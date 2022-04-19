Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. EPL Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    500135   INE255A01020

EPL LIMITED

(500135)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  04-17
174.10 INR   -5.12%
01:04aEPL : Corporate Governance report for the year ended 31 March 2022
PU
04/13Antler Gold to Buy Onkoshi Gold Project in Namibia
MT
03/29EPL to Form New Subsidiary in Brazil
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

EPL : Corporate Governance report for the year ended 31 March 2022

04/19/2022 | 01:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ANNEXURE IFormat to be submitted by listed entity on quarterly basis

1.

Name of Listed Entity

- EPL Limited

2.

Quarter ending

- 31 March 2022

Composition Of Board Of Director

i.

Title (Mr./ Ms)

Name of the Director

DIN

PAN

Category (Chairperso n /Executive/ Non-Executive/ Independent/ Nominee)

Sub Categ ory

Initial Date of Appointme nt

Date of Appointment

Date of cessation

Tenure

Date of Birth

Whether special resolutio n passed?

Date of passing special resolution

No. of Directorship in listed entities including this listed entity

No of Independent Directorship in listed entities including this listed entity

No of memberships in Audit/ Stakeholder Committee(s) including this listed entity

No of post of Chairperson in Audit/ Stakeholder Committee held in listed entities including this listed entity

Members hip in Committe es of the Company

Remarks

Mr.

Davinder Singh Brar

00068502

AAGPB0665A

ID,C & NED

22-Aug-2019

22-Aug-2019

31

21-Aug-1952

NA

4

4

7

2

AC,NRC

Mrs.

Sharmila Abhay Karve

05018751

AETPK7563H

ID

22-Aug-2019

22-Aug-2019

31

08-Apr-1965

NA

4

4

8

4

AC,SC

Mr.

Uwe Ferdinand Rohrhoff

05225437

ZZZZZ9999Z

ID

22-Aug-2019

22-Aug-2019

31

29-Apr-1962

NA

1

1

0

0

RMC,NRC

Mr. Uwe Ferdinand Rohrhoff is a Foreign National and does not have a PAN Card.

Mr.

Amit Dixit

01798942

AHXPD7229A

NED

22-Aug-2019

22-Aug-2019

31

26-Jan-1973

NA

3

0

1

0

NRC

Mr.

Animesh Agrawal

08538625

BADPA7260A

NED

22-Aug-2019

22-Aug-2019

31

19-Jul-1990

NA

1

0

2

1

AC,SC,RC

Mr.

Aniket Damle

08538557

BKXPD4551M

NED

22-Aug-2019

22-Aug-2019

31

15-Jul-1994

NA

1

0

1

0

SC,RC

Mr.

Dhaval Jitendra Buch

00106813

AADPB6761G

NED

19-Apr-2021

19-Apr-2021

12

18-Dec-1960

NA

1

0

0

0

RMC

Mr.

Anand Kripalu Thirumalachar

00118324

AAAPK9657R

ED

CEO-MD

18-Aug-2021

18-Aug-2021

8

02-Oct-1958

NA

1

0

0

0

RMC

Company Remarks

Whether Permanent chairperson appointed

Yes

Whether Chairperson is related to MD or CEO

No

Sr. No.

Name of the Director

Category

Chairperson/Membership

Appointment Date

Cessation Date

1

Sharmila Abhay Karve

ID

Chairperson

22-Aug-2019

2

Davinder Singh Brar

ID,C & NED

Member

22-Aug-2019

3

Animesh Agrawal

NED

Member

26-Apr-2021

Company Remarks

Whether Permanent chairperson appointed

Yes

ii.

Composition of Committees

a.

Audit Committee

b.

Stakeholders Relationship Committee

Sr. No.

Name of the Director

Category

Chairperson/Membership

Appointment Date

Cessation Date

1

Animesh Agrawal

NED

Chairperson

22-Aug-2019

2

Sharmila Abhay Karve

ID

Member

22-Aug-2019

3

Aniket Damle

NED

Member

26-Apr-2021

Company Remarks

Whether Permanent chairperson appointed

Yes

Sr. No.

Name of the Director

Category

Chairperson/Membership

Appointment Date

Cessation Date

1

Dhaval Jitendra Buch

NED

Chairperson

26-Apr-2021

2

Animesh Agrawal

NED

Member

22-Aug-2019

3

Aniket Damle

NED

Member

22-Aug-2019

4

Murugappan Ramasamy

Member

Member

01-Nov-2018

5

Parag Shah

Member

Member

25-Nov-2019

31-Mar-2022

6

Prakash Dharmani

Member

Member

01-Nov-2018

7

Anand Kripalu Thirumalachar

ED

Member

18-Aug-2021

8

Uwe Ferdinand Rohrhoff

ID

Member

29-Jul-2021

Company Remarks

Whether Permanent chairperson appointed

Yes

Sr. No.

Name of the Director

Category

Chairperson/Membership

Appointment Date

Cessation Date

1

Uwe Ferdinand Rohrhoff

ID

Chairperson

22-Aug-2019

2

Davinder Singh Brar

ID,C & NED

Member

22-Aug-2019

3

Amit Dixit

NED

Member

22-Aug-2019

Company Remarks

Whether Permanent chairperson appointed

Yes

c.

Risk Management Committee

d.

Nomination and Remuneration Committee

iii.

Meeting of Board of Directors

Date(s) of Meeting (if any) in the previous quarter

Date(s) of Meeting (if any) in the relevant quarter

Whether requirement of Quorum met

Number of Directors present

Number of Independent Directors present

10-Nov-2021

09-Feb-2022

Yes

8

3

29-Mar-2022

Yes

8

3

Company Remarks

Maximum gap between any two consecutive (in number of days)

90

iv.

Meeting of Committees

Name of the Committee

Date(s) of meeting during of the committee in the previous quarter

Date(s) of meeting of the committee in the relevant quarter

Whether requirement of Quorum met (Yes/No)

Number of Directors present

Number of independent directors present

Audit Committee

10-Nov-2021

Yes

3

2

Audit Committee

09-Feb-2022

Yes

3

2

Audit Committee

15-Mar-2022

Yes

3

2

Nomination & Remuneration Committee

10-Nov-2021

Yes

4

2

Nomination & Remuneration Committee

09-Feb-2022

Yes

3

2

Risk Management Committee

18-Jan-2022

Yes

2

0

Risk Management Committee

21-Feb-2022

Yes

5

1

Company Remarks

Maximum gap between any two consecutive (in number of days) [Only for Audit Committee]

90

Subject

Compliance status

(Yes/No/NA)

Remark

Whether prior approval of audit committee obtained

Yes

Whether shareholder approval obtained for material RPT

Not Applicable

Whether details of RPT entered into pursuant to omnibus approval have been reviewed by Audit Committee

Yes

Disclosure of notes on related party transactions and Disclosure of notes of material related party transactions

v.

Related Party Transactions

VI.

Affirmations

1.

The composition of Board of Directors is in terms of SEBI (Listing obligations and disclosure requirements) Regulations, 2015. - Yes

2.

The composition of the following committees is in terms of SEBI(Listing obligations and disclosure requirements) Regulations, 2015

3.

4.

5.

  • a. Audit Committee - Yes

  • b. Nomination & remuneration committee - Yes

  • c. Stakeholders relationship committee - Yes

  • d. Risk management committee (applicable to the top 100 listed entities) - Yes

The committee members have been made aware of their powers, role and responsibilities as specified in SEBI (Listing obligations and disclosure requirements) Regulations, 2015. - Yes

The meetings of the board of directors and the above committees have been conducted in the manner as specified in SEBI (Listing obligations and disclosure requirements) Regulations, 2015.- Yes

  • a. This report and/or the report submitted in the previous quarter has been placed before Board of Directors. - Yes

  • b. Any comments/observations/advice of Board of Directors may be mentioned here:

    NA

Name

:

Suresh Savaliya

Designation

:

Company Secretary

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

EPL Ltd. published this content on 19 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2022 05:03:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about EPL LIMITED
01:04aEPL : Corporate Governance report for the year ended 31 March 2022
PU
04/13Antler Gold to Buy Onkoshi Gold Project in Namibia
MT
03/29EPL to Form New Subsidiary in Brazil
MT
03/23Deep-South Resources Provides Namibia Update
MT
03/18Rex Resources Amends Option Agreement for Kalum Gold Property in British Columbia
MT
03/15Deep-South Resources Says Namibia Energy Ministry Fails to File New Documents in The Hi..
MT
02/09EPL : Investors update on Financial results for the quarter ended-31 December 2021
PU
02/09TRANSCRIPT : EPL Limited, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 09, 2022
CI
02/09EPL Names New CFO
MT
02/09EPL Limited Announces Executive Changes
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 34 381 M 451 M 451 M
Net income 2022 2 305 M 30,2 M 30,2 M
Net Debt 2022 2 488 M 32,6 M 32,6 M
P/E ratio 2022 24,0x
Yield 2022 2,37%
Capitalization 55 003 M 721 M 721 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,67x
EV / Sales 2023 1,46x
Nbr of Employees 3 365
Free-Float 40,1%
Chart EPL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
EPL Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EPL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 174,10 INR
Average target price 253,27 INR
Spread / Average Target 45,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anand Thirumalachar Kripalu Global Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Amit Jain Chief Financial Officer
Davinder Singh Brar Chairman
Prakash Dharmani Global Chief Information Officer
Murugappan R. Ramasamy Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EPL LIMITED-15.87%721
BERRY GLOBAL GROUP, INC.-24.65%7 711
APTARGROUP, INC.-4.15%7 696
FP CORPORATION-30.23%1 770
SHENZHEN LEAGUER CO., LTD.-18.42%1 748
SCIENTEX BERHAD-17.12%1 465