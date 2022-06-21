Episil Precision : The fourth session of the Compensation and Remuneration Committee was dismissed in coordination with the Company's comprehensive re-election of directors.

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/21 2.Name of the functional committees:Compensation Committee 3.Name of the previous position holder: Wei-Min Shen Ze-Peng Chen Han-Liang Hu 4.Resume of the previous position holder: Wei-Min Shen:Independent director of the company Ze-Peng Chen:Independent director of the company Han-Liang Hu:Independent director of the company 5.Name of the new position holder:Not yet hired 6.Resume of the new position holder:Not yet hired 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal", "term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):dismissal 8.Reason for the change:In line with the company's comprehensive election of directors, the term of office of the remuneration committee is the same as that of the appointed board of directors. 9.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/08/05~2022/06/13 10.Effective date of the new member:Not yet appointed, not applicable 11.Any other matters that need to be specified:Not yet appointed, will be announced after the next board resolution to appoint.