Homepage Equities Sweden Nasdaq Stockholm Epiroc AB (publ) News Summary EPI A SE0015658109 EPIROC AB (PUBL) (EPI A) Add to my list Report Report Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 09:02:53 2023-03-10 am EST 191.75 SEK -1.67% 07:55a Epiroc : GRI & Sustainability 2022 PU 07:05a Epiroc : Annual and Sustainability Report 2022 PU 05:01a Epiroc publishes Annual and Sustainability Report for 2022 AQ Summary Quotes Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions Funds Summary Most relevant All News Analyst Reco. Other languages Press Releases Official Publications Sector news MarketScreener Strategies Epiroc : Key figures Kv4 2022 03/10/2023 | 08:35am EST Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields START PAGE Key figures Content Last updated Definitions Q4 2022 - Jan 31, 2023 At Epiroc we have the ambition to provide you with updated financial information and assist you in understanding our business, strategy and financial performance. If you cannot find what you are looking for, do not hesitate to contact us. APMs calculated Q4 2022 - Jan 31, 2023 Income Statement Q4 2022 - Jan 31, 2023 Segments Q4 2022 - Jan 31, 2023 Geography Q4 2022 - Jan 31, 2023 Balance Sheet Q4 2022 - Jan 31, 2023 Sales bridges Q4 2022 - Jan 31, 2023 Profit bridges Q4 2022 - Jan 31, 2023 Cash Flow Q4 2022 - Jan 31, 2023 Telephone: Key figures Q4 2022 - Jan 31, 2023 +46 10 755 0106 ESG FY 2021 Mail: Graphs FY 2021 / FY 2022 ir@epiroc.com OIB FY 2021 / FY 2022 For historical figures from the time when Epiroc still was a part of the Atlas Copco Group, please go to their IR-page "Key figures". Definitions Definitions Back to start page Several key figures in Epiroc's financial reports are not defined according to IFRS. They provide complementary information aiming to help readers to analyze the company's operations and facilitate an evaluation of performance. Since not all companies calculate financial performance measures in the same manner, these are not always comparable with measures used by other companies. These financial performance measures should therefore not be regarded as a replacement for measures as defined according to IFRS. Key figure Description Reason for use Adjusted operating margin Adjusted operating profit in % of revenues. A measurement of the operational profit which enables comparisons over time by excluding items that are irregular in frequency or size. Adjusted operating profit Operating profit adjusted for items affecting comparability. It enables comparisons over time - and between companies - by excluding items that are irregular in frequency or size. Book-to-bill Orders received divided by revenues. An indicator of demand trends. Capital employed Average total assets1) less average non-interest-bearing liabilities/provisions. Capital employed for the segments excludes cash, tax liabilities and tax receivables. It shows how much of total capital is tied to operations. Capital employed turnover ratio Revenues2) divided by the average capital employed1). It shows how efficiently Epiroc generates revenues from the capital utilized to run operations. Capital turnover ratio Revenues2) divided by average total assets1). It shows how effectively total assets are used. EBITDA Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. Alternativley; the operating profit plus depreciation, impairment and amortization. An indicator of cash generating ability. EBITDA margin EBITDA as % of revenues. An indicator of cash generating ability. Equity/assets ratio Equity including non-controlling interests, as % of total assets. A measure of financial risk showing how much of Epiroc's total assets that have been financed with equity. Gross margin Gross profit as % of revenues. It measures how much of Epiroc's revenues are left after paying the costs of goods sold. Items affecting comparability Items such as operating profit/loss from acquisitions and divestments, one-time items (restructuring) and change in provision for share-based long-term incentive programs. It shows how non-recurring items have affected the result. Net debt Interest-bearing liabilities and post-employment benefits, adjusted for the fair value of interest rate swaps, less cash and cash equivalents and certain other financial receivables. A measurement of the financial position. Net debt/EBITDA ratio Net debt in relation to EBITDA.2) A measurement of financial risk. Net debt/equity ratio Net debt in relation to equity, including non-controlling interests. A measurement of financial risk. Net working capital Working capital net of inventories, trade receivables, trade payables, other operating assets and liabilities. It measures Epiroc's liquidity and capital efficiency. Operating cash flow Cash flow from operations and cash flow from investing activities, excluding company acquisitions/divestments, as well as other adjustments. It indicates Epiroc's ability to generate sufficient positive cash flow to maintain and grow operations. Operating cash flow per share Operating cash flow divided by basic number of shares outstanding. It improves the ability to make comparisons over time. Operating margin Operating profit as % of revenues. It helps monitor Epiroc's fulfillment of the financial goal of having market leading profitability. Orders received and order growth Orders received in MSEK in a period. The total order growth includes the contribution from organic growth, currency and structure. It is a good indicator of demand for Epiroc's equipment and aftermarket. Organic growth Organic growth is total growth excluding the contribution from currency and structure. Alternatively, the growth that is based on volume and price. It explains how volume, price and product/service mix changes drive the growth. Pay-out ratio Dividend per share as % of basic earnings per share. The rate facilitates following up Epiroc's financial target of a payout ratio of 50%. Profit margin Profit before tax as % of revenues. An indicator of profitability. Return on capital employed Operating profit2) as % of average capital employed1). It measures how efficiently Epiroc generates profits from the capital utilized to run operations. Return on equity Profit for the period2) divided by average equity, excluding non-controlling interest1). It shows Epiroc's ability to generate a return on the investments made by shareholders. 1) Calculated as an average of five quarters. In 2016 and 2015, however, it was calculated as an average of two periods. 2) 12 months' value. APMs calculated APMs calculated Annual Quarterly Back to start page Book to bill for the Group 2015 2016 2017 (1) 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2018 2018 2018 2018 2019 2019 2019 2019 2020 2020 2020 2020 2021 2021 2021 2021 2022 2022 2022 2022 MSEK Full year Full year Full year Full year Full year Full year Full year Full year Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Orders received 27,551 27,634 33,831 39,400 39,492 36,579 45,648 53,222 10,036 10,483 9,413 9,468 10,063 10,553 9,600 9,276 9,772 8,105 9,373 9,329 10,690 11,070 12,245 11,643 13,818 13,377 12,322 13,705 Revenues 28,663 27,102 31,364 38,285 40,849 36,122 39,645 49,694 8,233 9,843 9,651 10,558 9,785 10,626 10,158 10,280 9,134 8,458 8,724 9,806 8,773 9,733 9,966 11,173 11,088 11,868 12,802 13,936 Book-to-bill, % 96 102 108 103 97 101 115 107 122 107 98 90 103 99 95 90 107 96 107 95 122 114 123 104 125 113 96 98 (1) Restated in accordance with IFRS 15. EBITDA for the Group 2015 2016 2017 (1) 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2018 2018 2018 2018 2019 2019 2019 2019 2020 2020 2020 2020 2021 2021 2021 2021 2022 2022 2022 2022 MSEK Full year Full year Full year Full year Full year Full year Full year Full year Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Operating profit 5,175 4,548 5,930 7,385 8,136 7,382 8,995 11,147 1,515 1,810 1,898 2,162 1,930 2,263 1,927 2,016 1,932 1,418 1,820 2,212 1,867 2,182 2,352 2,594 2,631 2,381 2,900 3,235 Total depreciation and amortization 1,395 1,217 1,253 1,368 1,978 1,746 1,745 2,129 317 340 360 351 473 467 554 485 440 441 425 440 382 411 462 490 466 487 525 651 EBITDA 6,570 5,765 7,183 8,753 10,114 9,128 10,740 13,276 1,832 2,150 2,258 2,513 2,403 2,729 2,481 2,501 2,372 1,859 2,245 2,652 2,248 2,594 2,813 3,085 3,097 2,868 3,425 3,886 (1) Restated in accordance with IFRS 15. EBITDA margin 2015 2016 2017 (1) 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2018 2018 2018 2018 2019 2019 2019 2019 2020 2020 2020 2020 2021 2021 2021 2021 2022 2022 2022 2022 MSEK Full year Full year Full year Full year Full year Full year Full year Full year Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 EBITDA 6,570 5,765 7,183 8,753 10,114 9,128 10,740 13,276 1,832 2,150 2,258 2,513 2,403 2,729 2,481 2,501 2,372 1,859 2,245 2,652 2,248 2,594 2,813 3,085 3,097 2,868 3,425 3,886 Revenues 28,663 27,102 31,364 38,285 40,849 36,122 39,645 49,694 8,233 9,843 9,651 10,558 9,785 10,626 10,158 10,280 9,134 8,458 8,724 9,806 8,773 9,733 9,966 11,173 11,088 11,868 12,802 13,936 EBITDA margin, % 22.9 21.3 22.9 22.9 24.8 25.3 27.1 26.7 22.3 21.8 23.4 23.8 24.6 25.7 24.4 24.3 26.0 22.0 25.7 27.0 25.6 26.7 28.2 27.6 27.9 24.2 26.8 27.9 (1) Restated in accordance with IFRS 15. Gross profit margin for the Group 2015 2016 2017 (1) 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2018 2018 2018 2018 2019 2019 2019 2019 2020 2020 2020 2020 2021 2021 2021 2021 2022 2022 2022 2022 MSEK Full year Full year Full year Full year Full year Full year Full year Full year Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Gross profit 10,200 9,099 11,263 13,968 15,302 13,704 15,453 19,019 3,007 3,568 3,556 3,837 3,596 4,076 3,727 3,903 3,563 3,149 3,255 3,737 3,340 3,835 3,967 4,311 4,257 4,055 4,913 5,794 Revenues 28,663 27,102 31,364 38,285 40,849 36,122 39,645 49,694 8,233 9,843 9,651 10,558 9,785 10,626 10,158 10,280 9,134 8,458 8,724 9,806 8,773 9,733 9,966 11,173 11,088 11,868 12,802 13,936 Gross profit margin, % 35.6 33.6 35.9 36.5 37.5 37.9 39.0 38.3 36.5 36.2 36.8 36.3 36.8 38.4 36.7 38.0 39.0 37.2 37.3 38.1 38.1 39.4 39.8 38.6 38.4 34.2 38.4 41.6 (1) Restated in accordance with IFRS 15. Operating margin for the Group 2015 2016 2017 (1) 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2018 2018 2018 2018 2019 2019 2019 2019 2020 2020 2020 2020 2021 2021 2021 2021 2022 2022 2022 2022 MSEK Full year Full year Full year Full year Full year Full year Full year Full year Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Operating profit 5,175 4,548 5,930 7,385 8,136 7,382 8,995 11,147 1,515 1,810 1,898 2,162 1,930 2,263 1,927 2,016 1,932 1,418 1,820 2,212 1,867 2,182 2,352 2,594 2,631 2,381 2,900 3,235 Revenues 28,663 27,102 31,364 38,285 40,849 36,122 39,645 49,694 8,233 9,843 9,651 10,558 9,785 10,626 10,158 10,280 9,134 8,458 8,724 9,806 8,773 9,733 9,966 11,173 11,088 11,868 12,802 13,936 Operating margin, % 18.1 16.8 18.9 19.3 19.9 20.4 22.7 22.4 18.4 18.4 19.7 20.5 19.7 21.3 19.0 19.6 21.2 16.8 20.9 22.6 21.3 22.4 23.6 23.2 23.7 20.1 22.7 23.2 (1) Restated in accordance with IFRS 15. Adjusted operating margin for the Group 2018 2019(1) 2020(1) 2021(1) 2022(1) 2018 2018 2018 2018 2019(1) 2019(1) 2019(1) 2019(1) 2020(1) 2020(1) 2020(1) 2020(1) 2021(1) 2021(1) 2021(1) 2021(1) 2022(1) 2022(1) 2022(1) 2022(1) MSEK Full year Full year Full year Full year Full year Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Operating profit 7,385 8,136 7,382 8,995 11,147 1,515 1,810 1,898 2,162 1,930 2,263 1,927 2,016 1,932 1,418 1,820 2,212 1,867 2,182 2,352 2,594 2,631 2,381 2,900 3,235 Reversal of change in provision for share-based long-term incentive programs 66 194 99 270 -37 0 77 56 -67 59 39 54 42 -65 91 21 52 149 15 -21 127 -43 -75 14 67 Reversal of costs for agreement with CEO 28 - - - 28 - - - - - - - - - - - - Reversal of costs for split from Atlas Copco 328 - - 95 104 70 59 - - - - - - - - - - - - Reversal of costs in E&S 28 84 -167 560 28 34 17 33 - - - - -167 - 422 138 - Reversal of costs in T&A 196 104 - 85 179 17 10 57 22 15 - - - 0 - 73 12 - Adjusted operating profit 7,779 8,582 7,669 9,098 11,755 1,611 1,991 2,024 2,154 1,989 2,302 2,160 2,131 1,911 1,583 1,896 2,279 2,016 2,197 2,331 2,554 2,588 2,801 3,064 3,302 Revenues 38,285 40,849 36,122 39,645 49,694 8,233 9,843 9,651 10,558 9,785 10,626 10,158 10,280 9,134 8,458 8,724 9,806 8,773 9,733 9,966 11,173 11,088 11,868 12,802 13,936 Adjusted operating margin, % 20.3 21.0 21.2 22.9 23.7 19.6 20.2 21.0 20.4 20.3 21.7 21.3 20.7 20.9 18.7 21.7 23.2 23.0 22.6 23.4 22.9 23.3 23.6 23.9 23.7 (1) Split costs not reversed from 2019. Profit margin for the Group 2015 2016 2017 (1) 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2018 2018 2018 2018 2019 2019 2019 2019 2020 2020 2020 2020 2021 2021 2021 2021 2022 2022 2022 2022 MSEK Full year Full year Full year Full year Full year Full year Full year Full year Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Profit before tax 4,955 4,411 5,793 7,201 7,843 7,087 8,964 10,778 1,458 1,766 1,861 2,116 1,830 2,225 1,866 1,922 1,886 1,367 1,744 2,090 1,834 2,138 2,425 2,567 2,564 2,292 2,876 3,046 Revenues 28,663 27,102 31,364 38,285 40,849 36,122 39,645 49,694 8,233 9,843 9,651 10,558 9,785 10,626 10,158 10,280 9,134 8,458 8,724 9,806 8,773 9,733 9,966 11,173 11,088 11,868 12,802 13,936 Profit margin, % 17.3 16.3 18.5 18.8 19.2 19.6 22.6 21.7 17.7 17.9 19.3 20.0 18.7 20.9 18.4 18.7 20.6 16.2 20.0 21.3 20.9 22.0 24.3 23.0 23.1 19.3 22.5 21.9 (1) Restated in accordance with IFRS 15. Capital employed for the Group 2015 2016 2017 (1) 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2018 2018 2018 2018 2019 2019 2019 2019 2020 2020 2020 2020 2021 2021 2021 2021 2022 2022 2022 2022 MSEK Full year Full year Full year Full year Full year Full year Full year Full year Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total assets 28,418 29,984 27,547 36,155 41,037 43,886 48,583 61,780 30,465 35,024 34,487 36,155 39,662 40,148 41,525 41,037 43,689 44,324 44,634 43,886 46,851 44,517 47,259 48,583 52,409 55,543 61,685 61,780 Non-interest bearing liabilities and provisions 6,018 6,051 8,261 10,228 9,199 9,186 13,254 17,247 9,570 10,202 9,985 10,227 9,943 11,147 10,424 9,199 9,889 9,742 9,390 9,186 10,036 12,820 13,378 13,254 14,159 17,249 19,125 17,247 Capital employed, period end 22,400 23,933 19,286 25,927 31,838 34,700 35,329 44,533 20,895 24,822 24,502 25,928 29,719 29,001 31,101 31,838 33,800 34,582 35,244 34,700 36,816 31,698 33,881 35,329 38,250 38,295 42,560 44,533 Capital employed turnover ratio for the Group 2015(3) 2016(3) 2017 (1)(2) 2018(2) 2019(2) 2020(2) 2021(2) 2022(2) 2018(2) 2018(2) 2018(2) 2018(2) 2019(2) 2019(2) 2019(2) 2019(2) 2020(2) 2020(2) 2020(2) 2020(2) 2021(2) 2021(2) 2021(2) 2021(2) 2022(2) 2022(2) 2022(2) 2022(2) MSEK Full year Full year Full year Full year Full year Full year Full year Full year Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Revenues, 12 months 28,663 27,102 31,364 38,285 40,849 36,122 39,645 49,694 32,186 34,151 36,191 38,285 39,837 40,621 41,127 40,849 40,198 38,030 36,596 36,122 35,762 37,036 38,278 39,645 41,960 44,095 46,930 49,694 Average capital employed 21,727 23,167 21,674 23,086 29,518 34,033 34,485 39,794 21,066 21,518 21,826 23,086 25,173 26,794 28,050 29,518 31,092 32,065 33,313 34,033 35,029 34,608 34,468 34,485 35,195 35,491 37,663 39,794 Capital employed turnover ratio 1.3 1.2 1.4 1.7 1.4 1.1 1.1 1.2 1.5 1.6 1.7 1.7 1.6 1.5 1.5 1.4 1.3 1.2 1.1 1.1 1.0 1.1 1.1 1.1 1.2 1.2 1.2 1.2 (1) Restated in accordance with IFRS 15. (2) The average capital employed is calculated as an average of five quarters. (3) The average capital employed is calculated as an average of two periods. Return on capital employed for the Group 2015(3) 2016(3) 2017 (1)(2) 2018(2) 2019(2) 2020(2) 2021(2) 2022(2) 2018(2) 2018(2) 2018(2) 2018(2) 2019(2) 2019(2) 2019(2) 2019(2) 2020(2) 2020(2) 2020(2) 2020(2) 2021(2) 2021(2) 2021(2) 2021(2) 2022(2) 2022(2) 2022(2) 2022(2) MSEK Full year Full year Full year Full year Full year Full year Full year Full year Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Operating profit, 12 months 5,175 4,548 5,930 7,385 8,136 7,382 8,995 11,147 6,031 6,373 6,751 7,385 7,800 8,253 8,282 8,136 8,138 7,293 7,186 7,382 7,317 8,082 8,613 8,995 9,760 9,958 10,506 11,147 Average capital employed 21,727 23,167 21,674 23,086 29,518 34,033 34,485 39,794 21,066 21,518 21,826 23,086 25,173 26,794 28,050 29,518 31,092 32,065 33,313 34,033 35,029 34,608 34,468 34,485 35,195 35,491 37,663 39,794 Return on capital employed, % 23.8 19.6 27.4 32.0 27.6 21.7 26.1 28.0 28.6 29.6 30.9 32.0 31.0 30.8 29.5 27.6 26.2 22.7 21.6 21.7 20.9 23.4 25.0 26.1 27.7 28.1 27.9 28.0 (1) Restated in accordance with IFRS 15. (2) The average capital employed is calculated as an average of five quarters. (3) The average capital employed is calculated as an average of two periods. Net working capital 2015 2016 2017 (1) 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2018 2018 2018 2018 2019 2019 2019 2019 2020 2020 2020 2020 2021 2021 2021 2021 2022 2022 2022 2022 MSEK Full year Full year Full year Full year Full year Full year Full year Full year Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Inventories 7,153 7,061 8,440 10,516 10,508 8,930 11,861 16,945 9,746 10,664 10,789 10,516 11,207 11,285 11,392 10,508 10,933 10,531 9,821 8,930 9,808 10,271 11,199 11,861 13,245 15,119 16,634 16,945 Trade receivables 6,122 6,578 6,271 8,005 7,287 6,045 7,174 9,581 6,909 7,898 7,821 8,005 8,501 8,757 8,068 7,287 7,300 6,139 6,197 6,045 6,391 6,669 6,765 7,174 8,225 8,381 9,174 9,581 Trade payables -2,214 -2,446 -3,966 -4,711 -4,050 -3,605 -5,512 -6,375 -4,871 -4,749 -4,421 -4,711 -4,575 -4,536 -3,701 -4,050 -4,108 -3,764 -3,431 -3,605 -4,171 -4,796 -4,905 -5,512 -6,181 -6,239 -6,249 -6,375 Other operating assets and liabilites -451 -346 -572 -913 -592 -799 -1,337 -1,586 -629 -711 -724 -913 -785 -715 -639 -592 -688 -822 -766 -799 -783 -776 -956 -1,337 -1,496 -1,700 -1,815 -1,586 Net working capital 10,610 10,847 10,173 12,897 13,153 10,571 12,186 18,564 11,155 13,102 13,465 12,897 14,348 14,791 15,120 13,153 13,457 12,084 11,821 10,571 11,245 11,368 12,104 12,186 13,793 15,561 17,744 18,564 (1) Restated in accordance with IFRS 15. Capital turnover ratio for the Group 2015(3) 2016(3) 2017 (1)(2) 2018(2) 2019(2) 2020(2) 2021(2) 2022(2) 2018(2) 2018(2) 2018(2) 2018(2) 2019(2) 2019(2) 2019(2) 2019(2) 2020(2) 2020(2) 2020(2) 2020(2) 2021(2) 2021(2) 2021(2) 2021(2) 2022(2) 2022(2) 2022(2) 2022(2) MSEK Full year Full year Full year Full year Full year Full year Full year Full year Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Revenues, 12 months 28,663 27,102 31,364 38,285 40,849 36,122 39,645 49,694 32,186 34,151 36,191 38,285 39,837 40,621 41,127 40,849 40,198 38,030 36,596 36,122 35,762 37,036 38,278 39,645 41,960 44,095 46,930 49,694 Average total assets 27,626 29,201 29,161 32,735 39,705 43,515 46,220 56,000 29,257 30,325 31,029 32,735 35,158 37,095 38,395 39,705 41,263 42,145 43,042 43,515 44,678 44,843 45,430 46,220 47,924 49,663 53,096 56,000 Capital turnover ratio 1.0 0.9 1.1 1.2 1.0 0.8 0.9 0.9 1.1 1.1 1.2 1.2 1.1 1.1 1.1 1.0 1.0 0.9 0.9 0.8 0.8 0.8 0.8 0.9 0.9 0.9 0.9 0.9 (1) Restated in accordance with IFRS 15. (2) The average total asset is calculated as an average of five quarters. (3) The average total asset is calculated as an average of two periods. Net debt, net debt/equity ratio and net debt/EBITDA ratio for the Group 2015 2016 2017 (1) 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2018 2018 2018 2018 2019 2019 2019 2019 2020 2020 2020 2020 2021 2021 2021 2021 2022 2022 2022 2022 MSEK Full year Full year Full year Full year Full year Full year Full year Full year Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Interest-bearing liabilities and post-employment benefits 7,471 8,120 7,239 7,080 9,025 10,960 9,545 11,025 4,805 7,286 7,095 7,080 9,035 9,111 9,267 9,025 9,089 11,198 10,688 10,960 10,610 10,669 10,581 9,545 9,434 9,631 10,792 11,025 Cash and cash equivalents -461 -481 -1,808 -5,872 -8,540 -15,053 -10,792 -7,326 -2,255 -4,259 -3,949 -5,872 -5,371 -4,883 -6,814 -8,540 -10,225 -13,005 -14,250 -15,053 -16,191 -10,931 -11,745 -10,792 -11,207 -10,380 -11,879 -7,326 Other financial assets -4,591 -5,653 -7 - 0 -44 -58 -8 - - - - -20 -4 -28 0 -55 -12 -76 -44 -166 -61 -27 -58 -71 -126 -458 -8 Adjustment for fair value of interest-rate swaps -2 - - - -3 -7 -9 -2 0 0 - - 0 - - - - - - - Net cash/debt 2,419 1,986 5,424 1,208 483 -4,137 -1,304 3,691 2,550 3,027 3,146 1,208 3,641 4,217 2,416 483 -1,191 -1,819 -3,638 -4,137 -5,747 -322 -1,191 -1,304 -1,844 -876 -1,545 3,691 Total equity 14,929 15,813 12,047 18,847 22,813 23,739 25,785 33,508 16,090 17,537 17,406 18,847 20,685 19,889 21,834 22,813 24,712 23,383 24,556 23,739 26,206 21,028 23,301 25,785 28,817 28,663 31,766 33,508 Net debt/equity ratio, % 16.2 12.6 45.0 6.4 2.1 -17.4 -5.1 -11.0 15.8 17.3 18.1 6.4 17.6 21.2 11.1 2.1 -4.8 -7.8 -14.8 -17.4 -21.9 -1.5 -5.1 -5.1 -6.4 -3.1 -4.9 -11.0 EBITDA, 12 months 6,566 5,765 7,183 8,753 10,114 9,128 10,740 13,276 7,284 7,655 8,110 8,753 9,323 9,902 10,125 10,114 10,084 9,212 8,977 9,128 9,004 9,738 10,307 10,740 11,589 11,863 12,475 13,276 Net debt/EBITDA ratio 0.37 0.34 0.76 0.14 0.05 -0.45 -0.12 0.28 0.35 0.40 0.39 0.14 0.39 0.43 0.24 0.05 -0.12 -0.20 -0.41 -0.45 -0.64 -0.03 -0.12 -0.12 -0.16 -0.07 -0.12 0.28 (1) Restated in accordance with IFRS 15. Equity/assets ratio for the Group 2015 2016 2017 (1) 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2018 2018 2018 2018 2019 2019 2019 2019 2020 2020 2020 2020 2021 2021 2021 2021 2022 2022 2022 2022 MSEK Full year Full year Full year Full year Full year Full year Full year Full year Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total equity 14,929 15,813 12,047 18,847 22,813 23,739 25,785 33,508 16,090 17,537 17,406 18,847 20,685 19,889 21,834 22,813 24,712 23,383 24,556 23,739 26,206 21,028 23,301 25,785 28,817 28,663 31,766 33,508 Total assets 28,418 29,984 27,547 36,155 41,037 43,886 48,583 61,780 30,465 35,024 34,487 36,155 39,662 40,148 41,525 41,037 43,689 44,324 44,634 43,886 46,851 44,517 47,259 48,583 52,409 55,543 61,685 61,780 Equity/assets ratio, % 52.5 52.7 43.7 52.1 55.6 54.1 53.1 54.2 52.8 50.1 50.5 52.1 52.2 49.5 52.6 55.6 56.6 52.8 55.0 54.1 55.9 47.2 49.3 53.1 55.0 51.6 51.5 54.2 (1) Restated in accordance with IFRS 15. Return on equity 2015(3) 2016(3) 2017 (1)(2) 2018 2019(2) 2020(2) 2021(2) 2022(2) 2018(2) 2018(2) 2018(2) 2018(2) 2019(2) 2019(2) 2019(2) 2019(2) 2020(2) 2020(2) 2020(2) 2020(2) 2021(2) 2021(2) 2021(2) 2021(2) 2022(2) 2022(2) 2022(2) 2022(2) MSEK Full year Full year Full year Full year Full year Full year Full year Full year Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Net profit, 12 months 3,571 3,231 4,298 5,430 5,874 5,399 7,058 8,397 4,328 4,569 4,912 5,430 5,723 6,082 6,011 5,874 5,922 5,270 5,251 5,399 5,366 6,031 6,637 7,058 7,669 7,747 8,060 8,397 Average total equity 14,306 15,324 14,772 16,346 20,762 23,790 23,960 29,572 14,818 14,848 15,090 16,346 18,064 18,823 19,682 20,762 21,934 22,474 23,408 23,790 24,469 23,733 23,716 23,960 24,972 25,460 27,617 29,572 Return on equity, % 23.9 20.4 29.1 33.2 28.3 22.7 29.5 28.4 29.2 30.8 32.6 33.2 31.7 32.3 30.5 28.3 27.0 23.4 22.4 22.7 21.9 25.4 28.0 29.5 30.7 30.4 29.2 28.4 (1) Restated in accordance with IFRS 15. (2) The average total equity is calculated as an average of five quarters. (3) The average total equity is calculated as an average of two periods. Operating cash flow and Operating cash flow per share for the Group 2015 2016 2017 (1) 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2018 2018 2018 2018 2019 2019 2019 2019 2020 2020 2020 2020 2021 2021 2021 2021 2022 2022 2022 2022 MSEK Full year Full year Full year Full year Full year Full year Full year Full year Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Cash flow from operating activities 5,858 5,402 5,176 4,324 7,228 8,334 7,607 5,558 979 -62 920 2,487 589 1,610 1,852 3,177 1,781 2,383 1,819 2,351 1,823 1,422 1,818 2,544 751 1,400 1,664 1,743 Net cash from investing activities -3,175 -1,805 5,543 -1,337 -1,655 -608 -3,473 -5,991 -841 -317 62 -241 -828 -763 -71 7 -200 -119 -183 -106 -333 -1,486 -802 -852 -354 -623 -587 -4,427 Acquisitions and divestments of subsidiaries - - 137 546 984 75 2,352 4,686 482 - - 64 449 578 -33 -10 15 28 31 1 - 1,282 492 578 18 257 210 4,201 Other adjustments (2) 2,947 1,283 -6,246 351 131 -795 381 1,409 46 578 -205 -68 262 81 135 -347 -64 -329 -312 -90 120 11 105 145 452 428 527 2 Operating cash flow 5,630 4,880 4,610 3,884 6,688 7,006 6,867 5,662 666 199 777 2,242 472 1,506 1,883 2,827 1,532 1,963 1,355 2,156 1,610 1,229 1,613 2,415 867 1,462 1,814 1,519 Number of shares, million 1,212 1,212 1,212 1,206 1,201 1,206 1,206 1,206 1,212 1,214 1,210 1,201 1,199 1,200 1,202 1,203 1,203 1,204 1,205 1,206 1,206 1,206 1,207 1,206 1,206 1,207 1,207 1,206 Operating cash flow per share, SEK 4.6 4.0 3.8 3.2 5.6 5.8 5.7 4.7 0.5 0.2 0.6 1.9 0.4 1.3 1.6 2.4 1.3 1.6 1.1 1.8 1.3 1.0 1.3 2.0 0.7 1.2 1.5 1.3 (1) Restated in accordance with IFRS 15. (2) Mainly changes in the cash-pool with Atlas Copco and currency hedges of loans. Income statement Group Income statement Annual Quarterly Back to start page 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 MSEK Full year Full year Full year Full year Full year Full year Full year Full year Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Revenues 28,663 27,102 31,364 38,285 40,849 36,122 39,645 49,694 7,411 7,879 7,610 8,464 8,233 9,843 9,651 10,558 9,785 10,626 10,158 10,280 9,134 8,458 8,724 9,806 8,773 9,733 9,966 11,173 11,088 11,868 12,802 13,936 Cost of sales -18,463 -18,003 -20,101 -24,317 -25,547 -22,418 -24,192 -30,675 -4,674 -4,990 -4,874 -5,563 -5,226 -6,275 -6,095 -6,721 -6,189 -6,550 -6,431 -6,377 -5,571 -5,309 -5,469 -6,069 -5,433 -5,898 -5,999 -6,862 -6,831 -7,813 -7,889 -8,142 Gross profit 10,200 9,099 11,263 13,968 15,302 13,704 15,453 19,019 2,737 2,889 2,736 2,901 3,007 3,568 3,556 3,837 3,596 4,076 3,727 3,903 3,563 3,149 3,255 3,737 3,340 3,835 3,967 4,311 4,257 4,055 4,913 5,794 Gross margin 35.6% 33.6% 35.9% 36.5% 37.5% 37.9% 39.0% 38.3% 36.9% 36.7% 36.0% 34.3% 36.5% 36.2% 36.8% 36.3% 36.8% 38.4% 36.7% 38.0% 39.0% 36.9% 37.3% 38.1% 38.1% 39.4% 39.8% 38.6% 38.4% 34.2% 38.4% 41.6% Administrative expenses -1,848 -1,879 -2,121 -2,589 -3,261 -2,817 -3,166 -3,628 -533 -550 -469 -569 -564 -713 -691 -621 -784 -803 -826 -848 -667 -795 -668 -687 -819 -732 -692 -923 -721 -818 -903 -1,186 Marketing expenses -2,346 -2,164 -2,280 -2,574 -2,797 -2,225 -2,313 -3,042 -561 -596 -526 -597 -600 -676 -630 -668 -663 -710 -734 -690 -664 -543 -501 -517 -528 -570 -582 -633 -641 -767 -782 -852 Research and development costs -861 -662 -795 -977 -1,035 -1,032 -1,172 -1,438 -190 -184 -189 -232 -222 -257 -217 -281 -275 -271 -227 -262 -271 -287 -231 -243 -229 -283 -300 -360 -319 -363 -360 -396 Other expenses/income from operations 28 154 -136 -435 -61 -250 222 273 -40 -91 -32 25 -106 -109 -124 -96 58 -22 -11 -86 -26 -106 -33 -85 107 -61 -38 214 62 288 45 -122 Share of profits of associates 2 0 -1 -8 -12 2 -29 -37 1 0 0 0 -3 4 -9 -2 -7 -2 -1 -3 0 -2 7 -4 -7 -3 -15 -7 -14 -13 -3 Operating profit 5,175 4,548 5,930 7,385 8,136 7,382 8,995 11,147 1,414 1,468 1,520 1,528 1,515 1,810 1,898 2,162 1,930 2,263 1,927 2,016 1,932 1,418 1,820 2,212 1,867 2,182 2,352 2,594 2,631 2,381 2,900 3,235 Operating margin 18.1% 16.8% 18.9% 19.3% 19.9% 20.4% 22.7% 22.4% 19.1% 18.6% 20.0% 18.1% 18.4% 18.4% 19.7% 20.5% 19.7% 21.3% 19.0% 19.6% 21.2% 16.8% 20.9% 22.6% 21.3% 22.4% 23.6% 23.2% 23.7% 20.1% 22.7% 23.2% Financial income 176 214 201 175 180 144 166 238 53 48 43 57 51 43 38 43 48 40 43 48 47 39 30 28 29 27 27 83 33 44 79 81 Financial expenses -396 -351 -338 -359 -473 -439 -197 -607 -76 -58 -62 -142 -108 -87 -75 -89 -148 -78 -104 -142 -93 -90 -106 -150 -62 -71 46 -110 -100 -133 -103 -271 Net financial items -220 -137 -137 -184 -293 -295 -31 -369 -23 -10 -19 -85 -57 -44 -37 -46 -100 -38 -61 -94 -46 -51 -76 -122 -33 -44 73 -27 -67 -89 -24 -189 Of which interest net -132 -137 -185 -117 -88 -129 -4 -6 -13 -109 -28 -38 -34 -37 -39 -57 -54 -35 -33 -19 -36 -30 -20 -19 -24 -25 -16 -23 -23 -67 Profit before tax 4,955 4,411 5,793 7,201 7,843 7,087 8,964 10,778 1,391 1,458 1,501 1,443 1,458 1,766 1,861 2,116 1,830 2,225 1,866 1,922 1,886 1,367 1,744 2,090 1,834 2,138 2,425 2,567 2,564 2,292 2,876 3,046 Profit margin 17.3% 16.3% 18.5% 18.8% 19.2% 19.6% 22.6% 21.7% 18.8% 18.5% 19.7% 17.0% 17.7% 17.9% 19.3% 20.0% 18.7% 20.9% 18.4% 18.7% 20.6% 16.2% 20.0% 21.3% 20.9% 22.0% 24.3% 23.0% 23.1% 19.3% 22.5% 21.9% Income tax expenses -1,384 -1,180 -1,495 -1,764 -1,959 -1,677 -1,895 -2,367 -342 -380 -434 -339 -377 -445 -449 -493 -456 -545 -525 -433 -464 -340 -420 -453 -444 -445 -496 -510 -564 -519 -633 -651 Tax rate 25.8% 24.5% 25.0% 23.7% 21.1% 22.0% 24.6% 26.1% 28.9% 23.5% 25.9% 25.2% 24.1% 23.3% 24.9% 24.5% 28.1% 22.5% 24.6% 24.8% 24.1% 21.7% 24.2% 20.8% 20.5% 19.9% 22.0% -22.6% -22.0% -21.4% Profit for the period 3,571 3,231 4,298 5,437 5,884 5,410 7,069 8,411 1,049 1,078 1,067 1,104 1,081 1,321 1,412 1,623 1,374 1,680 1,341 1,489 1,422 1,027 1,324 1,637 1,390 1,693 1,929 2,057 2,000 1,773 2,243 2,395 Profit for the period attributable to owners of the parent 3,582 3,235 4,298 5,430 5,874 5,399 7,058 8,397 1,049 1,078 1,067 1,104 1,079 1,319 1,410 1,622 1,372 1,678 1,339 1,485 1,420 1,026 1,320 1,633 1,387 1,691 1,926 2,054 1,997 1,770 2,239 2,391 Profit for the period attributable to non-controlling interests -11 -4 0 7 10 11 11 14 0 0 0 0 2 2 2 1 2 2 2 4 2 1 4 4 3 2 3 3 3 3 4 4 Segments Condensed segments Annual Quarterly Back to start page Orders received 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 MSEK Full year Full year Full year Full year Full year Full year Full year Full year Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Equipment & Service 19,213 19,413 24,574 29,695 28,509 27,252 34,513 41,566 6,200 6,323 6,263 5,788 7,442 7,947 7,190 7,116 7,248 7,677 6,874 6,710 7,101 6,129 7,068 6,954 7,991 8,387 9,336 8,799 10,547 10,567 9,526 10,926 Equipment 7,776 8,506 12,246 15,244 12,355 11,326 16,403 17,189 3,147 3,142 3,281 2,676 4,054 4,234 3,601 3,355 3,442 3,580 2,727 2,606 2,850 2,410 3,099 2,967 4,028 4,031 4,532 3,812 5,244 4,682 3,437 3,826 Service 11,437 10,907 12,328 14,451 16,154 15,926 18,110 24,377 3,053 3,181 2,982 3,112 3,388 3,713 3,589 3,761 3,806 4,097 4,147 4,105 4,251 3,719 3,969 3,987 3,963 4,356 4,804 4,987 5,303 5,885 6,089 7,100 Tools & Attachments 8,109 7,947 9,047 9,611 10,768 9,185 11,025 11,795 2,341 2,270 2,239 2,197 2,550 2,470 2,285 2,306 2,760 2,826 2,665 2,517 2,619 1,980 2,249 2,337 2,674 2,678 2,866 2,807 3,263 2,825 2,767 2,940 Common group functions 229 274 210 94 215 142 110 -139 -21 69 89 73 44 66 -62 46 55 50 61 49 52 -4 56 38 25 5 43 37 8 -15 29 -161 Epiroc Group 27,551 27,634 33,831 39,400 39,492 36,579 45,648 53,222 8,520 8,662 8,591 8,058 10,036 10,483 9,413 9,468 10,063 10,553 9,600 9,276 9,772 8,105 9,373 9,329 10,690 11,070 12,245 11,643 13,818 13,377 12,322 13,705 Revenues 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 MSEK Full year Full year Full year Full year Full year Full year Full year Full year Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Equipment & Service 20,317 18,898 22,383 28,540 29,891 26,927 29,320 37,661 5,220 5,495 5,406 6,262 5,943 7,325 7,178 8,094 7,115 7,702 7,334 7,740 6,579 6,422 6,471 7,455 6,391 7,187 7,242 8,500 8,196 8,700 9,747 11,018 Equipment 8,510 7,710 10,276 14,238 13,862 11,382 12,197 15,198 2,219 2,469 2,414 3,174 2,678 3,640 3,570 4,350 3,313 3,638 3,198 3,713 2,519 2,768 2,688 3,408 2,562 3,052 2,792 3,791 3,410 3,190 3,832 4,766 Service 11,807 11,188 12,107 14,302 16,030 15,545 17,123 22,463 3,001 3,026 2,992 3,088 3,265 3,685 3,608 3,744 3,802 4,064 4,136 4,028 4,060 3,654 3,783 4,048 3,829 4,135 4,450 4,709 4,786 5,510 5,915 6,252 Tools & Attachments 8,088 7,925 8,738 9,519 10,799 9,024 10,205 12,049 2,161 2,297 2,141 2,139 2,245 2,452 2,382 2,440 2,605 2,926 2,765 2,503 2,505 2,035 2,196 2,288 2,345 2,517 2,699 2,644 2,877 3,154 3,034 2,984 Common group functions 258 279 243 226 159 171 120 -16 30 87 63 63 45 66 91 24 65 -2 59 37 50 1 57 63 37 29 25 29 15 14 21 -66 Epiroc Group 28,663 27,102 31,364 38,285 40,849 36,122 39,645 49,694 7,411 7,879 7,610 8,464 8,233 9,843 9,651 10,558 9,785 10,626 10,158 10,280 9,134 8,458 8,724 9,806 8,773 9,733 9,966 11,173 11,088 11,868 12,802 13,936 Revenue growth -5% 16% 22% 7% -12% 10% 25% CAGR 2015-2021 6% 6% 6% 6% 6% 6% 6% Operating profit and profit before tax 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 MSEK Full year Full year Full year Full year Full year Full year Full year Full year Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Equipment & Service* 4,370 3,802 5,107 6,713 7,436 6,639 7,808 9,277 1,166 1,242 1,261 1,438 1,351 1,741 1,755 1,866 1,707 1,961 1,923 1,845 1,586 1,441 1,646 1,966 1,696 1,880 1,909 2,323 2,142 1,891 2,417 2,827 Tools & Attachments 957 937 1,146 1,239 1,252 1,097 1,784 2,114 321 328 279 218 287 304 324 324 371 429 157 295 337 143 254 363 386 416 502 480 520 500 571 523 Common group functions* -152 -191 -323 -567 -552 -354 -597 -244 -73 -102 -20 -128 -123 -235 -181 -28 -148 -127 -153 -124 9 -166 -80 -117 -215 -114 -59 -209 -31 -10 -88 -115 Operating profit 5,175 4,548 5,930 7,385 8,136 7,382 8,995 11,147 1,414 1,468 1,520 1,528 1,515 1,810 1,898 2,162 1,930 2,263 1,927 2,016 1,932 1,418 1,820 2,212 1,867 2,182 2,352 2,594 2,631 2,381 2,900 3,235 Net financial items -220 -137 -137 -184 -293 -295 -31 -369 -23 -10 -19 -85 -57 -44 -37 -46 -100 -38 -61 -94 -46 -51 -76 -122 -33 -44 73 -27 -67 -89 -24 -189 Profit before tax 4,955 4,411 5,793 7,201 7,843 7,087 8,964 10,778 1,391 1,458 1,501 1,443 1,458 1,766 1,861 2,116 1,830 2,225 1,866 1,922 1,886 1,367 1,744 2,090 1,834 2,138 2,425 2,567 2,564 2,292 2,876 3,046 Operating margin 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 MSEK Full year Full year Full year Full year Full year Full year Full year Full year Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Equipment & Service* 21.5% 20.1% 22.8% 23.5% 24.9% 24.7% 26.6% 24.6% 22.3% 22.6% 23.3% 23.0% 22.7% 23.8% 24.5% 23.1% 24.0% 25.5% 26.2% 23.8% 24.1% 22.4% 25.4% 26.4% 26.5% 26.2% 26.4% 27.3% 26.1% 21.7% 24.8% 25.7% Tools & Attachments 11.8% 11.8% 13.1% 13.0% 11.6% 12.2% 17.5% 17.5% 14.8% 14.3% 13.0% 10.2% 12.8% 12.4% 13.6% 13.3% 14.2% 14.6% 5.7% 11.8% 13.5% 7.0% 11.6% 15.9% 16.5% 16.5% 18.6% 18.2% 18.1% 15.9% 18.8% 17.5% Epiroc Group 18.1% 16.8% 18.9% 19.3% 19.9% 20.4% 22.7% 22.4% 19.1% 18.6% 20.0% 18.1% 18.4% 18.4% 19.7% 20.5% 19.7% 21.3% 19.0% 19.6% 21.2% 16.8% 20.9% 22.6% 21.3% 22.4% 23.6% 23.2% 23.7% 20.1% 22.7% 23.2% Items affecting comparability** 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 MSEK Full year Full year Full year Full year Full year Full year Full year Full year Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Change in provision for LTI-program - - -163 -66 -194 -99 -270 37 -45 -53 -15 -50 0 -77 -56 67 -59 -39 -54 -42 65 -91 -21 -52 -149 -15 21 -127 43 75 -14 -67 Agreement with CEO - - - - -28 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Costs for split from Atlas Copco - - - -328 - - - - - - - - -95 -104 -70 -59 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Costs in Equipment & Service - - - - -28 -84 167 -560 - - - - - - - - - - - -28 -34 -17 -33 - - - - 167

tc={8B3DB8A1-8BDB-4106-A3D0-15839D0CE9BE}: [Threaded comment] Your version of Excel allows you to read this threaded comment; however, any edits to it will get removed if the file is opened in a newer version of Excel. Learn more: https://go.microsoft.com/fwlink/?linkid=870924 Comment: Q4 2021 includes a positive revaluation effect of the shares held prior to the acquisition of the remaining shares of Mobilaris of MSEK 167. - -422

tc={63E35C28-3822-46A4-9760-90A05B6D77F5}: [Threaded comment] Your version of Excel allows you to read this threaded comment; however, any edits to it will get removed if the file is opened in a newer version of Excel. Learn more: https://go.microsoft.com/fwlink/?linkid=870924 Comment: Provisions related to Russia of MSEK -327 and restructuring costs related to the relocation of manufacturing from Japan to China of MSEK -95. -138

tc={837DF2F5-52F8-4902-8EE1-8E9F2978D1A7}: [Threaded comment] Your version of Excel allows you to read this threaded comment; however, any edits to it will get removed if the file is opened in a newer version of Excel. Learn more: https://go.microsoft.com/fwlink/?linkid=870924 Comment: Provisions related to Russia of MSEK -138 - Costs in Tools & Attachments - - - - -196 -104 - -85 - - - - - - - - - - -179 -17 -10 -57 -22 -15 - - - - - -73

tc={80817C66-2008-48F5-8C02-8F683C5692CD}: [Threaded comment] Your version of Excel allows you to read this threaded comment; however, any edits to it will get removed if the file is opened in a newer version of Excel. Learn more: https://go.microsoft.com/fwlink/?linkid=870924 Comment: Provisions of MSEK -73 related to Russia -12

tc={ADDD9B56-12C1-4FD5-8450-0434D159CE3B}: [Threaded comment] Your version of Excel allows you to read this threaded comment; however, any edits to it will get removed if the file is opened in a newer version of Excel. Learn more: https://go.microsoft.com/fwlink/?linkid=870924 Comment: Provisions related to Russia of MSEK -12. - Epiroc Group -163 -394 -446 -287 -103 -608 -45 -53 -15 -50 -95 -181 -126 8 -59 -39 -233 -115 21 -165 -76 -67 -149 -15 21 40 43 -420 -164 -67 Adjusted operating profit 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 MSEK Full year Full year Full year Full year Full year Full year Full year Full year Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Equipment & Service* 4,370 3,802 5,107 6,713 7,464 6,723 7,641 9,837 1,166 1,242 1,261 1,438 1,351 1,741 1,755 1,866 1,707 1,961 1,923 1,873 1,620 1,458 1,679 1,966 1,696 1,880 1,909 2,156 2,142 2,313 2,555 2,827 Tools & Attachments 957 937 1,146 1,239 1,448 1,201 1,784 2,199 321 328 279 218 287 304 324 324 371 429 336 312 347 200 276 378 386 416 502 480 520 573 583 523 Epiroc Group 5,175 4,548 6,093 7,779 8,582 7,669 9,098 11,755 1,459 1,521 1,535 1,578 1,610 1,991 2,024 2,154 1,989 2,302 2,160 2,131 1,911 1,583 1,896 2,279 2,016 2,197 2,331 2,554 2,588 2,801 3,064 3,302 Adj. margin for items affecting comparability 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 MSEK Full year Full year Full year Full year Full year Full year Full year Full year Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Adjusted operating margin, E&S, %* 21.5% 20.1% 22.8% 23.5% 25.0% 25.0% 26.1% 26.1% 22.3% 22.6% 23.3% 23.0% 22.7% 23.8% 24.5% 23.1% 24.0% 25.5% 26.2% 24.2% 24.6% 22.7% 25.9% 26.4% 26.5% 26.2% 26.4% 25.4% 26.1% 26.6% 26.2% 25.7% Adjusted operating margin, T&A, % 11.8% 11.8% 13.1% 13.0% 13.4% 13.3% 17.5% 18.3% 14.8% 14.3% 13.0% 10.2% 12.8% 12.4% 13.6% 13.3% 14.2% 14.6% 12.2% 12.5% 13.9% 9.8% 12.6% 16.5% 16.5% 16.5% 18.6% 18.2% 18.1% 18.2% 19.2% 17.5% Adjusted operating margin, % 18.1% 16.8% 19.4% 20.3% 21.0% 21.2% 22.9% 23.7% 19.7% 19.3% 20.2% 18.6% 19.6% 20.2% 21.0% 20.4% 20.3% 21.7% 21.3% 20.7% 20.9% 18.7% 21.7% 23.2% 23.0% 22.6% 23.4% 22.9% 23.3% 23.6% 23.9% 23.7% Split and incentive program costs 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 MSEK Full year Full year Full year Full year Full year Full year Full year Full year Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Change in provision for share-based long-term incentive programs - - -163 -66 -194 -99 -270 37 -45 -53 -15 -50 0 -77 -56 67 -59 -39 -54 -42 65 -91 -21 -52 -149 -15 21 -127 43 75 -14 -67 Costs for split from Atlas Copco - - - -328 -62 -18 - - - - - - -95 -104 -70 -59 -17 -23 -11 -11 -6 -11 -1 - - - - - - - - - Epiroc Group - - -163 -394 -256 -117 -270 37 -45 -53 -15 -50 -95 -181 -126 8 -76 -62 -65 -53 59 -102 -22 -52 -149 -15 21 -127 43 75 -14 -67 Revenue split by reporting segment 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 % Full year Full year Full year Full year Full year Full year Full year Full year Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Equipment & Service 72% 70% 72% 75% 73% 75% 74% 76% 71% 71% 72% 75% 73% 75% 75% 77% 73% 72% 73% 76% 72% 76% 75% 77% 75% 74% 73% 76% 74% 73% 76% 79% Tools & Attachments 28% 30% 28% 25% 27% 25% 26% 24% 29% 29% 28% 25% 27% 25% 25% 23% 27% 28% 27% 24% 28% 24% 25% 23% 25% 26% 27% 24% 26% 27% 24% 21% Revenue split by business type 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 % and MSEK Full year Full year Full year Full year Full year Full year Full year Full year Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Equipment, % 30% 29% 33% 37% 34% 32% 31% 31% 30% 32% 32% 38% 33% 37% 37% 41% 34% 34% 32% 36% 28% 33% 31% 35% 29% 31% 28% 34% 31% 27% 30% 35% Aftermarket, % 70% 71% 67% 63% 66% 68% 69% 69% 70% 68% 68% 62% 67% 63% 63% 59% 66% 66% 68% 64% 72% 67% 69% 65% 71% 69% 72% 66% 69% 73% 70% 65% Equipment, MSEK 8,510 7,710 10,276 14,238 13,862 11,382 12,197 15,198 2,219 2,469 2,414 3,174 2,678 3,640 3,570 4,350 3,313 3,638 3,198 3,713 2,519 2,768 2,688 3,407 2,562 3,052 2,792 3,791 3,410 3,190 3,832 4,766 Aftermarket, MSEK 19,895 19,113 20,845 23,821 26,829 24,569 27,328 34,512 5,162 5,323 5,133 5,227 5,510 6,137 5,990 6,184 6,407 6,990 6,901 6,531 6,565 5,689 5,979 6,336 6,174 6,652 7,149 7,353 7,663 8,664 8,949 9,236 Book-to-bill 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 % Full year Full year Full year Full year Full year Full year Full year Full year Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Equipment & Service 95 103 110 104 95 101 118 110 119 115 116 92 125 108 100 88 102 100 94 87 108 95 109 93 125 117 129 104 129 121 98 99 Tools & Attachments 100 100 104 101 100 102 108 98 108 99 105 103 114 101 96 95 106 97 96 101 105 97 102 102 114 106 106 106 113 90 91 99 Epiroc Group 96 102 108 103 97 101 115 107 115 110 113 95 122 107 98 90 103 99 95 90 107 96 107 95 122 114 123 104 125 113 96 98 * The IT-function moved from group function to E&S in Q2 2020. Figures for 2018 to Q1 2020 have been restated. ** As reported in income statement Geography Geographical distribution Orders received and Revenues Back to start page Annual Quarterly fx-adjusted Geographical distribution of orders received 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 Δ,% MSEK, % currency adjusted Full year Full year Full year Full year Full year Full year Full year Full year Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Y-o-Y Epiroc group 27,551 27,634 33,831 39,400 39,492 36,579 45,648 53,222 8,520 8,662 8,591 8,058 10,036 10,483 9,413 9,468 10,063 10,553 9,600 9,276 9,772 8,105 9,373 9,329 10,690 11,070 12,245 11,643 13,818 13,377 12,322 13,705 7% North America 6,501 6,375 7,613 8,812 8,744 7,693 10,585 13,696 1,967 2,092 1,897 1,657 2,176 2,076 2,180 2,379 2,160 2,262 2,360 1,962 2,168 1,654 2,002 1,869 2,226 2,542 2,974 2,843 3,358 3,753 3,438 3,147 -5% South America 3,719 3,769 4,723 6,225 5,396 4,880 5,575 7,532 1,167 1,189 1,105 1,262 1,488 1,844 1,236 1,657 1,344 1,481 1,451 1,120 1,284 1,175 1,157 1,264 1,177 1,420 1,480 1,498 1,687 1,892 1,851 2,102 24% Europe 6,743 6,850 8,404 9,349 9,057 8,574 10,573 7,459 2,246 2,190 1,937 2,031 2,488 2,503 2,388 1,969 2,430 2,399 2,063 2,165 2,381 1,891 2,092 2,210 2,623 2,612 2,577 2,761 3,100 1,742 601 2,016 -28% Africa/Middle East 4,374 3,857 4,582 5,446 5,468 5,058 6,470 8,299 1,033 990 1,339 1,220 1,478 1,518 1,191 1,260 1,311 1,409 1,274 1,474 1,409 943 1,411 1,295 1,629 1,495 1,793 1,553 2,125 1,962 2,312 1,900 12% Asia/Australia 6,214 6,783 8,509 9,568 10,827 10,374 12,445 16,236 2,107 2,201 2,313 1,888 2,406 2,542 2,418 2,203 2,818 3,002 2,452 2,555 2,530 2,442 2,711 2,691 3,035 3,001 3,421 2,988 3,548 4,028 4,120 4,540 39% Equipment & Service 19,213 19,413 24,574 29,695 28,509 27,252 34,513 41,566 6,200 6,323 6,263 5,788 7,442 7,947 7,190 7,116 7,248 7,677 6,874 6,710 7,101 6,129 7,068 6,954 7,991 8,387 9,336 8,799 10,547 10,567 9,526 10,926 12% North America 4,119 3,921 4,907 6,093 5,516 5,180 7,594 10,138 1,371 1,349 1,179 1,008 1,426 1,385 1,572 1,709 1,265 1,444 1,529 1,278 1,427 1,108 1,355 1,290 1,489 1,805 2,199 2,101 2,431 2,878 2,407 2,422 -2% South America 2,931 3,051 3,901 5,360 4,321 4,005 4,539 6,371 928 1,015 896 1,062 1,255 1,633 1,023 1,449 1,041 1,207 1,189 884 1,011 982 960 1,052 911 1,165 1,220 1,243 1,375 1,629 1,553 1,814 30% Europe 4,430 4,451 5,664 6,491 6,255 5,871 7,455 4,857 1,518 1,498 1,280 1,368 1,662 1,765 1,790 1,275 1,690 1,655 1,436 1,474 1,623 1,320 1,461 1,467 1,824 1,819 1,882 1,930 2,149 1,178 182 1,348 -31% Africa/Middle East 2,964 2,626 3,229 3,899 3,431 3,410 4,602 6,215 690 675 983 881 1,127 1,056 811 906 893 863 716 959 934 641 955 880 1,190 1,050 1,294 1,068 1,665 1,423 1,779 1,348 15% Asia/Australia 4,769 5,364 6,873 7,852 8,986 8,786 10,323 13,985 1,693 1,786 1,925 1,469 1,972 2,108 1,994 1,777 2,359 2,508 2,004 2,115 2,106 2,078 2,337 2,265 2,577 2,548 2,741 2,457 2,927 3,459 3,605 3,994 49% Tools & Attachments 8,109 7,947 9,047 9,611 10,768 9,185 11,025 11,795 2,341 2,270 2,239 2,197 2,550 2,470 2,285 2,306 2,760 2,826 2,665 2,517 2,619 1,980 2,249 2,337 2,674 2,678 2,866 2,807 3,263 2,825 2,767 2,940 -5% North America 2,287 2,324 2,574 2,721 3,112 2,451 2,908 3,720 646 701 623 604 737 662 689 634 867 783 797 665 714 524 616 597 726 716 748 718 930 902 1,002 886 5% South America 788 718 830 865 1,075 874 1,036 1,161 239 174 216 201 232 211 213 209 303 274 262 236 273 193 197 211 267 256 258 255 312 263 299 287 -4% Europe 2,241 2,313 2,673 2,807 2,750 2,696 3,102 2,585 709 677 646 641 804 715 598 691 724 738 613 675 745 600 618 733 787 813 683 819 943 553 424 665 -21% Africa/Middle East 1,410 1,231 1,355 1,547 2,037 1,648 1,870 2,087 343 315 358 339 350 462 380 354 418 547 557 515 475 302 457 414 440 445 500 485 460 540 532 555 6% Asia/Australia 1,383 1,361 1,615 1,671 1,794 1,516 2,109 2,242 404 403 396 412 427 420 405 418 448 484 436 426 412 361 361 382 454 448 677 530 618 567 510 547 -5% Geographical distribution of revenues MSEK 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 % currency adjusted Full year Full year Full year Full year Full year Full year Full year Full year Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Δ,% Y-o-Y Epiroc group 28,663 27,102 31,364 38,285 40,849 36,122 39,645 49,694 7,411 7,879 7,610 8,464 8,233 9,843 9,651 10,558 9,785 10,626 10,158 10,280 9,134 8,458 8,724 9,806 8,773 9,733 9,966 11,173 11,088 11,868 12,802 13,936 12% North America 6,722 6,245 7,136 8,447 8,940 7,731 8,856 12,814 1,806 1,722 1,785 1,823 1,888 2,118 2,141 2,300 2,227 2,403 2,191 2,119 2,099 1,841 1,962 1,829 1,915 2,158 2,326 2,457 2,767 3,139 3,433 3,475 20% South America 4,136 3,537 4,276 5,026 6,380 4,636 5,297 6,845 1,100 1,104 969 1,103 1,024 1,199 1,230 1,573 1,571 1,616 1,646 1,547 1,116 1,251 994 1,275 1,156 1,378 1,368 1,395 1,565 1,597 1,810 1,873 17% Europe 6,625 6,895 7,992 9,104 9,431 8,678 8,817 8,327 1,758 2,109 1,977 2,148 1,864 2,471 2,224 2,545 2,432 2,473 2,154 2,372 2,132 1,959 2,096 2,491 1,992 2,172 2,172 2,481 2,172 2,177 1,832 2,146 -16% Africa/Middle East 4,522 3,840 4,085 5,353 5,433 5,020 5,489 7,757 997 1,003 1,037 1,048 1,103 1,350 1,444 1,456 1,182 1,396 1,351 1,504 1,369 1,063 1,283 1,305 1,208 1,405 1,406 1,470 1,683 1,902 2,046 2,126 30% Asia/Australia 6,658 6,585 7,875 10,355 10,665 10,057 11,186 13,951 1,750 1,941 1,842 2,342 2,354 2,705 2,612 2,684 2,373 2,738 2,816 2,738 2,418 2,344 2,389 2,906 2,502 2,620 2,694 3,370 2,901 3,053 3,681 4,316 18% Equipment & Service 20,317 18,898 22,383 28,540 29,891 26,928 29,320 37,661 5,220 5,495 5,406 6,262 5,943 7,325 7,178 8,094 7,115 7,702 7,334 7,740 6,579 6,422 6,471 7,456 6,391 7,187 7,242 8,500 8,196 8,700 9,747 11,018 17% North America 3,895 3,745 4,357 5,639 5,844 5,181 6,045 9,253 1,126 958 1,084 1,189 1,173 1,410 1,412 1,644 1,425 1,580 1,362 1,477 1,332 1,261 1,343 1,245 1,233 1,453 1,587 1,772 1,934 2,154 2,484 2,681 28% South America 3,183 2,643 3,311 4,175 5,295 3,798 4,321 5,706 827 880 745 859 813 981 1,020 1,361 1,327 1,341 1,356 1,271 875 1,073 789 1,061 930 1,130 1,111 1,150 1,290 1,306 1,513 1,597 21% Europe 5,211 4,937 6,081 6,225 6,522 6,074 5,949 5,469 1,323 1,564 1,484 1,710 1,235 1,696 1,488 1,807 1,674 1,682 1,469 1,697 1,427 1,362 1,472 1,813 1,308 1,456 1,435 1,750 1,452 1,464 1,143 1,410 -21% Africa/Middle East 3,116 2,647 2,638 3,823 3,429 3,427 3,670 5,627 615 647 691 685 766 972 1,054 1,031 787 847 792 1,003 923 761 868 875 825 941 896 1,008 1,174 1,355 1,491 1,607 43% Asia/Australia 4,912 4,926 5,996 8,678 8,801 8,448 9,335 11,606 1,329 1,446 1,402 1,819 1,956 2,266 2,204 2,251 1,902 2,252 2,355 2,292 2,022 1,965 1,999 2,462 2,095 2,207 2,213 2,820 2,346 2,421 3,116 3,723 21% Tools & Attachments 8,088 7,925 8,738 9,519 10,799 9,025 10,205 12,049 2,161 2,297 2,141 2,139 2,245 2,452 2,382 2,440 2,605 2,926 2,765 2,503 2,505 2,035 2,196 2,288 2,345 2,517 2,699 2,644 2,877 3,154 3,034 2,984 2% North America 2,142 2,218 2,513 2,725 3,060 2,475 2,752 3,611 649 683 635 546 700 681 703 641 773 848 802 637 735 575 588 577 659 693 731 669 813 976 944 878 13% South America 752 708 782 851 1,084 838 977 1,140 189 184 196 213 211 218 210 212 244 276 290 274 241 177 205 214 227 248 256 246 274 291 297 278 -4% Europe 2,488 2,347 2,593 2,783 2,837 2,594 2,819 2,830 638 694 641 620 607 750 688 738 733 777 669 658 703 614 611 666 672 705 723 719 728 711 676 715 -5% Africa/Middle East 1,389 1,269 1,297 1,530 2,004 1,594 1,822 2,134 319 324 320 334 337 378 390 425 395 549 559 501 446 302 415 431 384 465 510 463 509 547 556 522 3% Asia/Australia 1,316 1,383 1,553 1,630 1,814 1,524 1,835 2,334 366 412 349 426 390 425 391 424 460 476 445 433 380 367 377 400 403 406 479 547 553 629 561 591 -0% Geographical distribution of revenues 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 % Full year Full year Full year Full year Full year Full year Full year Full year Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Epiroc group 28,663 27,102 31,364 38,285 40,849 36,122 39,645 49,694 7,411 7,879 7,610 8,464 8,233 9,843 9,651 10,558 9,785 10,626 10,158 10,280 9,134 8,458 8,724 9,806 8,773 9,733 9,966 11,173 11,088 11,868 12,802 13,936 North America 23% 23% 23% 22% 22% 21% 22% 26% 24% 22% 23% 22% 23% 22% 22% 22% 23% 23% 22% 21% 23% 22% 23% 19% 22% 22% 23% 22% 25% 26% 27% 25% South America 14% 13% 14% 13% 16% 13% 13% 14% 15% 14% 13% 13% 12% 12% 13% 15% 16% 15% 16% 15% 12% 15% 11% 13% 13% 14% 14% 12% 14% 13% 14% 13% Europe 23% 25% 25% 24% 23% 24% 22% 17% 24% 27% 26% 25% 23% 25% 23% 24% 25% 23% 21% 23% 23% 23% 24% 25% 23% 22% 22% 22% 20% 18% 14% 15% Africa/Middle East 16% 14% 13% 14% 13% 14% 14% 16% 13% 13% 14% 12% 13% 14% 15% 14% 12% 13% 13% 15% 15% 13% 15% 13% 14% 14% 14% 13% 15% 16% 16% 15% Asia/Australia 23% 24% 25% 27% 26% 28% 28% 28% 24% 25% 24% 28% 29% 27% 27% 25% 24% 26% 28% 27% 26% 28% 27% 30% 29% 27% 27% 30% 26% 26% 29% 31% Equipment & Service 20,317 18,898 22,383 28,540 29,891 26,928 29,320 37,661 5,220 5,495 5,406 6,262 5,943 7,325 7,178 8,094 7,115 7,702 7,334 7,740 6,579 6,422 6,471 7,456 6,391 7,187 7,242 8,500 8,196 8,700 9,747 11,018 North America 19% 18% 21% 28% 29% 19% 21% 25% 22% 17% 20% 19% 20% 19% 20% 20% 20% 21% 19% 19% 20% 20% 21% 17% 19% 20% 22% 21% 24% 25% 25% 24% South America 16% 13% 16% 21% 26% 14% 15% 15% 16% 16% 14% 14% 14% 13% 14% 17% 19% 17% 18% 16% 13% 17% 12% 14% 15% 16% 15% 14% 16% 15% 16% 14% Europe 26% 24% 30% 31% 32% 23% 20% 15% 25% 28% 27% 27% 21% 23% 21% 22% 24% 22% 20% 22% 22% 21% 23% 24% 20% 20% 20% 21% 18% 17% 12% 13% Africa/Middle East 15% 13% 13% 19% 17% 13% 13% 15% 12% 12% 13% 11% 13% 13% 15% 13% 11% 11% 11% 13% 14% 12% 13% 12% 13% 13% 12% 12% 14% 16% 15% 15% Asia/Australia 24% 24% 30% 43% 43% 31% 32% 31% 25% 26% 26% 29% 33% 31% 31% 28% 27% 29% 32% 30% 31% 31% 31% 33% 33% 31% 31% 33% 29% 28% 32% 34% Tools & Attachments 8,088 7,925 8,738 9,519 10,799 9,025 10,205 12,049 2,161 2,297 2,141 2,139 2,245 2,452 2,382 2,440 2,605 2,926 2,765 2,503 2,505 2,035 2,196 2,288 2,345 2,517 2,699 2,644 2,877 3,154 3,034 2,984 North America 26% 28% 29% 29% 28% 27% 27% 30% 30% 30% 30% 26% 31% 28% 30% 26% 30% 29% 29% 25% 29% 28% 27% 25% 28% 28% 27% 25% 28% 31% 31% 29% South America 9% 9% 9% 9% 10% 9% 10% 9% 9% 8% 9% 10% 9% 9% 9% 9% 9% 9% 10% 11% 10% 9% 9% 9% 10% 10% 9% 9% 10% 9% 10% 9% Europe 31% 30% 30% 29% 26% 29% 28% 23% 30% 30% 30% 29% 27% 31% 29% 30% 28% 27% 24% 26% 28% 30% 28% 29% 29% 28% 27% 27% 25% 23% 22% 24% Africa/Middle East 17% 16% 15% 16% 19% 18% 18% 18% 15% 14% 15% 16% 15% 15% 16% 17% 15% 19% 20% 20% 18% 15% 19% 19% 16% 18% 19% 18% 18% 17% 18% 17% Asia/Australia 16% 17% 18% 17% 17% 17% 18% 19% 17% 18% 16% 20% 17% 17% 16% 17% 18% 16% 16% 17% 15% 18% 17% 17% 17% 16% 18% 21% 19% 20% 18% 20% Geographical distribution of revenues North America 22% 21% 22% 26% Figures per country to be updated in Q123 USA 10% 9% 9% 11% Canada 8% 8% 9% 10% Mexico 4% 4% 4% 5% South America 16% 13% 13% 14% Chile 6% 6% 6% 6% Peru 4% 3% 3% 3% Brazil 3% 3% 2% 3% Other 3% 2% 2% 3% Europe 23% 24% 22% 17% Russia 7% 7% 6% 3% Sweden 3% 3% 3% 3% Turkey 1% 1% 2% Germany 1% 1% 1% 1% Norway 1% 1% 1% 1% Italy 1% 1% 1% Spain 1% 1% 1% Finland 1% 1% 1% 1% Other 9% 10% 6% 5% Africa / Middle East 13% 14% 14% 16% South Africa 6% 6% 6% 7% Zambia 1% 2% 2% Congo 1% 1% 1% 2% Other 6% 7% 5% 5% Asia / Australia 26% 28% 28% 28% Australia 11% 13% 12% 12% China 4% 5% 6% 5% India 3% 3% 4% 3% Kazakhstan 2% 2% 2% 2% Other 6% 5% 5% 6% Total 100% 100% 100% 100% Balance Sheet Consolidated Balance Sheet Annual Quarterly Back to start page 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 MSEK Full year Full year Full year Full year Full year Full year Full year Full year Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 As % Intangible assets 3,062 3,185 3,121 3,620 4,226 4,111 7,233 13,073 3,233 3,136 3,076 3,121 3,539 3,637 3,532 3,620 3,865 4,224 4,242 4,226 4,341 4,206 4,216 4,111 4,249 5,963 6,355 7,233 7,192 7,653 8,419 13,073 21% Rental equipment 1,404 1,370 1,215 1,233 1,213 999 1,279 1,458 1,279 1,271 1,220 1,215 1,205 1,300 1,277 1,233 1,318 1,363 1,309 1,213 1,187 1,165 1,108 999 1,015 1,103 1,118 1,279 1,265 1,430 1,527 1,458 2% Other property, plant and equipment 2,398 2,285 2,271 2,473 4,613 4,150 4,587 5,429 2,290 2,273 2,213 2,271 2,345 2,455 2,421 2,473 4,657 4,746 4,775 4,613 4,534 4,364 4,284 4,150 4,342 4,452 4,665 4,587 4,743 4,909 5,140 5,429 9% Investments in associates and joint ventures 16 15 94 208 201 188 106 67 32 31 95 94 94 93 91 208 211 204 209 201 208 202 195 188 191 181 181 106 101 81 74 67 0% Other financial assets and receivables 1,297 1,499 1,101 1,119 1,007 751 1,007 1,752 1,515 1,455 1,426 1,101 1,313 1,399 1,199 1,119 1,183 1,124 1,135 1,007 949 865 817 751 802 809 854 1,007 1,261 1,722 1,898 1,752 3% Deferred tax assets 435 347 425 543 630 1,374 1,469 1,526 349 377 359 425 407 501 526 543 619 668 717 630 1,383 1,367 1,400 1,374 1,359 1,443 1,469 1,469 1,666 1,641 1,820 1,526 2% Total non-current assets 8,612 8,701 8,227 9,196 11,890 11,573 15,681 23,305 8,698 8,543 8,389 8,227 8,903 9,385 9,046 9,196 11,853 12,329 12,387 11,890 12,602 12,169 12,020 11,573 11,958 13,951 14,642 15,681 16,228 17,436 18,878 23,305 38% Inventories 7,153 7,061 8,440 10,516 10,508 8,930 11,861 16,945 7,655 7,945 7,934 8,440 9,746 10,664 10,789 10,516 11,207 11,285 11,392 10,508 10,933 10,531 9,821 8,930 9,808 10,271 11,199 11,861 13,245 15,119 16,634 16,945 27% Trade receivables 5,203 5,701 6,271 8,005 7,287 6,045 7,174 9,581 5,944 5,857 5,707 6,271 6,909 7,898 7,821 8,005 8,501 8,757 8,068 7,287 7,300 6,139 6,197 6,045 6,391 6,669 6,765 7,174 8,225 8,381 9,174 9,581 16% Other receivables 919 877 1,362 1,289 1,597 1,414 2,057 3,195 985 1,066 984 1,362 1,199 1,259 1,277 1,289 1,232 1,386 1,340 1,597 1,553 1,498 1,387 1,414 1,397 1,681 1,925 2,057 2,437 2,760 3,189 3,195 5% Income tax receivables 152 63 287 333 353 189 190 315 90 140 111 287 330 385 576 333 412 431 472 353 144 190 176 189 213 242 213 190 159 343 304 315 1% Financial assets 5,918 7,100 1,152 944 862 682 828 1,010 5,698 6,804 3,769 1,152 1,123 1,228 1,029 944 1,086 1,077 1,052 862 932 792 783 682 893 772 770 828 908 1,026 1,527 1,010 2% Cash and cash equivalents 461 481 1,808 5,872 8,540 15,053 10,792 7,326 615 610 728 1,808 2,255 4,205 3,949 5,872 5,371 4,883 6,814 8,540 10,225 13,005 14,250 15,053 16,191 10,931 11,745 10,792 11,207 10,380 11,879 7,326 12% Assets held for sale - - - - - - - 103 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 98 100 103 0% Total current assets 19,806 21,283 19,320 26,959 29,147 32,313 32,902 38,475 20,987 22,422 19,233 19,320 21,562 25,639 25,441 26,959 27,809 27,819 29,138 29,147 31,087 32,155 32,614 32,313 34,893 30,566 32,617 32,902 36,181 38,107 42,807 38,475 62% Total assets 28,418 29,984 27,547 36,155 41,037 43,886 48,583 61,780 29,685 30,965 27,622 27,547 30,465 35,024 34,487 36,155 39,662 40,148 41,525 41,037 43,689 44,324 44,634 43,886 46,851 44,517 47,259 48,583 52,409 55,543 61,685 61,780 100% Share capital 20 20 21 500 500 500 500 500 20 20 20 21 21 500 500 500 500 500 500 500 500 500 500 500 500 500 500 500 500 500 500 500 1% Retained earnings 14,815 15,793 12,020 18,297 22,261 23,193 25,229 32,520 17,321 16,130 12,495 12,020 16,024 16,989 16,859 18,297 20,131 19,340 21,282 22,261 24,157 22,831 24,009 23,193 25,654 20,477 22,745 25,229 28,254 28,093 31,260 32,520 53% Equity attributable to owners of the parent 14,835 15,813 12,041 18,797 22,761 23,693 25,729 33,020 17,341 16,150 12,515 12,041 16,045 17,489 17,359 18,797 20,631 19,840 21,782 22,761 24,657 23,331 24,509 23,693 26,154 20,977 23,245 25,729 28,754 28,593 31,760 33,020 53% Non-contolling interest 94 0 6 50 52 46 56 488 6 6 6 6 45 48 47 50 54 49 52 52 55 52 47 46 52 51 56 56 63 70 6 488 1% Total equity 14,929 15,813 12,047 18,847 22,813 23,739 25,785 33,508 17,347 16,156 12,521 12,047 16,090 17,537 17,406 18,847 20,685 19,889 21,834 22,813 24,712 23,383 24,556 23,739 26,206 21,028 23,301 25,785 28,817 28,663 31,766 33,508 54% Interest bearing liabilities 4,169 4,193 2,250 5,095 7,724 9,491 8,562 8,877 4,268 5,768 6,194 2,250 3,868 1,179 1,097 5,095 7,828 7,848 7,877 7,724 7,730 7,686 7,668 9,491 9,585 8,527 8,592 8,562 8,641 8,788 9,880 8,877 14% Post-employment benefits 259 253 181 283 596 806 356 149 187 183 177 181 145 176 212 283 380 460 640 596 540 656 545 806 553 612 405 356 116 118 127 149 0% Other liabilities and provisions 140 203 289 412 423 377 657 652 235 269 251 289 283 325 418 412 442 452 399 423 327 396 338 377 511 680 621 657 544 454 469 652 1% Deferred tax liabilities - - - - - 606 785 1,215 - - - - - - - - - - - - 730 662 697 606 560 729 730 785 825 872 973 1,215 2% Total non-current liabilities 4,568 4,649 2,720 5,790 8,743 11,280 10,360 10,893 4,690 6,220 6,622 2,720 4,296 1,680 1,727 5,790 8,650 8,760 8,916 8,743 9,327 9,400 9,248 11,280 11,209 10,548 10,348 10,360 10,126 10,232 11,449 10,893 18% Interest bearing liabilities 3,043 3,674 4,808 1,702 705 664 628 1,999 762 854 733 4,808 792 5,931 5,786 1,702 827 803 750 705 819 2,856 2,475 664 470 1,530 1,583 628 677 725 785 1,999 3% Trade payables 2,214 2,446 3,966 4,711 4,050 3,605 5,512 6,375 3,038 3,467 3,387 3,966 4,871 4,749 4,421 4,711 4,575 4,536 3,701 4,050 4,108 3,764 3,431 3,605 4,172 4,796 4,905 5,512 6,181 6,239 6,249 6,375 10% Current tax liabilities 748 535 436 605 507 391 562 670 799 1,044 1,140 436 585 761 683 605 550 493 510 507 465 521 420 391 447 434 525 562 645 678 963 670 1% Other liabilities and provisions 2,916 2,867 3,570 4,500 4,219 4,207 5,736 8,335 3,049 3,224 3,219 3,570 3,831 4,366 4,464 4,500 4,375 5,667 5,814 4,219 4,258 4,400 4,504 4,207 4,347 6,181 6,597 5,736 5,963 9,006 10,473 8,335 13% Total current liabilities 8,921 9,522 12,780 11,518 9,481 8,867 12,438 17,379 7,648 8,589 8,479 12,780 10,079 15,807 15,354 11,518 10,327 11,499 10,775 9,481 9,650 11,541 10,830 8,867 9,436 12,941 13,610 12,438 13,466 16,648 18,470 17,379 28% Total equities and liabilities 28,418 29,984 27,547 36,155 41,037 43,886 48,583 61,780 29,685 30,965 27,622 27,547 30,465 35,024 34,487 36,155 39,662 40,148 41,525 41,037 43,689 44,324 44,634 43,886 46,851 44,517 47,259 48,583 52,409 55,543 61,685 61,780 100% Sales bridges Sales bridges Annual Quarterly Back to start page Orders received 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 Epiroc Group Full year Full year Full year Full year Full year Full year Full year Full year Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Opening balance 27,646 27,551 27,634 33,831 39,400 39,492 36,579 45,648 8,520 8,662 8,591 8,058 10,036 10,483 9,413 9,468 10,063 10,553 9,600 9,276 9,772 8,105 9,373 9,329 10,690 11,070 12,245 11,643 Organic, % -7 +3 +20 +13 -5 +0 +26 +2 +21 +18 +3 +11 -5 -4 -6 -7 -4 -17 +10 +13 +21 +45 +24 +19 +18 +6 -10 -4 Currency, % +7 -3 +1 +1 +3 -7 -4 +10 -5 +1 +5 +3 +4 +2 +5 +3 +1 -5 -12 -12 -12 -9 +0 +2 +8 +10 +12 +11 Structure and other, % +0 +0 +1 +2 +2 -0 +3 +5 +2 +2 +2 +3 +1 +3 +3 +2 +0 -1 -0 -0 +0 +1 +7 +4 +3 +5 -1 +11 Total, % +0 +0 +22 +16 +0 -7 +25 +17 +18 +21 +10 +17 +0 +1 +2 -2 -3 -23 -2 +1 +9 +37 +31 +25 +29 +21 +1 +18 Closing balance 27,551 27,634 33,831 39,400 39,492 36,579 45,648 53,222 10,036 10,483 9,413 9,468 10,063 10,553 9,600 9,276 9,772 8,105 9,373 9,330 10,690 11,070 12,245 11,643 13,818 13,377 12,322 13,705 Sequential organic growth, % 13 -10

tc={DD7E1653-C739-43D3-89EA-726D332E5658}: [Threaded comment] Your version of Excel allows you to read this threaded comment; however, any edits to it will get removed if the file is opened in a newer version of Excel. Learn more: https://go.microsoft.com/fwlink/?linkid=870924 Comment: Not adjusted for Russia -12

tc={B3E01431-9A6D-46A5-B214-E53B9D498D05}: [Threaded comment] Your version of Excel allows you to read this threaded comment; however, any edits to it will get removed if the file is opened in a newer version of Excel. Learn more: https://go.microsoft.com/fwlink/?linkid=870924 Comment: Not adjusted for Russia 4 Equipment & Services 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 Full year Full year Full year Full year Full year Full year Full year Full year Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Opening balance 19,524 19,213 19,413 24,574 29,695 28,509 27,252 34,513 6,200 6,323 6,263 5,788 7,442 7,947 7,190 7,116 7,248 7,677 6,874 6,710 7,101 6,129 7,068 6,954 7,991 8,387 9,336 8,799 Organic, % -7 +4 +24 +17 -6 +3 +29 +3 +22 +22 +7 +17 -5 -4 -8 -7 -3 -15 +15 +16 +25 +46 +26 +20 +20 +10 -10 -2 Currency, % +5 -3 +3 +1 +3 -7 -5 +11 -5 +0 +5 +3 +3 +2 +5 +2 +1 -5 -12 -12 -12 -10 -0 +3 +8 +11 +12 +12 Structure and other, % +0 +0 +0 +3 -1 +0 +3 +6 +3 +4 +3 +3 -1 -1 -1 -1 +0 -0 +0 +0 +0 +1 +6 +4 +4 +5 +0 +14 Total, % -2 +1 +27 +21 -4 -4 +27 +20 +20 +26 +15 +23 -3 -3 -4 -6 -2 -20 +3 +4 +13 +37 +32 +27 +32 +26 +2 +24 Closing balance 19,213 19,413 24,574 29,695 28,509 27,252 34,513 41,566 7,442 7,947 7,190 7,116 7,248 7,677 6,874 6,710 7,101 6,129 7,068 6,954 7,991 8,388 9,336 8,799 10,547 10,567 9,526 10,926 Sequential organic growth, % 14 -7

tc={B5A34D2B-3930-4CC4-9489-6CD5C0DF96ED}: [Threaded comment] Your version of Excel allows you to read this threaded comment; however, any edits to it will get removed if the file is opened in a newer version of Excel. Learn more: https://go.microsoft.com/fwlink/?linkid=870924 Comment: Not adjusted for Russia -14

tc={253DD189-3B2B-4A44-982C-8FBF82CB724C}: [Threaded comment] Your version of Excel allows you to read this threaded comment; however, any edits to it will get removed if the file is opened in a newer version of Excel. Learn more: https://go.microsoft.com/fwlink/?linkid=870924 Comment: Not adjusted for Russia

tc={DD7E1653-C739-43D3-89EA-726D332E5658}: [Threaded comment] Your version of Excel allows you to read this threaded comment; however, any edits to it will get removed if the file is opened in a newer version of Excel. Learn more: https://go.microsoft.com/fwlink/?linkid=870924 Comment: Not adjusted for Russia

tc={B3E01431-9A6D-46A5-B214-E53B9D498D05}: [Threaded comment] Your version of Excel allows you to read this threaded comment; however, any edits to it will get removed if the file is opened in a newer version of Excel. Learn more: https://go.microsoft.com/fwlink/?linkid=870924 Comment: Not adjusted for Russia 6 Equipment 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 Full year Full year Full year Full year Full year Full year Full year Full year Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Opening balance 9,042 7,776 8,505 12,245 15,244 12,355 11,326 16,402 3,147 3,142 3,281 2,676 4,054 4,234 3,601 3,355 3,442 3,580 2,727 2,606 2,850 2,410 3,099 2,967 4,028 4,031 4,532 3,812 Organic, % -20 +11 +42 +20 -20 -2 +47 -5 +30 +31 +2 +17 -16 -15 -27 -22 -17 -29 +25 +26 +55 +76 +43 +20 +18 +5 -33 -10 Currency, % +6 -2 +1 +1 +3 -6 -5 +9 -5 +0 +5 +4 +3 +2 +5 +2 +1 -4 -11 -12 -14 -12 -1 +4 +9 +10 +9 +10 Structure and other, % +0 +0 +1 +3 -2 -0 +3 +1 +4 +4 +3 +4 -2 -2 -2 -2 -1 -0 +0 -0 +0 +3 +4 +4 +3 +1 +0 -0 Total, % -14 +9 +44 +24 -19 -8 +45 +5 +29 +35 +10 +25 -15 -15 -24 -22 -17 -33 +14 +14 +41 +67 +46 +28 +30 +16 -24 +0 Closing balance 7,776 8,505 12,245 15,244 12,355 11,326 16,403 17,189 4,054 4,234 3,601 3,355 3,442 3,580 2,727 2,606 2,850 2,410 3,099 2,967 4,028 4,031 4,532 3,812 5,244 4,682 3,437 3,826 Service 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 Full year Full year Full year Full year Full year Full year Full year Full year Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Opening balance 10,482 11,437 10,907 12,328 14,451 16,154 15,926 18,110 3,053 3,181 2,982 3,112 3,388 3,713 3,589 3,761 3,806 4,097 4,147 4,104 4,251 3,719 3,969 3,987 3,963 4,356 4,804 4,987 Organic, % +3 -2 +11 +14 +8 +7 +15 +13 +15 +14 +13 +16 +8 +7 +11 +6 +12 -3 +9 +9 +4 +26 +13 +19 +22 +14 +12 +4 Currency, % +6 -3 +2 +0 +4 -8 -4 +12 -6 +0 +4 +2 +4 +2 +5 +3 +0 -6 -13 -12 -11 -9 +0 +2 +8 +11 +15 +13 Structure and other, % +0 +0 +0 +3 +0 +0 +3 +10 +2 +3 +3 +3 +0 +1 +0 +0 +0 +0 +0 +0 +0 +0 +8 +4 +4 +10 +0 +25 Total, % +9 -5 +13 +17 +12 -1 +14 +35 +11 +17 +20 +21 +12 +10 +16 +9 +12 -9 -4 -3 -7 +17 +21 +25 +34 +35 +27 +42 Closing balance 11,437 10,907 12,328 14,451 16,154 15,926 18,110 24,377 3,388 3,713 3,589 3,761 3,806 4,097 4,147 4,104 4,251 3,719 3,969 3,987 3,963 4,357 4,804 4,987 5,303 5,885 6,089 7,100 Tools & Attachments 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 Full year Full year Full year Full year Full year Full year Full year Full year Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Opening balance 7,819 8,109 7,947 9,047 9,611 10,767 9,185 11,025 2,341 2,270 2,239 2,197 2,550 2,470 2,285 2,306 2,760 2,826 2,665 2,517 2,619 1,980 2,249 2,337 2,674 2,678 2,866 2,807 Organic, % -3 +0 +11 +4 -3 -7 +20 -4 +13 +6 -4 +1 -1 -2 -3 -4 -7 -22 -3 +5 +14 +42 +14 +16 +11 -8 -10 -7 Currency, % +7 -2 +2 +1 +4 -6 -4 +10 -5 +2 +5 +3 +4 +2 +5 +3 +2 -4 -11 -11 -12 -7 +2 +1 +8 +9 +12 +10 Structure and other, % +0 +0 +1 +1 +11 -2 +4 +1 +1 +1 +1 +1 +5 +14 +15 +10 +0 -4 -2 -1 +0 +0 +11 +3 +3 +4 -5 +2 Total, % +4 -2 +14 +6 +12 -15 +20 +7 +9 +9 +2 +5 +8 +14 +17 +9 -5 -30 -16 -7 +2 +35 +27 +20 +22 +5 -3 +5 Closing balance 8,109 7,947 9,047 9,611 10,768 9,185 11,025 11,795 2,550 2,470 2,285 2,306 2,760 2,826 2,665 2,517 2,619 1,980 2,249 2,337 2,674 2,678 2,866 2,807 3,263 2,825 2,767 2,940 Sequential organic growth, % 10 -18

tc={BF26F477-A237-451C-8182-F724D499542D}: [Threaded comment] Your version of Excel allows you to read this threaded comment; however, any edits to it will get removed if the file is opened in a newer version of Excel. Learn more: https://go.microsoft.com/fwlink/?linkid=870924 Comment: Not adjusted for Russia -5

tc={58061F09-6622-46DB-8C1A-F177BA41F849}: [Threaded comment] Your version of Excel allows you to read this threaded comment; however, any edits to it will get removed if the file is opened in a newer version of Excel. Learn more: https://go.microsoft.com/fwlink/?linkid=870924 Comment: Not adjusted for Russia

tc={B5A34D2B-3930-4CC4-9489-6CD5C0DF96ED}: [Threaded comment] Your version of Excel allows you to read this threaded comment; however, any edits to it will get removed if the file is opened in a newer version of Excel. Learn more: https://go.microsoft.com/fwlink/?linkid=870924 Comment: Not adjusted for Russia 4 Organic Order growth ex. Russia 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 Full year Full year Full year Full year Full year Full year Full year Full year Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Epiroc 18 5 3 Equipment & Service 25 8 7 Equipment -7 1 Service 22 11 Tools & Attachments -2 -2 -4 Revenues Epiroc Group 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 Full year Full year Full year Full year Full year Full year Full year Full year Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Opening balance 27,609 28,663 27,102 31,364 38,285 40,849 36,122 39,645 7,411 7,879 7,610 8,464 8,233 9,843 9,651 10,558 9,785 10,626 10,158 10,280 9,134 8,458 8,724 9,806 8,773 9,733 9,966 11,173 Organic, % -3 -3 +14 +18 +1 -5 +12 +11 +14 +22 +19 +19 +14 +3 -3 -7 -8 -15 -3 +6 +6 +22 +11 +9 +14 +9 +12 +8 Currency, % +7 -2 +1 +1 +4 -6 -4 +11 -5 +1 +5 +3 +4 +3 +5 +3 +1 -4 -10 -11 -10 -8 -0 +2 +8 +10 +14 +13 Structure and other, % +0 +0 +1 +3 +2 -1 +2 +3 +2 +2 +3 +3 +1 +2 +3 +1 +0 -1 -1 -0 +0 +1 +3 +3 +4 +3 +2 +4 Total, % +4 -5 +16 +22 +7 -12 +10 +25 +11 +25 +27 +25 +19 +8 +5 -3 -7 -20 -14 -5 -4 +15 +14 +14 +26 +22 +28 +25 Closing balance 28,663 27,102 31,364 38,285 40,849 36,122 39,645 49,694 8,233 9,843 9,651 10,558 9,785 10,626 10,158 10,280 9,134 8,458 8,724 9,806 8,773 9,733 9,966 11,173 11,088 11,868 12,802 13,936 Equipment & Services 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 Full year Full year Full year Full year Full year Full year Full year Full year Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Opening balance 19,461 20,317 18,898 22,383 28,540 29,891 26,927 29,320 5,220 5,495 5,406 6,262 5,943 7,325 7,178 8,094 7,115 7,702 7,334 7,740 6,579 6,422 6,471 7,455 6,391 7,187 7,242 8,500 Organic, % -2 -5 +16 +24 +2 -4 +11 +13 +16 +30 +25 +22 +17 +3 -2 -6 -8 -13 -2 +7 +7 +19 +9 +9 +17 +8 +18 +12 Currency, % +6 -2 +2 +1 +4 -6 -4 +12 -5 +0 +5 +3 +4 +3 +5 +3 +0 -4 -10 -11 -10 -8 -0 +2 +8 +10 +15 +13 Structure and other, % +0 +0 +0 +3 -1 +0 +2 +3 +3 +3 +3 +4 -1 -1 -1 -1 +0 -0 +0 +0 +0 +1 +3 +3 +3 +3 +2 +5 Total, % +4 -7 +18 +28 +5 -10 +9 +28 +14 +33 +33 +29 +20 +5 +2 -4 -8 -17 -12 -4 -3 +12 +12 +14 +28 +21 +35 +30 Closing balance 20,317 18,898 22,383 28,540 29,891 26,927 29,320 37,661 5,943 7,325 7,178 8,094 7,115 7,702 7,334 7,740 6,579 6,422 6,471 7,456 6,391 7,187 7,242 11,173 8,196 8,700 9,747 11,018 Equipment 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 Full year Full year Full year Full year Full year Full year Full year Full year Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Opening balance 0 8,510 7,710 10,276 14,238 13,861 11,382 12,197 2,219 2,469 2,414 3,174 2,678 3,640 3,570 4,350 3,313 3,638 3,198 3,712 2,519 2,768 2,688 3,407 2,562 3,052 2,792 3,791 Organic, % +0 -7 +31 +34 -5 -13 +9 +11 +21 +43 +39 +29 +22 -1 -12 -15 -25 -21 -8 +0 +11 +17 +0 +7 +20 -6 +22 +12 Currency, % +0 -2 +1 +1 +4 -5 -4 +12 -4 +1 +5 +3 +5 +3 +4 +2 +1 -3 -8 -8 -9 -8 -0 +1 +9 +9 +15 +13 Structure and other, % +0 +0 +1 +4 -2 -0 +2 +2 +4 +3 +4 +5 -3 -2 -2 -2 +0 -0 -0 +0 +0 +1 +4 +3 +4 +2 +0 +1 Total, % +0 -9 +33 +39 -3 -18 +7 +25 +21 +47 +48 +37 +24 +0 -10 -15 -24 -24 -16 -8 +2 +10 +4 +11 +33 +5 +37 +26 Closing balance 8,510 7,710 10,276 14,238 13,861 11,382 12,197 15,199 2,678 3,640 3,570 4,350 3,313 3,638 3,198 3,712 2,519 2,768 2,688 3,408 2,562 3,051 2,792 3,791 3,410 3,190 3,832 4,766 Services 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 Full year Full year Full year Full year Full year Full year Full year Full year Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Opening balance 0 11,807 11,188 12,107 14,302 16,030 15,545 17,123 3,001 3,026 2,992 3,088 3,265 3,685 3,608 3,744 3,802 4,064 4,136 4,028 4,060 3,654 3,783 4,048 3,829 4,135 4,450 4,709 Organic, % +0 -2 +4 +15 +8 +5 +13 +15 +12 +19 +14 +16 +12 +8 +10 +5 +7 -4 +3 +13 +5 +21 +15 +11 +15 +18 +16 +10 Currency, % +0 -3 +4 +0 +4 -8 -4 +12 -5 +0 +4 +2 +4 +2 +5 +3 +0 -6 -12 -13 -11 -8 -0 +3 +7 +11 +14 +14 Structure and other, % +0 +0 +0 +3 +0 +0 +1 +4 +2 +3 +3 +3 +0 +0 +0 +0 +0 +0 +0 +0 +0 +0 +3 +2 +3 +4 +3 +9 Total, % +0 -5 +8 +18 +12 -3 +10 +31 +9 +22 +21 +21 +16 +10 +15 +8 +7 -10 -9 +0 -6 +13 +18 +16 +25 +33 +33 +33 Closing balance 11,807 11,188 12,107 14,302 16,030 15,545 17,123 22,464 3,265 3,685 3,608 3,744 3,802 4,064 4,136 4,028 4,060 3,654 3,783 4,048 3,829 4,136 4,450 4,709 4,786 5,510 5,915 6,252 Tools & Attachments 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 Full year Full year Full year Full year Full year Full year Full year Full year Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Opening balance 0 8,088 7,925 8,738 9,519 10,799 9,024 10,205 2,161 2,297 2,141 2,139 2,245 2,452 2,382 2,440 2,605 2,926 2,765 2,503 2,505 2,035 2,196 2,288 2,345 2,517 2,699 2,644 Organic, % +0 +0 +8 +7 -2 -8 +15 +5 +7 +5 +5 +10 +7 +4 -3 -10 -5 -22 -8 +3 +4 +31 +21 +8 +10 +11 -1 +1 Currency, % +0 -2 +1 +1 +4 -6 -4 +10 -4 +1 +5 +3 +4 +3 +5 +3 +2 -3 -10 -11 -10 -7 +0 +3 +8 +10 +12 +11 Structure and other, % +0 +0 +1 +1 +11 -2 +2 +3 +1 +1 +1 +1 +5 +12 +14 +10 -1 -5 -3 -1 +0 +0 +2 +5 +5 +4 +1 +1 Total, % +0 -2 +10 +9 +13 -16 +13 +18 +4 +7 +11 +14 +16 +19 +16 +3 -4 -30 -21 -9 -6 +24 +23 +16 +23 +25 +12 +13 Closing balance 8,088 7,925 8,738 9,519 10,799 9,024 10,205 12,049 2,245 2,452 2,382 2,440 2,605 2,926 2,765 2,503 2,505 2,035 2,196 2,288 2,345 2,517 2,699 2,644 2,877 3,154 3,034 2,984 Profit bridges Profit bridges Annual Quarterly Quarterly Back to start page Operating profit 2016 Full year 2017 Full year 2018 Full year 2019 Full year 2020 Full year 2021 Full year 2022 Full year 2018 Q1 2018 Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2019 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2020 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2020 Q4 2021 Q1 2021 Q2 2021 Q3 2021 Q4 2022 Q1 2022 Q2 2022 Q3 2022 Q4 Epiroc Group MSEK Op marg,% MSEK Op marg,% MSEK Op marg,% MSEK Op marg,% MSEK Op marg,% MSEK Op marg,% MSEK Op marg,% MSEK Op marg,% MSEK Op marg,% MSEK Op marg,% MSEK Op marg,% MSEK Op marg,% MSEK Op marg,% MSEK Op marg,% MSEK Op marg,% MSEK Op marg,% MSEK Op marg,% MSEK Op marg,% MSEK Op marg,% MSEK Op marg,% MSEK Op marg,% MSEK Op marg,% MSEK Op marg,% MSEK Op marg,% MSEK Op marg,% MSEK Op marg,% MSEK Op marg,% Opening balance 5,175 18.1 4,548 16.8 5,930 18.9 7,385 19.3 8,136 19.9 7,382 20.4 8,995 22.7 1,414 19.1 1,468 18.6 1,520 20.0 1,528 18.1 1,515 18.4 1,810 18.4 1,898 19.7 2,162 20.5 1,930 19.7 2,263 21.3 1,927 19.0 2,016 19.6 1,932 21.2 1,418 16.8 1,820 20.9 2,212 22.6 1,867 21.3 2,182 22.4 2,352 23.6 2,594 23.2 Organic, % -0.8 +1.6 1,500 +1.1 164 +0.3 -651 -0.8 1,899 +2.6 1,932 +2.0 245 +0.8 539 +2.2 309 +0.2 407 +1.0 188 -0.2 144 +0.8 3 +0.7 -172 -0.3 -222 -0.9 -635 -3.5 -230 -2.3 436 +3.1 307 +2.2 766 +4.4 620 +4.1 206 +0.1 443 +1.6 445 +2.4 501 +1.6 545 +2.5 Currency, % -0.5 +0.6 132 +0.2 657 +0.9 -352 +0.5 -381 -0.2 744 -0.6 -109 -0.7 -70 -0.8 168 +1.0 143 +1.0 222 +1.6 170 +1.2 89 -0.1 175 +1.2 133 +1.3 -90 +0.0 -79 +1.7 -318 -0.9 -192 +0.0 -139 -0.1 -133 -1.3 83 +0.3 142 -0.2 169 -0.5 216 -0.8 217 -0.8 Structure and other, % +0.0 -0.1 -177 -0.9 -70 -0.6 249 +0.8 95 -0.1 -524 -1.7 -35 -0.8 -127 -1.6 -99 -1.5 84 +0.4 5 -0.1 139 +0.9 -63 -1.3 -149 -1.8 91 +1.1 -120 -1.0 +202 +2.5 +78 +0.8 -180 -2.1 137 +1.3 45 -0.1 +93 +0.2 179 +1.0 -415 -4.2 -169 -1.7 -121 -1.7 Total, % -1.3 +2.1 1,455 +0.4 751 +0.6 -754 +0.5 1,613 +2.3 2,152 -0.3 101 -0.7 342 -0.2 378 -0.3 634 +2.4 415 +1.3 453 +2.9 29 -0.7 -146 -0.9 2 +1.5 -845 -4.5 -107 +1.9 196 +3.0 -65 +0.1 764 +5.6 532 +2.7 382 +0.6 764 +2.4 199 -2.3 548 -0.9 641 +0.0 Closing balance 4,548 16.8 5,930 18.9 7,385 19.3 8,136 19.9 7,382 20.4 8,995 22.7 11,147 22.4 1,515 18.4 1,810 18.4 1,898 19.7 2,162 20.5 1,930 19.7 2,263 21.3 1,927 19.0 2,016 19.6 1,932 21.2 1,418 16.8 1,820 20.9 2,212 22.6 1,867 21.3 2,182 22.4 2,352 23.6 2,594 23.2 2,631 23.7 2,381 20.1 2,900 22.7 3,235 23.2 Equipment & Service* 2016 Full year 2017 Full year 2018 Full year 2019 Full year 2020 Full year 2021 Full year 2022 Full year 2018 Q1 2018 Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2019 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2020 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2020 Q4 2021 Q1 2021 Q2 2021 Q3 2021 Q4 2022 Q1 2022 Q2 2022 Q3 2022 Q4 MSEK Op marg,% MSEK Op marg,% MSEK Op marg,% MSEK Op marg,% MSEK Op marg,% MSEK Op marg,% MSEK Op marg,% MSEK Op marg,% MSEK Op marg,% MSEK Op marg,% MSEK Op marg,% MSEK Op marg,% MSEK Op marg,% MSEK Op marg,% MSEK Op marg,% MSEK Op marg,% MSEK Op marg,% MSEK Op marg,% MSEK Op marg,% MSEK Op marg,% MSEK Op marg,% MSEK Op marg,% MSEK Op marg,% MSEK Op marg,% MSEK Op marg,% MSEK Op marg,% MSEK Op marg,% Opening balance 4,370 21.5 3,802 20.1 5,107 22.8 6,713 23.5 7,436 24.9 6,639 24.7 7,808 26.6 1,166 22.3 1,242 22.6 1,261 23.3 1,438 23.0 1,351 22.7 1,741 23.8 1,755 24.5 1,866 23.1 1,707 24.0 1,961 25.5 1,923 26.2 1,844 23.8 1,586 24.1 1,441 22.4 1,646 25.4 1,966 26.4 1,696 26.5 1,880 26.2 1,909 26.4 2,323 27.3 Organic, % -1.0 +2.3 1,472 +0.9 214 +0.3 -525 -0.9 1,391 +2.2 1,816 +2.1 277 +1.6 558 +2.6 339 +0.4 298 -0.4 169 -0.7 77 +0.3 102 +1.7 -138 -0.4 -182 -0.7 -430 -3.0 -201 -2.7 290 +2.2 267 +2.4 555 +3.9 387 +3.5 188 +0.0 386 +1.2 366 +2.6 480 +1.4 591 +2.9 Currency, % -0.5 +0.3 87 +0.2 561 +1.1 -221 +0.9 -398 -0.5 477 -1.1 -103 -0.8 -60 -0.9 145 +1.2 105 +0.9 203 +2.0 153 +1.4 61 -0.3 145 +1.2 94 +1.3 -69 +0.2 -46 +2.4 -200 +0.0 -186 -0.4 -125 -0.1 -116 -1.6 28 -0.1 109 -0.3 104 -1.0 159 -1.3 105 -1.7 Structure and other, % +0.1 +0.1 47 -0.4 -52 +0.0 -51 -0.2 176 +0.2 -824 -3.0 11 -0.4 1 -0.5 10 -0.4 25 -0.4 -16 +0.0 -10 +0.0 5 +0.3 -29 -0.1 -33 -0.5 -21 -0.3 -30 -0.5 +32 +0.4 29 +0.4 9 +0.0 -8 -0.9 +141 +1.0 -49 -1.3 -459 -6.1 -131 -1.7 -192 -2.8 Total, % -1.4 +2.7 1,606 +0.7 723 +1.4 -797 -0.2 1,169 +1.9 1,469 -2.0 185 +0.4 499 +1.2 494 +1.2 428 +0.1 356 +1.3 220 +1.7 168 +1.7 -21 +0.7 -121 +0.1 -520 -3.1 -277 -0.8 122 +2.6 110 +2.4 439 +3.8 263 +1.0 357 +0.9 446 -0.4 11 -4.5 508 -1.6 504 -1.6 Closing balance 3,802 20.10 5,107 22.8 6,713 23.5 7,435 24.9 6,639 24.7 7,808 26.6 9,277 24.6 1,351 22.7 1,741 23.8 1,755 24.5 1,866 23.1 1,707 24.0 1,961 25.5 1,923 26.2 1,844 23.8 1,586 24.1 1,441 22.4 1,646 25.4 1,966 26.4 1,696 26.5 1,880 26.2 1,909 26.4 2,323 27.3 2,142 26.1 1,891 21.7 2,417 24.8 2,827 25.7 Tools & Attachments 2016 Full year 2017 Full year 2018 Full year 2019 Full year 2020 Full year 2021 Full year 2022 Full year 2018 Q1 2018 Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2019 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2020 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2020 Q4 2021 Q1 2021 Q2 2021 Q3 2021 Q4 2022 Q1 2022 Q2 2022 Q3 2022 Q4 MSEK Op marg,% MSEK Op marg,% MSEK Op marg,% MSEK Op marg,% MSEK Op marg,% MSEK Op marg,% MSEK Op marg,% MSEK Op marg,% MSEK Op marg,% MSEK Op marg,% MSEK Op marg,% MSEK Op marg,% MSEK Op marg,% MSEK Op marg,% MSEK Op marg,% MSEK Op marg,% MSEK Op marg,% MSEK Op marg,% MSEK Op marg,% MSEK Op marg,% MSEK Op marg,% MSEK Op marg,% MSEK Op marg,% MSEK Op marg,% MSEK Op marg,% MSEK Op marg,% MSEK Op marg,% Opening balance 957 11.8 937 11.8 1,146 13.1 1,239 13.0 1,252 11.6 1,097 12.2 1,784 17.5 321 14.8 328 14.3 279 13.0 218 10.2 287 12.8 304 12.4 324 13.6 324 13.3 371 14.2 429 14.6 157 5.7 295 11.8 337 13.5 143 7.0 254 11.6 363 15.9 386 16.5 416 16.5 502 18.6 480 18.2 Organic, % +0.2 +0.8 50 -0.4 7 +0.5 -152 -0.7 613 +4.3 99 +0.0 -17 -1.6 -21 -1.5 17 +0.1 71 +2.0 59 +1.5 70 +1.9 -88 -2.0 -34 +0.2 -69 -2.0 -201 -5.1 -40 -2.5 160 +6.3 74 +2.5 249 +8.0 250 +7.4 38 +0.3 64 +0.9 66 +0.9 2 +0.2 -38 -1.4 Currency, % -0.1 +0.9 35 +0.3 133 +0.9 -143 -0.7 -6 +0.4 250 +0.6 -21 -0.3 -3 -0.3 25 +0.5 34 +1.1 23 +0.4 25 +0.6 50 +1.4 35 +1.2 46 +1.7 -26 -0.6 -52 -0.7 -113 -3.3 -18 +0.8 -18 -0.2 -17 -0.7 48 +1.5 34 +0.1 64 +0.6 74 +0.5 78 +0.8 Structure and other, % -0.1 -0.4 8 -0.0 -127 -2.8 140 +2.0 80 +0.6 -19 -0.6 4 +0.0 0 -0.1 3 +0.0 1 +0.0 2 -0.5 30 -0.3 -129 -7.3 -30 -2.9 -11 -0.4 -59 -1.9 +189 +9.1 +21 +1.1 -7 -0.3 42 +1.7 15 +0.3 +31 +0.5 36 +0.6 -46 -2.1 -7 -0.5 +3 -0.1 Total, % +0.0 +1.3 93 -0.1 13 -1.4 -155 +0.6 687 +5.3 330 +0.0 -34 -2.0 -24 -1.9 45 +0.6 106 +3.1 84 +1.4 125 +2.2 -167 -7.9 -29 -1.5 -34 -0.7 -286 -7.6 97 +5.9 68 +4.1 49 +3.0 273 +9.5 248 +7.0 117 +2.3 134 +1.6 84 -0.6 69 +0.2 43 -0.7 Closing balance 937 11.8 1,146 13.1 1,239 13.0 1,252 11.6 1,097 12.2 1,784 17.5 2,114 17.5 287 12.8 304 12.4 324 13.6 324 13.3 371 14.2 429 14.6 157 5.7 295 11.8 337 13.5 143 7.0 254 11.6 363 15.9 386 16.5 416 16.5 502 18.6 480 18.2 520 18.1 500 15.9 571 18.8 523 17.5 * The IT-function moved from group function to E&S in Q2 2020. Figures for 2018 to Q1 2020 have been restated. Cash flow Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow Annual Quarterly Back to start page 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 MSEK Full year Full year Full year Full year Full year Full year Full year Full year Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Cash flow from operating activities Operating profit 5,175 4,548 5,930 7,385 8,136 7,382 8,995 11,147 1,414 1,468 1,520 1,528 1,515 1,810 1,898 2,162 1,930 2,263 1,927 2,016 1,932 1,418 1,820 2,212 1,867 2,182 2,352 2,594 2,631 2,381 2,900 3,235 Depreciation, amortization and impairment 1,397 1,217 1,254 1,369 1,978 1,746 1,746 2,130 320 308 285 341 317 340 362 350 472 468 556 482 440 441 426 439 382 411 462 491 466 487 526 651 Capital gain/loss and other non-cash items -251 -349 -134 101 -252 252 -192 -183 -173 148 3 -112 -71 54 199 -81 -84 -36 -104 -28 110 49 80 13 6 1 -51 -148 -196 -129 18 124 Net financial items received/paid 23 -40 -344 -483 -410 -94 139 -561 -57 -35 27 -279 141 -512 -88 -24 -157 -115 -113 -25 263 -32 114 -439 235 -172 93 -17 -269 -6 -23 -263 Taxes paid -294 -511 -666 -1,747 -2,157 -1,800 -1,978 -2,676 -86 -190 -210 -180 -321 -359 -741 -326 -651 -690 -559 -257 -385 -344 -544 -527 -471 -581 -456 -470 -639 -661 -466 -910 Pension funding and payment of pension to employees -45 -67 -90 -52 -61 -54 -57 -45 -41 -10 -26 -13 -35 -11 -10 4 -17 -13 -13 -18 -1 -25 -8 -20 -10 -11 -20 -16 -12 -13 -12 -8 Change in working capital 417 895 -403 -1,875 337 1,121 -619 -3,737 -79 -53 -114 -157 -465 -1,226 -599 415 -720 -131 126 1,062 -519 985 -32 687 -156 -223 -487 247 -1,169 -436 -1,131 -1,001 Increase in rental equipment -899 -677 -793 -896 -915 -595 -775 -875 -120 -241 -189 -243 -178 -265 -215 -238 -266 -279 -181 -189 -120 -194 -149 -132 -113 -255 -164 -243 -170 -298 -238 -169 Sale of rental equipment 335 386 422 522 572 376 348 358 77 91 123 131 76 107 114 225 82 143 213 134 61 85 112 118 83 70 89 106 109 75 90 84 Net cash from operating activities 5,858 5,402 5,176 4,324 7,228 8,334 7,607 5,558 1,255 1,486 1,419 1,016 979 -62 920 2,487 589 1,610 1,852 3,177 1,781 2,383 1,819 2,351 1,823 1,422 1,818 2,544 751 1,400 1,664 1,743 Cash flows from investing activities Investments in other property, plant and equipment -368 -293 -424 -577 -486 -507 -489 -600 -108 -116 -85 -115 -129 -161 -136 -151 -158 -117 -111 -100 -120 -107 -129 -151 -141 -100 -154 -94 -144 -126 -112 -218 Sale of other property, plant and equipment 453 58 70 26 60 84 1 62 13 2 16 39 10 6 8 2 9 16 18 17 20 1 1 62 -1 -2 - 4 9 3 14 36 Investments in intangible assets -313 -287 -289 -459 -537 -498 -437 -414 -49 -59 -108 -73 -103 -108 -102 -146 -108 -160 -90 -179 -120 -125 -118 -135 -112 -99 -96 -130 -115 -121 -76 -102 Sale of intangible assets - - - 0 16 4 - - - - - - - - - 0 0 0 1 15 0 -4 -1 9 - - - - - - - - Acquisition of subsidiaries and associated companies - - -137 -546 -1,137 -63 -2,358 -4,696 -66 -6 -65 0 -482 0 - -64 -449 -578 -107 -3 -15 -15 -32 -1 - -1,284 -496 -578 -18 -267 -210 -4,201 Divestment of subsidiaries - - - 0 153 -12 6 10 - - - - - - - 0 0 0 140 13 0 -13 1 0 - 2 4 - - 10 - - Proceeds to/from other financial assets, net -2,947 -1,283 6,323 219 276 384 -196 -353 1,362 -1,093 3,043 3,011 -137 -54 292 118 -122 76 78 244 35 144 95 110 -79 -3 -60 -54 -86 -122 -203 58 Net cash from investing activities -3,175 -1,805 5,543 -1,337 -1,655 -608 -3,473 -5,991 1,152 -1,272 2,801 2,862 -841 -317 62 -241 -828 -763 -71 7 -200 -119 -183 -106 -333 -1,486 -802 -852 -354 -623 -587 -4,427 Cash flows from financing activities Dividends paid - - - - -2,523 -2,892 -3,016 -3,619 - - - - - - - - - -1,260 - -1,263 - -1,445 - -1,447 - -1,508 - -1,508 - -1,810 - -1,809 Dividends paid to non-controlling interest - - - - -8 -9 -7 -2 - - - - - - - - - -7 -1 - -1 0 -8 0 - -1 - -6 - -1 - -1 Dividends paid to Atlas Copco -299 -380 -5,178 - - 0 - - - -229 -3,727 -1,222 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Acquisition of non-controlling interest - -91 6 - - 0 - -175 6 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -175

tc={319747BE-1BB0-446C-9FE4-D29E8D1650AE}: [Threaded comment] Your version of Excel allows you to read this threaded comment; however, any edits to it will get removed if the file is opened in a newer version of Excel. Learn more: https://go.microsoft.com/fwlink/?linkid=870924 Comment: In the third quarter 2022, Epiroc acquired the full remaining non-controlling interest of Epiroc Mining India Ltd for MSEK -173. - Redemption of shares - - - - - - -3,619 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -3,619 - - - - - - Sale/ Repurchase of own shares - - - -1,307 340 370 64 -116 - - - - - - -1,100 -207 -33 80 248 45 96 43 180 51 44 79 -61 2 27 49 -74 -118 Change in interest-bearing liabilities 433 510 -889 2,367 -820 1,541 -1,858 686 -2,854 1,612 297 56 275 2,294 -92 -110 -326 -161 -152 -181 1 2,031 -508 18 -457 -136 -116 -1,149 -77 -139 672 230 Net cash from financing activities 134 39 -6,061 1,060 -3,011 -990 -8,436 -3,226 -2,848 1,383 -3,430 -1,166 275 2,294 -1,192 -317 -359 -1,348 95 -1,399 96 629 -336 -1,379 -413 -5,185 -177 -2,661 -50 -1,901 423 -1,698 Net cash flow for the period 2,817 3,636 4,658 4,047 2,562 6,736 -4,302 -3,659 -441 1,597 790 2,712 413 1,915 -210 1,929 -598 -501 1,876 1,785 1,677 2,893 1,300 866 1,077 -5,249 839 -969 347 -1,124 1,500 -4,382 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period 530 461 481 1,808 5,872 8,540 15,053 10,792 481 615 610 728 1,808 2,255 4,205 3,949 5,872 5,371 4,883 6,814 8,540 10,225 13,005 14,250 15,053 16,191 10,931 11,745 10,792 11,207 10,380 11,879 Exchange differences in cash and cash equivalents -27 39 -39 17 106 -223 41 193 1 -21 -27 8 34 35 -46 -6 97 13 55 -59 8 -113 -55 -63 61 -11 -25 16 68 297 -1 -171 Other cash flow from transactions with shareholders -2,859 -3,655 -3,292 - - 0 0 - 574 -1,581 -645 -1,640 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period 461 481 1,808 5,872 8,540 15,053 10,792 7,326 615 610 728 1,808 2,255 4,205 3,949 5,872 5,371 4,883 6,814 8,540 10,225 13,005 14,250 15,053 16,191 10,931 11,745 10,792 11,207 10,380 11,879 7,326 Net cash flow from operating activities 5,858 5,402 5,176 4,324 7,228 8,334 7,607 5,558 1,255 1,486 1,419 1,016 979 -62 920 2,487 589 1,610 1,852 3,177 1,781 2,383 1,819 2,351 1,823 1,422 1,818 2,544 751 1,400 1,664 1,743 Net cash from investing activities -3,175 -1,805 5,543 -1,337 -1,655 -608 -3,473 -5,991 1,152 -1,272 2,801 2,862 -841 -317 62 -241 -828 -763 -71 7 -200 -119 -183 -106 -333 -1,486 -802 -852 -354 -623 -587 -4,427 Acquisitions and divestments of subsidiaries - - 137 546 984 75 2,352 4,686 66 6 65 - 482 - - 64 449 578 -33 -10 15 28 31 1 - 1,282 492 578 18 257 210 4,201 Other adjustments* 2,947 1,283 -6,246 351 131 -795 381 1,409 -1,362 1,093 -3,043 -2,934 46 578 -205 -68 262 81 135 -347 -64 -329 -312 -90 120 11 105 145 452 428 527 2 Operating cash flow 5,630 4,880 4,610 3,884 6,688 7,006 6,867 5,662 1,111 1,313 1,242 944 666 199 777 2,242 472 1,506 1,883 2,827 1,532 1,963 1,355 2,156 1,610 1,229 1,613 2,415 867 1,462 1,814 1,519 *In 2015-2017, mainly changes in cash-pool with Atlas Copco and currency hedges of loans. From 2018, mainly currency hedges of loans and divestment of Payment Solutions portfolios. Key figures Key figures Annual Quarterly Back to start page 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 Full year Full year Full year Full year Full year Full year Full year Full year Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Growth *Orders received, MSEK 27,551 27,634 33,831 39,400 39,492 36,579 45,648 53,222 10,036 10,483 9,413 9,468 10,063 10,553 9,600 9,276 9,772 8,105 9,373 9,330 10,690 11,070 12,245 11,643 13,818 13,377 12,322 13,705 *Total order growth, % +0 +0 +22 +16 +0 -7 +25 +17 +18 +21 +10 +17 +0 +1 +2 -2 -3 -23 -2 +1 +9 +37 +31 +25 +29 +21 +1 +18 *Organic order growth. % -7 +3 +20 +13 -5 +0 +26 +2 +21 +18 +3 +11 -5 -4 -6 -7 -4 -17 +10 +13 +21 +45 +24 +19 +18 +6 -10 -4 Revenues, MSEK 28,663 27,102 31,364 38,285 40,849 36,122 39,645 49,694 7,411 7,879 7,610 8,464 8,233 9,843 9,651 10,558 9,785 10,626 10,158 10,280 9,134 8,458 8,724 9,806 8,773 9,733 9,966 11,173 11,088 11,868 12,802 13,936 Total revenue growth, % +4 -5 +16 +22 +7 -12 +10 +25 +11 +25 +27 +25 +19 +8 +5 -3 -7 -20 -14 -5 -4 +15 +14 +14 +26 +22 +28 +25 *Organic revenue growth, % -3 -3 +14 +18 +1 -5 +12 +11 +14 +22 +19 +19 +14 +3 -3 -7 -8 -15 -3 +6 +6 +22 +11 +9 +14 +9 +12 +8 *Book to bill, % 96 102 108 103 97 99 115 107 122 107 98 90 103 99 95 90 107 96 107 95 122 114 123 104 125 113 96 98 Costs Cost of sales -18,463 -18,003 -20,101 -24,317 -25,547 -22,418 -24,192 -30,675 -4,674 -4,990 -4,874 -5,563 -5,226 -6,275 -6,095 -6,721 -6,189 -6,550 -6,431 -6,377 -5,571 -5,309 -5,469 -6,069 -5,433 -5,898 -5,999 -6,862 -6,831 -7,813 -7,889 -8,142 Administrative expenses -1,848 -1,879 -2,121 -2,589 -3,261 -2,817 -3,166 -3,628 -533 -550 -469 -569 -564 -713 -691 -621 -784 -803 -826 -848 -667 -795 -668 -687 -819 -732 -692 -923 -721 -818 -903 -1186 Marketing expenses -2,346 -2,164 -2,280 -2,574 -2,797 -2,225 -2,313 -3,042 -561 -596 -526 -597 -600 -676 -630 -668 -663 -710 -734 -690 -664 -543 -501 -517 -528 -570 -582 -633 -641 -767 -782 -852 Research and development expenses -861 -662 -795 -977 -1,035 -1,032 -1,172 -1,438 -190 -184 -189 -232 -222 -257 -217 -281 -275 -271 -227 -262 -271 -287 -231 -243 -229 -283 -300 -360 -319 -363 -360 -396 R&D expenses in % of revenues 3.0 2.4 2.5 2.6 2.5 2.9 3.0 2.9 2.6 2.3 2.5 2.7 2.7 2.6 2.2 2.7 2.8 2.6 2.2 2.5 3.0 3.4 2.6 2.5 2.6 2.9 3.0 3.2 2.9 3.1 2.8 2.8 Profitability Gross profit 10,200 9,099 11,263 13,968 15,302 13,704 15,453 19,019 2,737 2,889 2,736 2,901 3,007 3,568 3,556 3,837 3,596 4,076 3,727 3,903 3,563 3,149 3,255 3,737 3,340 3,835 3,967 4,311 4,257 4,055 4,913 5,794 *Gross margin, % 35.6 33.6 35.9 36.5 37.5 37.9 39.0 38.3 36.9 36.7 36.0 34.3 36.5 36.2 36.8 36.3 36.8 38.4 36.7 38.0 39.0 37.2 37.3 38.1 38.1 39.4 39.8 38.6 38.4 34.2 38.4 41.6 * EBITDA 6,570 5,765 7,183 8,753 10,114 9,128 10,740 13,276 1,732 1,778 1,804 1,869 1,832 2,150 2,258 2,513 2,403 2,729 2,481 2,501 2,372 1,859 2,245 2,652 2,248 2,594 2,813 3,085 3,097 2,868 3,425 3,886 * EBITDA margin, % 22.9 21.3 22.9 22.9 24.8 25.3 27.1 26.7 23.4 22.6 23.7 22.1 22.3 21.8 23.4 23.8 24.6 25.7 24.4 24.3 26.0 22.0 25.7 27.0 25.6 26.7 28.2 27.6 27.9 24.2 26.8 27.9 * Adjusted operating profit 7,779 8,582 7,669 9,098 11,755 1,611 1,991 2,024 2,154 1,989 2,302 2,160 2,131 1,911 1,583 1,896 2,279 2,016 2,197 2,331 2,554 2,588 2,801 3,064 3,302 * Adjusted operating margin, % 20.3 21.0 21.2 22.9 23.7 19.6 20.2 21.0 20.4 20.3 21.7 21.3 20.7 20.9 18.7 21.7 23.2 23.0 22.6 23.4 22.9 23.3 23.6 23.9 23.7 Operating profit 4,548 5,930 7,385 8,136 7,382 8,995 11,147 1,414 1,468 1,520 1,528 1,515 1,810 1,898 2,162 1,930 2,263 1,927 2,016 1,932 1,418 1,820 2,212 1,867 2,182 2,352 2,594 2,631 2,381 2,900 3,235 * Operating margin, % 16.8 18.9 19.3 19.9 20.4 22.7 22.4 19.1 18.6 20.0 18.1 18.4 18.4 19.7 20.5 19.7 21.3 19.0 19.6 21.2 16.8 20.9 22.6 21.3 22.4 23.6 23.2 23.7 20.1 22.7 23.2 Profit before tax 4,955 4,411 5,793 7,201 7,843 7,087 8,964 10,778 1,391 1,458 1,501 1,443 1,458 1,766 1,861 2,116 1,830 2,225 1,866 1,922 1,886 1,367 1,744 2,090 1,834 2,138 2,425 2,567 2,564 2,292 2,876 3,046 * Profit margin, % 17.3 16.3 18.5 18.8 19.2 19.6 22.6 21.7 18.8 18.5 19.7 17.0 17.7 17.9 19.3 20.0 18.7 20.9 18.4 18.7 20.6 16.2 20.0 21.3 20.9 22.0 24.3 23.0 23.1 19.3 22.5 21.9 Profit for the period 3,571 3,231 4,298 5,437 5,884 5,410 7,069 8,411 1,049 1,078 1,067 1,104 1,081 1,321 1,412 1,623 1,374 1,680 1,341 1,489 1,422 1,027 1,324 1,637 1,390 1,693 1,929 2,057 2,000 1,773 2,243 2,395 Capital efficiency Capital employed, period end 22,400 23,933 19,286 25,927 31,838 34,700 35,329 44,534 22,564 22,961 19,626 19,286 20,895 24,822 24,502 25,928 29,719 29,001 31,101 31,838 33,800 34,582 35,244 34,700 36,816 31,698 33,881 35,329 38,250 38,295 42,560 44,534 Average capital employed, MSEK 21,727 23,167 21,674 23,086 29,518 34,033 34,485 39,794 21,066 21,518 21,826 23,086 25,173 26,794 28,050 29,518 31,092 32,065 33,313 34,033 35,029 34,608 34,468 34,485 35,195 35,491 37,663 39,794 Average Capital employed, excl. cash 22,696 20,812 19,469 23,221 21,818 21,543 29,477 19,469 20,843 21,938 22,672 23,221 23,925 23,372 22,746 21,818 21,285 20,722 20,834 21,543 23,022 24,460 26,463 29,477 * Return on capital employed, % 23.8 19.6 27.4 32 27.6 21.7 26.1 28.0 28.6 29.6 30.9 32.0 31.0 30.8 29.5 27.6 26.2 22.7 21.6 21.7 20.9 23.4 25.0 26.1 27.7 28.1 27.9 28.0 * Capital employed turnover ratio 1.4 1.7 1.4 1.1 1.1 1.2 1.5 1.6 1.7 1.7 1.6 1.5 1.5 1.4 1.3 1.2 1.1 1.1 1.0 1.1 1.1 1.1 1.2 1.2 1.2 1.2 Net Debt (+) / Net cash (-) 5,424 1,208 483 -4,137 -1,304 -3,691 2,550 3,027 3,146 1,208 3,641 4,217 2,416 483 -1,191 -1,819 -3,638 -4,137 -5,747 -322 -1,191 -1,304 -1,844 -876 -1,545 -3,691 * Net debt / EBITDA ratio 0.75 0.14 0.05 -0.45 -0.12 0.28 0.35 0.40 0.39 0.14 0.39 0.43 0.24 0.05 -0.12 -0.20 -0.41 -0.45 -0.64 -0.03 -0.12 -0.12 -0.16 -0.07 -0.12 0.28 * Net Debt / equity, % , period end 45.0 6.4 2.1 -17.4 -5.1 11.0 15.8 17.3 18.1 6.4 17.6 21.2 11.1 2.1 -4.8 -7.8 -14.8 -17.4 -21.9 -1.5 -5.1 -5.1 -6.4 -3.1 -4.9 11.0 * Equity/assets ratio, period end 43.7 52.1 55.6 54.1 53.1 54.2 52.8 50.1 50.5 52.1 52.2 49.5 52.6 55.6 56.6 52.8 55.0 54.1 55.9 47.2 49.3 53.1 55.0 51.6 51.5 54.2 Net working capital, average 9,991 12,158 14,062 12,217 11,495 15,570 10,228 10,817 11,538 12,158 12,993 13,720 14,124 14,062 14,174 13,721 13,127 12,217 11,836 11,418 11,422 11,495 12,139 13,002 14,277 15,570 * Net working capital, period end 10,173 12,897 13,153 10,571 12,186 18,564 11,155 13,102 13,465 12,897 14,348 14,791 15,120 13,153 13,457 12,084 11,821 10,571 11,245 11,368 12,104 12,186 13,793 15,561 17,744 18,564 Average net working capital / revenues, % 31.9 31.8 34.4 33.8 29.0 31.3 31.8 31.7 31.9 31.8 32.6 33.8 34.3 34.4 35.3 36.1 35.9 33.8 33.1 30.8 29.8 29.0 28.9 29.5 30.4 31.3 Credit rating, period end BBB+ BBB+ BBB+ BBB+ BBB+ BBB+ BBB+ BBB+ BBB+ BBB+ BBB+ BBB+ BBB+ BBB+ BBB+ BBB+ BBB+ Cash generation * Operating cash flow, MSEK 5,630 4,880 4,610 3,884 6,688 7,006 6,867 5,662 1,111 1,313 1,242 944 666 199 777 2,242 472 1,506 1,883 2,827 1,532 1,963 1,355 2,156 1,610 1,229 1,613 2,415 867 1,462 1,814 1,519 Cash conversion rate, %, 12 months 130 97 67 64 82 101 113 130 155 145 130 132 105 99 97 80 82 81 67 Equity information Basic number of shares outstanding, millions 1 212* 1 212* 1 212* 1,206 1,201 1,204 1,206 1,206 1 212* 1 212* 1 212* 1 212* 1 212* 1,214 1,210 1,201 1,199 1,200 1,202 1,203 1,203 1,204 1,205 1,206 1,206 1,206 1,207 1,206 1,206 1,207 1,207 1,206 Dilluted number of shares outstanding, millions - - - 1,206 1,202 1,205 1,208 1,208 - - - - - 1,214 1,211 1,201 1,200 1,200 1,202 1,204 1,204 1,205 1,206 1,207 1,208 1,208 1,208 1,208 1,208 1,208 1,208 1,207 Equity per share, period end, SEK 12.3* 12.7* 9.94* 15.6 19.0 19.7 21.4 27.8 14.31* 13.33* 10.33* 9.94* 13.27* 14.5 14.4 15.6 17.1 16.5 18.2 19.0 20.6 19.4 20.4 19.7 21.7 17.4 19.3 21.4 23.9 23.8 26.3 27.8 Basic earnings per share, SEK 2.95* 2.66* 3.55* 4.50 4.89 4.48 5.85 6.96 0.87* 0.89* 0.88* 0.91* 0.89* 1.09 1.18 1.35 1.14 1.40 1.11 1.23 1.18 0.85 1.10 1.35 1.15 1.40 1.60 1.70 1.66 1.47 1.86 1.98 Diluted earnings per share, SEK - - - 4.49 4.89 4.48 5.84 6.95 - - - - - 1.09 1.18 1.35 1.13 1.40 1.11 1.22 1.18 0.83 1.09 1.35 1.15 1.40 1.59 1.70 1.65 1.47 1.85 1.98 * Return on equity, % 29.1 33.2 28.3 22.7 29.5 28.4 29.2 30.8 32.6 33.2 31.7 32.3 30.5 28.3 27.0 23.4 22.4 22.7 21.9 25.4 28.0 29.5 30.7 30.4 29.2 28.4 * Operating cash flow per share 4.60 4.00 3.80 3.20 5.57 5.82 5.69 4.69 0.92 1.08 1.02 0.78 0.5* 0.20 0.60 1.90 0.39 1.26 1.57 2.35 1.27 1.63 1.12 1.79 1.34 1.02 1.30 2.00 0.72 1.21 1.50 1.26 Dividend per share, SEK 2.10 2.40 2.50 3.00 2.10 2.40 2.50 3.00 Payout ratio**, % 47% 49% 56% 51% 47% 49% 56% 51% Redemption per share**, SEK 3.00 3.00 People & Planet Employees, period end 12,948 13847 14,268 13,840 15,529 16,996 12,948 13,271 13,572 13,837 13,847 13,939 14,620 14,670 14,268 14,177 13,967 13,902 13,840 13,947 14,569 15,198 15,529 15,548 15,912 16,217 16,996 External/Additional workforce, period end 1,397 1,610 1,366 1,109 1,474 1,630 1,397 1,514 1,603 1,706 1,610 1,531 1,576 1,485 1,366 1,332 1,145 1,108 1,109 1,200 1,354 1,404 1,474 1,521 1,582 1,615 1,630 Employees, average 11,749 12,355 13,517 14,398 14,012 14,611 15,969 12,355 12,596 12,926 13,236 13,517 13,733 14,022 14,249 14,398 14,454 14,361 14,195 14,012 13,929 13,980 14,251 14,611 14,992 15,370 15,658 15,969 Total recordable injury frequency rate, TRIFR, 12 months* 8.9 6.0 4.8 5.1 5.7 8.9 6.0 4.8 4.3 4.7 5.3 5.1 5.3 5.6 5.6 5.7 Lost-time injury frequency rate, LTIFR, 12 months 4.6 3.8 4.3 3.4 2.7 2.0 2.1 2.3 3.9 3.7 4.1 4.3 4.3 4.4 4.1 3.4 3.4 3.0 2.5 2.7 2.6 2.3 2.3 2.0 1.5 1.6 1.9 2.1 2.2 2.4 2.4 2.3 Women employees, %, period end 15.1 15.7 16 15.5 15.7 17.1 18.2 16.1 15.6 15.7 15.5 15.5 15.5 15.6 15.7 15.8 16.2 16.7 17.1 17.6 17.9 18.1 18.2 Women managers, %, period end 21.0 22.5 22.7 20.3 20.4 20.3 21.0 21.3 20.6 21.5 22.5 23.0 22.4 22.7 22.7 Sick leave, % 2.1 2.3 2.2 2.2 2.1 2.1 2.4 2.4 2.3 2.2 2.2 2.2 2.1 2.1 2.2 2.2 2.2 2.2 2.2 2.1 2.1 2.0 2.1 2.1 2.1 2.3 2.4 2.4 2.6 2.5 2.5 2.4 CO2e emissions from transport, tonnes, 12 months 105,272 83,317 82,383 91,168 130,231 123,288 111,924 105,272 96,411 91,425 87,672 83,317 79,967 79,944 80,099 82,383 84,890 85,110 87,590 91,168 Transport CO2, tonnes/COS, MSEK, 12 months 5.4 5.2 6.2 5.6 4.5 4.1 3.6 3.2 5.6 5.5 5.8 6.2 6.2 6.3 6.2 5.6 5.5 5.2 4.7 4.5 4.2 4.2 4.2 4.1 3.9 3.8 3.7 3.6 3.5 3.4 3.2 3.2 * Data prior to Q4 2021 are not comparable ESG Sustainability performance (1) Annual Target* Note / comment Economic value 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023* Direct economic value 2 Revenues, MSEK 31,675 38,500 41,096 36,431 40,172 50,280 Economic value distributed 2 Operating costs, MSEK 18,651 23,399 24,326 21,024 22,278 28,300 Employee wages and benefits, including other social costs, MSEK 6,862 7,535 8,454 7,881 8,733 10,595 2 Costs for providers of capital, MSEK 5,547 365 2,926 3,340 3,220 4,228 Costs for direct taxes to governments, MSEK 1,590 1,921 1,992 1,848 2,144 2,668 Economic value retained, MSEK -975 5,280 3,398 2,338 3,797 4,489 % Taxonomy-Eligible activities - revenues 0.6 0.9 % Taxonomy-Eligible activities - capex 7.6 6.7 % Taxonomy-Eligible activities - opex 10.1 13.6 % Taxonomy-Eligible activities and additional revenues - revenues 11.2 10.5 Target* We use resources responsibly and efficiently 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023* 3, 4 Renewable energy for operations, % of total energy 45 49 53 57 53 60 3, 4 Renewable energy for operations incl. renewable of mix, % of total energy 55 60 63 64 62 65 68 Target* 67 66 67 4 Direct energy use, GWh 27 30 29 24 33 41 4 Indirect energy use, GWh 129 142 132 122 144 134 4 Total energy use, GWh 155 172 161 146 177 175 4 Total energy use, MWh/COS, MSEK 8.5 7.6 6.8 7.1 7.8 6.1 5.7 Target* 7.1 - 5 CO2e emissions '000 tonnes (direct energy) - Scope 1 6 6 6 5 6 8 5, 6 CO2e emissions '000 tonnes (indirect energy) - Scope 2 28 29 22 22 27 18 5 CO2e emissions '000 tonnes (total energy) - Scope 1+2 34 35 28 27 33 26 25 5, 6 Location-based CO2e emissions '000 tonnes (indirect energy) - Scope 2 31 33 28 27 36 31 5 CO2e emissions '000 tonnes (transports) - Scope 3 114 128 105 83 82 91 93 5 CO2e emissions tonnes (transports)/COS, MSEK 6.2 5.6 4.5 4.1 3.6 3.2 Target* 4.1 - 5, 7 CO2e emissions '000 tonnes (use phase products sold) - Scope 3 5,326 3,815 4,825 5,186 4,861 Proportion of reused, recycled and recovered waste, % 97 97 95 94 96 N/A 8 Waste Diverted from disposal % 100 89 9 Water consumption in water risk areas ('000 m3) 67 65 55 82 95 85 9 Water consumption in water risk areas (in m3)/COS, MSEK 3.7 2.9 2.4 4.0 4.2 3.0 3.2 Target* 4.4 4.0 Target* We invest in safety and health 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023* Work-related Lost-time injuries, number 113 99 82 58 65 77 10 Work-related injuries, number 113 257 184 141 155 192 Lost-time injury frequency rate (LTIFR) 4.3 3.4 2.7 2.0 2.1 2.3 Target* 1.7 - Lost days due to Lost-time injuries, number per one million working hours 93 97 70 55 62 61 10 Total recordable injury frequency rate (TRIFR) - 8.9 6.0 4.8 5.1 5.7 <5,0 Target* 4.0 4.5 Fatalities, number 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 Target* 0 0 10 High consequnce injureis 6 4 Sick leave due to illness, % 2.1 2.1 2.1 2.1 2.4 2.3 Sick leave due to illness and Lost-time injuries, % 2.2 2.2 2.1 2.1 2.4 2.4 <2.5 Target* <2.5 <2.5 Target* We grow together with passionate people and courageous leaders 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023* Average number of employees 12,355 13,517 14,398 14,012 14,611 15,969 White-collar employees, % 51 51 49 49 48 49 Blue-collar employees, % 49 <