Every technology investment starts with a "why". Maybe the why is to become more efficient, shortcutting long or tedious processes. Maybe the why is to better manage costs, decreasing superfluous spend that is not providing an optimized return. Maybe it's to enable a new revenue stream, enhance productivity by automating manual operations or shore up security in the wake of a vulnerability discovered on your network. While the number and types of "whys" are too many to count, ePlus can help answer the "how".
Whatever the reason, your why is our way. It is our way to help you understand the opportunities and challenges that come with the technology you already have, and the ones you've got your eye on. It is our way to deep dive into your world to thoroughly understand your unique needs and to work closely with you to navigate the various options, solutions or services that best match your business requirements and budget. It is our way to understand the latest technologies from industry leaders at a comprehensive level and explain them in a way that will allow you to make educated, informed and productive decisions that yield results more quickly. It is our way to listen and address your challenges, placing your wants and your wishes at the core of everything we do. It is our way to harness the inherent knowledge that comes with our 30+ years in the business on your behalf, which is born of an innate understanding of market dynamics that change fast and regularly.
Focusing on the totality of the experience we provide our customers has never steered us wrong. Our customers are at the core of every decision, every investment and every one of our offerings. Our solutions portfolio is designed, and continues to grow, with our customers' desired business outcomes in mind. The "Journey to Modernization" supports cloud and data center needs, while "Compromise Nothing" focuses on all-inclusive security and "AI Ignite" enables and leverages the benefits and opportunities offered by artificial intelligence.
Our services are designed with customer experience at the forefront, offering options ranging from consultative to managed, that help customers realize the full value of their technology investments from design through implementation and ongoing management. Our financing options provide customers with a flexible avenue to pay
for the technology, equipment or services they need when they need them. Our Lifecycle Solutions Group is laser-focused on delivering a positive customer experience with every interaction, whether implementing new solutions and services or facilitating annual renewals and annuity services to ensure seamlessness of operations.
The pace of change today is relentless, and an organization's ability to respond relies largely on the technology that is in place, combined with successfully selecting the right qualified, dedicated and
skilled partners to provide support or guidance on the journey. While the fast rate of change can yield many positives, as in the case of AI, managing it can also present challenges. We can help ensure that you have the support you need in place, whether qualified in-house staff or modern, flexible technology.
And, in the cases where a little extra assistance is needed, we can provide a fully managed environment that gives you even more.
When we say that "your why is our way," we mean it, and the proof is our 30+ years of success and experience with thousands of happy customers. Whether AI, security, cloud, networking, collaboration or any
combination thereof, we have the knowledge, experience, flexibility, creativity and commitment to excellence that will help you confidently reconcile the
"how." Customer First, Services Led, Results Driven. ePlus. Where Technology Means More.
Dear Fellow Shareholders
I am pleased to report that Fiscal 2024 was a strong year for ePlus as we continued to execute on our strategy and benefit from our strong positioning in the growing areas of Artificial Intelligence (AI), cybersecurity, cloud, networking
and services to meet our customers' rapidly evolving needs. Our growth outpaced the industry and we increased our market share
- a clear indication that our solutions, along with our managed and professional services offerings, are resonating with our customers.
For the full year, our revenue was up 7.6% and gross profit advanced 6.4% while we continued to deliver industry-leading margins. Our high-margin services business continued to grow with revenue increasing 10.4%, led by 22.1% growth in Managed Services. We also expanded our footprint, solutions-based offerings and customer base with our acquisitions of Network Solutions Group and PEAK Resources, Inc. We boosted our already strong balance sheet with healthy cash flow generation and we ended the year with a record cash position, which provides the financial flexibility to support our long-term growth initiatives.
The financial success of this past year reflects the noteworthy execution of our strategy. We continue to execute on our "land and expand" approach, winning business from new and existing enterprise customers. At the same time, our rapidly growing services business provides consistent profitability and predictability as we build a base of recurring revenue. We generated strong returns while simultaneously positioning the company for future growth as we continue to strengthen our services and offerings.
Understanding and meeting our customers' needs is the key to our success. We continue to achieve this by expanding our capabilities and strategically investing in our people, services and solution sets. One important component of this strategy is having the right mix of solutions, services and expertise to meet our customers' most pressing needs and align with market growth trends. To that end, we expanded our engineering team and added client-facing professionals across key growth areas to help solidify our industry- leading position and ability to provide clients with innovative solutions.
As an example, our customers are focusing on AI to improve business processes and to transform customer and employee experiences. Our AI Ignite program is focused on helping customers at any phase of their AI journey assess, enable, implement and scale AI solutions. For over three decades, ePlus has provided solutions and services in areas that are foundationally critical to the success of AI, including data center strategy, storage and security. We believe that in time, every organization, big and small, will leverage the power of AI to transform their business. This, along with our other focus areas, provides significant long term market opportunities for us.
Some other examples are achieving our AWS Migration Competency status, the launch of our Compromise Nothing program and Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) via Azure Recover. Achieving our AWS Migration Competency status recognizes our demonstrated expertise in helping customers accelerate their cloud migration and modernization journey to AWS with an outcome-driven methodology. Our Compromise Nothing
security program facilitates customers' business resilience by taking a wholistic, non-siloed approach to security posture. Azure Recover provides our customers a turnkey DRaaS service that automates monthly testing to provide confidence in their ability to recover if disaster strikes. We will continue to build and introduce new offerings that will enable us to establish deeper relationships with our customers.
At fiscal 2024 year-end, our cash position was over $250 million, the highest in our history, as a result of strong sales, partly from a flush of inventory as supply chains normalized. Our strong cash position provides the financial flexibility to fund investments that drive long-term sustainable growth as well as return excess capital to shareholders. Most recently, the Board authorized a new enlarged buyback authorization of 1.25 million shares over a 12-month period. Our disciplined approach to capital allocation remains unchanged, with our top priority to make strategic investments in our business both organically and through acquisitions. We have a healthy pipeline of potential acquisitions with an emphasis on focusing our resources in the areas that create the greatest customer value. We have a proven track record of prudently deploying our capital at attractive valuations to drive sustainable long-term growth.
Another ongoing priority for us is giving back to the community, which is embedded in our DNA. I am proud that over the past decade we have raised over $500,000 for NMDP (formerly Be the Match), a leading nonprofit organization that facilitates bone marrow transplants. We have also been a long-term supporter of Habitat for Humanity and have partnered with The Estée Lauder Companies for its annual Tech Day of Pink campaign to drive donations for breast cancer research. Additionally, during the past year we launched our Outstanding Gratitude campaign to honor veterans and expanded our GRIT: Girls Re-Imagining Technology® program into 10 schools.
Our success is built on a long history of putting the customer first. The strength of our diversified and complementary portfolio of products and services provides a solid foundation to support growth. And, as we look into fiscal 2025 and beyond, we remain focused on execution and believe that we are well positioned for long-term growth and profitability. We have a clear and compelling product and services strategy targeting high growth areas and are building an extremely durable business with a long runway
of growth.
I would like to thank you, our shareholders, for your support and belief in both our company and our vision. I would also like to thank our Board whose counsel serves to shape our strategy. And I'm sending a strong thank you to all of our employees for their hard work, dedication and contribution to the success we have achieved.
Mark Marron
CEO and President
ePlus Solutions & Services:
The"How" to Your "Why"
There are countless ways to achieve your business outcomes. With modern and dynamic technology spanning every part of the spectrum, our solutions and services are designed to be as hands-on or hands-off as you need them to be. In a multi-faceted and complex world, technology is no longer siloed; its many pieces need to work harmoniously together to achieve maximum impact.
Robust and pervasive security is important to every part of the technology puzzle, as is the need for a strong and resilient network to serve as a powerful foundation that supports your business. AI Ignite, our latest portfolio offering, is designed to help organizations at any point on the AI journey to assess, enable, secure, implement and amplify the use of AI technologies. And, whether to enable an AI use case or to move forward on a modernization journey, the need to manage, store, access and secure data has never been greater.
ePlus is the partner who understands these dependencies and facilitates these interchanges to reap maximum reward and benefit from your technology investments. With a technology solution or advisory or managed service to meet almost any need, our expertise is "how" you'll achieve your "why."
Comprehensive Solutions and Services
Snapshots of Success
Helping our customer organizations navigate the disruption happening across almost every industry is what ePlus does best. Our technical capabilities and proficiencies have been honed over more than three decades, giving
us specialized yet broad levels of knowledge across almost every industry, providing extraordinary context and value to our customers. We infuse our experience into every engagement, working as an extension of our customers' organizations to accomplish more.
Hosting Service Provider:
Professional & Managed Services
Challenge: A leading GPU infrastructure service provider needed to upgrade its AI infrastructure to enable the provision of support services to its customers, while optimizing its current incident and problem management process.
Solution:
Business Outcome: Accelerated build and deployment of new cutting edge AI infrastructure for their clients, resulting in increased revenue and efficiency for the team supporting these services.
Children's Hospital: Cloud
Disaster Recovery
Challenge: Current disaster recovery solution was unable to meet the Recovery Point Objectives (RPOs) and Recovery Time Objectives (RTOs) for critical patient care systems.
Solution:
Business Outcome: Implemented Disaster Recovery to AWS with a consumption-based cost model, lowered RPOs and RTOs to meet business requirements, and increased ability to recover from ransomware.
Industrial Manufacturing: vCISO
Challenge: Significant security-related audit requirements arose without sufficient internal support resources to put policies or controls in place, remediate issues or maintain posture.
Solution:
Business Outcomes: Established a maturing and scalable security posture. Remediated all defined vulnerabilities and established a controls roadmap to enable continued diligence and ongoing security posture maturity.
Healthcare: Storage
as a Service
Challenge: Digital pathology project scanning 1M+ physical images to enable real-time access and improved patient outcomes.
Solution:
Business Outcomes: Reduced risk around capacity management, availability and performance through low upfront investment, transparent predictable cost model and financial-backed SLAs.
Financial Organization: Data Center
Migration and Modernization
Challenge: Data center migration from traditional to COLO while modernizing and improving security at the edge.
Solution: Security, Check Point Maestro Firewalls and Infinity ELA
Business Outcomes: Accelerated the move to a COLO facility in a flexible and secure manner. Greater visibility on who and what is traversing the edge as well as locking down access more efficiently.
Always Our Way:
A Culture of Giving
Like our business, our commitment to giving back also grows every year. We were gratified to continue our support of some of our keystone charities but were also happy to welcome some new ones to the mix. This year, one of our most memorable efforts was built around celebrating and honoring veterans, including those working at ePlus, with our Outstanding Gratitude campaign.
NMDP
For the past decade ePlus has been a proud supporter of NMDP, formerly Be The Match.
Working in partnership with our customers,
partners and employees we have successfully raised more than a half million dollars to support the logistics and operations that help NMDP provide life-savings services and assistance to patients and their families.
Tech Day of Pink
Our annual participation in The Estee Lauder Companies Tech Day of Pink campaign continued again
this year, with social media posts of our employees dressed in pink helping to
drive donations to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. We're pleased to join forces with colleagues across the technology world to support this effort.
GRIT: Girls Re-imagining Tomorrow®
Empowering middle school aged girls through STEM
education is not just about teaching technology; it's about fostering a mindset of curiosity, innovation and leadership. Our GRIT program, which has now graduated nearly 450 students, creates
inclusive and supportive environments where girls feel encouraged to explore, take risks, and dream big. The GRIT program expanded to
10 schools this year and is helping to pave the way for a more diverse, innovative, and equitable future in technology.
Habitat for Humanity
This year, a team of ePlus employee volunteers joined forces with Habitat
for Humanity of Durham to assist in the building of affordable houses
in the Durham, NC area. ePlus has partnered with Habitat for Humanity since 2018 on builds at various locations across the U.S., including Virginia, California and Texas.
Giving Back
Outstanding Gratitude
In recognition of Veterans Day we were proud to unveil our Outstanding Gratitude campaign, which was designed to honor veterans, including those who work at ePlus. The campaign microsite featured an interesting and inspiring interview with our CEO and Ambassador Chesley "Sully" Sullenberger, as well as the video stories and written submissions shared by our own ePlus veterans. As a means to leverage the campaign to give back to the larger veteran community, eligible viewers of the interview were able to choose one of two impactful and charitable "thank you" gifts, both of which benefited the veteran community.
Jessie's Joy Jars
Members of the ePlus Sales and Services teams joined forces in Orlando to support the Never Ever Give Up (NEGU®) Foundation, which offers a network of resources and connections to families with children fighting cancer. The team spent the afternoon stuffing Jessie's JoyJars® to be delivered around the world to children in long-term hospital care fighting courageous battles.
Sweet Julia Grace Foundation
Our ePlus ITS Team showed up in force around the holidays to support the Sweet Julia Grace Foundation
(SJGF). Our team spent an afternoon building Sunshine Boxes
and Parent Care Packages for individuals who are seriously ill or going through medical crises, as well as their parents and caregivers. The assembled packages were delivered by SJGF staff directly
to patients and their families in hospitals across Northern Virginia, Maryland, and Washington, D.C. to provide them with some "Sunshine on a Rainy Day."
Follow our Corporate Social Responsibility efforts on Social Media
Comparison of 5-Year
Cumulative Total Return
Among ePlus inc., the NASDAQ Composite Index, and S&P 600 Small Cap Information Technology
The graph below matches ePlus inc.'s cumulative 5-Year total shareholder return on common stock with the cumulative total returns of the NASDAQ Composite index and the S&P 600 Small Cap Information Technology index. The graph tracks the performance of a $100 investment in our common stock and in each index (with the reinvestment of all dividends) from 3/31/2019 to 3/31/2024.
The stock price performance included in this graph is not necessarily indicative of future stock price performance.
