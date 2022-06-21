Episil Precision : The fourth session of the Compensation and Remuneration Committee was dismissed in coordination with the Company's comprehensive re-election of directors.
06/21/2022 | 06:35am EDT
Today's Information
Provided by: Episil-Precision Inc.
SEQ_NO
6
Date of announcement
2022/06/21
Time of announcement
18:12:41
Subject
The fourth session of the Compensation and
Remuneration Committee was dismissed in coordination with
the Company's comprehensive re-election of directors.
Date of events
2022/06/21
To which item it meets
paragraph 6
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/21
2.Name of the functional committees:Compensation Committee
3.Name of the previous position holder:
Wei-Min Shen
Ze-Peng Chen
Han-Liang Hu
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
Wei-Min Shen:Independent director of the company
Ze-Peng Chen:Independent director of the company
Han-Liang Hu:Independent director of the company
5.Name of the new position holder:Not yet hired
6.Resume of the new position holder:Not yet hired
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):dismissal
8.Reason for the change:In line with the company's comprehensive election of
directors, the term of office of the remuneration committee is the same as
that of the appointed board of directors.
9.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/08/05~2022/06/13
10.Effective date of the new member:Not yet appointed, not applicable
11.Any other matters that need to be specified:Not yet appointed,
will be announced after the next board resolution to appoint.
Episil-Precision Inc. published this content on 21 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2022 10:34:04 UTC.