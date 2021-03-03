Epizyme : Cowen Conference Presentation - March 2021 03/03/2021 | 01:43pm EST Send by mail :

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS Any statements in this presentation about future expectations, plans and prospects for Epizyme, Inc. and other statements containing the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "target," "potential," "will," "would," "could," "should," "continue," and similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: whether commercial sales of TAZVERIK for epithelioid sarcoma and follicular lymphoma in the approved indications will be successful; whether tazemetostat will receive marketing approval for epithelioid sarcoma or follicular lymphoma in other jurisdictions, full approval in the United States or approval in any other indication; whether results from preclinical studies or earlier clinical studies will be predictive of the results of future trials, such as the ongoing confirmatory trials; whether results from clinical studies will warrant meetings with regulatory authorities, submissions for regulatory approval or review by governmental authorities under the accelerated approval process; whether the company will receive regulatory approvals, including accelerated approval, to conduct trials or to market products; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the company's business, results of operations and financial condition; whether the company's cash resources will be sufficient to fund the company's foreseeable and unforeseeable operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements; other matters that could affect the availability or commercial success of tazemetostat; and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the company's most recent Form 10-K or Form 10-Q filed with the SEC and in the company's other filings from time to time with the SEC. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this presentation represent the company's views as of the date hereof and should not be relied upon as representing the company's views as of any date subsequent to the date hereof. The company anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause the company's views to change. However, while the company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. 2 Epizyme: Who We Are Today ONE MISSION: REWRITE TREATMENT FOR CANCER AND OTHER SERIOUS DISEASES THROUGH NOVEL EPIGENETIC MEDICINES 4 Epizyme-Invented Molecules in Clinical Development Tazemetostat Evaluated in >1,100 Patients 4 Our Vision to Fuel Long-term Growth 5 Maximizing Commercial Effectiveness 2 3 6 Building on TAZVERIK's Potential Promising Potential To Benefit A Significant Number Of Patients In Need 7 Expand Pipeline to Bring Novel Epigenetic Therapeutics into Clinical Development First approved EZH2 inhibitor and significant progress on multiple targets where Epizyme therapies could be 1st in classDevelop programs with single-agent activity and ability to complement important cancer pathways to create powerful combinations Advance 5 clinical-stage programs over the next 5 years 8 Working Collaboratively to Expand Patient Reach and Increase Shareholder Value Become the leading partner for assessing innovation in oncology Expand reach through strategic collaborations Novel clinical trial design to accelerate signal finding and dataPursue the right deals to maximize value for all stakeholders Carefully deploy our resources to become cash flow positive 9 TAZVERIK Development Strategy FDA-APPROVED FOR TREATMENT OF MULTIPLE CANCERS INDICATED FOR • Adults and pediatric patients aged 16 years and older with metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma not eligible for complete resection

• Adult patients with relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma whose tumors are positive for an EZH2 mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test and who have received at least 2 prior systemic therapies

• Adult patients with relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma who have no satisfactory alternative treatment options 11 SAFETY INFORMATION MOST COMMON ADVERSE REACTION (>20%, ANY GRADE) • ES: Pain, fatigue, nausea, decreased appetite, vomiting and constipation

• FL: Fatigue, upper respiratory infection, musculoskeletal pain, nausea and abdominal pain WARNINGS & PRECAUTIONS • Secondary malignancies: Across clinical trials of 729 adults who received TAZVERIK 800 mg twice daily, myelodysplastic syndrome or acute myeloid leukemia occurred in 0.7% of patients. One pediatric patient developed T-cell lymphoblastic lymphoma.

• Embryo-fetal toxicity DRUG INTERACTION • Strong and Moderate Cytochrome P450 (CYP)3A Inhibitors: Avoid coadministration of strong and moderate CYP3A inhibitors with TAZVERIK. Reduce the dose of TAZVERIK if coadministration of moderate CYP3A inhibitors cannot be avoided

• Strong and Moderate CYP3A Inducers: Avoid coadministration with TAZVERIK 12 TAZVERIK Approvals and Launch Execution Accelerated approval granted in epithelioid sarcoma (ES) Jan 2020 Accelerated approval granted in follicular lymphoma (FL) June 2020 NCCN GUIDELINES Adapted to support TAZVERIK use in both ES and R/R FL >90% Lives covered in both indications1 96% 50% 100% of Top Tier FL accounts reached1 60-65% of Top Tier FL Post-approval awareness Increase in new accounts accounts prescribing1 among target physicians2 prescribing TAZVERIK in 4Q 203 Not for promotional use. TAZVERIK approved for treatment of R/R FL on June 18, 2020; Full prescribing information is available at www.TAZVERIK.com. 1 Epizyme Internal Data. 2Epizyme Message Recall Study Fielded Oct-December 2020. N= 151. 3Ipsos US Oncology Monitor (October-December 2020), Participating doctors were primary treaters and saw a minimum number of patients per month.) Data © Ipsos 2020, all rights reserved TAZVERIK SAW 42% GROWTH IN TOTAL END USER DEMAND AND 31% GROWTH IN PRODUCT NET REVENUE FROM Q3 TO Q4 TAZVERIK Quarterly Total Bottle Demand TAZVERIK Quarterly Net Revenue Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total End User Demand Net Revenue ($M) Inclusive of commercial and free goods 14 STRONG COMMERCIAL EXECUTION SINCE TAZVERIK FL LAUNCH Share of FL Product Promotional Details (% of market details)2 80% 60% 40% 20% 0% Competitor Product Tazverik FL 1/20 2/20 3/20 4/20 5/20 6/20 7/20 8/20 9/20 Total Market Details 38 28 20 17 12 35 55 Chart represents a given brand's share of FL market details. Brands shown in the graph include Aliqopa, Copiktra, Gazyva, Zydelig, and R2. 1 Epizyme Internal Data . 2IQVIA Brand Impact, Data Jan-Sep 2020. N=475 US Oncologists. 48 39 15 16 The Next EPIsode: Rewriting Oncology Treatment with Epigenetics Executing a Multi-year Vision to Bring the Benefits of TAZVERIK to Patients in Need 17 Epigenetic Therapies Have Demonstrated the Potential to Enhance Activity of Standard-of-Care Cancer Therapies Across Heme and Solid Tumors Epigenetic Drug-induced Sensitization Mechanisms Therapy Class • Disruption of pro-survival signaling

• Restoration of cell cycle control

• Disruption of DNA damage repair

• Suppression of immune evasion

• Modulation of microenvironment

• Reprogramming of cellular metabolism ChemotherapyRationale for Epigenetic Sensitization* • Facilitate access to DNA, re-express tumor suppressors and increase ROS (DNMTi, HDACi, EZH2i)

• Differentiate cancer stem cells (DNMTi, EZH2i and LSD1i) Targeted Therapies • Revert EMT (DNMTi and HDACi)

• Promote HIF1α degradation and reduce oncoprotein stability (HDACi)

• Prevent oncogene transcription (BETi) or re-express tumor suppressors (EZH2i) Tazemetostat Trials^ • Doxorubicin in ES

• R-CHOP † in DLBCL and FL

• BR † in FL • Rituximab, R2 in FL

• Pembro in solid tumors

• Axi-cel in DLBCL

• Other combinations

• Venetoclax in FL and DLBCL

• PI3K in FL

• D/T †† in melanoma

• Other combinations • Abiraterone / Prednisone or Enzalutamide in mCRPC Note: * Not an exhaustive list; ^ Based on ongoing ISTs and company-sponsored programs and does not include future basket trials; † Includes rituximab, which is I/O; † † Dabrafenib and trametinib Source: Frontiers in Oncology: The Role of Epigenetic Modifications in Cancer Progression; MDPI; Nature: Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy; Management data; L.E.K. research 18 Expansive Tazemetostat Development Program into Potential New Indications and Combinations THERAPEUTIC AREA TREATMENT APPROACHINDICATIONS OF INTEREST 19 Broad Development Approach for TAZVERIK: Initiating Basket Studies in Heme and Solid Tumors to Maximize Signal Finding Efficiency Across Multiple Tumors Maximize signal-finding potential Basket trials for heme and solid tumors offer an efficient signal finding mechanism while producing a wide and consistent flow of new data Combo with SoC and novel therapies Internal and collaboration combination development efforts will prioritize both standard-of-care (SoC) therapies and new mechanism-of-action (MOAs) to solidify placement of TAZVERIK in the treatment paradigm Accelerate clinical timelines The basket design optimizes shorter clinical development timelines anticipated to broaden TAZVERIK label and expand available patient populations for TAZVERIK Ongoing Heme Studies Broad Label in Relapsed/Refractory FL Current Label LABEL ENABLES PHYSICIAN DISCRETION TO PRESCRIBE TAZVERIK REGARDLESS OF EZH2 MUTATIONAL STATUS OR LINE OF R/R TREATMENT Adult patients with relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma whose tumors are positive for an EZH2 mutation as detected by an FDA- approved test and who have received at least 2 prior systemic therapiesAdult patients with relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma who have no satisfactory alternative treatment options ✓ Relapsed/refractory 2L+ patients who have unsatisfactory treatment options ✓ Physician discretion whether to test for EZH2 mutation status; if desired, option to use any FDA-approved test ✓ Post-marketing activities underway to support full approval and potential label expansion • Global, randomized adaptive confirmatory trial combing TAZVERIK with R2 in 2L+ FL patients (PFS as primary endpoint)

• Expanded Phase 2 cohort of wild-type EZH2 patients with 2L+ FL NCCN Guidelines® recommend TAZVERIK as category 2A treatment for FL R2 = Revlimid® in combination with a rituxmab product is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with previously treated follicular lymphoma 22 Developing TAZVERIK® to Become the Backbone of Therapy for Patients with Follicular Lymphoma 2021 Follicular Lymphoma Epidemiology ~13,700 Patients Diagnosed Annually 3L+ ~5,000 Source: internal drug-treated estimates. R2 = Revlimid® in combination with a rituxmab product is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with previously treated follicular lymphoma 1 Freedman et al. American Journal of Hematology; Volume 87, Issue 10. 23 EZH-302 Phase 1b/3 Tazemetostat in Combination with R2 in Patients with R/R FL Population Patients with relapsed / rituximab refractory FL who have been treated with at least one prior systemic therapy. Key Objectives Phase 1b (safety run-in)Phase 3 (efficacy) Safety, pharmacokinetics, anti-tumor activity Primary: PFS as determined by Investigator; interim analyses for futility Secondary: PFS by IRC, response rate, duration of response, OS, QOL, safety Safety Run-in Phase 3 Randomization (12 Months) Maintenance (24 Months) All-comers EZH2 MUT / WT Enrichment Based on cobas® EZH2 Mutation Test Stratification for randomized portion by EZH2 mutation status: treatment sensitive vs refractory to prior rituximab containing regimen, patients treated with 1 prior vs ≥ 2 prior systemic therapies. EZH302: Study of Tazemetostat + R2 in 2nd Line+ Follicular Lymphoma Rationale for Success in Phase 3 Confirmatory Study ✓ Pre-clinical evidence suggesting synergy between tazemetostat + lenalidomide and tazemetostat + rituximab, the two components of the R2 regimen

✓ Preliminary clinical activity with rituximab in Phase 1b study of R-CHOP + tazemetostat previously presented

✓ Unique clinical trial design for EZH-302 • Inclusion of patients who initially failed rituximab (real world population) • Inclusion of tazemetostat maintenance treatment period to extend treatment benefit • Adaptive study design allows adjustment of Phase 3 trial based on 2 interim assessments

✓ TAZVERIK safety characteristics allows for extended treatment with high treatment compliance EZH-302 Safety Summary Safety of tazemetostat (400, 600, 800 mg BID) + rituximab (375 mg/m2) + lenalidomide (10, 20 mg) evaluated in 13 patients NO DLTs reported for patients evaluated during first cycle Only 4 patients had treatment-related AEs that were Grade 3 or 4 Only 1 patient had at least 1 treatment-related emergent SAE NO patients discontinued study treatment due to an AE NO special interest adverse events were reported Tazemetostat well tolerated up to 800 mg BID in combination with R2 In-line with highest dose level for tazemetostat approved as monotherapy Seven of 13 Patients Treated with Tazemetostat + R2 to Date Were Evaluable for Response; All Seven Patients Responded to Treatment All but one patient remain on therapy CR in Rituximab Refractory Patient with Extensive Extranodal Disease (600 mg Cohort) Patient Background: Female in 50s with follicular lymphoma, predom grade 1-2 (80%) with focal grade 3A (20%), stage IVA (subcutaneous nodules, extensive left axillary / subpectoral adenopathy, and diffuse LA). Markedly FDG-avid bulky axillary LA concerning for transformation, bx confirmed FL grade 1-2 (no e/o transformation). Genetics: EZH2 unknown Tx #1: R-CHOP x 6, CR in 2015, s/p rituximab maintenance completed 2017. Relapse 2018 (<12 mo from last Rituximab dose). - Multiple PET and lymph node biopsy confirm FL grade 1-2, disease focal area with FL3A Tx #2: Single-agent Rituximab x 4, completed 2020 with PR. Continued progression summer 2020 Tx #3: Tazemetostat 600mg BID + R2, initiated tx on 9/8/20, CR to treatment Case courtesy of Dr. Connie Batlevi CR in Elderly Patient with Early POD24 (800 mg Cohort) Patient Background: Male in 80s with stage IV FL grade 2, diagnosed with multiple extranodal sites in gallbladder, bone and >4 nodal sites. EZH2 WT Tx#1: R-Bendamustine x 6 completed on 2019 complicated by cytopenias, CR at end of treatment - Relapse <12 months from end of treatment Tx #2: Tazemetostat 800mg BID +R2, initiated tx on 11/12/20 in CR Case courtesy of Dr. Connie Batlevi EZH-302 Phase 1b Safety Run-in Summary Safety profile observed with tazemetostat (800mg BID) + R2 is consistent with that described in the respective reference safety information documents - No patients discontinued study treatment due to an AE Seven of seven evaluable patients responded to treatment with tazemetostat + R2 - 3 complete responses and 4 partial responses All but one patient remain on therapy Preparing to Advance to Phase 3 Randomized Portion of EZH-302 Trial Ongoing Solid Tumor Studies FDA-Approved For Epithelioid Sarcoma INDICATION: Adults and pediatric patients aged 16 years and older with metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma not eligible for complete resection ACCELERATED APPROVAL SUPPORTED BY PHASE 2 DATA (n=62) ✓ First FDA-approved treatment specifically indicated for ES ✓ Safe and generally well-tolerated

✓ Prolonged disease stabilization • 15% overall response rate • 16.4 months median DOR ✓ Efficacy portion of global • 6 month+ duration of response in 67% of patients (3.7, 24.5+) confirmatory trial (EZH-301) assessing the combination of • 21% disease control rate TAZVERIK plus doxorubicin • Tumor reduction observed in 68% of patients compared with doxorubicin plus • Many patients experienced prolonged disease stabilization placebo ongoing NCCN Guidelines® recommend TAZVERIK as category 2A treatment for ES Gounder M. et al. The Lancet Oncology. 6 Oct. 2020. 32 Targeting EZH2 in mCRPC with Tazemetostat: Clinical Hypotheses Varambally et al. 2002 Nature. 419:624 EZH2 cooperates with the androgen receptor during oncogenic transformation, leading to epigenetic silencing of many tumor suppressors and regulators of differentiation In combination experiments, EZH2 inhibition resensitizes both mCRPC cultured cells and xenograft tumor models to androgen signaling inhibitor (ASI) therapy a, b: EZH2 protein expression correlates with advancing disease progression c. Moderate to high EZH2 expression associated with worse failure-free survival EZH-1101 Phase 1b Prostate Cancer Safety Overview All 8 cohorts (5 enzalutamide, 3 abiraterone/prednisone) dosed without DLTs Patients With a TEAE, n (%) TAZ+A/P (n=7) TAZ+E (n=14) Total (N=21) Any TEAE 7 (100) 12 (85.7) 19 (90.5) Grade 3 or 4 TEAE 2 (28.6) 5 (35.7) 7 (33.3) TEAE leading to dose reduction 1 (14.3) 1 (7.1) 2 (9.5) TEAE leading to study drug interruption 2 (28.6) 3 (21.4) 5 (23.8) TEAE leading to study drug discontinuation 0 1 (7.1) 1 (4.8) TEAE leading to study withdrawal 0 0 0 • Low rate of Grade ≥3 AEs

• Low rate of dose interruptions / modifications

• No new safety signals To Date, We've Already Observed PSA50 Responses Across Dosing Cohorts PSA reduction of ≥50% in 7/21 patients treated, across all cohorts • 6 patients receiving taz/enza PSA50

• 1 on taz/abi/pred PSA50

• 10 patients remain on therapy with potential to exhibit response

• 1 additional patient with PSA decrease of ≥35% All responses were in ARV7- patients • 85 to 90% of prostate cancer patients are ARV7-

• Only one ARV7+ patient enrolled in safety run-in portion of the study 47% disease control rate to date • Longest patient continuation since January 2020 *Data cut mid-February 2021 EZH-1101: Maximum PSA Reduction To Date 0.00% -10.00% -20.00% -30.00% -40.00% -50.00% -60.00% -70.00% -80.00% -90.00% -100.00% 1010-1005 1001-1004 1001-1003 1010-1002 1010-1001 1010-1006 1010-1004 (1600mg) (600mg) (400mg) (800mg) (600mg) (1600mg) (1200mg) Tazemetostat + Abiraterone/Prednisone (n=1)Tazemetostat + Enzalutamide (n=6) Signs of Early Response to Treatment with Tazemetostat + Enzalutamide in Prostate Cancer Patient • 77-year-old male with mCRPC progressing on Lupron and Zytiga/prednisone

• Lesions at left apex and mid gland of the prostate

• Patient treated with tazemetostat 600mg BID and enzalutamide 160mg DAILY After 2 Cycles: 24% reduction in diameter of the target lesion After 3 Cycles: 32% reduction (PR) Baseline (May 2020) RECIST response C3 JUL2020 -24% C5 SEP2020 -32% C7 Nov2020 -36% BeforeAfter Four Cycles (Taz + Enza ) Baseline Scan - May 2020 C7 Scan - Nov. 2020 Note: scan is performed at the end of a cycle and before the start of the next cycle, e.g., at C3D1 scan the patient has received 2 cycles of treatment Randomized Portion of Phase 2 EZH-1101 Trial Ongoing Primary Endpoint: Radiographic Progression-Free Survival (rPFS) Secondary Endpoints: • PSA50, TTPP, time to first SRE, ORR and BOR, DCR, time to new treatment

• Safety, PK

• FACT-P, FWB and PCS subscales and TDD Intensive Biomarker Program RP2D: tazemetostat 1200mg BID plus enzalutamide 160mg DAILY Planned Activities Tazemetostat Potential in Heme Indications will be Evaluated Through Seven Combos Across Four Indications HEME BASKET TRIAL DESIGN Tazemetostat + Bispecific Ab Tazemetostat + CD-19+Len Tazemetostat + Gem/Ox Tazemetostat + Lenalidomide Tazemetostat + BTKi Tazemetostat +Dex + Pom Note: * Contingent upon FDA agreement that single arm study design is appropriate Source: Management discussions • U.S. based trials

• Intended to Further validate tazemetostat as a safe, broadly applicable heme asset

• Targets 2L+ for all indications

• Assumes SoC comparator arm may or may not be needed

• Supported by preclinical data validating synergistic effects of combinations Epizyme's Preclinical Efforts Establish In Vitro and In Vivo Scientific Rationale to Support the Design of the Heme Basket TRIAL COHORT SCIENTIFIC RATIONALE FL Bispecific Ab • Epizyme found synergistic activity between tazemetostat and rituximab in EZH2 mutant DLBCL model in vitro; additionally, EZH2 inhibition is expected to enhance anti-CD3 activity DLBCL Len+ CD-1 Lenalidom Gem/Ox • Epizyme RNAseq studies found increased expression of CD19 in GCB DLBCL cell lines, especially in those with EZH2 mutations, indicating potential synergy of tazemetostat and CD19 9 ide

• In vitro work performed by Epizyme found combination effects of tazemetostat and lenalidomide in a subset of DLBCL cell lines; independent studies by external collaborator confirmed the findings

• Combination with DNA damaging agents may enhance induction of cell death; internal data show enhancement of cytotoxic cell killing by GemOx with tazemetostat in DLBCL cell lines MCL BTKi • Tazemetostat demonstrated combinatorial activity with BTK inhibitors in a panel of MCL cell lines as well as in vivo murine xenograft model in preclinical studies performed by Epizyme. Tazemetostat inhibited in vitro cell line growth in BTKi-resistant cell lines MM Dex + Pom • Epizyme preclinical studies show that EZH2 inhibition strongly synergizes with Dex + Pom in multiple MM cell lines and xenograft models Source: Management data A Phase 1/2 Open-Label Bayesian Basket Trial of Tazemetostat with Multiple Combinations in Hematological Malignancies Basket trial provides an efficient signal finding mechanism while producing a wide and consistent set of new dataAdaptive study design leveraging Bayesian continuous monitoring based on predictive probability Objective response (CR or PR) and Biomarker PD will determine go/no-go Safety Run-in Phase 2 Expansion FL Tazemetostat + Bispecific (N = 6) R/R FL (N = 20) Tazemetostat + Len+ CD19 (N = 6) R/R DLBCL (N =20) DLBCL Tazemetostat + Gem+Ox (N = 6) R/R DLBCL (N =20) Tazemetostat + Len (N = 6) R/R DLBCL (N =20) MCL Tazemetostat + BTKi (N = 6) R/R MCL (N =20) MM Tazemetostat + Pom+Dex (N = 6) R/R MM (N =20) Plan to Initiate Cohorts in Heme Basket Study 2H 2021 Tazemetostat's Potential in Solid Tumors will be Evaluated in a Basket Trial of 4 Cohorts Across 3 Tumor Types • U.S. based trial

• Intended to build the TAZVERIK opportunity in solid tumors as well as larger indications with higher unmet need

• Supported by preclinical models validating synergistic effects of combinations

• Indications selected based on where Epizyme has the highest degree of confidence in PARP activity; if successful, several other indications could be pursued

• Assumes potential for approval based on single-arm study design allowing for shorter timelines Source: Management data A Phase 2 Open-Label Bayesian Basket Trial of Tazemetostat with a PARP inhibitor or IO in Patients with Solid Tumors Study evaluating patients previously treated with a PARP inhibitor or chemotherapy ineligible Adaptive study design leveraging Bayesian continuous monitoring based on predictive probability Objective response (CR or PR) and Biomarker PD will determine go/no-go Safety Run-in Phase 2 Expansion Tazemetostat + PARP inhibitor (N=6) Advanced stage, metastatic cancer, progressed on PARPi PARPi resistant Prostate Cancer (N=20) PARPi resistant Ovarian Cancer (N=20) Chemo resistant SCLC (N=20) Plan to Initiate Cohorts in Solid Tumor Basket Study 2H 2021 Robust Tazemetostat Development Program Will Produce a Stream of New Data Over the Next 5 Years Ongoing Studies EZH-302: R2 EZH-1401: Rituximab R-CHOP BR Multiple ISTs Ongoing Second-Line FL; Confirmatory Trial Third-Line+ Phase 2 High-Risk Front-Line FL Front-Line FL Third-Line+ Front-Line FL; Confirmatory Trial R/R Prostate Cancer; Phase 1b/2 Enrollment in safety run-in complete; Ph3 trial in process of initiation Enrollment in safety run-in complete; Ph2 trial enrollment initiated Planned Studies Gem+Ox Lenalidomide R/R FL R/R DLBCL R/R DLBCL R/R DLBCL R/R MCL R/R MM PARPi resistant Prostate Cancer PARPi resistant Ovarian Cancer Chemo Resistant SCLC Chemo Ineligible Front-Line SCLC Bi-Specific Antibody Len + CD19 BTK Inhibitor Pom + Dex Checkpoint Inhibitor 44 Partial List of Active Studies & Approved IST Concepts for Tazemetostat in Hematologic Malignancies TKI-resistant CML 1L DLBCL 1L FL +TKI +R-CHOP +BR r/r FL r/r NHL 3L GCB-DLBCL +venetoclax +venetoclax +axi-cel R/R FL r/r FL/PTCL DH/TH DLBCL + ubi/umbra +belinostat +DA-EPOCH-R Active Stage Concept Stage Protocol ApprovedProtocol Pending Partial List of Active Studies & Approved IST Concepts for Tazemetostat in Solid Tumors Active StageProtocol ApprovedProtocol Pending Key Takeaways Broad expansion plan for TAZVERIK in multiple indications of interest, supported by preclinical data and biological rationale PSA50 and Objective Response demonstrated in EZH-1101 Phase 1 safety run-in study in combination with Abiraterone or Enzalutamide in mCRPC; advancing to Phase 2 portion in combination with Enzalutamide Several ongoing clinical trials evaluating TAZVERIK combinations advancing; steady stream of data expected over next five yearsObjective Responses demonstrated in EZH-302 Phase 1b safety run-in study of TAZ+R2 with no new safety signals; advancing to Phase 3 randomization trial Heme basket trial evaluating 7 combinations across 4 indications & solid tumor basket trial evaluating 4 combinations across 3 indications on track to initiate 2H21 Over 30 active or approved IST concepts across heme and solid tumors, supporting broad interest in TAZVERIK combinations 47 Research Platform Differentiated Research Platform to Create Next Generation of Targeted Epigenetic Medicines 49 Robust Discovery Pipeline Across 3 Important Epigenetic Target Families HAT INHIBITORS HELICASE INHIBITORS Preclinical Data Support Rationale for Investigating SETD2 Inhibitor t(4;14) Myeloma is a High-Risk Subset of Multiple Myeloma with Poor Prognosis Overall Survival The (4;14) translocation occurs in 15-20% of multiple myeloma (MM) patients 1.0 0.9 • Associated with high risk disease 0.8 and poorer prognosis (mSMART 0.7 3.0) 0.6 • Bortezomib combined with iMIDS 0.5 or stem cell transplant plus 0.4 bortezomib have improved 0.3 outcomes in t(4;14) MM patients, 0.2 but unmet need persists 0.1 0.0 months 0 Source: Perrot JCO 2019; Decision Resources (2019); ASCO Ed Book 2018; Nemec Leuk Lymph 2012 No complex karyotype* & No t(4;14) Complex karyotype & No t(4;14) No complex karyotype* & t(4;14) Complex karyotype & t(4;14) 10 20 30 40 50 60 SETD2 is a Therapeutic Target, Particularly in MM with (4;14) Translocation • t(4;14) juxtaposes IgH control elements with multiple myeloma SET domain (MMSET) gene leading to its overexpression

• MMSET scientifically confirmed as driver in t(4;14) pathogenesis (Mirabella et al Blood Canc J 2013), but MMSET remains undruggable

• Over-expression of MMSET results in ubiquitous H3K36me2 in t(4;14) MM, which is the substrate for HMT SETD2 Does the overexpression of MMSET and subsequent increase in H3K36me2 in t(4;14) MM lead to a dependency on SETD2 for MM cell growth and survival ? CH3 Histone 3 Lysine 36 (K36) MMSET CH3 CH3 CH3 CH3 CH3 Histone 3 Histone 3 Histone 3 K36 K36 K36 MMSET SETD2 Cell Death t(4;14) drives high levels of MMSET and, therefore, H3K36me2 Epizyme has Discovered a Potent and Selective, Oral Inhibitor of SETD2 POTENT - low nanomolar inhibitor of enzymatic activity SELECTIVE - >11,000-fold selectivity over other HMTs EXCELLENT DRUG-LIKE PROPERTIES - potential for oral administration MOLECULE TARGETING SETD2 was discovered from Epizyme's large internal library of compounds and significant structure activity relationship analysis SETD2 Inhibition Impaired Growth of a t(4;14) Multiple Myeloma Cell Line t(4;14) MM cell line CellCount(RLU) SETD2 Inhibitor conc. (uM) 10000 0 2 4 6 8 10 Time (Days) 12 14 16 t(4;14) MM cell line, had a cytotoxic response to SETD2 inhibitor with an 80nM proliferation IC50 in a 14-day long term proliferation assay SETD2 Inhibitor Concentration DMSO 5000nM 1000nM 200nM 40nM 8nM 1.6nM 0.32nM H3K36me2 (1:1K) Total H3 (1:20K) H3K36me3 (1:1K) Total H3 (1:20K) H3K36 trimethylation was inhibited with SETD2 inhibitor while H3K36 dimethylation was unaffected Thomenius et al ASH Annual Meeting 2018 78 SETD2 Inhibition Elicited Robust Tumor Inhibition/Regressions in a t(4;14) and Non-t(4;14) Multiple Myeloma Xenograft Models t(4;14) MM model Non-t(4;14) MM model 4000 Vehicle_BID 3500 MeanTumorVolume(mm3) 3000 2500 2000 1500 1000 500 500 00 Start of dosing 76% 100% 3000 2500 Mean Tumor Volume (mm3) 2000 15.625mpk_BID31.25mpk_BID62.5mpk_BID 29% 1500 46% 1000 85% 0 5 10 15 20 25 30 0 5 10 15 20 25 Days Post Treatment Days Post Treatment 56 SETD2 Inhibitor Exhibited Synergy With Existing Myeloma Therapeutic Agents in Both t(4;14) and Non-t(4;14) MM Cell Lines Combination Effect Summary (7 Day Co-treatment) Drug t(4;14) t(4;14) t(4;14) non-t(4;14) non-t(4;14) non-t(4;14) Dexamethasone Pomalidomide Lenalidomide Bortezomib Selinexor Panobinostat Venetoclax CC-122 Additivity Synergy No effect Pending Enhanced Anti-Proliferative Activity With Combination of SETD2 Inhibitor and Tazemetostat in t(4;14) Myeloma Cell Line Compared to Single Agents P values derived from one-way ANOVA with Tukey's Multiple Comparisons of treatment compared to each of the dual combinations. SETD2 Inhibitor Summary and Milestones Preclinical data to support rationale for investigating SETD2 in: t(4;14) MM and non - t(4;14) MM t(4;14) MM as a single agent Synergy with tazemetostat t(4;14) MM and non - t(4;14) MM B-cell malignancies Synergy with existing MM therapies as a single agent Key Milestone for SETD2 inhibitor in 2021 • IND filing planned mid-year Summary Continuing Momentum Over Next 5 Years R&D and commercial capabilities to build a thriving oncology company Pipeline in solid & heme indications via basket trials to bring additional value- generating milestones and inflection points across each basket cohort Business Development Strategic Imperatives Preferred partner of choice for accessing innovation in epigenetics Leverage research collaborations to interrogate multiple assets Access markets ex-U.S. Clinical Trial collaborations with other compounds where TAZVERIK combination makes sense Opportunistically evaluate in-licensing opportunities to complement existing portfolio Realizing Our Vision - 2021 Milestones Continue to expand the commercial adoption of TAZVERIK® (tazemetostat) in FL and ES Advance to the efficacy stages of our ES, FL, and prostate cancer clinical programs and presenting updated data from the safety run-in portions of these trials Initiate our novel basket trials in both hematological malignancies and solid tumors Advance SETD2 into the clinic EPIZYME OVER THE NEXT 5 YEARS 1 MAXIMIZE COMMERCIAL EFFECTIVENESS TAZVERIK adopted as backbone therapy for FL TAZVERIK utilized in multiple combination regimens BUILD ON TAVZERIK'S PIPELINE-IN-A-DRUG POTENTIAL TAZVERIK approved in additional heme and solid tumor indications Robust flow of data read-outs 3 EXPAND PIPELINE & PORTFOLIO TO OVERCOME UNDRUGGABLE TARGETS Five new clinical-stage programs Evolving oncology portfolio company COLLABORATE TO EXPAND PATIENT REACH & BUILD VALUE TAZVERIK partnered to reach ex-US markets Multiple clinical and scientific collaborations Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Epizyme Inc. published this content on 03 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.

