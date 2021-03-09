Log in
EPIZYME, INC.

(EPZM)
Epizyme : Barclays Conference Presentation - March 2021

03/09/2021 | 07:21am EST
Rewriting Treatments for Patients with Cancer and Other Serious Diseases

Rewriting Treatments for People with Cancer and Other Serious Diseases

37th ANNUAL JP MORGAN CONFERENCE

NASDAQ: EPZM

NASDAQ: EPZM

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Any statements in this presentation about future expectations, plans and prospects for Epizyme, Inc. and other statements containing the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "target," "potential," "will," "would," "could," "should," "continue," and similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: whether commercial sales of TAZVERIK for epithelioid sarcoma and follicular lymphoma in the approved indications will be successful; whether tazemetostat will receive marketing approval for epithelioid sarcoma or follicular lymphoma in other jurisdictions, full approval in the United States or approval in any other indication; whether results from preclinical studies or earlier clinical studies will be predictive of the results of future trials, such as the ongoing confirmatory trials; whether results from clinical studies will warrant meetings with regulatory authorities, submissions for regulatory approval or review by governmental authorities under the accelerated approval process;

whether the company will receive regulatory approvals, including accelerated approval, to conduct trials or to market products; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the company's business, results of operations and financial condition; whether the company's cash resources will be sufficient to fund the company's foreseeable and unforeseeable operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements; other matters that could affect the availability or commercial success of tazemetostat; and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the company's most recent Form 10-K or Form 10-Q filed with the SEC and in the company's other filings from time to time with the SEC. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this presentation represent the company's views as of the date hereof and should not be relied upon as representing the company's views as of any date subsequent to the date hereof. The company anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause the company's views to change. However, while the company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

Epizyme: Who We Are Today

ONE MISSION:

4

Epizyme-Invented Molecules in Clinical

Development

REWRITE TREATMENT FOR CANCER AND OTHER SERIOUS DISEASES THROUGH

NOVEL EPIGENETIC MEDICINES

Tazemetostat Evaluated in >1,100 Patients

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Epizyme Inc. published this content on 09 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2021 12:20:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 49,1 M - -
Net income 2021 -224 M - -
Net cash 2021 74,2 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -3,97x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 913 M 913 M -
EV / Sales 2021 17,1x
EV / Sales 2022 5,72x
Nbr of Employees 304
Free-Float 81,3%
Chart EPIZYME, INC.
Duration : Period :
Epizyme, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EPIZYME, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 19,63 $
Last Close Price 8,97 $
Spread / Highest target 301%
Spread / Average Target 119%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Robert B. Bazemore President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paolo Tombesi Chief Financial Officer
David M. Mott Chairman
Shefali Agarwal Executive VP, Chief Medical & Development Officer
Jeffery L. Kutok Chief Scientific Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EPIZYME, INC.-17.40%913
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.10.92%81 364
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-9.63%55 522
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-4.46%48 239
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-7.13%46 622
BEIGENE, LTD.14.05%26 995
