  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taipei Exchange
  5. Episil Technologies Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3707   TW0003707006

EPISIL TECHNOLOGIES INC.

(3707)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  2022-06-28
124.00 TWD   -0.40%
06/29EPISIL TECHNOLOGIES : Announcement of the Company's Adjustment of Cash Dividend Dividend Rate
PU
06/17EPISIL TECHNOLOGIES : Announcement of Company's Ex-dividend record date
PU
06/17Episil Technologies Inc. Declares Dividend, Payable on August 5, 2022
CI
QuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Most relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Episil Technologies : Announcement of the Company's Adjustment of Cash Dividend Dividend Rate

06/29/2022 | 11:32pm EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: EPISIL TECHNOLOGIES INC.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/06/30 Time of announcement 11:12:11
Subject 
 Announcement of the Company's Adjustment of Cash
Dividend Dividend Rate
Date of events 2022/06/30 To which item it meets paragraph 14
Statement 
1.Date of the resolution of the board of directors or
shareholders'meeting:2022/06/30
2.Type and monetary amount of original dividend distribution:
Cash dividend:NT$0.35 per share, totaling NT$115,733,244
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution after the change:
Cash dividend:NT$0.34733505 per share, totaling NT$115,733,244
4.Reason for the change:
Due to the issuance of 2,200,000 new shares by the Company's cash capital
increase and the third secured conversion of corporate bonds, the
creditors proposed to convert 84,349 ordinary shares, resulting in a change
in the total number of outstanding shares, so the distribution ratio of cash
dividends was adjusted accordingly.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:
(1) When cash dividends are distributed, the total amount of dividends
distributed to individual shareholders shall be calculated to the main yuan,
and the less than yuan shall be rounded down.If the cash dividend is less
than NT$1, it will be converted into other income of the company.
(2) The cash dividends will be distributed by remittance or by registered
post with a check that is prohibited from endorsement and transfer. The
remittance fee and postage shall be borne by the shareholders themselves.

Disclaimer

Episil Technologies Inc. published this content on 30 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2022 03:31:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 7 269 M 245 M 245 M
Net income 2021 232 M 7,81 M 7,81 M
Net cash 2021 1 470 M 49,4 M 49,4 M
P/E ratio 2021 196x
Yield 2021 0,24%
Capitalization 41 034 M 1 380 M 1 380 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,26x
EV / Sales 2021 6,16x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 74,0%
Chart EPISIL TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Duration : Period :
Episil Technologies Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EPISIL TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 124,00
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chien Hua Hsu Chairman
Ming Fen Li Head-Finance & Accounting
Chih Ta Yan Independent Director
Tsung Hsi Ko Independent Director
Mao Sung Teng Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EPISIL TECHNOLOGIES INC.-13.29%1 386
MEDIATEK INC.-44.45%34 847
UNIGROUP GUOXIN MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-16.10%17 673
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC.-39.49%15 484
AVARY HOLDING(SHENZHEN)CO., LIMITED-29.72%10 321
SILERGY CORP.-49.95%8 535