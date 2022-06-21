Episil Precision : Announcement to re-elect nine directors (including independent directors) of the ninth session of the company's 2022 general meeting of shareholders

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/21 2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional director, institutional supervisor, independent director, natural-person director or natural-person supervisor):institutional director,independent director 3.Title and name of the previous position holder: Director-Episil Technologies Inc. representative： Jian-Hua Syu Director-Episil Technologies Inc. representative： Hsi-Hsin Chen Director-Episil Technologies Inc. representative： Ching-Tzong Sune Director-Episil Technologies Inc. representative： Guei-Rong Fan Director-Nan Ya Photonics Incorporation. representative： Rong-Huang Luo Director-Jiacai Investment Co., Ltd. representative： Wun-Guei Ye Independent Director：Wei-Min Shen Independent Director：Ze-Peng Chen Independent Director：Han-Liang Hu 4.Resume of the previous position holder: Director-Jian-Hua Syu：Chairman of Episil-Precision Inc Director-Hsi-Hsin Chen：Director of Episil-Precision Inc Director-Ching-Tzong Sune：Director of Episil-Precision Inc Director-Guei-Rong Fan：Director of Episil-Precision Inc Director-Rong-Huang Luo：Director of Episil-Precision Inc Director-Wun-Guei Ye：Director of Episil-Precision Inc Independent Director-Wei-Min Shen: Independent Director of Episil-Precision Inc Independent Director-Ze-Peng Chen: Independent Director of Episil-Precision Inc Independent Director-Han-Liang Hu: Independent Director of Episil-Precision Inc 5.Title and name of the new position holder: Director-Episil Technologies Inc. representative： Jian-Hua Syu Director-Episil Technologies Inc. representative： Hsi-Hsin Chen Director-Episil Technologies Inc. representative： Ching-Tzong Sune Director-Episil Technologies Inc. representative： Guei-Rong Fan Director-Nan Ya Photonics Incorporation. representative： Rong-Huang Luo Director-Jiacai Investment Co., Ltd. representative： Wun-Guei Ye Independent Director：Wei-Min Shen Independent Director：Ze-Peng Chen Independent Director：Han-Liang Hu 6.Resume of the new position holder: Director-Jian-Hua Syu：Chairman of Episil-Precision Inc Director-Hsi-Hsin Chen：Director of Episil-Precision Inc Director-Ching-Tzong Sune：Director of Episil-Precision Inc Director-Guei-Rong Fan：Director of Episil-Precision Inc Director-Rong-Huang Luo：Director of Episil-Precision Inc Director-Wun-Guei Ye：Director of Episil-Precision Inc Independent Director-Wei-Min Shen: Independent Director of Episil-Precision Inc Independent Director-Ze-Peng Chen: Independent Director of Episil-Precision Inc Independent Director-Han-Liang Hu: Independent Director of Episil-Precision Inc 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal", "term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):term expired 8.Reason for the change:term expired 9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected: Director-Episil Technologies Inc.representative：Jian-Hua Syu :166,200,000 shares Director-Episil Technologies Inc.representative：Hsi-Hsin Chen :166,200,000 shares Director-Episil Technologies Inc.representative：Ching-Tzong Sune :166,200,000 shares Director-Episil Technologies Inc.representative：Guei-Rong Fan :166,200,000 shares Director-Nan Ya Photonics Incorporation. representative：Rong-Huang Luo :9,847,325 shares Director-Jiacai Investment Co., Ltd. representative：Wun-Guei Ye :2,900,255 shares Independent Director：Wei-Min Shen:NA Independent Director：Ze-Peng Chen:NA Independent Director：Han-Liang Hu:NA 10.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/06/14 ~ 2022/06/13 11.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/06/21 12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term: Not applicable (full re-election upon expiration of term) 13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term: Not applicable (full re-election upon expiration of term) 14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term: Not applicable (full re-election upon expiration of term) 15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter "Yes" or "No"):No 16.Any other matters that need to be specified: The current term starts from 2022/06/21 to 2025/06/20, and the term of office is 3 years