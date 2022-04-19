|
EPL : Corporate Governance report for the year ended 31 March 2022
ANNEXURE IFormat to be submitted by listed entity on quarterly basis
|
1.
|
Name of Listed Entity
|
- EPL Limited
|
2.
|
Quarter ending
|
- 31 March 2022
|
Composition Of Board Of Director
i.
|
Title (Mr./ Ms)
|
Name of the Director
|
DIN
|
PAN
|
Category (Chairperso n /Executive/ Non-Executive/ Independent/ Nominee)
|
Sub Categ ory
|
Initial Date of Appointme nt
|
Date of Appointment
|
Date of cessation
|
Tenure
|
Date of Birth
|
Whether special resolutio n passed?
|
Date of passing special resolution
|
No. of Directorship in listed entities including this listed entity
|
No of Independent Directorship in listed entities including this listed entity
|
No of memberships in Audit/ Stakeholder Committee(s) including this listed entity
|
No of post of Chairperson in Audit/ Stakeholder Committee held in listed entities including this listed entity
|
Members hip in Committe es of the Company
|
Remarks
|
Mr.
|
Davinder Singh Brar
|
00068502
|
AAGPB0665A
|
ID,C & NED
|
22-Aug-2019
|
22-Aug-2019
|
31
|
21-Aug-1952
|
NA
|
4
|
4
|
7
|
2
|
AC,NRC
|
Mrs.
|
Sharmila Abhay Karve
|
05018751
|
AETPK7563H
|
ID
|
22-Aug-2019
|
22-Aug-2019
|
31
|
08-Apr-1965
|
NA
|
4
|
4
|
8
|
4
|
AC,SC
|
Mr.
|
Uwe Ferdinand Rohrhoff
|
05225437
|
ZZZZZ9999Z
|
ID
|
22-Aug-2019
|
22-Aug-2019
|
31
|
29-Apr-1962
|
NA
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
RMC,NRC
|
Mr. Uwe Ferdinand Rohrhoff is a Foreign National and does not have a PAN Card.
|
Mr.
|
Amit Dixit
|
01798942
|
AHXPD7229A
|
NED
|
22-Aug-2019
|
22-Aug-2019
|
31
|
26-Jan-1973
|
NA
|
3
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
NRC
|
Mr.
|
Animesh Agrawal
|
08538625
|
BADPA7260A
|
NED
|
22-Aug-2019
|
22-Aug-2019
|
31
|
19-Jul-1990
|
NA
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
1
|
AC,SC,RC
|
Mr.
|
Aniket Damle
|
08538557
|
BKXPD4551M
|
NED
|
22-Aug-2019
|
22-Aug-2019
|
31
|
15-Jul-1994
|
NA
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
SC,RC
|
Mr.
|
Dhaval Jitendra Buch
|
00106813
|
AADPB6761G
|
NED
|
19-Apr-2021
|
19-Apr-2021
|
12
|
18-Dec-1960
|
NA
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
RMC
|
Mr.
|
Anand Kripalu Thirumalachar
|
00118324
|
AAAPK9657R
|
ED
|
CEO-MD
|
18-Aug-2021
|
18-Aug-2021
|
8
|
02-Oct-1958
|
NA
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
RMC
|
Company Remarks
|
Whether Permanent chairperson appointed
|
Yes
|
Whether Chairperson is related to MD or CEO
|
No
|
Sr. No.
|
Name of the Director
|
Category
|
Chairperson/Membership
|
Appointment Date
|
Cessation Date
|
1
|
Sharmila Abhay Karve
|
ID
|
Chairperson
|
22-Aug-2019
|
2
|
Davinder Singh Brar
|
ID,C & NED
|
Member
|
22-Aug-2019
|
3
|
Animesh Agrawal
|
NED
|
Member
|
26-Apr-2021
|
Company Remarks
|
Whether Permanent chairperson appointed
|
Yes
|
ii.
|
Composition of Committees
|
a.
|
Audit Committee
|
b.
|
Stakeholders Relationship Committee
|
Sr. No.
|
Name of the Director
|
Category
|
Chairperson/Membership
|
Appointment Date
|
Cessation Date
|
1
|
Animesh Agrawal
|
NED
|
Chairperson
|
22-Aug-2019
|
2
|
Sharmila Abhay Karve
|
ID
|
Member
|
22-Aug-2019
|
3
|
Aniket Damle
|
NED
|
Member
|
26-Apr-2021
|
Company Remarks
|
Whether Permanent chairperson appointed
|
Yes
|
Sr. No.
|
Name of the Director
|
Category
|
Chairperson/Membership
|
Appointment Date
|
Cessation Date
|
1
|
Dhaval Jitendra Buch
|
NED
|
Chairperson
|
26-Apr-2021
|
2
|
Animesh Agrawal
|
NED
|
Member
|
22-Aug-2019
|
3
|
Aniket Damle
|
NED
|
Member
|
22-Aug-2019
|
4
|
Murugappan Ramasamy
|
Member
|
Member
|
01-Nov-2018
|
5
|
Parag Shah
|
Member
|
Member
|
25-Nov-2019
|
31-Mar-2022
|
6
|
Prakash Dharmani
|
Member
|
Member
|
01-Nov-2018
|
7
|
Anand Kripalu Thirumalachar
|
ED
|
Member
|
18-Aug-2021
|
8
|
Uwe Ferdinand Rohrhoff
|
ID
|
Member
|
29-Jul-2021
|
Company Remarks
|
Whether Permanent chairperson appointed
|
Yes
|
Sr. No.
|
Name of the Director
|
Category
|
Chairperson/Membership
|
Appointment Date
|
Cessation Date
|
1
|
Uwe Ferdinand Rohrhoff
|
ID
|
Chairperson
|
22-Aug-2019
|
2
|
Davinder Singh Brar
|
ID,C & NED
|
Member
|
22-Aug-2019
|
3
|
Amit Dixit
|
NED
|
Member
|
22-Aug-2019
|
Company Remarks
|
Whether Permanent chairperson appointed
|
Yes
|
c.
|
Risk Management Committee
|
d.
|
Nomination and Remuneration Committee
|
iii.
|
Meeting of Board of Directors
|
Date(s) of Meeting (if any) in the previous quarter
|
Date(s) of Meeting (if any) in the relevant quarter
|
Whether requirement of Quorum met
|
Number of Directors present
|
Number of Independent Directors present
|
10-Nov-2021
|
09-Feb-2022
|
Yes
|
8
|
3
|
29-Mar-2022
|
Yes
|
8
|
3
|
Company Remarks
|
Maximum gap between any two consecutive (in number of days)
|
90
iv.
Meeting of Committees
|
Name of the Committee
|
Date(s) of meeting during of the committee in the previous quarter
|
Date(s) of meeting of the committee in the relevant quarter
|
Whether requirement of Quorum met (Yes/No)
|
Number of Directors present
|
Number of independent directors present
|
Audit Committee
|
10-Nov-2021
|
Yes
|
3
|
2
|
Audit Committee
|
09-Feb-2022
|
Yes
|
3
|
2
|
Audit Committee
|
15-Mar-2022
|
Yes
|
3
|
2
|
Nomination & Remuneration Committee
|
10-Nov-2021
|
Yes
|
4
|
2
|
Nomination & Remuneration Committee
|
09-Feb-2022
|
Yes
|
3
|
2
|
Risk Management Committee
|
18-Jan-2022
|
Yes
|
2
|
0
|
Risk Management Committee
|
21-Feb-2022
|
Yes
|
5
|
1
|
Company Remarks
|
Maximum gap between any two consecutive (in number of days) [Only for Audit Committee]
|
90
|
Subject
|
Compliance status
(Yes/No/NA)
|
Remark
|
Whether prior approval of audit committee obtained
|
Yes
|
Whether shareholder approval obtained for material RPT
|
Not Applicable
|
Whether details of RPT entered into pursuant to omnibus approval have been reviewed by Audit Committee
|
Yes
|
Disclosure of notes on related party transactions and Disclosure of notes of material related party transactions
|
v.
|
Related Party Transactions
|
VI.
|
Affirmations
|
1.
|
The composition of Board of Directors is in terms of SEBI (Listing obligations and disclosure requirements) Regulations, 2015. - Yes
|
2.
|
The composition of the following committees is in terms of SEBI(Listing obligations and disclosure requirements) Regulations, 2015
|
3.
|
4.
|
5.
-
a. Audit Committee - Yes
-
b. Nomination & remuneration committee - Yes
-
c. Stakeholders relationship committee - Yes
-
d. Risk management committee (applicable to the top 100 listed entities) - Yes
The committee members have been made aware of their powers, role and responsibilities as specified in SEBI (Listing obligations and disclosure requirements) Regulations, 2015. - Yes
The meetings of the board of directors and the above committees have been conducted in the manner as specified in SEBI (Listing obligations and disclosure requirements) Regulations, 2015.- Yes
|
Name
|
:
|
Suresh Savaliya
|
Designation
|
:
|
Company Secretary
