Episil Technologies : Announcement of the Company's Adjustment of Cash Dividend Dividend Rate

Statement

1.Date of the resolution of the board of directors or shareholders'meeting:2022/06/30 2.Type and monetary amount of original dividend distribution: Cash dividend:NT$0.35 per share, totaling NT$115,733,244 3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution after the change: Cash dividend:NT$0.34733505 per share, totaling NT$115,733,244 4.Reason for the change: Due to the issuance of 2,200,000 new shares by the Company's cash capital increase and the third secured conversion of corporate bonds, the creditors proposed to convert 84,349 ordinary shares, resulting in a change in the total number of outstanding shares, so the distribution ratio of cash dividends was adjusted accordingly. 5.Any other matters that need to be specified: (1) When cash dividends are distributed, the total amount of dividends distributed to individual shareholders shall be calculated to the main yuan, and the less than yuan shall be rounded down.If the cash dividend is less than NT$1, it will be converted into other income of the company. (2) The cash dividends will be distributed by remittance or by registered post with a check that is prohibited from endorsement and transfer. The remittance fee and postage shall be borne by the shareholders themselves.