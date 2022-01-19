EPL : Corporate Governance Report for the quarter ended 31 December 2021
ANNEXURE I
Format to be submitted by listed entity on quarterly basis
1. Name of Listed Entity
- EPL Limited
2. Quarter ending
- 31 December 2021
i.
Composition Of Board Of Director
Title
Name of the
DIN
PAN
Category
Sub
Initial Date
Date of
Date of
Tenure
Date of Birth
Whether
Date of
No. of
No of
No of
No of post of
Members
Remarks
(Mr./
Director
(Chairperso
Categ
of
Appointment
cessation
special
passing
Directorship
Independent
memberships in
Chairperson in
hip in
Ms)
n
ory
Appointme
resolutio
special
in listed
Directorship
Audit/
Audit/
Committe
/Executive/
nt
n passed?
resolution
entities
in listed
Stakeholder
Stakeholder
es of the
Non-
including
entities
Committee(s)
Committee held
Company
Executive/
this listed
including
including this
in listed entities
Independent/
entity
this listed
listed entity
including this
Nominee)
entity
listed entity
Mr.
Davinder Singh
00068502
AAGPB0665A
ID,C &
22-Aug-2019
22-Aug-2019
28
21-Aug-1952
NA
4
4
7
2
AC,NRC
Brar
NED
Mrs.
Sharmila Abhay
05018751
AETPK7563H
ID
22-Aug-2019
22-Aug-2019
28
08-Apr-1965
NA
4
4
8
4
AC,SC
Karve
Mr.
Uwe Ferdinand
05225437
ZZZZZ9999Z
ID
22-Aug-2019
22-Aug-2019
28
29-Apr-1962
NA
1
1
0
0
RMC,NRC
Mr. Uwe
Rohrhoff
Ferdinand
Rohrhoff is a
Foreign
National and
does not have a
PAN Card.
Mr.
Amit Dixit
01798942
AHXPD7229A
NED
22-Aug-2019
22-Aug-2019
28
26-Jan-1973
NA
3
0
1
0
NRC
Mr.
Animesh
08538625
BADPA7260A
NED
22-Aug-2019
22-Aug-2019
28
19-Jul-1990
NA
1
0
2
1
AC,SC,RC
Agrawal
Mr.
Aniket Damle
08538557
BKXPD4551M
NED
22-Aug-2019
22-Aug-2019
28
15-Jul-1994
NA
1
0
1
0
SC,RC
Mr.
Dhaval Jitendra
00106813
AADPB6761G
NED
19-Apr-2021
19-Apr-2021
9
18-Dec-1960
NA
1
0
0
0
RMC,NRC
Buch
Mr.
Anand Kripalu
00118324
AAAPK9657R
ED
CEO-
18-Aug-2021
18-Aug-2021
5
02-Oct-1958
NA
1
0
0
0
RMC
Thirumalachar
MD
Company Remarks
Whether Regular chairperson
Yes
appointed
Whether Chairperson is related to MD
No
or CEO
Composition of Committees
a.
Audit Committee
Sr.
Name of the Director
Category
Chairperson/Membership
Appointment Date
Cessation Date
No.
1
Sharmila Abhay Karve
ID
Chairperson
22-Aug-2019
2
Davinder Singh Brar
ID,C & NED
Member
22-Aug-2019
3
Animesh Agrawal
NED
Member
26-Apr-2021
Company Remarks
Whether Permanent chairperson
Yes
appointed
b.
Stakeholders Relationship Committee
Sr.
Name of the Director
Category
Chairperson/Membership
Appointment Date
Cessation Date
No.
1
Animesh Agrawal
NED
Chairperson
22-Aug-2019
2
Sharmila Abhay Karve
ID
Member
22-Aug-2019
3
Aniket Damle
NED
Member
26-Apr-2021
Company Remarks
Whether Permanent chairperson
Yes
appointed
c.
Risk Management Committee
Sr.
Name of the Director
Category
Chairperson/Membership
Appointment Date
Cessation Date
No.
1
Aniket Damle
NED
Member
22-Aug-2019
2
Murugappan Ramasamy
Member
Member
01-Nov-2018
3
Parag Shah
Member
Member
25-Nov-2019
4
Prakash Dharmani
Member
Member
01-Nov-2018
5
Anand Kripalu Thirumalachar
ED
Member
18-Aug-2021
6
Uwe Ferdinand Rohrhoff
ID
Member
29-Jul-2021
7
Dhaval Jitendra Buch
NED
Chairperson
26-Apr-2021
8
Animesh Agrawal
NED
Member
22-Aug-2019
Company Remarks
Whether Permanent chairperson
Yes
appointed
d. Nomination and Remuneration Committee
Sr.
Name of the Director
Category
Chairperson/Membership
Appointment Date
Cessation Date
No.
1
Uwe Ferdinand Rohrhoff
ID
Chairperson
22-Aug-2019
2
Davinder Singh Brar
ID,C & NED
Member
22-Aug-2019
3
Amit Dixit
NED
Member
22-Aug-2019
4
Dhaval Jitendra Buch
NED
Member
26-Apr-2021
30-Nov-2021
Company Remarks
Whether Permanent chairperson
Yes
appointed
Meeting of Board of Directors
Date(s) of Meeting (if
Date(s) of Meeting (if
Whether requirement
Number of Directors
Number of Independent
any) in the previous
any) in the relevant
of Quorum met
present
Directors present
quarter
quarter
02-Jul-2021
10-Nov-2021
Yes
8
3
29-Jul-2021
Yes
8
3
Company Remarks
Maximum gap between any two 103 consecutive (in number of days)
Meeting of Committees
Name of the
Date(s) of meeting
Date(s) of meeting of
Whether
Number of
Number of
Committee
during of the
the committee in the
requirement of
Directors
independent
committee in the
relevant quarter
Quorum met
present
directors present
previous quarter
(Yes/No)
Audit Committee
29-Jul-2021
Yes
3
2
Audit Committee
10-Nov-2021
Yes
3
2
Nomination &
02-Jul-2021
Yes
4
2
Remuneration
Committee
Nomination &
29-Jul-2021
Yes
4
2
Remuneration
Committee
Nomination &
10-Nov-2021
Yes
4
2
Remuneration
Committee
Company Remarks
Maximum gap between any two
103
consecutive (in number of days) [Only
for Audit Committee]
iv.
Related Party Transactions
Subject
Compliance status
Remark
(Yes/No/NA)
Whether prior approval of audit committee obtained
Yes
Whether shareholder approval obtained for material RPT
Not Applicable
Whether details of RPT entered into pursuant to omnibus approval have
Yes
been reviewed by Audit Committee
Disclosure of notes on related party transactions and Disclosure of notes of material related party transactions
VI.
Affirmations
1.
The composition of Board of Directors is in terms of SEBI (Listing obligations and disclosure
requirements) Regulations, 2015. -
Yes
2.
The composition of the following committees is in terms of SEBI(Listing obligations and disclosure
requirements) Regulations, 2015
Audit Committee - Yes
Nomination & remuneration committee - Yes
Stakeholders relationship committee - Yes
Risk management committee (applicable to the top 100 listed entities) - Yes
The committee members have been made aware of their powers, role and responsibilities as specified in SEBI (Listing obligations and disclosure requirements) Regulations, 2015. - Yes
The meetings of the board of directors and the above committees have been conducted in the manner as specified in SEBI (Listing obligations and disclosure requirements) Regulations, 2015. - Yes
a. This report and/or the report submitted in the previous quarter has been placed before Board of Directors. - Yes b. Any comments/observations/advice of Board of Directors may be mentioned here:
Name
:
Suresh Savaliya
Designation
:
Company Secretary & Compliance Officer
