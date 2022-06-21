Episil Precision : Announcement to re-elect nine directors (including independent directors) of the ninth session of the company's 2022 general meeting of shareholders

|
Statement
|
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/21
2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional director,
institutional supervisor, independent director, natural-person director or
natural-person supervisor):institutional director,independent director
5.Title and name of the new position holder:
Director-Episil Technologies Inc. representative： Jian-Hua Syu
Director-Episil Technologies Inc. representative： Hsi-Hsin Chen
Director-Episil Technologies Inc. representative： Ching-Tzong Sune
Director-Episil Technologies Inc. representative： Guei-Rong Fan
Director-Nan Ya Photonics Incorporation. representative： Rong-Huang Luo
Director-Jiacai Investment Co., Ltd. representative： Wun-Guei Ye
Independent Director：Wei-Min Shen
Independent Director：Ze-Peng Chen
Independent Director：Han-Liang Hu
6.Resume of the new position holder:
Director-Jian-Hua Syu：Chairman of Episil-Precision Inc
Director-Hsi-Hsin Chen：Director of Episil-Precision Inc
Director-Ching-Tzong Sune：Director of Episil-Precision Inc
Director-Guei-Rong Fan：Director of Episil-Precision Inc
Director-Rong-Huang Luo：Director of Episil-Precision Inc
Director-Wun-Guei Ye：Director of Episil-Precision Inc
Independent Director-Wei-Min Shen:
Independent Director of Episil-Precision Inc
Independent Director-Ze-Peng Chen:
Independent Director of Episil-Precision Inc
Independent Director-Han-Liang Hu:
Independent Director of Episil-Precision Inc
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):term expired
8.Reason for the change:term expired
9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected:
Director-Episil Technologies Inc.representative：Jian-Hua Syu
:166,200,000 shares
Director-Episil Technologies Inc.representative：Hsi-Hsin Chen
:166,200,000 shares
Director-Episil Technologies Inc.representative：Ching-Tzong Sune
:166,200,000 shares
Director-Episil Technologies Inc.representative：Guei-Rong Fan
:166,200,000 shares
Director-Nan Ya Photonics Incorporation. representative：Rong-Huang Luo
:9,847,325 shares
Director-Jiacai Investment Co., Ltd. representative：Wun-Guei Ye
:2,900,255 shares
Independent Director：Wei-Min Shen:NA
Independent Director：Ze-Peng Chen:NA
Independent Director：Han-Liang Hu:NA
10.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/06/14 ~ 2022/06/13
11.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/06/21
12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term:
Not applicable (full re-election upon expiration of term)
13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term:
Not applicable (full re-election upon expiration of term)
14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term:
Not applicable (full re-election upon expiration of term)
15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter "Yes" or
"No"):No
16.Any other matters that need to be specified:
The current term starts from 2022/06/21 to 2025/06/20,
and the term of office is 3 years