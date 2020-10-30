Log in
Epizyme : Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

10/30/2020 | 06:31am EDT

Epizyme, (Nasdaq: EPZM), a fully integrated, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing and delivering novel epigenetic therapies, today announced that management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its third quarter 2020 financial results and other business highlights on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. ET.

To participate in the conference call, please dial (877) 844-6886 (domestic) or (970) 315-0315 (international) and refer to conference ID 9556565. A live webcast will be available in the investor section of the company's website at www.epizyme.com, and will be archived for 60 days following the event.

About Epizyme, Inc.
Epizyme, Inc. is a fully integrated, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to its mission of rewriting treatment for cancer and other serious diseases through novel epigenetic medicines. In addition to an active research and discovery pipeline, Epizyme has one U.S. FDA approved product, TAZVERIK® (tazemetostat), for the treatment of adults and pediatric patients aged 16 years and older with metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma (ES) who are not eligible for complete resection; adult patients with relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma whose tumors are positive for an EZH2 mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test and who have received at least two prior systemic therapies; and adult patients with relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma who have no satisfactory alternative treatment options. These indications are approved under accelerated approval based on overall response rate and duration of response. Continued approval for these indications may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in a confirmatory trial(s). The company is also exploring the treatment potential of tazemetostat in investigational clinical trials in other solid tumors and hematological malignancies, as a monotherapy and combination therapy in both relapsed and front-line disease settings. By focusing on the genetic drivers of disease, Epizyme seeks to match medicines with the patients who need them. For more information, visit www.epizyme.com.

TAZVERIK® is a registered trademark of Epizyme, Inc. For full prescribing information, please visit TAZVERIK.com.

© Business Wire 2020

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 23,6 M - -
Net income 2020 -236 M - -
Net cash 2020 72,4 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -5,36x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 281 M 1 281 M -
EV / Sales 2020 51,2x
EV / Sales 2021 11,6x
Nbr of Employees 203
Free-Float 81,6%
Managers
NameTitle
Robert B. Bazemore President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David M. Mott Chairman
Paolo Tombesi Chief Financial Officer
Shefali Agarwal Chief Medical Officer
Jeffery L. Kutok Chief Scientific Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EPIZYME, INC.-48.70%1 281
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-9.93%73 380
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS48.02%58 486
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-5.45%53 919
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.71.35%40 739
BEIGENE, LTD.80.68%27 143
