Epiroc has won a large order for underground mining equipment from Shandong Gold Group Co. Ltd. for use at three gold mines in China. Shandong Gold Group has ordered a fleet of mine trucks, loaders, and drill- and rock reinforcement rigs to expand production at the Jiaojia, Xincheng, and Sanshandao gold mines. The order is valued at about SEK 350 Million and was booked in the fourth quarter 2023. Epiroc has supported the development of Shandong Gold Group with various underground mining equipment since 1986. The ordered equipment includes the Minetruck MT2200 hauler, Scooptram ST1030 and Scooptram ST3.5 loaders, Boomer 282 face drilling rig, and Boltec S1K rock reinforcement rig.

The Epiroc Scooptram ST1030 loader is part of the order by Shandong Gold Group.