Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Episil-Precision Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3016   TW0003016002

EPISIL-PRECISION INC.

(3016)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-19
88.20 TWD   -6.86%
06:25aEPISIL PRECISION : Announcement to re-elect nine directors (including independent directors) of the ninth session of the company's 2022 general meeting of shareholders
PU
06:15aEPISIL PRECISION : The company's shareholders meeting approved the lifting of the restriction on directors' competition
PU
06:04aEPISIL PRECISION : Announcement on the expiry of the term of the audit committee of the company
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Episil Precision : Announcement to re-elect nine directors (including independent directors) of the ninth session of the company's 2022 general meeting of shareholders

06/21/2022 | 06:25am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: Episil-Precision Inc.
SEQ_NO 3 Date of announcement 2022/06/21 Time of announcement 18:03:50
Subject 
 Announcement to re-elect nine directors (including
independent directors) of the ninth session of the
company's 2022 general meeting of shareholders
Date of events 2022/06/21 To which item it meets paragraph 6
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/21
2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional director,
institutional supervisor, independent director, natural-person director or
natural-person supervisor):institutional director,independent director
3.Title and name of the previous position holder:
Director-Episil Technologies Inc. representative： Jian-Hua Syu
Director-Episil Technologies Inc. representative： Hsi-Hsin Chen
Director-Episil Technologies Inc. representative： Ching-Tzong Sune
Director-Episil Technologies Inc. representative： Guei-Rong Fan
Director-Nan Ya Photonics Incorporation. representative： Rong-Huang Luo
Director-Jiacai Investment Co., Ltd. representative： Wun-Guei Ye
Independent Director：Wei-Min Shen
Independent Director：Ze-Peng Chen
Independent Director：Han-Liang Hu
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
Director-Jian-Hua Syu：Chairman of Episil-Precision Inc
Director-Hsi-Hsin Chen：Director of Episil-Precision Inc
Director-Ching-Tzong Sune：Director of Episil-Precision Inc
Director-Guei-Rong Fan：Director of Episil-Precision Inc
Director-Rong-Huang Luo：Director of Episil-Precision Inc
Director-Wun-Guei Ye：Director of Episil-Precision Inc
Independent Director-Wei-Min Shen:
Independent Director of Episil-Precision Inc
Independent Director-Ze-Peng Chen:
Independent Director of Episil-Precision Inc
Independent Director-Han-Liang Hu:
Independent Director of Episil-Precision Inc
5.Title and name of the new position holder:
Director-Episil Technologies Inc. representative： Jian-Hua Syu
Director-Episil Technologies Inc. representative： Hsi-Hsin Chen
Director-Episil Technologies Inc. representative： Ching-Tzong Sune
Director-Episil Technologies Inc. representative： Guei-Rong Fan
Director-Nan Ya Photonics Incorporation. representative： Rong-Huang Luo
Director-Jiacai Investment Co., Ltd. representative： Wun-Guei Ye
Independent Director：Wei-Min Shen
Independent Director：Ze-Peng Chen
Independent Director：Han-Liang Hu
6.Resume of the new position holder:
Director-Jian-Hua Syu：Chairman of Episil-Precision Inc
Director-Hsi-Hsin Chen：Director of Episil-Precision Inc
Director-Ching-Tzong Sune：Director of Episil-Precision Inc
Director-Guei-Rong Fan：Director of Episil-Precision Inc
Director-Rong-Huang Luo：Director of Episil-Precision Inc
Director-Wun-Guei Ye：Director of Episil-Precision Inc
Independent Director-Wei-Min Shen:
Independent Director of Episil-Precision Inc
Independent Director-Ze-Peng Chen:
Independent Director of Episil-Precision Inc
Independent Director-Han-Liang Hu:
Independent Director of Episil-Precision Inc
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):term expired
8.Reason for the change:term expired
9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected:
Director-Episil Technologies Inc.representative：Jian-Hua Syu
:166,200,000 shares
Director-Episil Technologies Inc.representative：Hsi-Hsin Chen
:166,200,000 shares
Director-Episil Technologies Inc.representative：Ching-Tzong Sune
:166,200,000 shares
Director-Episil Technologies Inc.representative：Guei-Rong Fan
:166,200,000 shares
Director-Nan Ya Photonics Incorporation. representative：Rong-Huang Luo
:9,847,325 shares
Director-Jiacai Investment Co., Ltd. representative：Wun-Guei Ye
:2,900,255 shares
Independent Director：Wei-Min Shen:NA
Independent Director：Ze-Peng Chen:NA
Independent Director：Han-Liang Hu:NA
10.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/06/14 ~ 2022/06/13
11.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/06/21
12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term:
Not applicable (full re-election upon expiration of term)
13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term:
Not applicable (full re-election upon expiration of term)
14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term:
Not applicable (full re-election upon expiration of term)
15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter "Yes" or
"No"):No
16.Any other matters that need to be specified:
The current term starts from 2022/06/21 to 2025/06/20,
and the term of office is 3 years

Disclaimer

Episil-Precision Inc. published this content on 21 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2022 10:24:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about EPISIL-PRECISION INC.
06:25aEPISIL PRECISION : Announcement to re-elect nine directors (including independent director..
PU
06:15aEPISIL PRECISION : The company's shareholders meeting approved the lifting of the restrict..
PU
06:04aEPISIL PRECISION : Announcement on the expiry of the term of the audit committee of the co..
PU
06:04aEPISIL PRECISION : Announcement of important resolutions of the company's 2022 general mee..
PU
05:54aEPISIL PRECISION : Determining the ex-dividend base date
PU
06/14EPISIL PRECISION : The company's 2022 cash capital increase to fully receive shares and ca..
PU
06/14Episil-Precision Inc. announced that it expects to receive TWD 270.6 million in funding
CI
05/12Episil-Precision Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 20..
CI
04/14EPISIL PRECISION : Announcement of the company's cash capital increase subscription date a..
PU
04/06EPISIL PRECISION : Correction of the company's December 2021 related party transaction sel..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 5 043 M 170 M 170 M
Net income 2021 381 M 12,8 M 12,8 M
Net cash 2021 1 243 M 41,8 M 41,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 98,9x
Yield 2021 0,90%
Capitalization 25 112 M 845 M 845 M
EV / Sales 2020 4,78x
EV / Sales 2021 7,23x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 31,6%
Chart EPISIL-PRECISION INC.
Duration : Period :
Episil-Precision Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EPISIL-PRECISION INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ching-Tzong Sune General Manager & Director
Pei Yuan Chen Head-Finance & Accounting
Chien Hua Hsu Chairman
Wei-Min Sheng Independent Director
Han Liang Hu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EPISIL-PRECISION INC.-33.93%845
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-19.02%434 412
NVIDIA CORPORATION-46.01%397 637
BROADCOM INC.-25.06%201 364
INTEL CORPORATION-28.21%151 158
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-20.31%138 505