
|
10,573
|
7,459
|
2,246
|
2,190
|
1,937
|
2,031
|
2,488
|
2,503
|
2,388
|
1,969
|
2,430
|
2,399
|
2,063
|
2,165
|
2,381
|
1,891
|
2,092
|
2,210
|
2,623
|
2,612
|
2,577
|
2,761
|
3,100
|
1,742
|
601
|
2,016
|
-28%
|
Africa/Middle East
|
4,374
|
3,857
|
4,582
|
5,446
|
5,468
|
5,058
|
6,470
|
8,299
|
1,033
|
990
|
1,339
|
1,220
|
1,478
|
1,518
|
1,191
|
1,260
|
1,311
|
1,409
|
1,274
|
1,474
|
1,409
|
943
|
1,411
|
1,295
|
1,629
|
1,495
|
1,793
|
1,553
|
2,125
|
1,962
|
2,312
|
1,900
|
12%
|
Asia/Australia
|
6,214
|
6,783
|
8,509
|
9,568
|
10,827
|
10,374
|
12,445
|
16,236
|
2,107
|
2,201
|
2,313
|
1,888
|
2,406
|
2,542
|
2,418
|
2,203
|
2,818
|
3,002
|
2,452
|
2,555
|
2,530
|
2,442
|
2,711
|
2,691
|
3,035
|
3,001
|
3,421
|
2,988
|
3,548
|
4,028
|
4,120
|
4,540
|
39%
|
|
Equipment & Service
|
19,213
|
19,413
|
24,574
|
29,695
|
28,509
|
27,252
|
34,513
|
41,566
|
6,200
|
6,323
|
6,263
|
5,788
|
7,442
|
7,947
|
7,190
|
7,116
|
7,248
|
7,677
|
6,874
|
6,710
|
7,101
|
6,129
|
7,068
|
6,954
|
7,991
|
8,387
|
9,336
|
8,799
|
10,547
|
10,567
|
9,526
|
10,926
|
12%
|
North America
|
4,119
|
3,921
|
4,907
|
6,093
|
5,516
|
5,180
|
7,594
|
10,138
|
1,371
|
1,349
|
1,179
|
1,008
|
1,426
|
1,385
|
1,572
|
1,709
|
1,265
|
1,444
|
1,529
|
1,278
|
1,427
|
1,108
|
1,355
|
1,290
|
1,489
|
1,805
|
2,199
|
2,101
|
2,431
|
2,878
|
2,407
|
2,422
|
-2%
|
South America
|
2,931
|
3,051
|
3,901
|
5,360
|
4,321
|
4,005
|
4,539
|
6,371
|
928
|
1,015
|
896
|
1,062
|
1,255
|
1,633
|
1,023
|
1,449
|
1,041
|
1,207
|
1,189
|
884
|
1,011
|
982
|
960
|
1,052
|
911
|
1,165
|
1,220
|
1,243
|
1,375
|
1,629
|
1,553
|
1,814
|
30%
|
Europe
|
4,430
|
4,451
|
5,664
|
6,491
|
6,255
|
5,871
|
7,455
|
4,857
|
1,518
|
1,498
|
1,280
|
1,368
|
1,662
|
1,765
|
1,790
|
1,275
|
1,690
|
1,655
|
1,436
|
1,474
|
1,623
|
1,320
|
1,461
|
1,467
|
1,824
|
1,819
|
1,882
|
1,930
|
2,149
|
1,178
|
182
|
1,348
|
-31%
|
Africa/Middle East
|
2,964
|
2,626
|
3,229
|
3,899
|
3,431
|
3,410
|
4,602
|
6,215
|
690
|
675
|
983
|
881
|
1,127
|
1,056
|
811
|
906
|
893
|
863
|
716
|
959
|
934
|
641
|
955
|
880
|
1,190
|
1,050
|
1,294
|
1,068
|
1,665
|
1,423
|
1,779
|
1,348
|
15%
|
Asia/Australia
|
4,769
|
5,364
|
6,873
|
7,852
|
8,986
|
8,786
|
10,323
|
13,985
|
1,693
|
1,786
|
1,925
|
1,469
|
1,972
|
2,108
|
1,994
|
1,777
|
2,359
|
2,508
|
2,004
|
2,115
|
2,106
|
2,078
|
2,337
|
2,265
|
2,577
|
2,548
|
2,741
|
2,457
|
2,927
|
3,459
|
3,605
|
3,994
|
49%
|
|
Tools & Attachments
|
8,109
|
7,947
|
9,047
|
9,611
|
10,768
|
9,185
|
11,025
|
11,795
|
2,341
|
2,270
|
2,239
|
2,197
|
2,550
|
2,470
|
2,285
|
2,306
|
2,760
|
2,826
|
2,665
|
2,517
|
2,619
|
1,980
|
2,249
|
2,337
|
2,674
|
2,678
|
2,866
|
2,807
|
3,263
|
2,825
|
2,767
|
2,940
|
-5%
|
North America
|
2,287
|
2,324
|
2,574
|
2,721
|
3,112
|
2,451
|
2,908
|
3,720
|
646
|
701
|
623
|
604
|
737
|
662
|
689
|
634
|
867
|
783
|
797
|
665
|
714
|
524
|
616
|
597
|
726
|
716
|
748
|
718
|
930
|
902
|
1,002
|
886
|
5%
|
South America
|
788
|
718
|
830
|
865
|
1,075
|
874
|
1,036
|
1,161
|
239
|
174
|
216
|
201
|
232
|
211
|
213
|
209
|
303
|
274
|
262
|
236
|
273
|
193
|
197
|
211
|
267
|
256
|
258
|
255
|
312
|
263
|
299
|
287
|
-4%
|
Europe
|
2,241
|
2,313
|
2,673
|
2,807
|
2,750
|
2,696
|
3,102
|
2,585
|
709
|
677
|
646
|
641
|
804
|
715
|
598
|
691
|
724
|
738
|
613
|
675
|
745
|
600
|
618
|
733
|
787
|
813
|
683
|
819
|
943
|
553
|
424
|
665
|
-21%
|
Africa/Middle East
|
1,410
|
1,231
|
1,355
|
1,547
|
2,037
|
1,648
|
1,870
|
2,087
|
343
|
315
|
358
|
339
|
350
|
462
|
380
|
354
|
418
|
547
|
557
|
515
|
475
|
302
|
457
|
414
|
440
|
445
|
500
|
485
|
460
|
540
|
532
|
555
|
6%
|
Asia/Australia
|
1,383
|
1,361
|
1,615
|
1,671
|
1,794
|
1,516
|
2,109
|
2,242
|
404
|
403
|
396
|
412
|
427
|
420
|
405
|
418
|
448
|
484
|
436
|
426
|
412
|
361
|
361
|
382
|
454
|
448
|
677
|
530
|
618
|
567
|
510
|
547
|
-5%
|
Geographical distribution of revenues
|
MSEK
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
2022
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
2022
|
% currency adjusted
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Δ,%
|
Y-o-Y
|
Epiroc group
|
28,663
|
27,102
|
31,364
|
38,285
|
40,849
|
36,122
|
39,645
|
49,694
|
7,411
|
7,879
|
7,610
|
8,464
|
8,233
|
9,843
|
9,651
|
10,558
|
9,785
|
10,626
|
10,158
|
10,280
|
9,134
|
8,458
|
8,724
|
9,806
|
8,773
|
9,733
|
9,966
|
11,173
|
11,088
|
11,868
|
12,802
|
13,936
|
12%
|
North America
|
6,722
|
6,245
|
7,136
|
8,447
|
8,940
|
7,731
|
8,856
|
12,814
|
1,806
|
1,722
|
1,785
|
1,823
|
1,888
|
2,118
|
2,141
|
2,300
|
2,227
|
2,403
|
2,191
|
2,119
|
2,099
|
1,841
|
1,962
|
1,829
|
1,915
|
2,158
|
2,326
|
2,457
|
2,767
|
3,139
|
3,433
|
3,475
|
20%
|
South America
|
4,136
|
3,537
|
4,276
|
5,026
|
6,380
|
4,636
|
5,297
|
6,845
|
1,100
|
1,104
|
969
|
1,103
|
1,024
|
1,199
|
1,230
|
1,573
|
1,571
|
1,616
|
1,646
|
1,547
|
1,116
|
1,251
|
994
|
1,275
|
1,156
|
1,378
|
1,368
|
1,395
|
1,565
|
1,597
|
1,810
|
1,873
|
17%
|
Europe
|
6,625
|
6,895
|
7,992
|
9,104
|
9,431
|
8,678
|
8,817
|
8,327
|
1,758
|
2,109
|
1,977
|
2,148
|
1,864
|
2,471
|
2,224
|
2,545
|
2,432
|
2,473
|
2,154
|
2,372
|
2,132
|
1,959
|
2,096
|
2,491
|
1,992
|
2,172
|
2,172
|
2,481
|
2,172
|
2,177
|
1,832
|
2,146
|
-16%
|
Africa/Middle East
|
4,522
|
3,840
|
4,085
|
5,353
|
5,433
|
5,020
|
5,489
|
7,757
|
997
|
1,003
|
1,037
|
1,048
|
1,103
|
1,350
|
1,444
|
1,456
|
1,182
|
1,396
|
1,351
|
1,504
|
1,369
|
1,063
|
1,283
|
1,305
|
1,208
|
1,405
|
1,406
|
1,470
|
1,683
|
1,902
|
2,046
|
2,126
|
30%
|
Asia/Australia
|
6,658
|
6,585
|
7,875
|
10,355
|
10,665
|
10,057
|
11,186
|
13,951
|
1,750
|
1,941
|
1,842
|
2,342
|
2,354
|
2,705
|
2,612
|
2,684
|
2,373
|
2,738
|
2,816
|
2,738
|
2,418
|
2,344
|
2,389
|
2,906
|
2,502
|
2,620
|
2,694
|
3,370
|
2,901
|
3,053
|
3,681
|
4,316
|
18%
|
|
Equipment & Service
|
20,317
|
18,898
|
22,383
|
28,540
|
29,891
|
26,928
|
29,320
|
37,661
|
5,220
|
5,495
|
5,406
|
6,262
|
5,943
|
7,325
|
7,178
|
8,094
|
7,115
|
7,702
|
7,334
|
7,740
|
6,579
|
6,422
|
6,471
|
7,456
|
6,391
|
7,187
|
7,242
|
8,500
|
8,196
|
8,700
|
9,747
|
11,018
|
17%
|
North America
|
3,895
|
3,745
|
4,357
|
5,639
|
5,844
|
5,181
|
6,045
|
9,253
|
1,126
|
958
|
1,084
|
1,189
|
1,173
|
1,410
|
1,412
|
1,644
|
1,425
|
1,580
|
1,362
|
1,477
|
1,332
|
1,261
|
1,343
|
1,245
|
1,233
|
1,453
|
1,587
|
1,772
|
1,934
|
2,154
|
2,484
|
2,681
|
28%
|
South America
|
3,183
|
2,643
|
3,311
|
4,175
|
5,295
|
3,798
|
4,321
|
5,706
|
827
|
880
|
745
|
859
|
813
|
981
|
1,020
|
1,361
|
1,327
|
1,341
|
1,356
|
1,271
|
875
|
1,073
|
789
|
1,061
|
930
|
1,130
|
1,111
|
1,150
|
1,290
|
1,306
|
1,513
|
1,597
|
21%
|
Europe
|
5,211
|
4,937
|
6,081
|
6,225
|
6,522
|
6,074
|
5,949
|
5,469
|
1,323
|
1,564
|
1,484
|
1,710
|
1,235
|
1,696
|
1,488
|
1,807
|
1,674
|
1,682
|
1,469
|
1,697
|
1,427
|
1,362
|
1,472
|
1,813
|
1,308
|
1,456
|
1,435
|
1,750
|
1,452
|
1,464
|
1,143
|
1,410
|
-21%
|
Africa/Middle East
|
3,116
|
2,647
|
2,638
|
3,823
|
3,429
|
3,427
|
3,670
|
5,627
|
615
|
647
|
691
|
685
|
766
|
972
|
1,054
|
1,031
|
787
|
847
|
792
|
1,003
|
923
|
761
|
868
|
875
|
825
|
941
|
896
|
1,008
|
1,174
|
1,355
|
1,491
|
1,607
|
43%
|
Asia/Australia
|
4,912
|
4,926
|
5,996
|
8,678
|
8,801
|
8,448
|
9,335
|
11,606
|
1,329
|
1,446
|
1,402
|
1,819
|
1,956
|
2,266
|
2,204
|
2,251
|
1,902
|
2,252
|
2,355
|
2,292
|
2,022
|
1,965
|
1,999
|
2,462
|
2,095
|
2,207
|
2,213
|
2,820
|
2,346
|
2,421
|
3,116
|
3,723
|
21%
|
|
Tools & Attachments
|
8,088
|
7,925
|
8,738
|
9,519
|
10,799
|
9,025
|
10,205
|
12,049
|
2,161
|
2,297
|
2,141
|
2,139
|
2,245
|
2,452
|
2,382
|
2,440
|
2,605
|
2,926
|
2,765
|
2,503
|
2,505
|
2,035
|
2,196
|
2,288
|
2,345
|
2,517
|
2,699
|
2,644
|
2,877
|
3,154
|
3,034
|
2,984
|
2%
|
North America
|
2,142
|
2,218
|
2,513
|
2,725
|
3,060
|
2,475
|
2,752
|
3,611
|
649
|
683
|
635
|
546
|
700
|
681
|
703
|
641
|
773
|
848
|
802
|
637
|
735
|
575
|
588
|
577
|
659
|
693
|
731
|
669
|
813
|
976
|
944
|
878
|
13%
|
South America
|
752
|
708
|
782
|
851
|
1,084
|
838
|
977
|
1,140
|
189
|
184
|
196
|
213
|
211
|
218
|
210
|
212
|
244
|
276
|
290
|
274
|
241
|
177
|
205
|
214
|
227
|
248
|
256
|
246
|
274
|
291
|
297
|
278
|
-4%
|
Europe
|
2,488
|
2,347
|
2,593
|
2,783
|
2,837
|
2,594
|
2,819
|
2,830
|
638
|
694
|
641
|
620
|
607
|
750
|
688
|
738
|
733
|
777
|
669
|
658
|
703
|
614
|
611
|
666
|
672
|
705
|
723
|
719
|
728
|
711
|
676
|
715
|
-5%
|
Africa/Middle East
|
1,389
|
1,269
|
1,297
|
1,530
|
2,004
|
1,594
|
1,822
|
2,134
|
319
|
324
|
320
|
334
|
337
|
378
|
390
|
425
|
395
|
549
|
559
|
501
|
446
|
302
|
415
|
431
|
384
|
465
|
510
|
463
|
509
|
547
|
556
|
522
|
3%
|
Asia/Australia
|
1,316
|
1,383
|
1,553
|
1,630
|
1,814
|
1,524
|
1,835
|
2,334
|
366
|
412
|
349
|
426
|
390
|
425
|
391
|
424
|
460
|
476
|
445
|
433
|
380
|
367
|
377
|
400
|
403
|
406
|
479
|
547
|
553
|
629
|
561
|
591
|
-0%
|
Geographical distribution of revenues
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
2022
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
2022
|
%
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Epiroc group
|
28,663
|
27,102
|
31,364
|
38,285
|
40,849
|
36,122
|
39,645
|
49,694
|
7,411
|
7,879
|
7,610
|
8,464
|
8,233
|
9,843
|
9,651
|
10,558
|
9,785
|
10,626
|
10,158
|
10,280
|
9,134
|
8,458
|
8,724
|
9,806
|
8,773
|
9,733
|
9,966
|
11,173
|
11,088
|
11,868
|
12,802
|
13,936
|
North America
|
23%
|
23%
|
23%
|
22%
|
22%
|
21%
|
22%
|
26%
|
24%
|
22%
|
23%
|
22%
|
23%
|
22%
|
22%
|
22%
|
23%
|
23%
|
22%
|
21%
|
23%
|
22%
|
23%
|
19%
|
22%
|
22%
|
23%
|
22%
|
25%
|
26%
|
27%
|
25%
|
South America
|
14%
|
13%
|
14%
|
13%
|
16%
|
13%
|
13%
|
14%
|
15%
|
14%
|
13%
|
13%
|
12%
|
12%
|
13%
|
15%
|
16%
|
15%
|
16%
|
15%
|
12%
|
15%
|
11%
|
13%
|
13%
|
14%
|
14%
|
12%
|
14%
|
13%
|
14%
|
13%
|
Europe
|
23%
|
25%
|
25%
|
24%
|
23%
|
24%
|
22%
|
17%
|
24%
|
27%
|
26%
|
25%
|
23%
|
25%
|
23%
|
24%
|
25%
|
23%
|
21%
|
23%
|
23%
|
23%
|
24%
|
25%
|
23%
|
22%
|
22%
|
22%
|
20%
|
18%
|
14%
|
15%
|
Africa/Middle East
|
16%
|
14%
|
13%
|
14%
|
13%
|
14%
|
14%
|
16%
|
13%
|
13%
|
14%
|
12%
|
13%
|
14%
|
15%
|
14%
|
12%
|
13%
|
13%
|
15%
|
15%
|
13%
|
15%
|
13%
|
14%
|
14%
|
14%
|
13%
|
15%
|
16%
|
16%
|
15%
|
Asia/Australia
|
23%
|
24%
|
25%
|
27%
|
26%
|
28%
|
28%
|
28%
|
24%
|
25%
|
24%
|
28%
|
29%
|
27%
|
27%
|
25%
|
24%
|
26%
|
28%
|
27%
|
26%
|
28%
|
27%
|
30%
|
29%
|
27%
|
27%
|
30%
|
26%
|
26%
|
29%
|
31%
|
Equipment & Service
|
20,317
|
18,898
|
22,383
|
28,540
|
29,891
|
26,928
|
29,320
|
37,661
|
5,220
|
5,495
|
5,406
|
6,262
|
5,943
|
7,325
|
7,178
|
8,094
|
7,115
|
7,702
|
7,334
|
7,740
|
6,579
|
6,422
|
6,471
|
7,456
|
6,391
|
7,187
|
7,242
|
8,500
|
8,196
|
8,700
|
9,747
|
11,018
|
North America
|
19%
|
18%
|
21%
|
28%
|
29%
|
19%
|
21%
|
25%
|
22%
|
17%
|
20%
|
19%
|
20%
|
19%
|
20%
|
20%
|
20%
|
21%
|
19%
|
19%
|
20%
|
20%
|
21%
|
17%
|
19%
|
20%
|
22%
|
21%
|
24%
|
25%
|
25%
|
24%
|
South America
|
16%
|
13%
|
16%
|
21%
|
26%
|
14%
|
15%
|
15%
|
16%
|
16%
|
14%
|
14%
|
14%
|
13%
|
14%
|
17%
|
19%
|
17%
|
18%
|
16%
|
13%
|
17%
|
12%
|
14%
|
15%
|
16%
|
15%
|
14%
|
16%
|
15%
|
16%
|
14%
|
Europe
|
26%
|
24%
|
30%
|
31%
|
32%
|
23%
|
20%
|
15%
|
25%
|
28%
|
27%
|
27%
|
21%
|
23%
|
21%
|
22%
|
24%
|
22%
|
20%
|
22%
|
22%
|
21%
|
23%
|
24%
|
20%
|
20%
|
20%
|
21%
|
18%
|
17%
|
12%
|
13%
|
Africa/Middle East
|
15%
|
13%
|
13%
|
19%
|
17%
|
13%
|
13%
|
15%
|
12%
|
12%
|
13%
|
11%
|
13%
|
13%
|
15%
|
13%
|
11%
|
11%
|
11%
|
13%
|
14%
|
12%
|
13%
|
12%
|
13%
|
13%
|
12%
|
12%
|
14%
|
16%
|
15%
|
15%
|
Asia/Australia
|
24%
|
24%
|
30%
|
43%
|
43%
|
31%
|
32%
|
31%
|
25%
|
26%
|
26%
|
29%
|
33%
|
31%
|
31%
|
28%
|
27%
|
29%
|
32%
|
30%
|
31%
|
31%
|
31%
|
33%
|
33%
|
31%
|
31%
|
33%
|
29%
|
28%
|
32%
|
34%
|
Tools & Attachments
|
8,088
|
7,925
|
8,738
|
9,519
|
10,799
|
9,025
|
10,205
|
12,049
|
2,161
|
2,297
|
2,141
|
2,139
|
2,245
|
2,452
|
2,382
|
2,440
|
2,605
|
2,926
|
2,765
|
2,503
|
2,505
|
2,035
|
2,196
|
2,288
|
2,345
|
2,517
|
2,699
|
2,644
|
2,877
|
3,154
|
3,034
|
2,984
|
North America
|
26%
|
28%
|
29%
|
29%
|
28%
|
27%
|
27%
|
30%
|
30%
|
30%
|
30%
|
26%
|
31%
|
28%
|
30%
|
26%
|
30%
|
29%
|
29%
|
25%
|
29%
|
28%
|
27%
|
25%
|
28%
|
28%
|
27%
|
25%
|
28%
|
31%
|
31%
|
29%
|
South America
|
9%
|
9%
|
9%
|
9%
|
10%
|
9%
|
10%
|
9%
|
9%
|
8%
|
9%
|
10%
|
9%
|
9%
|
9%
|
9%
|
9%
|
9%
|
10%
|
11%
|
10%
|
9%
|
9%
|
9%
|
10%
|
10%
|
9%
|
9%
|
10%
|
9%
|
10%
|
9%
|
Europe
|
31%
|
30%
|
30%
|
29%
|
26%
|
29%
|
28%
|
23%
|
30%
|
30%
|
30%
|
29%
|
27%
|
31%
|
29%
|
30%
|
28%
|
27%
|
24%
|
26%
|
28%
|
30%
|
28%
|
29%
|
29%
|
28%
|
27%
|
27%
|
25%
|
23%
|
22%
|
24%
|
Africa/Middle East
|
17%
|
16%
|
15%
|
16%
|
19%
|
18%
|
18%
|
18%
|
15%
|
14%
|
15%
|
16%
|
15%
|
15%
|
16%
|
17%
|
15%
|
19%
|
20%
|
20%
|
18%
|
15%
|
19%
|
19%
|
16%
|
18%
|
19%
|
18%
|
18%
|
17%
|
18%
|
17%
|
Asia/Australia
|
16%
|
17%
|
18%
|
17%
|
17%
|
17%
|
18%
|
19%
|
17%
|
18%
|
16%
|
20%
|
17%
|
17%
|
16%
|
17%
|
18%
|
16%
|
16%
|
17%
|
15%
|
18%
|
17%
|
17%
|
17%
|
16%
|
18%
|
21%
|
19%
|
20%
|
18%
|
20%
|
Geographical distribution of revenues
|
North America
|
22%
|
21%
|
22%
|
26%
|
Figures per country to be updated in Q123
|
USA
|
10%
|
9%
|
9%
|
11%
|
Canada
|
8%
|
8%
|
9%
|
10%
|
Mexico
|
4%
|
4%
|
4%
|
5%
|
|
South America
|
16%
|
13%
|
13%
|
14%
|
Chile
|
6%
|
6%
|
6%
|
6%
|
Peru
|
4%
|
3%
|
3%
|
3%
|
Brazil
|
3%
|
3%
|
2%
|
3%
|
Other
|
3%
|
2%
|
2%
|
3%
|
Europe
|
23%
|
24%
|
22%
|
17%
|
Russia
|
7%
|
7%
|
6%
|
3%
|
Sweden
|
3%
|
3%
|
3%
|
3%
|
Turkey
|
1%
|
1%
|
2%
|
Germany
|
1%
|
1%
|
1%
|
1%
|
Norway
|
1%
|
1%
|
1%
|
1%
|
Italy
|
1%
|
1%
|
1%
|
Spain
|
1%
|
1%
|
1%
|
Finland
|
1%
|
1%
|
1%
|
1%
|
Other
|
9%
|
10%
|
6%
|
5%
|
|
Africa / Middle East
|
13%
|
14%
|
14%
|
16%
|
South Africa
|
6%
|
6%
|
6%
|
7%
|
Zambia
|
1%
|
2%
|
2%
|
Congo
|
1%
|
1%
|
1%
|
2%
|
Other
|
6%
|
7%
|
5%
|
5%
|
Asia / Australia
|
26%
|
28%
|
28%
|
28%
|
Australia
|
11%
|
13%
|
12%
|
12%
|
China
|
4%
|
5%
|
6%
|
5%
|
India
|
3%
|
3%
|
4%
|
3%
|
Kazakhstan
|
2%
|
2%
|
2%
|
2%
|
Other
|
6%
|
5%
|
5%
|
6%
|
|
Total
|
100%
|
100%
|
100%
|
100%
Balance Sheet
|
Consolidated Balance Sheet
|
Annual
|
Quarterly
|
Back to start page
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
2022
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
2022
|
MSEK
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
As %
|
Intangible assets
|
3,062
|
3,185
|
3,121
|
3,620
|
4,226
|
4,111
|
7,233
|
13,073
|
3,233
|
3,136
|
3,076
|
3,121
|
3,539
|
3,637
|
3,532
|
3,620
|
3,865
|
4,224
|
4,242
|
4,226
|
4,341
|
4,206
|
4,216
|
4,111
|
4,249
|
5,963
|
6,355
|
7,233
|
7,192
|
7,653
|
8,419
|
13,073
|
21%
|
Rental equipment
|
1,404
|
1,370
|
1,215
|
1,233
|
1,213
|
999
|
1,279
|
1,458
|
1,279
|
1,271
|
1,220
|
1,215
|
1,205
|
1,300
|
1,277
|
1,233
|
1,318
|
1,363
|
1,309
|
1,213
|
1,187
|
1,165
|
1,108
|
999
|
1,015
|
1,103
|
1,118
|
1,279
|
1,265
|
1,430
|
1,527
|
1,458
|
2%
|
Other property, plant and equipment
|
2,398
|
2,285
|
2,271
|
2,473
|
4,613
|
4,150
|
4,587
|
5,429
|
2,290
|
2,273
|
2,213
|
2,271
|
2,345
|
2,455
|
2,421
|
2,473
|
4,657
|
4,746
|
4,775
|
4,613
|
4,534
|
4,364
|
4,284
|
4,150
|
4,342
|
4,452
|
4,665
|
4,587
|
4,743
|
4,909
|
5,140
|
5,429
|
9%
|
Investments in associates and joint ventures
|
16
|
15
|
94
|
208
|
201
|
188
|
106
|
67
|
32
|
31
|
95
|
94
|
94
|
93
|
91
|
208
|
211
|
204
|
209
|
201
|
208
|
202
|
195
|
188
|
191
|
181
|
181
|
106
|
101
|
81
|
74
|
67
|
0%
|
Other financial assets and receivables
|
1,297
|
1,499
|
1,101
|
1,119
|
1,007
|
751
|
1,007
|
1,752
|
1,515
|
1,455
|
1,426
|
1,101
|
1,313
|
1,399
|
1,199
|
1,119
|
1,183
|
1,124
|
1,135
|
1,007
|
949
|
865
|
817
|
751
|
802
|
809
|
854
|
1,007
|
1,261
|
1,722
|
1,898
|
1,752
|
3%
|
Deferred tax assets
|
435
|
347
|
425
|
543
|
630
|
1,374
|
1,469
|
1,526
|
349
|
377
|
359
|
425
|
407
|
501
|
526
|
543
|
619
|
668
|
717
|
630
|
1,383
|
1,367
|
1,400
|
1,374
|
1,359
|
1,443
|
1,469
|
1,469
|
1,666
|
1,641
|
1,820
|
1,526
|
2%
|
Total non-current assets
|
8,612
|
8,701
|
8,227
|
9,196
|
11,890
|
11,573
|
15,681
|
23,305
|
8,698
|
8,543
|
8,389
|
8,227
|
8,903
|
9,385
|
9,046
|
9,196
|
11,853
|
12,329
|
12,387
|
11,890
|
12,602
|
12,169
|
12,020
|
11,573
|
11,958
|
13,951
|
14,642
|
15,681
|
16,228
|
17,436
|
18,878
|
23,305
|
38%
|
Inventories
|
7,153
|
7,061
|
8,440
|
10,516
|
10,508
|
8,930
|
11,861
|
16,945
|
7,655
|
7,945
|
7,934
|
8,440
|
9,746
|
10,664
|
10,789
|
10,516
|
11,207
|
11,285
|
11,392
|
10,508
|
10,933
|
10,531
|
9,821
|
8,930
|
9,808
|
10,271
|
11,199
|
11,861
|
13,245
|
15,119
|
16,634
|
16,945
|
27%
|
Trade receivables
|
5,203
|
5,701
|
6,271
|
8,005
|
7,287
|
6,045
|
7,174
|
9,581
|
5,944
|
5,857
|
5,707
|
6,271
|
6,909
|
7,898
|
7,821
|
8,005
|
8,501
|
8,757
|
8,068
|
7,287
|
7,300
|
6,139
|
6,197
|
6,045
|
6,391
|
6,669
|
6,765
|
7,174
|
8,225
|
8,381
|
9,174
|
9,581
|
16%
|
Other receivables
|
919
|
877
|
1,362
|
1,289
|
1,597
|
1,414
|
2,057
|
3,195
|
985
|
1,066
|
984
|
1,362
|
1,199
|
1,259
|
1,277
|
1,289
|
1,232
|
1,386
|
1,340
|
1,597
|
1,553
|
1,498
|
1,387
|
1,414
|
1,397
|
1,681
|
1,925
|
2,057
|
2,437
|
2,760
|
3,189
|
3,195
|
5%
|
Income tax receivables
|
152
|
63
|
287
|
333
|
353
|
189
|
190
|
315
|
90
|
140
|
111
|
287
|
330
|
385
|
576
|
333
|
412
|
431
|
472
|
353
|
144
|
190
|
176
|
189
|
213
|
242
|
213
|
190
|
159
|
343
|
304
|
315
|
1%
|
Financial assets
|
5,918
|
7,100
|
1,152
|
944
|
862
|
682
|
828
|
1,010
|
5,698
|
6,804
|
3,769
|
1,152
|
1,123
|
1,228
|
1,029
|
944
|
1,086
|
1,077
|
1,052
|
862
|
932
|
792
|
783
|
682
|
893
|
772
|
770
|
828
|
908
|
1,026
|
1,527
|
1,010
|
2%
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
461
|
481
|
1,808
|
5,872
|
8,540
|
15,053
|
10,792
|
7,326
|
615
|
610
|
728
|
1,808
|
2,255
|
4,205
|
3,949
|
5,872
|
5,371
|
4,883
|
6,814
|
8,540
|
10,225
|
13,005
|
14,250
|
15,053
|
16,191
|
10,931
|
11,745
|
10,792
|
11,207
|
10,380
|
11,879
|
7,326
|
12%
|
Assets held for sale
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
103
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
98
|
100
|
103
|
0%
|
Total current assets
|
19,806
|
21,283
|
19,320
|
26,959
|
29,147
|
32,313
|
32,902
|
38,475
|
20,987
|
22,422
|
19,233
|
19,320
|
21,562
|
25,639
|
25,441
|
26,959
|
27,809
|
27,819
|
29,138
|
29,147
|
31,087
|
32,155
|
32,614
|
32,313
|
34,893
|
30,566
|
32,617
|
32,902
|
36,181
|
38,107
|
42,807
|
38,475
|
62%
|
Total assets
|
28,418
|
29,984
|
27,547
|
36,155
|
41,037
|
43,886
|
48,583
|
61,780
|
29,685
|
30,965
|
27,622
|
27,547
|
30,465
|
35,024
|
34,487
|
36,155
|
39,662
|
40,148
|
41,525
|
41,037
|
43,689
|
44,324
|
44,634
|
43,886
|
46,851
|
44,517
|
47,259
|
48,583
|
52,409
|
55,543
|
61,685
|
61,780
|
100%
|
|
Share capital
|
20
|
20
|
21
|
500
|
500
|
500
|
500
|
500
|
20
|
20
|
20
|
21
|
21
|
500
|
500
|
500
|
500
|
500
|
500
|
500
|
500
|
500
|
500
|
500
|
500
|
500
|
500
|
500
|
500
|
500
|
500
|
500
|
1%
|
Retained earnings
|
14,815
|
15,793
|
12,020
|
18,297
|
22,261
|
23,193
|
25,229
|
32,520
|
17,321
|
16,130
|
12,495
|
12,020
|
16,024
|
16,989
|
16,859
|
18,297
|
20,131
|
19,340
|
21,282
|
22,261
|
24,157
|
22,831
|
24,009
|
23,193
|
25,654
|
20,477
|
22,745
|
25,229
|
28,254
|
28,093
|
31,260
|
32,520
|
53%
|
Equity attributable to owners of the parent
|
14,835
|
15,813
|
12,041
|
18,797
|
22,761
|
23,693
|
25,729
|
33,020
|
17,341
|
16,150
|
12,515
|
12,041
|
16,045
|
17,489
|
17,359
|
18,797
|
20,631
|
19,840
|
21,782
|
22,761
|
24,657
|
23,331
|
24,509
|
23,693
|
26,154
|
20,977
|
23,245
|
25,729
|
28,754
|
28,593
|
31,760
|
33,020
|
53%
|
Non-contolling interest
|
94
|
0
|
6
|
50
|
52
|
46
|
56
|
488
|
6
|
6
|
6
|
6
|
45
|
48
|
47
|
50
|
54
|
49
|
52
|
52
|
55
|
52
|
47
|
46
|
52
|
51
|
56
|
56
|
63
|
70
|
6
|
488
|
1%
|
Total equity
|
14,929
|
15,813
|
12,047
|
18,847
|
22,813
|
23,739
|
25,785
|
33,508
|
17,347
|
16,156
|
12,521
|
12,047
|
16,090
|
17,537
|
17,406
|
18,847
|
20,685
|
19,889
|
21,834
|
22,813
|
24,712
|
23,383
|
24,556
|
23,739
|
26,206
|
21,028
|
23,301
|
25,785
|
28,817
|
28,663
|
31,766
|
33,508
|
54%
|
Interest bearing liabilities
|
4,169
|
4,193
|
2,250
|
5,095
|
7,724
|
9,491
|
8,562
|
8,877
|
4,268
|
5,768
|
6,194
|
2,250
|
3,868
|
1,179
|
1,097
|
5,095
|
7,828
|
7,848
|
7,877
|
7,724
|
7,730
|
7,686
|
7,668
|
9,491
|
9,585
|
8,527
|
8,592
|
8,562
|
8,641
|
8,788
|
9,880
|
8,877
|
14%
|
Post-employment benefits
|
259
|
253
|
181
|
283
|
596
|
806
|
356
|
149
|
187
|
183
|
177
|
181
|
145
|
176
|
212
|
283
|
380
|
460
|
640
|
596
|
540
|
656
|
545
|
806
|
553
|
612
|
405
|
356
|
116
|
118
|
127
|
149
|
0%
|
Other liabilities and provisions
|
140
|
203
|
289
|
412
|
423
|
377
|
657
|
652
|
235
|
269
|
251
|
289
|
283
|
325
|
418
|
412
|
442
|
452
|
399
|
423
|
327
|
396
|
338
|
377
|
511
|
680
|
621
|
657
|
544
|
454
|
469
|
652
|
1%
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
606
|
785
|
1,215
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
730
|
662
|
697
|
606
|
560
|
729
|
730
|
785
|
825
|
872
|
973
|
1,215
|
2%
|
Total non-current liabilities
|
4,568
|
4,649
|
2,720
|
5,790
|
8,743
|
11,280
|
10,360
|
10,893
|
4,690
|
6,220
|
6,622
|
2,720
|
4,296
|
1,680
|
1,727
|
5,790
|
8,650
|
8,760
|
8,916
|
8,743
|
9,327
|
9,400
|
9,248
|
11,280
|
11,209
|
10,548
|
10,348
|
10,360
|
10,126
|
10,232
|
11,449
|
10,893
|
18%
|
Interest bearing liabilities
|
3,043
|
3,674
|
4,808
|
1,702
|
705
|
664
|
628
|
1,999
|
762
|
854
|
733
|
4,808
|
792
|
5,931
|
5,786
|
1,702
|
827
|
803
|
750
|
705
|
819
|
2,856
|
2,475
|
664
|
470
|
1,530
|
1,583
|
628
|
677
|
725
|
785
|
1,999
|
3%
|
Trade payables
|
2,214
|
2,446
|
3,966
|
4,711
|
4,050
|
3,605
|
5,512
|
6,375
|
3,038
|
3,467
|
3,387
|
3,966
|
4,871
|
4,749
|
4,421
|
4,711
|
4,575
|
4,536
|
3,701
|
4,050
|
4,108
|
3,764
|
3,431
|
3,605
|
4,172
|
4,796
|
4,905
|
5,512
|
6,181
|
6,239
|
6,249
|
6,375
|
10%
|
Current tax liabilities
|
748
|
535
|
436
|
605
|
507
|
391
|
562
|
670
|
799
|
1,044
|
1,140
|
436
|
585
|
761
|
683
|
605
|
550
|
493
|
510
|
507
|
465
|
521
|
420
|
391
|
447
|
434
|
525
|
562
|
645
|
678
|
963
|
670
|
1%
|
Other liabilities and provisions
|
2,916
|
2,867
|
3,570
|
4,500
|
4,219
|
4,207
|
5,736
|
8,335
|
3,049
|
3,224
|
3,219
|
3,570
|
3,831
|
4,366
|
4,464
|
4,500
|
4,375
|
5,667
|
5,814
|
4,219
|
4,258
|
4,400
|
4,504
|
4,207
|
4,347
|
6,181
|
6,597
|
5,736
|
5,963
|
9,006
|
10,473
|
8,335
|
13%
|
Total current liabilities
|
8,921
|
9,522
|
12,780
|
11,518
|
9,481
|
8,867
|
12,438
|
17,379
|
7,648
|
8,589
|
8,479
|
12,780
|
10,079
|
15,807
|
15,354
|
11,518
|
10,327
|
11,499
|
10,775
|
9,481
|
9,650
|
11,541
|
10,830
|
8,867
|
9,436
|
12,941
|
13,610
|
12,438
|
13,466
|
16,648
|
18,470
|
17,379
|
28%
|
Total equities and liabilities
|
28,418
|
29,984
|
27,547
|
36,155
|
41,037
|
43,886
|
48,583
|
61,780
|
29,685
|
30,965
|
27,622
|
27,547
|
30,465
|
35,024
|
34,487
|
36,155
|
39,662
|
40,148
|
41,525
|
41,037
|
43,689
|
44,324
|
44,634
|
43,886
|
46,851
|
44,517
|
47,259
|
48,583
|
52,409
|
55,543
|
61,685
|
61,780
|
100%
Sales bridges
|
Sales bridges
|
Annual
|
Quarterly
|
Back to start page
|
Orders received
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
2022
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
2022
|
Epiroc Group
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Opening balance
|
27,646
|
27,551
|
27,634
|
33,831
|
39,400
|
39,492
|
36,579
|
45,648
|
8,520
|
8,662
|
8,591
|
8,058
|
10,036
|
10,483
|
9,413
|
9,468
|
10,063
|
10,553
|
9,600
|
9,276
|
9,772
|
8,105
|
9,373
|
9,329
|
10,690
|
11,070
|
12,245
|
11,643
|
Organic, %
|
-7
|
+3
|
+20
|
+13
|
-5
|
+0
|
+26
|
+2
|
+21
|
+18
|
+3
|
+11
|
-5
|
-4
|
-6
|
-7
|
-4
|
-17
|
+10
|
+13
|
+21
|
+45
|
+24
|
+19
|
+18
|
+6
|
-10
|
-4
|
Currency, %
|
+7
|
-3
|
+1
|
+1
|
+3
|
-7
|
-4
|
+10
|
-5
|
+1
|
+5
|
+3
|
+4
|
+2
|
+5
|
+3
|
+1
|
-5
|
-12
|
-12
|
-12
|
-9
|
+0
|
+2
|
+8
|
+10
|
+12
|
+11
|
Structure and other, %
|
+0
|
+0
|
+1
|
+2
|
+2
|
-0
|
+3
|
+5
|
+2
|
+2
|
+2
|
+3
|
+1
|
+3
|
+3
|
+2
|
+0
|
-1
|
-0
|
-0
|
+0
|
+1
|
+7
|
+4
|
+3
|
+5
|
-1
|
+11
|
Total, %
|
+0
|
+0
|
+22
|
+16
|
+0
|
-7
|
+25
|
+17
|
+18
|
+21
|
+10
|
+17
|
+0
|
+1
|
+2
|
-2
|
-3
|
-23
|
-2
|
+1
|
+9
|
+37
|
+31
|
+25
|
+29
|
+21
|
+1
|
+18
|
Closing balance
|
27,551
|
27,634
|
33,831
|
39,400
|
39,492
|
36,579
|
45,648
|
53,222
|
10,036
|
10,483
|
9,413
|
9,468
|
10,063
|
10,553
|
9,600
|
9,276
|
9,772
|
8,105
|
9,373
|
9,330
|
10,690
|
11,070
|
12,245
|
11,643
|
13,818
|
13,377
|
12,322
|
13,705
|
Sequential organic growth, %
|
13
|
-10
tc={DD7E1653-C739-43D3-89EA-726D332E5658}: [Threaded comment] Your version of Excel allows you to read this threaded comment; however, any edits to it will get removed if the file is opened in a newer version of Excel. Learn more: https://go.microsoft.com/fwlink/?linkid=870924 Comment: Not adjusted for Russia
|
-12
tc={B3E01431-9A6D-46A5-B214-E53B9D498D05}: [Threaded comment] Your version of Excel allows you to read this threaded comment; however, any edits to it will get removed if the file is opened in a newer version of Excel. Learn more: https://go.microsoft.com/fwlink/?linkid=870924 Comment: Not adjusted for Russia
|
4
|
Equipment & Services
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
2022
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
2022
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Opening balance
|
19,524
|
19,213
|
19,413
|
24,574
|
29,695
|
28,509
|
27,252
|
34,513
|
6,200
|
6,323
|
6,263
|
5,788
|
7,442
|
7,947
|
7,190
|
7,116
|
7,248
|
7,677
|
6,874
|
6,710
|
7,101
|
6,129
|
7,068
|
6,954
|
7,991
|
8,387
|
9,336
|
8,799
|
Organic, %
|
-7
|
+4
|
+24
|
+17
|
-6
|
+3
|
+29
|
+3
|
+22
|
+22
|
+7
|
+17
|
-5
|
-4
|
-8
|
-7
|
-3
|
-15
|
+15
|
+16
|
+25
|
+46
|
+26
|
+20
|
+20
|
+10
|
-10
|
-2
|
Currency, %
|
+5
|
-3
|
+3
|
+1
|
+3
|
-7
|
-5
|
+11
|
-5
|
+0
|
+5
|
+3
|
+3
|
+2
|
+5
|
+2
|
+1
|
-5
|
-12
|
-12
|
-12
|
-10
|
-0
|
+3
|
+8
|
+11
|
+12
|
+12
|
Structure and other, %
|
+0
|
+0
|
+0
|
+3
|
-1
|
+0
|
+3
|
+6
|
+3
|
+4
|
+3
|
+3
|
-1
|
-1
|
-1
|
-1
|
+0
|
-0
|
+0
|
+0
|
+0
|
+1
|
+6
|
+4
|
+4
|
+5
|
+0
|
+14
|
Total, %
|
-2
|
+1
|
+27
|
+21
|
-4
|
-4
|
+27
|
+20
|
+20
|
+26
|
+15
|
+23
|
-3
|
-3
|
-4
|
-6
|
-2
|
-20
|
+3
|
+4
|
+13
|
+37
|
+32
|
+27
|
+32
|
+26
|
+2
|
+24
|
Closing balance
|
19,213
|
19,413
|
24,574
|
29,695
|
28,509
|
27,252
|
34,513
|
41,566
|
7,442
|
7,947
|
7,190
|
7,116
|
7,248
|
7,677
|
6,874
|
6,710
|
7,101
|
6,129
|
7,068
|
6,954
|
7,991
|
8,388
|
9,336
|
8,799
|
10,547
|
10,567
|
9,526
|
10,926
|
Sequential organic growth, %
|
14
|
-7
tc={B5A34D2B-3930-4CC4-9489-6CD5C0DF96ED}: [Threaded comment] Your version of Excel allows you to read this threaded comment; however, any edits to it will get removed if the file is opened in a newer version of Excel. Learn more: https://go.microsoft.com/fwlink/?linkid=870924 Comment: Not adjusted for Russia
|
-14
tc={253DD189-3B2B-4A44-982C-8FBF82CB724C}: [Threaded comment] Your version of Excel allows you to read this threaded comment; however, any edits to it will get removed if the file is opened in a newer version of Excel. Learn more: https://go.microsoft.com/fwlink/?linkid=870924 Comment: Not adjusted for Russia
|
tc={DD7E1653-C739-43D3-89EA-726D332E5658}: [Threaded comment] Your version of Excel allows you to read this threaded comment; however, any edits to it will get removed if the file is opened in a newer version of Excel. Learn more: https://go.microsoft.com/fwlink/?linkid=870924 Comment: Not adjusted for Russia
|
tc={B3E01431-9A6D-46A5-B214-E53B9D498D05}: [Threaded comment] Your version of Excel allows you to read this threaded comment; however, any edits to it will get removed if the file is opened in a newer version of Excel. Learn more: https://go.microsoft.com/fwlink/?linkid=870924 Comment: Not adjusted for Russia
|
6
|
Equipment
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
2022
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
2022
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Opening balance
|
9,042
|
7,776
|
8,505
|
12,245
|
15,244
|
12,355
|
11,326
|
16,402
|
3,147
|
3,142
|
3,281
|
2,676
|
4,054
|
4,234
|
3,601
|
3,355
|
3,442
|
3,580
|
2,727
|
2,606
|
2,850
|
2,410
|
3,099
|
2,967
|
4,028
|
4,031
|
4,532
|
3,812
|
Organic, %
|
-20
|
+11
|
+42
|
+20
|
-20
|
-2
|
+47
|
-5
|
+30
|
+31
|
+2
|
+17
|
-16
|
-15
|
-27
|
-22
|
-17
|
-29
|
+25
|
+26
|
+55
|
+76
|
+43
|
+20
|
+18
|
+5
|
-33
|
-10
|
Currency, %
|
+6
|
-2
|
+1
|
+1
|
+3
|
-6
|
-5
|
+9
|
-5
|
+0
|
+5
|
+4
|
+3
|
+2
|
+5
|
+2
|
+1
|
-4
|
-11
|
-12
|
-14
|
-12
|
-1
|
+4
|
+9
|
+10
|
+9
|
+10
|
Structure and other, %
|
+0
|
+0
|
+1
|
+3
|
-2
|
-0
|
+3
|
+1
|
+4
|
+4
|
+3
|
+4
|
-2
|
-2
|
-2
|
-2
|
-1
|
-0
|
+0
|
-0
|
+0
|
+3
|
+4
|
+4
|
+3
|
+1
|
+0
|
-0
|
Total, %
|
-14
|
+9
|
+44
|
+24
|
-19
|
-8
|
+45
|
+5
|
+29
|
+35
|
+10
|
+25
|
-15
|
-15
|
-24
|
-22
|
-17
|
-33
|
+14
|
+14
|
+41
|
+67
|
+46
|
+28
|
+30
|
+16
|
-24
|
+0
|
Closing balance
|
7,776
|
8,505
|
12,245
|
15,244
|
12,355
|
11,326
|
16,403
|
17,189
|
4,054
|
4,234
|
3,601
|
3,355
|
3,442
|
3,580
|
2,727
|
2,606
|
2,850
|
2,410
|
3,099
|
2,967
|
4,028
|
4,031
|
4,532
|
3,812
|
5,244
|
4,682
|
3,437
|
3,826
|
Service
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
2022
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
2022
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Opening balance
|
10,482
|
11,437
|
10,907
|
12,328
|
14,451
|
16,154
|
15,926
|
18,110
|
3,053
|
3,181
|
2,982
|
3,112
|
3,388
|
3,713
|
3,589
|
3,761
|
3,806
|
4,097
|
4,147
|
4,104
|
4,251
|
3,719
|
3,969
|
3,987
|
3,963
|
4,356
|
4,804
|
4,987
|
Organic, %
|
+3
|
-2
|
+11
|
+14
|
+8
|
+7
|
+15
|
+13
|
+15
|
+14
|
+13
|
+16
|
+8
|
+7
|
+11
|
+6
|
+12
|
-3
|
+9
|
+9
|
+4
|
+26
|
+13
|
+19
|
+22
|
+14
|
+12
|
+4
|
Currency, %
|
+6
|
-3
|
+2
|
+0
|
+4
|
-8
|
-4
|
+12
|
-6
|
+0
|
+4
|
+2
|
+4
|
+2
|
+5
|
+3
|
+0
|
-6
|
-13
|
-12
|
-11
|
-9
|
+0
|
+2
|
+8
|
+11
|
+15
|
+13
|
Structure and other, %
|
+0
|
+0
|
+0
|
+3
|
+0
|
+0
|
+3
|
+10
|
+2
|
+3
|
+3
|
+3
|
+0
|
+1
|
+0
|
+0
|
+0
|
+0
|
+0
|
+0
|
+0
|
+0
|
+8
|
+4
|
+4
|
+10
|
+0
|
+25
|
Total, %
|
+9
|
-5
|
+13
|
+17
|
+12
|
-1
|
+14
|
+35
|
+11
|
+17
|
+20
|
+21
|
+12
|
+10
|
+16
|
+9
|
+12
|
-9
|
-4
|
-3
|
-7
|
+17
|
+21
|
+25
|
+34
|
+35
|
+27
|
+42
|
Closing balance
|
11,437
|
10,907
|
12,328
|
14,451
|
16,154
|
15,926
|
18,110
|
24,377
|
3,388
|
3,713
|
3,589
|
3,761
|
3,806
|
4,097
|
4,147
|
4,104
|
4,251
|
3,719
|
3,969
|
3,987
|
3,963
|
4,357
|
4,804
|
4,987
|
5,303
|
5,885
|
6,089
|
7,100
|
Tools & Attachments
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
2022
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
2022
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Opening balance
|
7,819
|
8,109
|
7,947
|
9,047
|
9,611
|
10,767
|
9,185
|
11,025
|
2,341
|
2,270
|
2,239
|
2,197
|
2,550
|
2,470
|
2,285
|
2,306
|
2,760
|
2,826
|
2,665
|
2,517
|
2,619
|
1,980
|
2,249
|
2,337
|
2,674
|
2,678
|
2,866
|
2,807
|
Organic, %
|
-3
|
+0
|
+11
|
+4
|
-3
|
-7
|
+20
|
-4
|
+13
|
+6
|
-4
|
+1
|
-1
|
-2
|
-3
|
-4
|
-7
|
-22
|
-3
|
+5
|
+14
|
+42
|
+14
|
+16
|
+11
|
-8
|
-10
|
-7
|
Currency, %
|
+7
|
-2
|
+2
|
+1
|
+4
|
-6
|
-4
|
+10
|
-5
|
+2
|
+5
|
+3
|
+4
|
+2
|
+5
|
+3
|
+2
|
-4
|
-11
|
-11
|
-12
|
-7
|
+2
|
+1
|
+8
|
+9
|
+12
|
+10
|
Structure and other, %
|
+0
|
+0
|
+1
|
+1
|
+11
|
-2
|
+4
|
+1
|
+1
|
+1
|
+1
|
+1
|
+5
|
+14
|
+15
|
+10
|
+0
|
-4
|
-2
|
-1
|
+0
|
+0
|
+11
|
+3
|
+3
|
+4
|
-5
|
+2
|
Total, %
|
+4
|
-2
|
+14
|
+6
|
+12
|
-15
|
+20
|
+7
|
+9
|
+9
|
+2
|
+5
|
+8
|
+14
|
+17
|
+9
|
-5
|
-30
|
-16
|
-7
|
+2
|
+35
|
+27
|
+20
|
+22
|
+5
|
-3
|
+5
|
Closing balance
|
8,109
|
7,947
|
9,047
|
9,611
|
10,768
|
9,185
|
11,025
|
11,795
|
2,550
|
2,470
|
2,285
|
2,306
|
2,760
|
2,826
|
2,665
|
2,517
|
2,619
|
1,980
|
2,249
|
2,337
|
2,674
|
2,678
|
2,866
|
2,807
|
3,263
|
2,825
|
2,767
|
2,940
|
Sequential organic growth, %
|
10
|
-18
tc={BF26F477-A237-451C-8182-F724D499542D}: [Threaded comment] Your version of Excel allows you to read this threaded comment; however, any edits to it will get removed if the file is opened in a newer version of Excel. Learn more: https://go.microsoft.com/fwlink/?linkid=870924 Comment: Not adjusted for Russia
|
-5
tc={58061F09-6622-46DB-8C1A-F177BA41F849}: [Threaded comment] Your version of Excel allows you to read this threaded comment; however, any edits to it will get removed if the file is opened in a newer version of Excel. Learn more: https://go.microsoft.com/fwlink/?linkid=870924 Comment: Not adjusted for Russia
|
tc={B5A34D2B-3930-4CC4-9489-6CD5C0DF96ED}: [Threaded comment] Your version of Excel allows you to read this threaded comment; however, any edits to it will get removed if the file is opened in a newer version of Excel. Learn more: https://go.microsoft.com/fwlink/?linkid=870924 Comment: Not adjusted for Russia
|
4
|
Organic Order growth ex. Russia
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
2022
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
2022
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Epiroc
|
18
|
5
|
3
|
Equipment & Service
|
25
|
8
|
7
|
Equipment
|
-7
|
1
|
Service
|
22
|
11
|
Tools & Attachments
|
-2
|
-2
|
-4
|
Revenues
|
Epiroc Group
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
2022
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
2022
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Opening balance
|
27,609
|
28,663
|
27,102
|
31,364
|
38,285
|
40,849
|
36,122
|
39,645
|
7,411
|
7,879
|
7,610
|
8,464
|
8,233
|
9,843
|
9,651
|
10,558
|
9,785
|
10,626
|
10,158
|
10,280
|
9,134
|
8,458
|
8,724
|
9,806
|
8,773
|
9,733
|
9,966
|
11,173
|
Organic, %
|
-3
|
-3
|
+14
|
+18
|
+1
|
-5
|
+12
|
+11
|
+14
|
+22
|
+19
|
+19
|
+14
|
+3
|
-3
|
-7
|
-8
|
-15
|
-3
|
+6
|
+6
|
+22
|
+11
|
+9
|
+14
|
+9
|
+12
|
+8
|
Currency, %
|
+7
|
-2
|
+1
|
+1
|
+4
|
-6
|
-4
|
+11
|
-5
|
+1
|
+5
|
+3
|
+4
|
+3
|
+5
|
+3
|
+1
|
-4
|
-10
|
-11
|
-10
|
-8
|
-0
|
+2
|
+8
|
+10
|
+14
|
+13
|
Structure and other, %
|
+0
|
+0
|
+1
|
+3
|
+2
|
-1
|
+2
|
+3
|
+2
|
+2
|
+3
|
+3
|
+1
|
+2
|
+3
|
+1
|
+0
|
-1
|
-1
|
-0
|
+0
|
+1
|
+3
|
+3
|
+4
|
+3
|
+2
|
+4
|
Total, %
|
+4
|
-5
|
+16
|
+22
|
+7
|
-12
|
+10
|
+25
|
+11
|
+25
|
+27
|
+25
|
+19
|
+8
|
+5
|
-3
|
-7
|
-20
|
-14
|
-5
|
-4
|
+15
|
+14
|
+14
|
+26
|
+22
|
+28
|
+25
|
Closing balance
|
28,663
|
27,102
|
31,364
|
38,285
|
40,849
|
36,122
|
39,645
|
49,694
|
8,233
|
9,843
|
9,651
|
10,558
|
9,785
|
10,626
|
10,158
|
10,280
|
9,134
|
8,458
|
8,724
|
9,806
|
8,773
|
9,733
|
9,966
|
11,173
|
11,088
|
11,868
|
12,802
|
13,936
|
Equipment & Services
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
2022
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
2022
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Opening balance
|
19,461
|
20,317
|
18,898
|
22,383
|
28,540
|
29,891
|
26,927
|
29,320
|
5,220
|
5,495
|
5,406
|
6,262
|
5,943
|
7,325
|
7,178
|
8,094
|
7,115
|
7,702
|
7,334
|
7,740
|
6,579
|
6,422
|
6,471
|
7,455
|
6,391
|
7,187
|
7,242
|
8,500
|
Organic, %
|
-2
|
-5
|
+16
|
+24
|
+2
|
-4
|
+11
|
+13
|
+16
|
+30
|
+25
|
+22
|
+17
|
+3
|
-2
|
-6
|
-8
|
-13
|
-2
|
+7
|
+7
|
+19
|
+9
|
+9
|
+17
|
+8
|
+18
|
+12
|
Currency, %
|
+6
|
-2
|
+2
|
+1
|
+4
|
-6
|
-4
|
+12
|
-5
|
+0
|
+5
|
+3
|
+4
|
+3
|
+5
|
+3
|
+0
|
-4
|
-10
|
-11
|
-10
|
-8
|
-0
|
+2
|
+8
|
+10
|
+15
|
+13
|
Structure and other, %
|
+0
|
+0
|
+0
|
+3
|
-1
|
+0
|
+2
|
+3
|
+3
|
+3
|
+3
|
+4
|
-1
|
-1
|
-1
|
-1
|
+0
|
-0
|
+0
|
+0
|
+0
|
+1
|
+3
|
+3
|
+3
|
+3
|
+2
|
+5
|
Total, %
|
+4
|
-7
|
+18
|
+28
|
+5
|
-10
|
+9
|
+28
|
+14
|
+33
|
+33
|
+29
|
+20
|
+5
|
+2
|
-4
|
-8
|
-17
|
-12
|
-4
|
-3
|
+12
|
+12
|
+14
|
+28
|
+21
|
+35
|
+30
|
Closing balance
|
20,317
|
18,898
|
22,383
|
28,540
|
29,891
|
26,927
|
29,320
|
37,661
|
5,943
|
7,325
|
7,178
|
8,094
|
7,115
|
7,702
|
7,334
|
7,740
|
6,579
|
6,422
|
6,471
|
7,456
|
6,391
|
7,187
|
7,242
|
11,173
|
8,196
|
8,700
|
9,747
|
11,018
|
Equipment
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
2022
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
2022
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Opening balance
|
0
|
8,510
|
7,710
|
10,276
|
14,238
|
13,861
|
11,382
|
12,197
|
2,219
|
2,469
|
2,414
|
3,174
|
2,678
|
3,640
|
3,570
|
4,350
|
3,313
|
3,638
|
3,198
|
3,712
|
2,519
|
2,768
|
2,688
|
3,407
|
2,562
|
3,052
|
2,792
|
3,791
|
Organic, %
|
+0
|
-7
|
+31
|
+34
|
-5
|
-13
|
+9
|
+11
|
+21
|
+43
|
+39
|
+29
|
+22
|
-1
|
-12
|
-15
|
-25
|
-21
|
-8
|
+0
|
+11
|
+17
|
+0
|
+7
|
+20
|
-6
|
+22
|
+12
|
Currency, %
|
+0
|
-2
|
+1
|
+1
|
+4
|
-5
|
-4
|
+12
|
-4
|
+1
|
+5
|
+3
|
+5
|
+3
|
+4
|
+2
|
+1
|
-3
|
-8
|
-8
|
-9
|
-8
|
-0
|
+1
|
+9
|
+9
|
+15
|
+13
|
Structure and other, %
|
+0
|
+0
|
+1
|
+4
|
-2
|
-0
|
+2
|
+2
|
+4
|
+3
|
+4
|
+5
|
-3
|
-2
|
-2
|
-2
|
+0
|
-0
|
-0
|
+0
|
+0
|
+1
|
+4
|
+3
|
+4
|
+2
|
+0
|
+1
|
Total, %
|
+0
|
-9
|
+33
|
+39
|
-3
|
-18
|
+7
|
+25
|
+21
|
+47
|
+48
|
+37
|
+24
|
+0
|
-10
|
-15
|
-24
|
-24
|
-16
|
-8
|
+2
|
+10
|
+4
|
+11
|
+33
|
+5
|
+37
|
+26
|
Closing balance
|
8,510
|
7,710
|
10,276
|
14,238
|
13,861
|
11,382
|
12,197
|
15,199
|
2,678
|
3,640
|
3,570
|
4,350
|
3,313
|
3,638
|
3,198
|
3,712
|
2,519
|
2,768
|
2,688
|
3,408
|
2,562
|
3,051
|
2,792
|
3,791
|
3,410
|
3,190
|
3,832
|
4,766
|
Services
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
2022
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
2022
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Opening balance
|
0
|
11,807
|
11,188
|
12,107
|
14,302
|
16,030
|
15,545
|
17,123
|
3,001
|
3,026
|
2,992
|
3,088
|
3,265
|
3,685
|
3,608
|
3,744
|
3,802
|
4,064
|
4,136
|
4,028
|
4,060
|
3,654
|
3,783
|
4,048
|
3,829
|
4,135
|
4,450
|
4,709
|
Organic, %
|
+0
|
-2
|
+4
|
+15
|
+8
|
+5
|
+13
|
+15
|
+12
|
+19
|
+14
|
+16
|
+12
|
+8
|
+10
|
+5
|
+7
|
-4
|
+3
|
+13
|
+5
|
+21
|
+15
|
+11
|
+15
|
+18
|
+16
|
+10
|
Currency, %
|
+0
|
-3
|
+4
|
+0
|
+4
|
-8
|
-4
|
+12
|
-5
|
+0
|
+4
|
+2
|
+4
|
+2
|
+5
|
+3
|
+0
|
-6
|
-12
|
-13
|
-11
|
-8
|
-0
|
+3
|
+7
|
+11
|
+14
|
+14
|
Structure and other, %
|
+0
|
+0
|
+0
|
+3
|
+0
|
+0
|
+1
|
+4
|
+2
|
+3
|
+3
|
+3
|
+0
|
+0
|
+0
|
+0
|
+0
|
+0
|
+0
|
+0
|
+0
|
+0
|
+3
|
+2
|
+3
|
+4
|
+3
|
+9
|
Total, %
|
+0
|
-5
|
+8
|
+18
|
+12
|
-3
|
+10
|
+31
|
+9
|
+22
|
+21
|
+21
|
+16
|
+10
|
+15
|
+8
|
+7
|
-10
|
-9
|
+0
|
-6
|
+13
|
+18
|
+16
|
+25
|
+33
|
+33
|
+33
|
Closing balance
|
11,807
|
11,188
|
12,107
|
14,302
|
16,030
|
15,545
|
17,123
|
22,464
|
3,265
|
3,685
|
3,608
|
3,744
|
3,802
|
4,064
|
4,136
|
4,028
|
4,060
|
3,654
|
3,783
|
4,048
|
3,829
|
4,136
|
4,450
|
4,709
|
4,786
|
5,510
|
5,915
|
6,252
|
Tools & Attachments
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
2022
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
2022
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Opening balance
|
0
|
8,088
|
7,925
|
8,738
|
9,519
|
10,799
|
9,024
|
10,205
|
2,161
|
2,297
|
2,141
|
2,139
|
2,245
|
2,452
|
2,382
|
2,440
|
2,605
|
2,926
|
2,765
|
2,503
|
2,505
|
2,035
|
2,196
|
2,288
|
2,345
|
2,517
|
2,699
|
2,644
|
Organic, %
|
+0
|
+0
|
+8
|
+7
|
-2
|
-8
|
+15
|
+5
|
+7
|
+5
|
+5
|
+10
|
+7
|
+4
|
-3
|
-10
|
-5
|
-22
|
-8
|
+3
|
+4
|
+31
|
+21
|
+8
|
+10
|
+11
|
-1
|
+1
|
Currency, %
|
+0
|
-2
|
+1
|
+1
|
+4
|
-6
|
-4
|
+10
|
-4
|
+1
|
+5
|
+3
|
+4
|
+3
|
+5
|
+3
|
+2
|
-3
|
-10
|
-11
|
-10
|
-7
|
+0
|
+3
|
+8
|
+10
|
+12
|
+11
|
Structure and other, %
|
+0
|
+0
|
+1
|
+1
|
+11
|
-2
|
+2
|
+3
|
+1
|
+1
|
+1
|
+1
|
+5
|
+12
|
+14
|
+10
|
-1
|
-5
|
-3
|
-1
|
+0
|
+0
|
+2
|
+5
|
+5
|
+4
|
+1
|
+1
|
Total, %
|
+0
|
-2
|
+10
|
+9
|
+13
|
-16
|
+13
|
+18
|
+4
|
+7
|
+11
|
+14
|
+16
|
+19
|
+16
|
+3
|
-4
|
-30
|
-21
|
-9
|
-6
|
+24
|
+23
|
+16
|
+23
|
+25
|
+12
|
+13
|
Closing balance
|
8,088
|
7,925
|
8,738
|
9,519
|
10,799
|
9,024
|
10,205
|
12,049
|
2,245
|
2,452
|
2,382
|
2,440
|
2,605
|
2,926
|
2,765
|
2,503
|
2,505
|
2,035
|
2,196
|
2,288
|
2,345
|
2,517
|
2,699
|
2,644
|
2,877
|
3,154
|
3,034
|
2,984
Profit bridges
|
Profit bridges
|
Annual
|
Quarterly
|
Quarterly
|
Back to start page
|
Operating profit
|
2016 Full year
|
2017 Full year
|
2018 Full year
|
2019 Full year
|
2020 Full year
|
2021 Full year
|
2022 Full year
|
2018 Q1
|
2018 Q2
|
2018 Q3
|
2018 Q4
|
2019 Q1
|
2019 Q2
|
2019 Q3
|
2019 Q4
|
2020 Q1
|
2020 Q2
|
2020 Q3
|
2020 Q4
|
2021 Q1
|
2021 Q2
|
2021 Q3
|
2021 Q4
|
2022 Q1
|
2022 Q2
|
2022 Q3
|
2022 Q4
|
Epiroc Group
|
MSEK
|
Op marg,%
|
MSEK
|
Op marg,%
|
MSEK
|
Op marg,%
|
MSEK
|
Op marg,%
|
MSEK
|
Op marg,%
|
MSEK
|
Op marg,%
|
MSEK
|
Op marg,%
|
MSEK
|
Op marg,%
|
MSEK
|
Op marg,%
|
MSEK
|
Op marg,%
|
MSEK
|
Op marg,%
|
MSEK
|
Op marg,%
|
MSEK
|
Op marg,%
|
MSEK
|
Op marg,%
|
MSEK
|
Op marg,%
|
MSEK
|
Op marg,%
|
MSEK
|
Op marg,%
|
MSEK
|
Op marg,%
|
MSEK
|
Op marg,%
|
MSEK
|
Op marg,%
|
MSEK
|
Op marg,%
|
MSEK
|
Op marg,%
|
MSEK
|
Op marg,%
|
MSEK
|
Op marg,%
|
MSEK
|
Op marg,%
|
MSEK
|
Op marg,%
|
MSEK
|
Op marg,%
|
Opening balance
|
5,175
|
18.1
|
4,548
|
16.8
|
5,930
|
18.9
|
7,385
|
19.3
|
8,136
|
19.9
|
7,382
|
20.4
|
8,995
|
22.7
|
1,414
|
19.1
|
1,468
|
18.6
|
1,520
|
20.0
|
1,528
|
18.1
|
1,515
|
18.4
|
1,810
|
18.4
|
1,898
|
19.7
|
2,162
|
20.5
|
1,930
|
19.7
|
2,263
|
21.3
|
1,927
|
19.0
|
2,016
|
19.6
|
1,932
|
21.2
|
1,418
|
16.8
|
1,820
|
20.9
|
2,212
|
22.6
|
1,867
|
21.3
|
2,182
|
22.4
|
2,352
|
23.6
|
2,594
|
23.2
|
Organic, %
|
-0.8
|
+1.6
|
1,500
|
+1.1
|
164
|
+0.3
|
-651
|
-0.8
|
1,899
|
+2.6
|
1,932
|
+2.0
|
245
|
+0.8
|
539
|
+2.2
|
309
|
+0.2
|
407
|
+1.0
|
188
|
-0.2
|
144
|
+0.8
|
3
|
+0.7
|
-172
|
-0.3
|
-222
|
-0.9
|
-635
|
-3.5
|
-230
|
-2.3
|
436
|
+3.1
|
307
|
+2.2
|
766
|
+4.4
|
620
|
+4.1
|
206
|
+0.1
|
443
|
+1.6
|
445
|
+2.4
|
501
|
+1.6
|
545
|
+2.5
|
Currency, %
|
-0.5
|
+0.6
|
132
|
+0.2
|
657
|
+0.9
|
-352
|
+0.5
|
-381
|
-0.2
|
744
|
-0.6
|
-109
|
-0.7
|
-70
|
-0.8
|
168
|
+1.0
|
143
|
+1.0
|
222
|
+1.6
|
170
|
+1.2
|
89
|
-0.1
|
175
|
+1.2
|
133
|
+1.3
|
-90
|
+0.0
|
-79
|
+1.7
|
-318
|
-0.9
|
-192
|
+0.0
|
-139
|
-0.1
|
-133
|
-1.3
|
83
|
+0.3
|
142
|
-0.2
|
169
|
-0.5
|
216
|
-0.8
|
217
|
-0.8
|
Structure and other, %
|
+0.0
|
-0.1
|
-177
|
-0.9
|
-70
|
-0.6
|
249
|
+0.8
|
95
|
-0.1
|
-524
|
-1.7
|
-35
|
-0.8
|
-127
|
-1.6
|
-99
|
-1.5
|
84
|
+0.4
|
5
|
-0.1
|
139
|
+0.9
|
-63
|
-1.3
|
-149
|
-1.8
|
91
|
+1.1
|
-120
|
-1.0
|
+202
|
+2.5
|
+78
|
+0.8
|
-180
|
-2.1
|
137
|
+1.3
|
45
|
-0.1
|
+93
|
+0.2
|
179
|
+1.0
|
-415
|
-4.2
|
-169
|
-1.7
|
-121
|
-1.7
|
Total, %
|
-1.3
|
+2.1
|
1,455
|
+0.4
|
751
|
+0.6
|
-754
|
+0.5
|
1,613
|
+2.3
|
2,152
|
-0.3
|
101
|
-0.7
|
342
|
-0.2
|
378
|
-0.3
|
634
|
+2.4
|
415
|
+1.3
|
453
|
+2.9
|
29
|
-0.7
|
-146
|
-0.9
|
2
|
+1.5
|
-845
|
-4.5
|
-107
|
+1.9
|
196
|
+3.0
|
-65
|
+0.1
|
764
|
+5.6
|
532
|
+2.7
|
382
|
+0.6
|
764
|
+2.4
|
199
|
-2.3
|
548
|
-0.9
|
641
|
+0.0
|
Closing balance
|
4,548
|
16.8
|
5,930
|
18.9
|
7,385
|
19.3
|
8,136
|
19.9
|
7,382
|
20.4
|
8,995
|
22.7
|
11,147
|
22.4
|
1,515
|
18.4
|
1,810
|
18.4
|
1,898
|
19.7
|
2,162
|
20.5
|
1,930
|
19.7
|
2,263
|
21.3
|
1,927
|
19.0
|
2,016
|
19.6
|
1,932
|
21.2
|
1,418
|
16.8
|
1,820
|
20.9
|
2,212
|
22.6
|
1,867
|
21.3
|
2,182
|
22.4
|
2,352
|
23.6
|
2,594
|
23.2
|
2,631
|
23.7
|
2,381
|
20.1
|
2,900
|
22.7
|
3,235
|
23.2
|
Equipment & Service*
|
2016 Full year
|
2017 Full year
|
2018 Full year
|
2019 Full year
|
2020 Full year
|
2021 Full year
|
2022 Full year
|
2018 Q1
|
2018 Q2
|
2018 Q3
|
2018 Q4
|
2019 Q1
|
2019 Q2
|
2019 Q3
|
2019 Q4
|
2020 Q1
|
2020 Q2
|
2020 Q3
|
2020 Q4
|
2021 Q1
|
2021 Q2
|
2021 Q3
|
2021 Q4
|
2022 Q1
|
2022 Q2
|
2022 Q3
|
2022 Q4
|
MSEK
|
Op marg,%
|
MSEK
|
Op marg,%
|
MSEK
|
Op marg,%
|
MSEK
|
Op marg,%
|
MSEK
|
Op marg,%
|
MSEK
|
Op marg,%
|
MSEK
|
Op marg,%
|
MSEK
|
Op marg,%
|
MSEK
|
Op marg,%
|
MSEK
|
Op marg,%
|
MSEK
|
Op marg,%
|
MSEK
|
Op marg,%
|
MSEK
|
Op marg,%
|
MSEK
|
Op marg,%
|
MSEK
|
Op marg,%
|
MSEK
|
Op marg,%
|
MSEK
|
Op marg,%
|
MSEK
|
Op marg,%
|
MSEK
|
Op marg,%
|
MSEK
|
Op marg,%
|
MSEK
|
Op marg,%
|
MSEK
|
Op marg,%
|
MSEK
|
Op marg,%
|
MSEK
|
Op marg,%
|
MSEK
|
Op marg,%
|
MSEK
|
Op marg,%
|
MSEK
|
Op marg,%
|
Opening balance
|
4,370
|
21.5
|
3,802
|
20.1
|
5,107
|
22.8
|
6,713
|
23.5
|
7,436
|
24.9
|
6,639
|
24.7
|
7,808
|
26.6
|
1,166
|
22.3
|
1,242
|
22.6
|
1,261
|
23.3
|
1,438
|
23.0
|
1,351
|
22.7
|
1,741
|
23.8
|
1,755
|
24.5
|
1,866
|
23.1
|
1,707
|
24.0
|
1,961
|
25.5
|
1,923
|
26.2
|
1,844
|
23.8
|
1,586
|
24.1
|
1,441
|
22.4
|
1,646
|
25.4
|
1,966
|
26.4
|
1,696
|
26.5
|
1,880
|
26.2
|
1,909
|
26.4
|
2,323
|
27.3
|
Organic, %
|
-1.0
|
+2.3
|
1,472
|
+0.9
|
214
|
+0.3
|
-525
|
-0.9
|
1,391
|
+2.2
|
1,816
|
+2.1
|
277
|
+1.6
|
558
|
+2.6
|
339
|
+0.4
|
298
|
-0.4
|
169
|
-0.7
|
77
|
+0.3
|
102
|
+1.7
|
-138
|
-0.4
|
-182
|
-0.7
|
-430
|
-3.0
|
-201
|
-2.7
|
290
|
+2.2
|
267
|
+2.4
|
555
|
+3.9
|
387
|
+3.5
|
188
|
+0.0
|
386
|
+1.2
|
366
|
+2.6
|
480
|
+1.4
|
591
|
+2.9
|
Currency, %
|
-0.5
|
+0.3
|
87
|
+0.2
|
561
|
+1.1
|
-221
|
+0.9
|
-398
|
-0.5
|
477
|
-1.1
|
-103
|
-0.8
|
-60
|
-0.9
|
145
|
+1.2
|
105
|
+0.9
|
203
|
+2.0
|
153
|
+1.4
|
61
|
-0.3
|
145
|
+1.2
|
94
|
+1.3
|
-69
|
+0.2
|
-46
|
+2.4
|
-200
|
+0.0
|
-186
|
-0.4
|
-125
|
-0.1
|
-116
|
-1.6
|
28
|
-0.1
|
109
|
-0.3
|
104
|
-1.0
|
159
|
-1.3
|
105
|
-1.7
|
Structure and other, %
|
+0.1
|
+0.1
|
47
|
-0.4
|
-52
|
+0.0
|
-51
|
-0.2
|
176
|
+0.2
|
-824
|
-3.0
|
11
|
-0.4
|
1
|
-0.5
|
10
|
-0.4
|
25
|
-0.4
|
-16
|
+0.0
|
-10
|
+0.0
|
5
|
+0.3
|
-29
|
-0.1
|
-33
|
-0.5
|
-21
|
-0.3
|
-30
|
-0.5
|
+32
|
+0.4
|
29
|
+0.4
|
9
|
+0.0
|
-8
|
-0.9
|
+141
|
+1.0
|
-49
|
-1.3
|
-459
|
-6.1
|
-131
|
-1.7
|
-192
|
-2.8
|
Total, %
|
-1.4
|
+2.7
|
1,606
|
+0.7
|
723
|
+1.4
|
-797
|
-0.2
|
1,169
|
+1.9
|
1,469
|
-2.0
|
185
|
+0.4
|
499
|
+1.2
|
494
|
+1.2
|
428
|
+0.1
|
356
|
+1.3
|
220
|
+1.7
|
168
|
+1.7
|
-21
|
+0.7
|
-121
|
+0.1
|
-520
|
-3.1
|
-277
|
-0.8
|
122
|
+2.6
|
110
|
+2.4
|
439
|
+3.8
|
263
|
+1.0
|
357
|
+0.9
|
446
|
-0.4
|
11
|
-4.5
|
508
|
-1.6
|
504
|
-1.6
|
Closing balance
|
3,802
|
20.10
|
5,107
|
22.8
|
6,713
|
23.5
|
7,435
|
24.9
|
6,639
|
24.7
|
7,808
|
26.6
|
9,277
|
24.6
|
1,351
|
22.7
|
1,741
|
23.8
|
1,755
|
24.5
|
1,866
|
23.1
|
1,707
|
24.0
|
1,961
|
25.5
|
1,923
|
26.2
|
1,844
|
23.8
|
1,586
|
24.1
|
1,441
|
22.4
|
1,646
|
25.4
|
1,966
|
26.4
|
1,696
|
26.5
|
1,880
|
26.2
|
1,909
|
26.4
|
2,323
|
27.3
|
2,142
|
26.1
|
1,891
|
21.7
|
2,417
|
24.8
|
2,827
|
25.7
|
Tools & Attachments
|
2016 Full year
|
2017 Full year
|
2018 Full year
|
2019 Full year
|
2020 Full year
|
2021 Full year
|
2022 Full year
|
2018 Q1
|
2018 Q2
|
2018 Q3
|
2018 Q4
|
2019 Q1
|
2019 Q2
|
2019 Q3
|
2019 Q4
|
2020 Q1
|
2020 Q2
|
2020 Q3
|
2020 Q4
|
2021 Q1
|
2021 Q2
|
2021 Q3
|
2021 Q4
|
2022 Q1
|
2022 Q2
|
2022 Q3
|
2022 Q4
|
MSEK
|
Op marg,%
|
MSEK
|
Op marg,%
|
MSEK
|
Op marg,%
|
MSEK
|
Op marg,%
|
MSEK
|
Op marg,%
|
MSEK
|
Op marg,%
|
MSEK
|
Op marg,%
|
MSEK
|
Op marg,%
|
MSEK
|
Op marg,%
|
MSEK
|
Op marg,%
|
MSEK
|
Op marg,%
|
MSEK
|
Op marg,%
|
MSEK
|
Op marg,%
|
MSEK
|
Op marg,%
|
MSEK
|
Op marg,%
|
MSEK
|
Op marg,%
|
MSEK
|
Op marg,%
|
MSEK
|
Op marg,%
|
MSEK
|
Op marg,%
|
MSEK
|
Op marg,%
|
MSEK
|
Op marg,%
|
MSEK
|
Op marg,%
|
MSEK
|
Op marg,%
|
MSEK
|
Op marg,%
|
MSEK
|
Op marg,%
|
MSEK
|
Op marg,%
|
MSEK
|
Op marg,%
|
Opening balance
|
957
|
11.8
|
937
|
11.8
|
1,146
|
13.1
|
1,239
|
13.0
|
1,252
|
11.6
|
1,097
|
12.2
|
1,784
|
17.5
|
321
|
14.8
|
328
|
14.3
|
279
|
13.0
|
218
|
10.2
|
287
|
12.8
|
304
|
12.4
|
324
|
13.6
|
324
|
13.3
|
371
|
14.2
|
429
|
14.6
|
157
|
5.7
|
295
|
11.8
|
337
|
13.5
|
143
|
7.0
|
254
|
11.6
|
363
|
15.9
|
386
|
16.5
|
416
|
16.5
|
502
|
18.6
|
480
|
18.2
|
Organic, %
|
+0.2
|
+0.8
|
50
|
-0.4
|
7
|
+0.5
|
-152
|
-0.7
|
613
|
+4.3
|
99
|
+0.0
|
-17
|
-1.6
|
-21
|
-1.5
|
17
|
+0.1
|
71
|
+2.0
|
59
|
+1.5
|
70
|
+1.9
|
-88
|
-2.0
|
-34
|
+0.2
|
-69
|
-2.0
|
-201
|
-5.1
|
-40
|
-2.5
|
160
|
+6.3
|
74
|
+2.5
|
249
|
+8.0
|
250
|
+7.4
|
38
|
+0.3
|
64
|
+0.9
|
66
|
+0.9
|
2
|
+0.2
|
-38
|
-1.4
|
Currency, %
|
-0.1
|
+0.9
|
35
|
+0.3
|
133
|
+0.9
|
-143
|
-0.7
|
-6
|
+0.4
|
250
|
+0.6
|
-21
|
-0.3
|
-3
|
-0.3
|
25
|
+0.5
|
34
|
+1.1
|
23
|
+0.4
|
25
|
+0.6
|
50
|
+1.4
|
35
|
+1.2
|
46
|
+1.7
|
-26
|
-0.6
|
-52
|
-0.7
|
-113
|
-3.3
|
-18
|
+0.8
|
-18
|
-0.2
|
-17
|
-0.7
|
48
|
+1.5
|
34
|
+0.1
|
64
|
+0.6
|
74
|
+0.5
|
78
|
+0.8
|
Structure and other, %
|
-0.1
|
-0.4
|
8
|
-0.0
|
-127
|
-2.8
|
140
|
+2.0
|
80
|
+0.6
|
-19
|
-0.6
|
4
|
+0.0
|
0
|
-0.1
|
3
|
+0.0
|
1
|
+0.0
|
2
|
-0.5
|
30
|
-0.3
|
-129
|
-7.3
|
-30
|
-2.9
|
-11
|
-0.4
|
-59
|
-1.9
|
+189
|
+9.1
|
+21
|
+1.1
|
-7
|
-0.3
|
42
|
+1.7
|
15
|
+0.3
|
+31
|
+0.5
|
36
|
+0.6
|
-46
|
-2.1
|
-7
|
-0.5
|
+3
|
-0.1
|
Total, %
|
+0.0
|
+1.3
|
93
|
-0.1
|
13
|
-1.4
|
-155
|
+0.6
|
687
|
+5.3
|
330
|
+0.0
|
-34
|
-2.0
|
-24
|
-1.9
|
45
|
+0.6
|
106
|
+3.1
|
84
|
+1.4
|
125
|
+2.2
|
-167
|
-7.9
|
-29
|
-1.5
|
-34
|
-0.7
|
-286
|
-7.6
|
97
|
+5.9
|
68
|
+4.1
|
49
|
+3.0
|
273
|
+9.5
|
248
|
+7.0
|
117
|
+2.3
|
134
|
+1.6
|
84
|
-0.6
|
69
|
+0.2
|
43
|
-0.7
|
Closing balance
|
937
|
11.8
|
1,146
|
13.1
|
1,239
|
13.0
|
1,252
|
11.6
|
1,097
|
12.2
|
1,784
|
17.5
|
2,114
|
17.5
|
287
|
12.8
|
304
|
12.4
|
324
|
13.6
|
324
|
13.3
|
371
|
14.2
|
429
|
14.6
|
157
|
5.7
|
295
|
11.8
|
337
|
13.5
|
143
|
7.0
|
254
|
11.6
|
363
|
15.9
|
386
|
16.5
|
416
|
16.5
|
502
|
18.6
|
480
|
18.2
|
520
|
18.1
|
500
|
15.9
|
571
|
18.8
|
523
|
17.5
|
* The IT-function moved from group function to E&S in Q2 2020. Figures for 2018 to Q1 2020 have been restated.
Cash flow
|
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow
|
Annual
|
Quarterly
|
Back to start page
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
2022
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
2022
|
MSEK
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Cash flow from operating activities
|
Operating profit
|
5,175
|
4,548
|
5,930
|
7,385
|
8,136
|
7,382
|
8,995
|
11,147
|
1,414
|
1,468
|
1,520
|
1,528
|
1,515
|
1,810
|
1,898
|
2,162
|
1,930
|
2,263
|
1,927
|
2,016
|
1,932
|
1,418
|
1,820
|
2,212
|
1,867
|
2,182
|
2,352
|
2,594
|
2,631
|
2,381
|
2,900
|
3,235
|
Depreciation, amortization and impairment
|
1,397
|
1,217
|
1,254
|
1,369
|
1,978
|
1,746
|
1,746
|
2,130
|
320
|
308
|
285
|
341
|
317
|
340
|
362
|
350
|
472
|
468
|
556
|
482
|
440
|
441
|
426
|
439
|
382
|
411
|
462
|
491
|
466
|
487
|
526
|
651
|
Capital gain/loss and other non-cash items
|
-251
|
-349
|
-134
|
101
|
-252
|
252
|
-192
|
-183
|
-173
|
148
|
3
|
-112
|
-71
|
54
|
199
|
-81
|
-84
|
-36
|
-104
|
-28
|
110
|
49
|
80
|
13
|
6
|
1
|
-51
|
-148
|
-196
|
-129
|
18
|
124
|
Net financial items received/paid
|
23
|
-40
|
-344
|
-483
|
-410
|
-94
|
139
|
-561
|
-57
|
-35
|
27
|
-279
|
141
|
-512
|
-88
|
-24
|
-157
|
-115
|
-113
|
-25
|
263
|
-32
|
114
|
-439
|
235
|
-172
|
93
|
-17
|
-269
|
-6
|
-23
|
-263
|
Taxes paid
|
-294
|
-511
|
-666
|
-1,747
|
-2,157
|
-1,800
|
-1,978
|
-2,676
|
-86
|
-190
|
-210
|
-180
|
-321
|
-359
|
-741
|
-326
|
-651
|
-690
|
-559
|
-257
|
-385
|
-344
|
-544
|
-527
|
-471
|
-581
|
-456
|
-470
|
-639
|
-661
|
-466
|
-910
|
Pension funding and payment of pension to employees
|
-45
|
-67
|
-90
|
-52
|
-61
|
-54
|
-57
|
-45
|
-41
|
-10
|
-26
|
-13
|
-35
|
-11
|
-10
|
4
|
-17
|
-13
|
-13
|
-18
|
-1
|
-25
|
-8
|
-20
|
-10
|
-11
|
-20
|
-16
|
-12
|
-13
|
-12
|
-8
|
Change in working capital
|
417
|
895
|
-403
|
-1,875
|
337
|
1,121
|
-619
|
-3,737
|
-79
|
-53
|
-114
|
-157
|
-465
|
-1,226
|
-599
|
415
|
-720
|
-131
|
126
|
1,062
|
-519
|
985
|
-32
|
687
|
-156
|
-223
|
-487
|
247
|
-1,169
|
-436
|
-1,131
|
-1,001
|
Increase in rental equipment
|
-899
|
-677
|
-793
|
-896
|
-915
|
-595
|
-775
|
-875
|
-120
|
-241
|
-189
|
-243
|
-178
|
-265
|
-215
|
-238
|
-266
|
-279
|
-181
|
-189
|
-120
|
-194
|
-149
|
-132
|
-113
|
-255
|
-164
|
-243
|
-170
|
-298
|
-238
|
-169
|
Sale of rental equipment
|
335
|
386
|
422
|
522
|
572
|
376
|
348
|
358
|
77
|
91
|
123
|
131
|
76
|
107
|
114
|
225
|
82
|
143
|
213
|
134
|
61
|
85
|
112
|
118
|
83
|
70
|
89
|
106
|
109
|
75
|
90
|
84
|
Net cash from operating activities
|
5,858
|
5,402
|
5,176
|
4,324
|
7,228
|
8,334
|
7,607
|
5,558
|
1,255
|
1,486
|
1,419
|
1,016
|
979
|
-62
|
920
|
2,487
|
589
|
1,610
|
1,852
|
3,177
|
1,781
|
2,383
|
1,819
|
2,351
|
1,823
|
1,422
|
1,818
|
2,544
|
751
|
1,400
|
1,664
|
1,743
|
|
Cash flows from investing activities
|
Investments in other property, plant and equipment
|
-368
|
-293
|
-424
|
-577
|
-486
|
-507
|
-489
|
-600
|
-108
|
-116
|
-85
|
-115
|
-129
|
-161
|
-136
|
-151
|
-158
|
-117
|
-111
|
-100
|
-120
|
-107
|
-129
|
-151
|
-141
|
-100
|
-154
|
-94
|
-144
|
-126
|
-112
|
-218
|
Sale of other property, plant and equipment
|
453
|
58
|
70
|
26
|
60
|
84
|
1
|
62
|
13
|
2
|
16
|
39
|
10
|
6
|
8
|
2
|
9
|
16
|
18
|
17
|
20
|
1
|
1
|
62
|
-1
|
-2
|
-
|
4
|
9
|
3
|
14
|
36
|
Investments in intangible assets
|
-313
|
-287
|
-289
|
-459
|
-537
|
-498
|
-437
|
-414
|
-49
|
-59
|
-108
|
-73
|
-103
|
-108
|
-102
|
-146
|
-108
|
-160
|
-90
|
-179
|
-120
|
-125
|
-118
|
-135
|
-112
|
-99
|
-96
|
-130
|
-115
|
-121
|
-76
|
-102
|
Sale of intangible assets
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
0
|
16
|
4
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
15
|
0
|
-4
|
-1
|
9
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Acquisition of subsidiaries and associated companies
|
-
|
-
|
-137
|
-546
|
-1,137
|
-63
|
-2,358
|
-4,696
|
-66
|
-6
|
-65
|
0
|
-482
|
0
|
-
|
-64
|
-449
|
-578
|
-107
|
-3
|
-15
|
-15
|
-32
|
-1
|
-
|
-1,284
|
-496
|
-578
|
-18
|
-267
|
-210
|
-4,201
|
Divestment of subsidiaries
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
0
|
153
|
-12
|
6
|
10
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
140
|
13
|
0
|
-13
|
1
|
0
|
-
|
2
|
4
|
-
|
-
|
10
|
-
|
-
|
Proceeds to/from other financial assets, net
|
-2,947
|
-1,283
|
6,323
|
219
|
276
|
384
|
-196
|
-353
|
1,362
|
-1,093
|
3,043
|
3,011
|
-137
|
-54
|
292
|
118
|
-122
|
76
|
78
|
244
|
35
|
144
|
95
|
110
|
-79
|
-3
|
-60
|
-54
|
-86
|
-122
|
-203
|
58
|
Net cash from investing activities
|
-3,175
|
-1,805
|
5,543
|
-1,337
|
-1,655
|
-608
|
-3,473
|
-5,991
|
1,152
|
-1,272
|
2,801
|
2,862
|
-841
|
-317
|
62
|
-241
|
-828
|
-763
|
-71
|
7
|
-200
|
-119
|
-183
|
-106
|
-333
|
-1,486
|
-802
|
-852
|
-354
|
-623
|
-587
|
-4,427
|
|
Cash flows from financing activities
|
Dividends paid
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-2,523
|
-2,892
|
-3,016
|
-3,619
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-1,260
|
-
|
-1,263
|
-
|
-1,445
|
-
|
-1,447
|
-
|
-1,508
|
-
|
-1,508
|
-
|
-1,810
|
-
|
-1,809
|
Dividends paid to non-controlling interest
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-8
|
-9
|
-7
|
-2
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-7
|
-1
|
-
|
-1
|
0
|
-8
|
0
|
-
|
-1
|
-
|
-6
|
-
|
-1
|
-
|
-1
|
Dividends paid to Atlas Copco
|
-299
|
-380
|
-5,178
|
-
|
-
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-229
|
-3,727
|
-1,222
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Acquisition of non-controlling interest
|
-
|
-91
|
6
|
-
|
-
|
0
|
-
|
-175
|
6
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-175
tc={319747BE-1BB0-446C-9FE4-D29E8D1650AE}: [Threaded comment] Your version of Excel allows you to read this threaded comment; however, any edits to it will get removed if the file is opened in a newer version of Excel. Learn more: https://go.microsoft.com/fwlink/?linkid=870924 Comment: In the third quarter 2022, Epiroc acquired the full remaining non-controlling interest of Epiroc Mining India Ltd for MSEK -173.
|
-
|
Redemption of shares
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-3,619
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-3,619
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Sale/ Repurchase of own shares
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-1,307
|
340
|
370
|
64
|
-116
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-1,100
|
-207
|
-33
|
80
|
248
|
45
|
96
|
43
|
180
|
51
|
44
|
79
|
-61
|
2
|
27
|
49
|
-74
|
-118
|
Change in interest-bearing liabilities
|
433
|
510
|
-889
|
2,367
|
-820
|
1,541
|
-1,858
|
686
|
-2,854
|
1,612
|
297
|
56
|
275
|
2,294
|
-92
|
-110
|
-326
|
-161
|
-152
|
-181
|
1
|
2,031
|
-508
|
18
|
-457
|
-136
|
-116
|
-1,149
|
-77
|
-139
|
672
|
230
|
Net cash from financing activities
|
134
|
39
|
-6,061
|
1,060
|
-3,011
|
-990
|
-8,436
|
-3,226
|
-2,848
|
1,383
|
-3,430
|
-1,166
|
275
|
2,294
|
-1,192
|
-317
|
-359
|
-1,348
|
95
|
-1,399
|
96
|
629
|
-336
|
-1,379
|
-413
|
-5,185
|
-177
|
-2,661
|
-50
|
-1,901
|
423
|
-1,698
|
Net cash flow for the period
|
2,817
|
3,636
|
4,658
|
4,047
|
2,562
|
6,736
|
-4,302
|
-3,659
|
-441
|
1,597
|
790
|
2,712
|
413
|
1,915
|
-210
|
1,929
|
-598
|
-501
|
1,876
|
1,785
|
1,677
|
2,893
|
1,300
|
866
|
1,077
|
-5,249
|
839
|
-969
|
347
|
-1,124
|
1,500
|
-4,382
|
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period
|
530
|
461
|
481
|
1,808
|
5,872
|
8,540
|
15,053
|
10,792
|
481
|
615
|
610
|
728
|
1,808
|
2,255
|
4,205
|
3,949
|
5,872
|
5,371
|
4,883
|
6,814
|
8,540
|
10,225
|
13,005
|
14,250
|
15,053
|
16,191
|
10,931
|
11,745
|
10,792
|
11,207
|
10,380
|
11,879
|
Exchange differences in cash and cash equivalents
|
-27
|
39
|
-39
|
17
|
106
|
-223
|
41
|
193
|
1
|
-21
|
-27
|
8
|
34
|
35
|
-46
|
-6
|
97
|
13
|
55
|
-59
|
8
|
-113
|
-55
|
-63
|
61
|
-11
|
-25
|
16
|
68
|
297
|
-1
|
-171
|
Other cash flow from transactions with shareholders
|
-2,859
|
-3,655
|
-3,292
|
-
|
-
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
574
|
-1,581
|
-645
|
-1,640
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period
|
461
|
481
|
1,808
|
5,872
|
8,540
|
15,053
|
10,792
|
7,326
|
615
|
610
|
728
|
1,808
|
2,255
|
4,205
|
3,949
|
5,872
|
5,371
|
4,883
|
6,814
|
8,540
|
10,225
|
13,005
|
14,250
|
15,053
|
16,191
|
10,931
|
11,745
|
10,792
|
11,207
|
10,380
|
11,879
|
7,326
|
Net cash flow from operating activities
|
5,858
|
5,402
|
5,176
|
4,324
|
7,228
|
8,334
|
7,607
|
5,558
|
1,255
|
1,486
|
1,419
|
1,016
|
979
|
-62
|
920
|
2,487
|
589
|
1,610
|
1,852
|
3,177
|
1,781
|
2,383
|
1,819
|
2,351
|
1,823
|
1,422
|
1,818
|
2,544
|
751
|
1,400
|
1,664
|
1,743
|
Net cash from investing activities
|
-3,175
|
-1,805
|
5,543
|
-1,337
|
-1,655
|
-608
|
-3,473
|
-5,991
|
1,152
|
-1,272
|
2,801
|
2,862
|
-841
|
-317
|
62
|
-241
|
-828
|
-763
|
-71
|
7
|
-200
|
-119
|
-183
|
-106
|
-333
|
-1,486
|
-802
|
-852
|
-354
|
-623
|
-587
|
-4,427
|
Acquisitions and divestments of subsidiaries
|
-
|
-
|
137
|
546
|
984
|
75
|
2,352
|
4,686
|
66
|
6
|
65
|
-
|
482
|
-
|
-
|
64
|
449
|
578
|
-33
|
-10
|
15
|
28
|
31
|
1
|
-
|
1,282
|
492
|
578
|
18
|
257
|
210
|
4,201
|
Other adjustments*
|
2,947
|
1,283
|
-6,246
|
351
|
131
|
-795
|
381
|
1,409
|
-1,362
|
1,093
|
-3,043
|
-2,934
|
46
|
578
|
-205
|
-68
|
262
|
81
|
135
|
-347
|
-64
|
-329
|
-312
|
-90
|
120
|
11
|
105
|
145
|
452
|
428
|
527
|
2
|
Operating cash flow
|
5,630
|
4,880
|
4,610
|
3,884
|
6,688
|
7,006
|
6,867
|
5,662
|
1,111
|
1,313
|
1,242
|
944
|
666
|
199
|
777
|
2,242
|
472
|
1,506
|
1,883
|
2,827
|
1,532
|
1,963
|
1,355
|
2,156
|
1,610
|
1,229
|
1,613
|
2,415
|
867
|
1,462
|
1,814
|
1,519
|
*In 2015-2017, mainly changes in cash-pool with Atlas Copco and currency hedges of loans. From 2018, mainly currency hedges of loans and divestment of Payment Solutions portfolios.
Key figures
|
Key figures
|
Annual
|
Quarterly
|
Back to start page
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
2022
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
2022
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Full year
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Growth
|
*Orders received, MSEK
|
27,551
|
27,634
|
33,831
|
39,400
|
39,492
|
36,579
|
45,648
|
53,222
|
10,036
|
10,483
|
9,413
|
9,468
|
10,063
|
10,553
|
9,600
|
9,276
|
9,772
|
8,105
|
9,373
|
9,330
|
10,690
|
11,070
|
12,245
|
11,643
|
13,818
|
13,377
|
12,322
|
13,705
|
*Total order growth, %
|
+0
|
+0
|
+22
|
+16
|
+0
|
-7
|
+25
|
+17
|
+18
|
+21
|
+10
|
+17
|
+0
|
+1
|
+2
|
-2
|
-3
|
-23
|
-2
|
+1
|
+9
|
+37
|
+31
|
+25
|
+29
|
+21
|
+1
|
+18
|
*Organic order growth. %
|
-7
|
+3
|
+20
|
+13
|
-5
|
+0
|
+26
|
+2
|
+21
|
+18
|
+3
|
+11
|
-5
|
-4
|
-6
|
-7
|
-4
|
-17
|
+10
|
+13
|
+21
|
+45
|
+24
|
+19
|
+18
|
+6
|
-10
|
-4
|
Revenues, MSEK
|
28,663
|
27,102
|
31,364
|
38,285
|
40,849
|
36,122
|
39,645
|
49,694
|
7,411
|
7,879
|
7,610
|
8,464
|
8,233
|
9,843
|
9,651
|
10,558
|
9,785
|
10,626
|
10,158
|
10,280
|
9,134
|
8,458
|
8,724
|
9,806
|
8,773
|
9,733
|
9,966
|
11,173
|
11,088
|
11,868
|
12,802
|
13,936
|
Total revenue growth, %
|
+4
|
-5
|
+16
|
+22
|
+7
|
-12
|
+10
|
+25
|
+11
|
+25
|
+27
|
+25
|
+19
|
+8
|
+5
|
-3
|
-7
|
-20
|
-14
|
-5
|
-4
|
+15
|
+14
|
+14
|
+26
|
+22
|
+28
|
+25
|
*Organic revenue growth, %
|
-3
|
-3
|
+14
|
+18
|
+1
|
-5
|
+12
|
+11
|
+14
|
+22
|
+19
|
+19
|
+14
|
+3
|
-3
|
-7
|
-8
|
-15
|
-3
|
+6
|
+6
|
+22
|
+11
|
+9
|
+14
|
+9
|
+12
|
+8
|
*Book to bill, %
|
96
|
102
|
108
|
103
|
97
|
99
|
115
|
107
|
122
|
107
|
98
|
90
|
103
|
99
|
95
|
90
|
107
|
96
|
107
|
95
|
122
|
114
|
123
|
104
|
125
|
113
|
96
|
98
|
Costs
|
Cost of sales
|
-18,463
|
-18,003
|
-20,101
|
-24,317
|
-25,547
|
-22,418
|
-24,192
|
-30,675
|
-4,674
|
-4,990
|
-4,874
|
-5,563
|
-5,226
|
-6,275
|
-6,095
|
-6,721
|
-6,189
|
-6,550
|
-6,431
|
-6,377
|
-5,571
|
-5,309
|
-5,469
|
-6,069
|
-5,433
|
-5,898
|
-5,999
|
-6,862
|
-6,831
|
-7,813
|
-7,889
|
-8,142
|
Administrative expenses
|
-1,848
|
-1,879
|
-2,121
|
-2,589
|
-3,261
|
-2,817
|
-3,166
|
-3,628
|
-533
|
-550
|
-469
|
-569
|
-564
|
-713
|
-691
|
-621
|
-784
|
-803
|
-826
|
-848
|
-667
|
-795
|
-668
|
-687
|
-819
|
-732
|
-692
|
-923
|
-721
|
-818
|
-903
|
-1186
|
Marketing expenses
|
-2,346
|
-2,164
|
-2,280
|
-2,574
|
-2,797
|
-2,225
|
-2,313
|
-3,042
|
-561
|
-596
|
-526
|
-597
|
-600
|
-676
|
-630
|
-668
|
-663
|
-710
|
-734
|
-690
|
-664
|
-543
|
-501
|
-517
|
-528
|
-570
|
-582
|
-633
|
-641
|
-767
|
-782
|
-852
|
Research and development expenses
|
-861
|
-662
|
-795
|
-977
|
-1,035
|
-1,032
|
-1,172
|
-1,438
|
-190
|
-184
|
-189
|
-232
|
-222
|
-257
|
-217
|
-281
|
-275
|
-271
|
-227
|
-262
|
-271
|
-287
|
-231
|
-243
|
-229
|
-283
|
-300
|
-360
|
-319
|
-363
|
-360
|
-396
|
R&D expenses in % of revenues
|
3.0
|
2.4
|
2.5
|
2.6
|
2.5
|
2.9
|
3.0
|
2.9
|
2.6
|
2.3
|
2.5
|
2.7
|
2.7
|
2.6
|
2.2
|
2.7
|
2.8
|
2.6
|
2.2
|
2.5
|
3.0
|
3.4
|
2.6
|
2.5
|
2.6
|
2.9
|
3.0
|
3.2
|
2.9
|
3.1
|
2.8
|
2.8
|
Profitability
|
Gross profit
|
10,200
|
9,099
|
11,263
|
13,968
|
15,302
|
13,704
|
15,453
|
19,019
|
2,737
|
2,889
|
2,736
|
2,901
|
3,007
|
3,568
|
3,556
|
3,837
|
3,596
|
4,076
|
3,727
|
3,903
|
3,563
|
3,149
|
3,255
|
3,737
|
3,340
|
3,835
|
3,967
|
4,311
|
4,257
|
4,055
|
4,913
|
5,794
|
*Gross margin, %
|
35.6
|
33.6
|
35.9
|
36.5
|
37.5
|
37.9
|
39.0
|
38.3
|
36.9
|
36.7
|
36.0
|
34.3
|
36.5
|
36.2
|
36.8
|
36.3
|
36.8
|
38.4
|
36.7
|
38.0
|
39.0
|
37.2
|
37.3
|
38.1
|
38.1
|
39.4
|
39.8
|
38.6
|
38.4
|
34.2
|
38.4
|
41.6
|
* EBITDA
|
6,570
|
5,765
|
7,183
|
8,753
|
10,114
|
9,128
|
10,740
|
13,276
|
1,732
|
1,778
|
1,804
|
1,869
|
1,832
|
2,150
|
2,258
|
2,513
|
2,403
|
2,729
|
2,481
|
2,501
|
2,372
|
1,859
|
2,245
|
2,652
|
2,248
|
2,594
|
2,813
|
3,085
|
3,097
|
2,868
|
3,425
|
3,886
|
* EBITDA margin, %
|
22.9
|
21.3
|
22.9
|
22.9
|
24.8
|
25.3
|
27.1
|
26.7
|
23.4
|
22.6
|
23.7
|
22.1
|
22.3
|
21.8
|
23.4
|
23.8
|
24.6
|
25.7
|
24.4
|
24.3
|
26.0
|
22.0
|
25.7
|
27.0
|
25.6
|
26.7
|
28.2
|
27.6
|
27.9
|
24.2
|
26.8
|
27.9
|
* Adjusted operating profit
|
7,779
|
8,582
|
7,669
|
9,098
|
11,755
|
1,611
|
1,991
|
2,024
|
2,154
|
1,989
|
2,302
|
2,160
|
2,131
|
1,911
|
1,583
|
1,896
|
2,279
|
2,016
|
2,197
|
2,331
|
2,554
|
2,588
|
2,801
|
3,064
|
3,302
|
* Adjusted operating margin, %
|
20.3
|
21.0
|
21.2
|
22.9
|
23.7
|
19.6
|
20.2
|
21.0
|
20.4
|
20.3
|
21.7
|
21.3
|
20.7
|
20.9
|
18.7
|
21.7
|
23.2
|
23.0
|
22.6
|
23.4
|
22.9
|
23.3
|
23.6
|
23.9
|
23.7
|
Operating profit
|
4,548
|
5,930
|
7,385
|
8,136
|
7,382
|
8,995
|
11,147
|
1,414
|
1,468
|
1,520
|
1,528
|
1,515
|
1,810
|
1,898
|
2,162
|
1,930
|
2,263
|
1,927
|
2,016
|
1,932
|
1,418
|
1,820
|
2,212
|
1,867
|
2,182
|
2,352
|
2,594
|
2,631
|
2,381
|
2,900
|
3,235
|
* Operating margin, %
|
16.8
|
18.9
|
19.3
|
19.9
|
20.4
|
22.7
|
22.4
|
19.1
|
18.6
|
20.0
|
18.1
|
18.4
|
18.4
|
19.7
|
20.5
|
19.7
|
21.3
|
19.0
|
19.6
|
21.2
|
16.8
|
20.9
|
22.6
|
21.3
|
22.4
|
23.6
|
23.2
|
23.7
|
20.1
|
22.7
|
23.2
|
Profit before tax
|
4,955
|
4,411
|
5,793
|
7,201
|
7,843
|
7,087
|
8,964
|
10,778
|
1,391
|
1,458
|
1,501
|
1,443
|
1,458
|
1,766
|
1,861
|
2,116
|
1,830
|
2,225
|
1,866
|
1,922
|
1,886
|
1,367
|
1,744
|
2,090
|
1,834
|
2,138
|
2,425
|
2,567
|
2,564
|
2,292
|
2,876
|
3,046
|
* Profit margin, %
|
17.3
|
16.3
|
18.5
|
18.8
|
19.2
|
19.6
|
22.6
|
21.7
|
18.8
|
18.5
|
19.7
|
17.0
|
17.7
|
17.9
|
19.3
|
20.0
|
18.7
|
20.9
|
18.4
|
18.7
|
20.6
|
16.2
|
20.0
|
21.3
|
20.9
|
22.0
|
24.3
|
23.0
|
23.1
|
19.3
|
22.5
|
21.9
|
Profit for the period
|
3,571
|
3,231
|
4,298
|
5,437
|
5,884
|
5,410
|
7,069
|
8,411
|
1,049
|
1,078
|
1,067
|
1,104
|
1,081
|
1,321
|
1,412
|
1,623
|
1,374
|
1,680
|
1,341
|
1,489
|
1,422
|
1,027
|
1,324
|
1,637
|
1,390
|
1,693
|
1,929
|
2,057
|
2,000
|
1,773
|
2,243
|
2,395
|
Capital efficiency
|
Capital employed, period end
|
22,400
|
23,933
|
19,286
|
25,927
|
31,838
|
34,700
|
35,329
|
44,534
|
22,564
|
22,961
|
19,626
|
19,286
|
20,895
|
24,822
|
24,502
|
25,928
|
29,719
|
29,001
|
31,101
|
31,838
|
33,800
|
34,582
|
35,244
|
34,700
|
36,816
|
31,698
|
33,881
|
35,329
|
38,250
|
38,295
|
42,560
|
44,534
|
Average capital employed, MSEK
|
21,727
|
23,167
|
21,674
|
23,086
|
29,518
|
34,033
|
34,485
|
39,794
|
21,066
|
21,518
|
21,826
|
23,086
|
25,173
|
26,794
|
28,050
|
29,518
|
31,092
|
32,065
|
33,313
|
34,033
|
35,029
|
34,608
|
34,468
|
34,485
|
35,195
|
35,491
|
37,663
|
39,794
|
Average Capital employed, excl. cash
|
22,696
|
20,812
|
19,469
|
23,221
|
21,818
|
21,543
|
29,477
|
19,469
|
20,843
|
21,938
|
22,672
|
23,221
|
23,925
|
23,372
|
22,746
|
21,818
|
21,285
|
20,722
|
20,834
|
21,543
|
23,022
|
24,460
|
26,463
|
29,477
|
* Return on capital employed, %
|
23.8
|
19.6
|
27.4
|
32
|
27.6
|
21.7
|
26.1
|
28.0
|
28.6
|
29.6
|
30.9
|
32.0
|
31.0
|
30.8
|
29.5
|
27.6
|
26.2
|
22.7
|
21.6
|
21.7
|
20.9
|
23.4
|
25.0
|
26.1
|
27.7
|
28.1
|
27.9
|
28.0
|
* Capital employed turnover ratio
|
1.4
|
1.7
|
1.4
|
1.1
|
1.1
|
1.2
|
1.5
|
1.6
|
1.7
|
1.7
|
1.6
|
1.5
|
1.5
|
1.4
|
1.3
|
1.2
|
1.1
|
1.1
|
1.0
|
1.1
|
1.1
|
1.1
|
1.2
|
1.2
|
1.2
|
1.2
|
Net Debt (+) / Net cash (-)
|
5,424
|
1,208
|
483
|
-4,137
|
-1,304
|
-3,691
|
2,550
|
3,027
|
3,146
|
1,208
|
3,641
|
4,217
|
2,416
|
483
|
-1,191
|
-1,819
|
-3,638
|
-4,137
|
-5,747
|
-322
|
-1,191
|
-1,304
|
-1,844
|
-876
|
-1,545
|
-3,691
|
* Net debt / EBITDA ratio
|
0.75
|
0.14
|
0.05
|
-0.45
|
-0.12
|
0.28
|
0.35
|
0.40
|
0.39
|
0.14
|
0.39
|
0.43
|
0.24
|
0.05
|
-0.12
|
-0.20
|
-0.41
|
-0.45
|
-0.64
|
-0.03
|
-0.12
|
-0.12
|
-0.16
|
-0.07
|
-0.12
|
0.28
|
* Net Debt / equity, % , period end
|
45.0
|
6.4
|
2.1
|
-17.4
|
-5.1
|
11.0
|
15.8
|
17.3
|
18.1
|
6.4
|
17.6
|
21.2
|
11.1
|
2.1
|
-4.8
|
-7.8
|
-14.8
|
-17.4
|
-21.9
|
-1.5
|
-5.1
|
-5.1
|
-6.4
|
-3.1
|
-4.9
|
11.0
|
* Equity/assets ratio, period end
|
43.7
|
52.1
|
55.6
|
54.1
|
53.1
|
54.2
|
52.8
|
50.1
|
50.5
|
52.1
|
52.2
|
49.5
|
52.6
|
55.6
|
56.6
|
52.8
|
55.0
|
54.1
|
55.9
|
47.2
|
49.3
|
53.1
|
55.0
|
51.6
|
51.5
|
54.2
|
Net working capital, average
|
9,991
|
12,158
|
14,062
|
12,217
|
11,495
|
15,570
|
10,228
|
10,817
|
11,538
|
12,158
|
12,993
|
13,720
|
14,124
|
14,062
|
14,174
|
13,721
|
13,127
|
12,217
|
11,836
|
11,418
|
11,422
|
11,495
|
12,139
|
13,002
|
14,277
|
15,570
|
* Net working capital, period end
|
10,173
|
12,897
|
13,153
|
10,571
|
12,186
|
18,564
|
11,155
|
13,102
|
13,465
|
12,897
|
14,348
|
14,791
|
15,120
|
13,153
|
13,457
|
12,084
|
11,821
|
10,571
|
11,245
|
11,368
|
12,104
|
12,186
|
13,793
|
15,561
|
17,744
|
18,564
|
Average net working capital / revenues, %
|
31.9
|
31.8
|
34.4
|
33.8
|
29.0
|
31.3
|
31.8
|
31.7
|
31.9
|
31.8
|
32.6
|
33.8
|
34.3
|
34.4
|
35.3
|
36.1
|
35.9
|
33.8
|
33.1
|
30.8
|
29.8
|
29.0
|
28.9
|
29.5
|
30.4
|
31.3
|
Credit rating, period end
|
BBB+
|
BBB+
|
BBB+
|
BBB+
|
BBB+
|
BBB+
|
BBB+
|
BBB+
|
BBB+
|
BBB+
|
BBB+
|
BBB+
|
BBB+
|
BBB+
|
BBB+
|
BBB+
|
BBB+
|
Cash generation
|
* Operating cash flow, MSEK
|
5,630
|
4,880
|
4,610
|
3,884
|
6,688
|
7,006
|
6,867
|
5,662
|
1,111
|
1,313
|
1,242
|
944
|
666
|
199
|
777
|
2,242
|
472
|
1,506
|
1,883
|
2,827
|
1,532
|
1,963
|
1,355
|
2,156
|
1,610
|
1,229
|
1,613
|
2,415
|
867
|
1,462
|
1,814
|
1,519
|
Cash conversion rate, %, 12 months
|
130
|
97
|
67
|
64
|
82
|
101
|
113
|
130
|
155
|
145
|
130
|
132
|
105
|
99
|
97
|
80
|
82
|
81
|
67
|
Equity information
|
Basic number of shares outstanding, millions
|
1 212*
|
1 212*
|
1 212*
|
1,206
|
1,201
|
1,204
|
1,206
|
1,206
|
1 212*
|
1 212*
|
1 212*
|
1 212*
|
1 212*
|
1,214
|
1,210
|
1,201
|
1,199
|
1,200
|
1,202
|
1,203
|
1,203
|
1,204
|
1,205
|
1,206
|
1,206
|
1,206
|
1,207
|
1,206
|
1,206
|
1,207
|
1,207
|
1,206
|
Dilluted number of shares outstanding, millions
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
1,206
|
1,202
|
1,205
|
1,208
|
1,208
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
1,214
|
1,211
|
1,201
|
1,200
|
1,200
|
1,202
|
1,204
|
1,204
|
1,205
|
1,206
|
1,207
|
1,208
|
1,208
|
1,208
|
1,208
|
1,208
|
1,208
|
1,208
|
1,207
|
Equity per share, period end, SEK
|
12.3*
|
12.7*
|
9.94*
|
15.6
|
19.0
|
19.7
|
21.4
|
27.8
|
14.31*
|
13.33*
|
10.33*
|
9.94*
|
13.27*
|
14.5
|
14.4
|
15.6
|
17.1
|
16.5
|
18.2
|
19.0
|
20.6
|
19.4
|
20.4
|
19.7
|
21.7
|
17.4
|
19.3
|
21.4
|
23.9
|
23.8
|
26.3
|
27.8
|
Basic earnings per share, SEK
|
2.95*
|
2.66*
|
3.55*
|
4.50
|
4.89
|
4.48
|
5.85
|
6.96
|
0.87*
|
0.89*
|
0.88*
|
0.91*
|
0.89*
|
1.09
|
1.18
|
1.35
|
1.14
|
1.40
|
1.11
|
1.23
|
1.18
|
0.85
|
1.10
|
1.35
|
1.15
|
1.40
|
1.60
|
1.70
|
1.66
|
1.47
|
1.86
|
1.98
|
Diluted earnings per share, SEK
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
4.49
|
4.89
|
4.48
|
5.84
|
6.95
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
1.09
|
1.18
|
1.35
|
1.13
|
1.40
|
1.11
|
1.22
|
1.18
|
0.83
|
1.09
|
1.35
|
1.15
|
1.40
|
1.59
|
1.70
|
1.65
|
1.47
|
1.85
|
1.98
|
* Return on equity, %
|
29.1
|
33.2
|
28.3
|
22.7
|
29.5
|
28.4
|
29.2
|
30.8
|
32.6
|
33.2
|
31.7
|
32.3
|
30.5
|
28.3
|
27.0
|
23.4
|
22.4
|
22.7
|
21.9
|
25.4
|
28.0
|
29.5
|
30.7
|
30.4
|
29.2
|
28.4
|
* Operating cash flow per share
|
4.60
|
4.00
|
3.80
|
3.20
|
5.57
|
5.82
|
5.69
|
4.69
|
0.92
|
1.08
|
1.02
|
0.78
|
0.5*
|
0.20
|
0.60
|
1.90
|
0.39
|
1.26
|
1.57
|
2.35
|
1.27
|
1.63
|
1.12
|
1.79
|
1.34
|
1.02
|
1.30
|
2.00
|
0.72
|
1.21
|
1.50
|
1.26
|
Dividend per share, SEK
|
2.10
|
2.40
|
2.50
|
3.00
|
2.10
|
2.40
|
2.50
|
3.00
|
Payout ratio**, %
|
47%
|
49%
|
56%
|
51%
|
47%
|
49%
|
56%
|
51%
|
Redemption per share**, SEK
|
3.00
|
3.00
|
People & Planet
|
Employees, period end
|
12,948
|
13847
|
14,268
|
13,840
|
15,529
|
16,996
|
12,948
|
13,271
|
13,572
|
13,837
|
13,847
|
13,939
|
14,620
|
14,670
|
14,268
|
14,177
|
13,967
|
13,902
|
13,840
|
13,947
|
14,569
|
15,198
|
15,529
|
15,548
|
15,912
|
16,217
|
16,996
|
External/Additional workforce, period end
|
1,397
|
1,610
|
1,366
|
1,109
|
1,474
|
1,630
|
1,397
|
1,514
|
1,603
|
1,706
|
1,610
|
1,531
|
1,576
|
1,485
|
1,366
|
1,332
|
1,145
|
1,108
|
1,109
|
1,200
|
1,354
|
1,404
|
1,474
|
1,521
|
1,582
|
1,615
|
1,630
|
Employees, average
|
11,749
|
12,355
|
13,517
|
14,398
|
14,012
|
14,611
|
15,969
|
12,355
|
12,596
|
12,926
|
13,236
|
13,517
|
13,733
|
14,022
|
14,249
|
14,398
|
14,454
|
14,361
|
14,195
|
14,012
|
13,929
|
13,980
|
14,251
|
14,611
|
14,992
|
15,370
|
15,658
|
15,969
|
Total recordable injury frequency rate, TRIFR, 12 months*
|
8.9
|
6.0
|
4.8
|
5.1
|
5.7
|
8.9
|
6.0
|
4.8
|
4.3
|
4.7
|
5.3
|
5.1
|
5.3
|
5.6
|
5.6
|
5.7
|
Lost-time injury frequency rate, LTIFR, 12 months
|
4.6
|
3.8
|
4.3
|
3.4
|
2.7
|
2.0
|
2.1
|
2.3
|
3.9
|
3.7
|
4.1
|
4.3
|
4.3
|
4.4
|
4.1
|
3.4
|
3.4
|
3.0
|
2.5
|
2.7
|
2.6
|
2.3
|
2.3
|
2.0
|
1.5
|
1.6
|
1.9
|
2.1
|
2.2
|
2.4
|
2.4
|
2.3
|
Women employees, %, period end
|
15.1
|
15.7
|
16
|
15.5
|
15.7
|
17.1
|
18.2
|
16.1
|
15.6
|
15.7
|
15.5
|
15.5
|
15.5
|
15.6
|
15.7
|
15.8
|
16.2
|
16.7
|
17.1
|
17.6
|
17.9
|
18.1
|
18.2
|
Women managers, %, period end
|
21.0
|
22.5
|
22.7
|
20.3
|
20.4
|
20.3
|
21.0
|
21.3
|
20.6
|
21.5
|
22.5
|
23.0
|
22.4
|
22.7
|
22.7
|
Sick leave, %
|
2.1
|
2.3
|
2.2
|
2.2
|
2.1
|
2.1
|
2.4
|
2.4
|
2.3
|
2.2
|
2.2
|
2.2
|
2.1
|
2.1
|
2.2
|
2.2
|
2.2
|
2.2
|
2.2
|
2.1
|
2.1
|
2.0
|
2.1
|
2.1
|
2.1
|
2.3
|
2.4
|
2.4
|
2.6
|
2.5
|
2.5
|
2.4
|
CO2e emissions from transport, tonnes, 12 months
|
105,272
|
83,317
|
82,383
|
91,168
|
130,231
|
123,288
|
111,924
|
105,272
|
96,411
|
91,425
|
87,672
|
83,317
|
79,967
|
79,944
|
80,099
|
82,383
|
84,890
|
85,110
|
87,590
|
91,168
|
Transport CO2, tonnes/COS, MSEK, 12 months
|
5.4
|
5.2
|
6.2
|
5.6
|
4.5
|
4.1
|
3.6
|
3.2
|
5.6
|
5.5
|
5.8
|
6.2
|
6.2
|
6.3
|
6.2
|
5.6
|
5.5
|
5.2
|
4.7
|
4.5
|
4.2
|
4.2
|
4.2
|
4.1
|
3.9
|
3.8
|
3.7
|
3.6
|
3.5
|
3.4
|
3.2
|
3.2
|
* Data prior to Q4 2021 are not comparable
ESG
|
Sustainability performance (1)
|
Annual
|
Target*
|
Note / comment
|
Economic value
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
2022
|
2023*
|
Direct economic value
|
2
|
Revenues, MSEK
|
31,675
|
38,500
|
41,096
|
36,431
|
40,172
|
50,280
|
Economic value distributed
|
2
|
Operating costs, MSEK
|
18,651
|
23,399
|
24,326
|
21,024
|
22,278
|
28,300
|
Employee wages and benefits, including other social costs, MSEK
|
6,862
|
7,535
|
8,454
|
7,881
|
8,733
|
10,595
|
2
|
Costs for providers of capital, MSEK
|
5,547
|
365
|
2,926
|
3,340
|
3,220
|
4,228
|
Costs for direct taxes to governments, MSEK
|
1,590
|
1,921
|
1,992
|
1,848
|
2,144
|
2,668
|
Economic value retained, MSEK
|
-975
|
5,280
|
3,398
|
2,338
|
3,797
|
4,489
|
% Taxonomy-Eligible activities - revenues
|
0.6
|
0.9
|
% Taxonomy-Eligible activities - capex
|
7.6
|
6.7
|
% Taxonomy-Eligible activities - opex
|
10.1
|
13.6
|
% Taxonomy-Eligible activities and additional revenues - revenues
|
11.2
|
10.5
|
Target*
|
We use resources responsibly and efficiently
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
2022
|
2023*
|
3, 4
|
Renewable energy for operations, % of total energy
|
45
|
49
|
53
|
57
|
53
|
60
|
3, 4
|
Renewable energy for operations incl. renewable of mix, % of total energy
|
55
|
60
|
63
|
64
|
62
|
65
|
68
|
Target*
|
67
|
66
|
67
|
4
|
Direct energy use, GWh
|
27
|
30
|
29
|
24
|
33
|
41
|
4
|
Indirect energy use, GWh
|
129
|
142
|
132
|
122
|
144
|
134
|
4
|
Total energy use, GWh
|
155
|
172
|
161
|
146
|
177
|
175
|
4
|
Total energy use, MWh/COS, MSEK
|
8.5
|
7.6
|
6.8
|
7.1
|
7.8
|
6.1
|
5.7
|
Target*
|
7.1
|
-
|
5
|
CO2e emissions '000 tonnes (direct energy) - Scope 1
|
6
|
6
|
6
|
5
|
6
|
8
|
5, 6
|
CO2e emissions '000 tonnes (indirect energy) - Scope 2
|
28
|
29
|
22
|
22
|
27
|
18
|
5
|
CO2e emissions '000 tonnes (total energy) - Scope 1+2
|
34
|
35
|
28
|
27
|
33
|
26
|
25
|
5, 6
|
Location-based CO2e emissions '000 tonnes (indirect energy) - Scope 2
|
31
|
33
|
28
|
27
|
36
|
31
|
5
|
CO2e emissions '000 tonnes (transports) - Scope 3
|
114
|
128
|
105
|
83
|
82
|
91
|
93
|
5
|
CO2e emissions tonnes (transports)/COS, MSEK
|
6.2
|
5.6
|
4.5
|
4.1
|
3.6
|
3.2
|
Target*
|
4.1
|
-
|
5, 7
|
CO2e emissions '000 tonnes (use phase products sold) - Scope 3
|
5,326
|
3,815
|
4,825
|
5,186
|
4,861
|
Proportion of reused, recycled and recovered waste, %
|
97
|
97
|
95
|
94
|
96
|
N/A
|
8
|
Waste Diverted from disposal %
|
100
|
89
|
9
|
Water consumption in water risk areas ('000 m3)
|
67
|
65
|
55
|
82
|
95
|
85
|
9
|
Water consumption in water risk areas (in m3)/COS, MSEK
|
3.7
|
2.9
|
2.4
|
4.0
|
4.2
|
3.0
|
3.2
|
Target*
|
4.4
|
4.0
|
Target*
|
We invest in safety and health
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
2022
|
2023*
|
Work-related Lost-time injuries, number
|
113
|
99
|
82
|
58
|
65
|
77
|
10
|
Work-related injuries, number
|
113
|
257
|
184
|
141
|
155
|
192
|
Lost-time injury frequency rate (LTIFR)
|
4.3
|
3.4
|
2.7
|
2.0
|
2.1
|
2.3
|
Target*
|
1.7
|
-
|
Lost days due to Lost-time injuries, number per one million working hours
|
93
|
97
|
70
|
55
|
62
|
61
|
10
|
Total recordable injury frequency rate (TRIFR)
|
-
|
8.9
|
6.0
|
4.8
|
5.1
|
5.7
|
<5,0
|
Target*
|
4.0
|
4.5
|
Fatalities, number
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Target*
|
0
|
0
|
10
|
High consequnce injureis
|
6
|
4
|
Sick leave due to illness, %
|
2.1
|
2.1
|
2.1
|
2.1
|
2.4
|
2.3
|
Sick leave due to illness and Lost-time injuries, %
|
2.2
|
2.2
|
2.1
|
2.1
|
2.4
|
2.4
|
<2.5
|
Target*
|
<2.5
|
<2.5
|
Target*
|
We grow together with passionate people and courageous leaders
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
2022
|
2023*
|
Average number of employees
|
12,355
|
13,517
|
14,398
|
14,012
|
14,611
|
15,969
|
White-collar employees, %
|
51
|
51
|
49
|
49
|
48
|
49
|
Blue-collar employees, %
|
49
<