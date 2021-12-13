Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Epizyme, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EPZM   US29428V1044

EPIZYME, INC.

(EPZM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Epizyme : Corporate Presentation, December 2021

12/13/2021 | 03:56am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Rewriting Treatments for People with Cancer

December 2021

Nasdaq: EPZM

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Any statements in this presentation about future expectations, plans and prospects for Epizyme, Inc. and other statements containing the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "target," "potential," "will," "would," "could," "should," "continue," and similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities

Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various

important factors, including: whether commercial sales of TAZVERIK for epithelioid sarcoma and follicular lymphoma in the approved indications will be successful; whether the refinement of the company's commercial strategy and cost reductions will achieve the company's objectives; whether tazemetostat will receive marketing approval for epithelioid sarcoma or follicular lymphoma in other jurisdictions, full approval in the United States or approval in any other indication; whether results from preclinical studies or earlier clinical studies will be predictive of the results of future trials, such as the ongoing confirmatory trials of TAZVERIK; whether interim results of clinical studies will be

predictive of the final results of the studies; whether results from clinical studies will warrant meetings with regulatory authorities, submissions for

regulatory approval or review by governmental authorities under the accelerated approval process; whether the company will receive regulatory approvals, including accelerated approval, to conduct trials or to market products; whether the company's collaborations and licensing agreements, such as its collaboration with HUTCHMED or others, will be successful; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the company's business, results of operations and financial condition; whether the company's cash resources will be sufficient to fund the company's foreseeable and unforeseeable operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements; other matters that could affect the

availability or commercial success of tazemetostat; and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the company's most recent

Form 10-K or Form 10-Q filed with the SEC and in the company's other filings from time to time with the SEC. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this presentation represent the company's views as of the date hereof and should not be relied upon as representing the company's views as of any date subsequent to the date hereof. The company anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause the company's views to change. However, while the company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

TAZVERIK® is a registered trademark of Epizyme, Inc.

2

EPIZYME

A FULLY INTEGRATED

COMMERCIAL PHARMACEUTICAL

COMPANY

LABEL EXPANSION

BILLION DOLLAR

TRIALS REMAIN

PLUS

ON TRACK

GLOBAL ONCOLOGY

ENCOURAGING INITIAL

MARKET OPPORTUNITY

SAFETY RUN-IN RESULTS

Full prescribing information is available at www.TAZVERIK.com

FIRST-IN-CLASS EZH2 INHIBITOR APPROVED FOR 2 INDICATIONS

JANUARY 2020

JUNE 2020

Accelerated approval

Accelerated approval

granted in epithelioid

granted in R/R follicular

sarcoma (ES)

lymphoma (FL)

PHASE 1A TRIAL OF

NOVEL SETD2

INHIBITOR,

HIGH-VALUE

EZM0414 OPEN

RESEARCH PIPELINE

DOSING FOR FIRST-IN-

ADVANCING

HUMAN TRIAL PLANNED

TOWARD CLINIC

BY END-2021

3

BROAD THERAPEUTIC POTENTIAL IN SOLID TUMORS AND HEME MALIGNANCIES

NOVEL MECHANISM OF ACTION,

ORAL ADMINISTRATION

ACTIVITY DEMONSTRATED IN MULTIPLE CANCERS

GENERALLY WELL-TOLERATED;

LOW DISCONTINUATION RATES

POTENTIAL FOR EXTENDED TREATMENT DURATION

COMBINATION OPPORTUNITIES WITH SOC AND NOVEL TREATMENTS

Not for promotional use

4

Our Vision to Fuel Long-term Growth

12

MAXIMIZE COMMERCIAL EFFECTIVENESS

BUILD ON TAVZERIK'S

PIPELINE-IN-A-DRUG POTENTIAL

3

4

EXPAND PIPELINE & PORTFOLIO TO

COLLABORATE TO EXPAND

OVERCOME UNDRUGGABLE TARGETS

PATIENT REACH & BUILD VALUE

5

Disclaimer

Epizyme Inc. published this content on 12 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 December 2021 08:55:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about EPIZYME, INC.
03:56aEPIZYME : Corporate Presentation, December 2021
PU
12/12Epizyme Presents Updates from SYMPHONY-1 Tazemetostat + R2 Combination Study in Relapse..
BU
12/11Epizyme Presents Preclinical Data and Phase 1/1b Trial Design on the Company's SETD2 In..
BU
12/11Epizyme, Inc. Presents Preclinical Data and Phase 1/1b Trial Design on the Company’..
CI
12/02Epizyme to Present New Data from Its Oncology Portfolio at 2021 American Society of Hem..
BU
12/02Epizyme, Inc. to Present New Data from Oncology Portfolio at 2021 American Society of H..
CI
11/18EPIZYME : Announces Updates to Its Board of Directors - Form 8-K
PU
11/18EPIZYME, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibi..
AQ
11/18Epizyme Announces Updates to Its Board of Directors
BU
11/18Epizyme Announces Board Appointments
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EPIZYME, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 33,2 M - -
Net income 2021 -254 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -1,12x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 288 M 288 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 8,67x
Capi. / Sales 2022 5,31x
Nbr of Employees 304
Free-Float 81,4%
Chart EPIZYME, INC.
Duration : Period :
Epizyme, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EPIZYME, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 2,77 $
Average target price 10,80 $
Spread / Average Target 290%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Grant C. Bogle President, Chief Executive Officer, CFO & Director
David M. Mott Chairman
Shefali Agarwal Executive VP, Chief Medical & Development Officer
Jeffery L. Kutok Chief Scientific Officer & Executive VP
Carl Samuel Goldfischer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EPIZYME, INC.-74.49%288
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.20.58%88 120
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS38.59%70 002
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.24.61%64 636
BIONTECH SE216.09%62 235
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-11.97%52 900