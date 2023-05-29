Epiroc : Minutes AGM 2023

UNOFFICIAL TRANSLATION

Minutes from the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders in Epiroc AB, 556041-2149, (the "company") in Stockholm, May 23, 2023

§ 1

At the request of the Board the meeting was opened by Charlotte Levin, who was also elected Chair of the meeting. The board secretary Charlotta Grähs had been appointed to take the minutes.

§ 2

In addition to the Chair Mikael Wiberg were elected to approve the minutes of the meeting.

§ 3

The attached list was approved as the voting list at the meeting, Appendix 1.

§ 4

The agenda stated in the notice, Appendix 2, was approved.

§ 5

The meeting declared itself duly convened.

§ 6

The annual reports for the company and the group and corresponding auditor's reports were presented. The same applies to the auditor's statement regarding guidelines.

§ 7

The President and CEO made a speech. The opportunity was given to the shareholders to ask questions.

§ 8