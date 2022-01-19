Log in
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

EPL : Corporate Governance Report for the quarter ended 31 December 2021

01/19/2022 | 09:32am EST
ANNEXURE I

Format to be submitted by listed entity on quarterly basis

1. Name of Listed Entity

- EPL Limited

2. Quarter ending

- 31 December 2021

i.

Composition Of Board Of Director

Title

Name of the

DIN

PAN

Category

Sub

Initial Date

Date of

Date of

Tenure

Date of Birth

Whether

Date of

No. of

No of

No of

No of post of

Members

Remarks

(Mr./

Director

(Chairperso

Categ

of

Appointment

cessation

special

passing

Directorship

Independent

memberships in

Chairperson in

hip in

Ms)

n

ory

Appointme

resolutio

special

in listed

Directorship

Audit/

Audit/

Committe

/Executive/

nt

n passed?

resolution

entities

in listed

Stakeholder

Stakeholder

es of the

Non-

including

entities

Committee(s)

Committee held

Company

Executive/

this listed

including

including this

in listed entities

Independent/

entity

this listed

listed entity

including this

Nominee)

entity

listed entity

Mr.

Davinder Singh

00068502

AAGPB0665A

ID,C &

22-Aug-2019

22-Aug-2019

28

21-Aug-1952

NA

4

4

7

2

AC,NRC

Brar

NED

Mrs.

Sharmila Abhay

05018751

AETPK7563H

ID

22-Aug-2019

22-Aug-2019

28

08-Apr-1965

NA

4

4

8

4

AC,SC

Karve

Mr.

Uwe Ferdinand

05225437

ZZZZZ9999Z

ID

22-Aug-2019

22-Aug-2019

28

29-Apr-1962

NA

1

1

0

0

RMC,NRC

Mr. Uwe

Rohrhoff

Ferdinand

Rohrhoff is a

Foreign

National and

does not have a

PAN Card.

Mr.

Amit Dixit

01798942

AHXPD7229A

NED

22-Aug-2019

22-Aug-2019

28

26-Jan-1973

NA

3

0

1

0

NRC

Mr.

Animesh

08538625

BADPA7260A

NED

22-Aug-2019

22-Aug-2019

28

19-Jul-1990

NA

1

0

2

1

AC,SC,RC

Agrawal

Mr.

Aniket Damle

08538557

BKXPD4551M

NED

22-Aug-2019

22-Aug-2019

28

15-Jul-1994

NA

1

0

1

0

SC,RC

Mr.

Dhaval Jitendra

00106813

AADPB6761G

NED

19-Apr-2021

19-Apr-2021

9

18-Dec-1960

NA

1

0

0

0

RMC,NRC

Buch

Mr.

Anand Kripalu

00118324

AAAPK9657R

ED

CEO-

18-Aug-2021

18-Aug-2021

5

02-Oct-1958

NA

1

0

0

0

RMC

Thirumalachar

MD

Company Remarks

Whether Regular chairperson

Yes

appointed

Whether Chairperson is related to MD

No

or CEO

  1. Composition of Committees

a.

Audit Committee

Sr.

Name of the Director

Category

Chairperson/Membership

Appointment Date

Cessation Date

No.

1

Sharmila Abhay Karve

ID

Chairperson

22-Aug-2019

2

Davinder Singh Brar

ID,C & NED

Member

22-Aug-2019

3

Animesh Agrawal

NED

Member

26-Apr-2021

Company Remarks

Whether Permanent chairperson

Yes

appointed

b.

Stakeholders Relationship Committee

Sr.

Name of the Director

Category

Chairperson/Membership

Appointment Date

Cessation Date

No.

1

Animesh Agrawal

NED

Chairperson

22-Aug-2019

2

Sharmila Abhay Karve

ID

Member

22-Aug-2019

3

Aniket Damle

NED

Member

26-Apr-2021

Company Remarks

Whether Permanent chairperson

Yes

appointed

c.

Risk Management Committee

Sr.

Name of the Director

Category

Chairperson/Membership

Appointment Date

Cessation Date

No.

1

Aniket Damle

NED

Member

22-Aug-2019

2

Murugappan Ramasamy

Member

Member

01-Nov-2018

3

Parag Shah

Member

Member

25-Nov-2019

4

Prakash Dharmani

Member

Member

01-Nov-2018

5

Anand Kripalu Thirumalachar

ED

Member

18-Aug-2021

6

Uwe Ferdinand Rohrhoff

ID

Member

29-Jul-2021

7

Dhaval Jitendra Buch

NED

Chairperson

26-Apr-2021

8

Animesh Agrawal

NED

Member

22-Aug-2019

Company Remarks

Whether Permanent chairperson

Yes

appointed

d. Nomination and Remuneration Committee

Sr.

Name of the Director

Category

Chairperson/Membership

Appointment Date

Cessation Date

No.

1

Uwe Ferdinand Rohrhoff

ID

Chairperson

22-Aug-2019

2

Davinder Singh Brar

ID,C & NED

Member

22-Aug-2019

3

Amit Dixit

NED

Member

22-Aug-2019

4

Dhaval Jitendra Buch

NED

Member

26-Apr-2021

30-Nov-2021

Company Remarks

Whether Permanent chairperson

Yes

appointed

  1. Meeting of Board of Directors

Date(s) of Meeting (if

Date(s) of Meeting (if

Whether requirement

Number of Directors

Number of Independent

any) in the previous

any) in the relevant

of Quorum met

present

Directors present

quarter

quarter

02-Jul-2021

10-Nov-2021

Yes

8

3

29-Jul-2021

Yes

8

3

Company Remarks

Maximum gap between any two 103 consecutive (in number of days)

  1. Meeting of Committees

Name of the

Date(s) of meeting

Date(s) of meeting of

Whether

Number of

Number of

Committee

during of the

the committee in the

requirement of

Directors

independent

committee in the

relevant quarter

Quorum met

present

directors present

previous quarter

(Yes/No)

Audit Committee

29-Jul-2021

Yes

3

2

Audit Committee

10-Nov-2021

Yes

3

2

Nomination &

02-Jul-2021

Yes

4

2

Remuneration

Committee

Nomination &

29-Jul-2021

Yes

4

2

Remuneration

Committee

Nomination &

10-Nov-2021

Yes

4

2

Remuneration

Committee

Company Remarks

Maximum gap between any two

103

consecutive (in number of days) [Only

for Audit Committee]

iv.

Related Party Transactions

Subject

Compliance status

Remark

(Yes/No/NA)

Whether prior approval of audit committee obtained

Yes

Whether shareholder approval obtained for material RPT

Not Applicable

Whether details of RPT entered into pursuant to omnibus approval have

Yes

been reviewed by Audit Committee

Disclosure of notes on related party transactions and Disclosure of notes of material related party transactions

VI.

Affirmations

1.

The composition of Board of Directors is in terms of SEBI (Listing obligations and disclosure

requirements) Regulations, 2015. - Yes

2.

The composition of the following committees is in terms of SEBI(Listing obligations and disclosure

requirements) Regulations, 2015

    1. Audit Committee - Yes
    2. Nomination & remuneration committee - Yes
    3. Stakeholders relationship committee - Yes
    4. Risk management committee (applicable to the top 100 listed entities) - Yes
  2. The committee members have been made aware of their powers, role and responsibilities as specified in SEBI (Listing obligations and disclosure requirements) Regulations, 2015. - Yes
  3. The meetings of the board of directors and the above committees have been conducted in the manner as specified in SEBI (Listing obligations and disclosure requirements) Regulations, 2015.- Yes
  4. a. This report and/or the report submitted in the previous quarter has been placed before Board of Directors. - Yes b. Any comments/observations/advice of Board of Directors may be mentioned here:

Name

:

Suresh Savaliya

Designation

:

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

Disclaimer

Essel Propack Ltd. published this content on 18 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2022 14:31:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
