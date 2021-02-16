Log in
EPIZYME, INC.

EPIZYME, INC.

(EPZM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Epizyme : Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

02/16/2021 | 06:32am EST
Epizyme, (Nasdaq: EPZM), a fully integrated, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing and delivering novel epigenetic therapies, today announced that management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results and other business highlights and will participate in two upcoming investor conferences. Details of the events are as follows:

  • Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results: Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. ET. To participate in the conference call, please dial (877) 844-6886 (domestic) or (970) 315-0315 (international) and refer to conference ID 3719819.
  • Cowen and Company's 41st Annual Healthcare Conference: Robert Bazemore, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a panel discussion on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at 12:10 p.m. ET.
  • Barclays Global Healthcare Conference: Management will participate in the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, with a company overview to be presented at 8:00 a.m. ET.

Live webcasts will be available in the investor section of the company's website at www.epizyme.com, and will be archived for 60 days following the call.

About Epizyme, Inc.

Epizyme, Inc. is a fully integrated, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to its mission of rewriting treatment for cancer and other serious diseases through novel epigenetic medicines. In addition to an active research and discovery pipeline, Epizyme has one U.S. FDA approved product, TAZVERIK® (tazemetostat), for the treatment of adults and pediatric patients aged 16 years and older with metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma (ES) who are not eligible for complete resection; adult patients with relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) whose tumors are positive for an EZH2 mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test and who have received at least two prior systemic therapies; and adult patients with relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma who have no satisfactory alternative treatment options. These indications are approved under accelerated approval based on overall response rate and duration of response. Continued approval for these indications may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in a confirmatory trial(s). The company is also exploring the treatment potential of tazemetostat in investigational clinical trials in other solid tumors and hematological malignancies, as a monotherapy and combination therapy in both relapsed and front-line disease settings. By focusing on the genetic drivers of disease, Epizyme seeks to match medicines with the patients who need them. For more information, visit www.epizyme.com.

TAZVERIK® is a registered trademark of Epizyme, Inc.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 14,8 M - -
Net income 2020 -226 M - -
Net cash 2020 81,3 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -4,82x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 091 M 1 091 M -
EV / Sales 2020 68,4x
EV / Sales 2021 13,8x
Nbr of Employees 203
Free-Float 81,4%
Chart EPIZYME, INC.
Duration : Period :
Epizyme, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EPIZYME, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 23,00 $
Last Close Price 10,74 $
Spread / Highest target 235%
Spread / Average Target 114%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Robert B. Bazemore President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paolo Tombesi Chief Financial Officer
David M. Mott Chairman
Shefali Agarwal Chief Medical Officer
Jeffery L. Kutok Chief Scientific Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EPIZYME, INC.-1.11%1 091
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.14.81%83 848
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.37.32%69 463
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-9.46%55 626
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS0.52%50 575
BEIGENE, LTD.47.37%34 830
