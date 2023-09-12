Ingestible Therapeutic Platform
Treating Chronic Disease through the GI Tract
September 2023
This presentation (the "Presentation") is for informational purposes only and does not constitute or form any part of any offer or solicitation to buy or subscribe for securities of Epitomee Medical Ltd. (the "Company") and should not be regarded as a recommendation or an opinion on such matters. The information included in this Presentation is not comprehensive and does not include all the information with respect to the Company and its business required for any decision concerning an investment in the Company's securities. This Presentation includes forecasts, estimates, assessments, expectations and other information, intent or belief pertaining to future events and/or matters, which constitute "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Securities Law 5728-1968, which is based on current expectations, projections and assumptions about future events. Actual results may differ materially due to variety of factors, some of which the Company has no control over and cannot be reasonably foreseen at this date, including, but not limited to: dependency on third parties engaged by or who contracts the Company and its services, change in the overall economy; the duration and severity of the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic and its impact on the Company and on local and global economy and the Company's ability to manage and develop its business. Such information may not materialize, in whole or in part, or may materialize in a manner significantly different to that forecast. Therefore, actual future results, performances or achievements of the Company may differ materially from what is or may be expressed or implied in this Presentation. Certain information and factual statements (including markets or trends) contained herein are based on or derived from publicly available documents or independent third-party sources the accuracy of such information and the assumptions on which such information is based have not been independently verified. The past performance information contained herein is not indicative of future results and there can be no assurance that the Company will achieve comparable results or that the Company will be able to implement its investment strategy or achieve any investment objective.
Management Team
Shimon Eckhouse, PhD
Dan Hashimshony, PhD
Co-founder and Chairman
Chief Executive Officer
Founder of Syneron Nasdaq:ELOS & Lumenis Nasdaq:LMNS, Sofwave Medical TLV:SOFW and others
Founder & CEO-Dune Medical Devices Chief Scientist X-technologies, and others
Gal Aharonowitz
Yael Kenen, PhD
Gil Cohen, PhD
Maya Gabrieli, CPA
Safi Landskroner
Dr. Ruthie Amir, MD.
COO
VP Clinical Affairs
VP R&D
VP Finance
VP Business Development
Chief Medical & Regulatory Officer
SHL, VP R&D Lumenis,
TEVA, Global Clinical Drug
SCO Dune Medical Devices,
Plastopil Hazorea LTD,
Dexcel Pharma, Mapi Pharma,
Global VP Regulatory
GM Israel
Development Director
Hebrew University of Jerusalem
KPMG
Chartwell Pharmaceuticals
Syneron, Sofwave Medical
Dune medical
Company Highlights
Breakthrough Tech
Market Potential
Strategic Alliances
Ingestible, Shapeshifting Platform
Multi Billion $ Market
With Global Conglomerates
•
Creates self-ingested, swallowable
•
Weight management >$200B
•
Weight management:
devices that act along the GI tract
(Commercialization stage)
Global commercialization
•
Achieves therapeutic outcomes in
•
Biologics delivery >300B
and marketing with Nestle
prevalent diseases
(Growth engine)
•
Biologics: Advancing collaborations
with big pharma on biologic oral delivery
Global Commercialization
Protected Innovation
Strong Cash Position
Regulatory Progress
Intellectual Property
IPO TASE Dec 2021
• Cleared in: Europe, Israel
• 30 granted patents
• Current cash balance ~ $38M
• Completed pivotal study for FDA 510(k)
• 12 pending patents
showing great clinical outcomes
- Targeting FDA clearance & market launch in 2024
A Platform Technology with Various Applications
Adaptable in function, duration and location of operation
1
Weight Management:
active in the stomach
ORAL ADMINISTRATION
TARGETED DEPLOYMENT
Easy ingestion with no
Precise delivery to specific
clinical procedures
therapeutic location
TRANSIENT ACTIVITY
SAFE
Temporary engagement
Designed with patient
2
Oral Biologics: drug carrier for
and complete clearance
safety at the forefront
delivery in the small intestine
