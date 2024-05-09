HERNDON, Va., May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ePlus inc. (NASDAQ NGS: PLUS – news) today announced Binary Defense as a new Tier 2 Managed Detection and Response (MDR) partner for ePlus.

Binary Defense collaborates closely with organizations by customizing its MDR solution to meet their specific needs, including security posture, individual risks, and business priorities. Through the combination of its unique Open XDR strategy and attacker mindset, Binary Defense delivers accelerated detection, investigation, and response capabilities for its customers, providing actionable insights on potential threats within minutes, not hours.

"We are delighted to partner with ePlus to join their Tier 2 cybersecurity MDR partner program to offer combined expertise and services to enhance the security posture of mutual customers," said Dan Adcock, Chief Operating Officer, of Binary Defense. "We believe the right partner is the best defense, and we are committed to providing the highest level of security services through our ePlus partnership."

Binary Defense's MDR services have been recognized in several analyst reports, including a five-time Representative Vendor in the Gartner Market Guide for Managed Detection and Response Services report; a Notable Vendor in Forrester's The Managed Detection and Response Landscape, Q1 2023 report; and a "Strong Performer" in The Forrester Wave™: Managed Detection & Response, Q2 2023. The company was also named a top 250 MSSP by MSSP Alert.

"Customer requirements around managed detection and response services continue to evolve as new technologies and threats enter the scene," said Lee Waskevich, vice president of security strategy at ePlus. "ePlus is proud to partner with Binary Defense because of its ability to meet the customer where they are in their security journey, and provide a robust stack of mature security operations services. As a Tier 2 partner, ePlus enhances the detection and response abilities with expert guidance, services validation, and consultant oversight to ensure our customers are not compromising when it comes to MDR services."

About Binary Defense

Binary Defense is a trusted leader in security operations, supporting companies of all sizes to proactively monitor, detect, and respond to cyberattacks. The company offers a personalized Open XDR approach to Managed Detection and Response, advanced Threat Hunting, Digital Risk Protection, Phishing Response, and Incident Response services, helping customers mature their security program efficiently and effectively based on their unique risks and business needs.

With a world-class 24/7 SOC, deep domain expertise in cyber, and sophisticated technology, hundreds of companies across every industry have entrusted Binary Defense to protect their business. Binary Defense gives companies actionable insights within minutes not hours, the confidence in their program to be resilient to ever-changing threats, and the time back that matters most to their business. Binary Defense is also the Trusted Cybersecurity Partner of the Cleveland Browns and partners with PGA TOUR players. For more information, visit our website, check out our blog, or follow us on LinkedIn.

About ePlus inc.

ePlus has an unwavering and relentless focus on leveraging technology to create inspired and transformative business outcomes for its customers. Offering a robust portfolio of solutions, as well as a broad range of consultative and managed services across the technology spectrum, ePlus has proudly achieved more than 30 years of success, carrying customers forward through adversity, rapidly changing environments, and other obstacles. ePlus is a trusted advisor, bringing expertise, credentials, talent, and a thorough understanding of innovative technologies, spanning security, cloud, data center, networking, collaboration, and emerging solutions, to organizations across all industry segments. With complete lifecycle management services and flexible payment solutions, ePlus' more than 1,850 associates are focused on cultivating positive customer experiences and are dedicated to their craft, harnessing new knowledge while applying decades of proven experience. ePlus is headquartered in Virginia, with locations in the United States, UK, Europe, and Asia‐Pacific. For more information, visit www.eplus.com, call 888-482-1122, or email info@eplus.com. Connect with ePlus on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , and Instagram . ePlus, Where Technology Means More®.

ePlus®, Where Technology Means More®, and ePlus products referenced herein are either registered trademarks or trademarks of ePlus inc. in the United States and/or other countries. The names of other companies, products, and services mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

