Ingestible Therapeutic Platform

Treating Chronic Disease through the GI Tract

September 2023

This presentation (the "Presentation") is for informational purposes only and does not constitute or form any part of any offer or solicitation to buy or subscribe for securities of Epitomee Medical Ltd. (the "Company") and should not be regarded as a recommendation or an opinion on such matters. The information included in this Presentation is not comprehensive and does not include all the information with respect to the Company and its business required for any decision concerning an investment in the Company's securities. This Presentation includes forecasts, estimates, assessments, expectations and other information, intent or belief pertaining to future events and/or matters, which constitute "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Securities Law 5728-1968, which is based on current expectations, projections and assumptions about future events. Actual results may differ materially due to variety of factors, some of which the Company has no control over and cannot be reasonably foreseen at this date, including, but not limited to: dependency on third parties engaged by or who contracts the Company and its services, change in the overall economy; the duration and severity of the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic and its impact on the Company and on local and global economy and the Company's ability to manage and develop its business. Such information may not materialize, in whole or in part, or may materialize in a manner significantly different to that forecast. Therefore, actual future results, performances or achievements of the Company may differ materially from what is or may be expressed or implied in this Presentation. Certain information and factual statements (including markets or trends) contained herein are based on or derived from publicly available documents or independent third-party sources the accuracy of such information and the assumptions on which such information is based have not been independently verified. The past performance information contained herein is not indicative of future results and there can be no assurance that the Company will achieve comparable results or that the Company will be able to implement its investment strategy or achieve any investment objective.

Management Team

Shimon Eckhouse, PhD

Dan Hashimshony, PhD

Co-founder and Chairman

Chief Executive Officer

Founder of Syneron Nasdaq:ELOS & Lumenis Nasdaq:LMNS, Sofwave Medical TLV:SOFW and others

Founder & CEO-Dune Medical Devices Chief Scientist X-technologies, and others

Gal Aharonowitz

Yael Kenen, PhD

Gil Cohen, PhD

Maya Gabrieli, CPA

Safi Landskroner

Dr. Ruthie Amir, MD.

COO

VP Clinical Affairs

VP R&D

VP Finance

VP Business Development

Chief Medical & Regulatory Officer

SHL, VP R&D Lumenis,

TEVA, Global Clinical Drug

SCO Dune Medical Devices,

Plastopil Hazorea LTD,

Dexcel Pharma, Mapi Pharma,

Global VP Regulatory

GM Israel

Development Director

Hebrew University of Jerusalem

KPMG

Chartwell Pharmaceuticals

Syneron, Sofwave Medical

Dune medical

Company Highlights

Breakthrough Tech

Market Potential

Strategic Alliances

Ingestible, Shapeshifting Platform

Multi Billion $ Market

With Global Conglomerates

Creates self-ingested, swallowable

Weight management >$200B

Weight management:

devices that act along the GI tract

(Commercialization stage)

Global commercialization

Achieves therapeutic outcomes in

Biologics delivery >300B

and marketing with Nestle

prevalent diseases

(Growth engine)

Biologics: Advancing collaborations

with big pharma on biologic oral delivery

Global Commercialization

Protected Innovation

Strong Cash Position

Regulatory Progress

Intellectual Property

IPO TASE Dec 2021

• Cleared in: Europe, Israel

• 30 granted patents

• Current cash balance ~ $38M

• Completed pivotal study for FDA 510(k)

• 12 pending patents

showing great clinical outcomes

  • Targeting FDA clearance & market launch in 2024

A Platform Technology with Various Applications

Adaptable in function, duration and location of operation

1

Weight Management:

active in the stomach

ORAL ADMINISTRATION

TARGETED DEPLOYMENT

Easy ingestion with no

Precise delivery to specific

clinical procedures

therapeutic location

TRANSIENT ACTIVITY

SAFE

Temporary engagement

Designed with patient

2

Oral Biologics: drug carrier for

and complete clearance

safety at the forefront

delivery in the small intestine

