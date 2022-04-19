EPL : Corporate Governance report for the year ended 31 March 2022

ANNEXURE IFormat to be submitted by listed entity on quarterly basis

1. Name of Listed Entity - EPL Limited 2. Quarter ending - 31 March 2022 Composition Of Board Of Director i.

Title (Mr./ Ms) Name of the Director DIN PAN Category (Chairperso n /Executive/ Non-Executive/ Independent/ Nominee) Sub Categ ory Initial Date of Appointme nt Date of Appointment Date of cessation Tenure Date of Birth Whether special resolutio n passed? Date of passing special resolution No. of Directorship in listed entities including this listed entity No of Independent Directorship in listed entities including this listed entity No of memberships in Audit/ Stakeholder Committee(s) including this listed entity No of post of Chairperson in Audit/ Stakeholder Committee held in listed entities including this listed entity Members hip in Committe es of the Company Remarks Mr. Davinder Singh Brar 00068502 AAGPB0665A ID,C & NED 22-Aug-2019 22-Aug-2019 31 21-Aug-1952 NA 4 4 7 2 AC,NRC Mrs. Sharmila Abhay Karve 05018751 AETPK7563H ID 22-Aug-2019 22-Aug-2019 31 08-Apr-1965 NA 4 4 8 4 AC,SC Mr. Uwe Ferdinand Rohrhoff 05225437 ZZZZZ9999Z ID 22-Aug-2019 22-Aug-2019 31 29-Apr-1962 NA 1 1 0 0 RMC,NRC Mr. Uwe Ferdinand Rohrhoff is a Foreign National and does not have a PAN Card. Mr. Amit Dixit 01798942 AHXPD7229A NED 22-Aug-2019 22-Aug-2019 31 26-Jan-1973 NA 3 0 1 0 NRC Mr. Animesh Agrawal 08538625 BADPA7260A NED 22-Aug-2019 22-Aug-2019 31 19-Jul-1990 NA 1 0 2 1 AC,SC,RC Mr. Aniket Damle 08538557 BKXPD4551M NED 22-Aug-2019 22-Aug-2019 31 15-Jul-1994 NA 1 0 1 0 SC,RC Mr. Dhaval Jitendra Buch 00106813 AADPB6761G NED 19-Apr-2021 19-Apr-2021 12 18-Dec-1960 NA 1 0 0 0 RMC Mr. Anand Kripalu Thirumalachar 00118324 AAAPK9657R ED CEO-MD 18-Aug-2021 18-Aug-2021 8 02-Oct-1958 NA 1 0 0 0 RMC

Company Remarks Whether Permanent chairperson appointed Yes Whether Chairperson is related to MD or CEO No

Sr. No. Name of the Director Category Chairperson/Membership Appointment Date Cessation Date 1 Sharmila Abhay Karve ID Chairperson 22-Aug-2019 2 Davinder Singh Brar ID,C & NED Member 22-Aug-2019 3 Animesh Agrawal NED Member 26-Apr-2021

Company Remarks Whether Permanent chairperson appointed Yes

ii. Composition of Committees a. Audit Committee b. Stakeholders Relationship Committee

Sr. No. Name of the Director Category Chairperson/Membership Appointment Date Cessation Date 1 Animesh Agrawal NED Chairperson 22-Aug-2019 2 Sharmila Abhay Karve ID Member 22-Aug-2019 3 Aniket Damle NED Member 26-Apr-2021

Company Remarks Whether Permanent chairperson appointed Yes

Sr. No. Name of the Director Category Chairperson/Membership Appointment Date Cessation Date 1 Dhaval Jitendra Buch NED Chairperson 26-Apr-2021 2 Animesh Agrawal NED Member 22-Aug-2019 3 Aniket Damle NED Member 22-Aug-2019 4 Murugappan Ramasamy Member Member 01-Nov-2018 5 Parag Shah Member Member 25-Nov-2019 31-Mar-2022 6 Prakash Dharmani Member Member 01-Nov-2018 7 Anand Kripalu Thirumalachar ED Member 18-Aug-2021 8 Uwe Ferdinand Rohrhoff ID Member 29-Jul-2021

Company Remarks Whether Permanent chairperson appointed Yes

Sr. No. Name of the Director Category Chairperson/Membership Appointment Date Cessation Date 1 Uwe Ferdinand Rohrhoff ID Chairperson 22-Aug-2019 2 Davinder Singh Brar ID,C & NED Member 22-Aug-2019 3 Amit Dixit NED Member 22-Aug-2019

Company Remarks Whether Permanent chairperson appointed Yes

c. Risk Management Committee d. Nomination and Remuneration Committee iii. Meeting of Board of Directors

Date(s) of Meeting (if any) in the previous quarter Date(s) of Meeting (if any) in the relevant quarter Whether requirement of Quorum met Number of Directors present Number of Independent Directors present 10-Nov-2021 09-Feb-2022 Yes 8 3 29-Mar-2022 Yes 8 3

Company Remarks Maximum gap between any two consecutive (in number of days) 90

iv.

Meeting of Committees

Name of the Committee Date(s) of meeting during of the committee in the previous quarter Date(s) of meeting of the committee in the relevant quarter Whether requirement of Quorum met (Yes/No) Number of Directors present Number of independent directors present Audit Committee 10-Nov-2021 Yes 3 2 Audit Committee 09-Feb-2022 Yes 3 2 Audit Committee 15-Mar-2022 Yes 3 2 Nomination & Remuneration Committee 10-Nov-2021 Yes 4 2 Nomination & Remuneration Committee 09-Feb-2022 Yes 3 2 Risk Management Committee 18-Jan-2022 Yes 2 0 Risk Management Committee 21-Feb-2022 Yes 5 1

Company Remarks Maximum gap between any two consecutive (in number of days) [Only for Audit Committee] 90

Subject Compliance status (Yes/No/NA) Remark Whether prior approval of audit committee obtained Yes Whether shareholder approval obtained for material RPT Not Applicable Whether details of RPT entered into pursuant to omnibus approval have been reviewed by Audit Committee Yes

Disclosure of notes on related party transactions and Disclosure of notes of material related party transactions

v. Related Party Transactions VI. Affirmations 1. The composition of Board of Directors is in terms of SEBI (Listing obligations and disclosure requirements) Regulations, 2015. - Yes 2. The composition of the following committees is in terms of SEBI(Listing obligations and disclosure requirements) Regulations, 2015 3. 4. 5.

a. Audit Committee - Yes

b. Nomination & remuneration committee - Yes

c. Stakeholders relationship committee - Yes

d. Risk management committee (applicable to the top 100 listed entities) - Yes

The committee members have been made aware of their powers, role and responsibilities as specified in SEBI (Listing obligations and disclosure requirements) Regulations, 2015. - Yes

The meetings of the board of directors and the above committees have been conducted in the manner as specified in SEBI (Listing obligations and disclosure requirements) Regulations, 2015.- Yes

a. This report and/or the report submitted in the previous quarter has been placed before Board of Directors. - Yes

b. Any comments/observations/advice of Board of Directors may be mentioned here: NA