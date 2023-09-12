This presentation (the "Presentation") is for informational purposes only and does not constitute or form any part of any offer or solicitation to buy or subscribe for securities of Epitomee Medical Ltd. (the "Company") and should not be regarded as a recommendation or an opinion on such matters. The information included in this Presentation is not comprehensive and does not include all the information with respect to the Company and its business required for any decision concerning an investment in the Company's securities. This Presentation includes forecasts, estimates, assessments, expectations and other information, intent or belief pertaining to future events and/or matters, which constitute "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Securities Law 5728-1968, which is based on current expectations, projections and assumptions about future events. Actual results may differ materially due to variety of factors, some of which the Company has no control over and cannot be reasonably foreseen at this date, including, but not limited to: dependency on third parties engaged by or who contracts the Company and its services, change in the overall economy; the duration and severity of the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic and its impact on the Company and on local and global economy and the Company's ability to manage and develop its business. Such information may not materialize, in whole or in part, or may materialize in a manner significantly different to that forecast. Therefore, actual future results, performances or achievements of the Company may differ materially from what is or may be expressed or implied in this Presentation. Certain information and factual statements (including markets or trends) contained herein are based on or derived from publicly available documents or independent third-party sources the accuracy of such information and the assumptions on which such information is based have not been independently verified. The past performance information contained herein is not indicative of future results and there can be no assurance that the Company will achieve comparable results or that the Company will be able to implement its investment strategy or achieve any investment objective.

Shaping Your Health |2