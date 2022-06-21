Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Episil-Precision Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3016   TW0003016002

EPISIL-PRECISION INC.

(3016)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Episil Precision : The fourth session of the Compensation and Remuneration Committee was dismissed in coordination with the Company's comprehensive re-election of directors.

06/21/2022 | 06:35am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: Episil-Precision Inc.
SEQ_NO 6 Date of announcement 2022/06/21 Time of announcement 18:12:41
Subject 
 The fourth session of the Compensation and
Remuneration Committee was dismissed in coordination with
the Company's comprehensive re-election of directors.
Date of events 2022/06/21 To which item it meets paragraph 6
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/21
2.Name of the functional committees:Compensation Committee
3.Name of the previous position holder:
Wei-Min Shen
Ze-Peng Chen
Han-Liang Hu
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
Wei-Min Shen:Independent director of the company
Ze-Peng Chen:Independent director of the company
Han-Liang Hu:Independent director of the company
5.Name of the new position holder:Not yet hired
6.Resume of the new position holder:Not yet hired
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):dismissal
8.Reason for the change:In line with the company's comprehensive election of
directors, the term of office of the remuneration committee is the same as
that of the appointed board of directors.
9.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/08/05~2022/06/13
10.Effective date of the new member:Not yet appointed, not applicable
11.Any other matters that need to be specified:Not yet appointed,
will be announced after the next board resolution to appoint.

Disclaimer

Episil-Precision Inc. published this content on 21 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2022 10:34:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about EPISIL-PRECISION INC.
06:35aEPISIL PRECISION : The fourth session of the Compensation and Remuneration Committee was d..
PU
06:25aEPISIL PRECISION : Announcement to re-elect nine directors (including independent director..
PU
06:15aEPISIL PRECISION : The company's shareholders meeting approved the lifting of the restrict..
PU
06:04aEPISIL PRECISION : Announcement on the expiry of the term of the audit committee of the co..
PU
06:04aEPISIL PRECISION : Announcement of important resolutions of the company's 2022 general mee..
PU
05:54aEPISIL PRECISION : Determining the ex-dividend base date
PU
06/14EPISIL PRECISION : The company's 2022 cash capital increase to fully receive shares and ca..
PU
06/14Episil-Precision Inc. announced that it expects to receive TWD 270.6 million in funding
CI
05/12Episil-Precision Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 20..
CI
04/14EPISIL PRECISION : Announcement of the company's cash capital increase subscription date a..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 5 043 M 170 M 170 M
Net income 2021 381 M 12,8 M 12,8 M
Net cash 2021 1 243 M 41,8 M 41,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 98,9x
Yield 2021 0,90%
Capitalization 25 112 M 845 M 845 M
EV / Sales 2020 4,78x
EV / Sales 2021 7,23x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 31,6%
Chart EPISIL-PRECISION INC.
Duration : Period :
Episil-Precision Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EPISIL-PRECISION INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ching-Tzong Sune General Manager & Director
Pei Yuan Chen Head-Finance & Accounting
Chien Hua Hsu Chairman
Wei-Min Sheng Independent Director
Han Liang Hu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EPISIL-PRECISION INC.-33.93%845
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-19.02%434 412
NVIDIA CORPORATION-46.01%397 637
BROADCOM INC.-25.06%201 364
INTEL CORPORATION-28.21%151 158
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-20.31%138 505