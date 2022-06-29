Episil Technologies : Announcement of the Company's Adjustment of Cash Dividend Dividend Rate
06/29/2022 | 11:32pm EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: EPISIL TECHNOLOGIES INC.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/06/30
Time of announcement
11:12:11
Subject
Announcement of the Company's Adjustment of Cash
Dividend Dividend Rate
Date of events
2022/06/30
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the resolution of the board of directors or
shareholders'meeting:2022/06/30
2.Type and monetary amount of original dividend distribution:
Cash dividend:NT$0.35 per share, totaling NT$115,733,244
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution after the change:
Cash dividend:NT$0.34733505 per share, totaling NT$115,733,244
4.Reason for the change:
Due to the issuance of 2,200,000 new shares by the Company's cash capital
increase and the third secured conversion of corporate bonds, the
creditors proposed to convert 84,349 ordinary shares, resulting in a change
in the total number of outstanding shares, so the distribution ratio of cash
dividends was adjusted accordingly.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:
(1) When cash dividends are distributed, the total amount of dividends
distributed to individual shareholders shall be calculated to the main yuan,
and the less than yuan shall be rounded down.If the cash dividend is less
than NT$1, it will be converted into other income of the company.
(2) The cash dividends will be distributed by remittance or by registered
post with a check that is prohibited from endorsement and transfer. The
remittance fee and postage shall be borne by the shareholders themselves.
Episil Technologies Inc. published this content on 30 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2022 03:31:04 UTC.