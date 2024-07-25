Every technology investment starts with a "why". Maybe the why is to become more efficient, shortcutting long or tedious processes. Maybe the why is to better manage costs, decreasing superfluous spend that is not providing an optimized return. Maybe it's to enable a new revenue stream, enhance productivity by automating manual operations or shore up security in the wake of a vulnerability discovered on your network. While the number and types of "whys" are too many to count, ePlus can help answer the "how".

Whatever the reason, your why is our way. It is our way to help you understand the opportunities and challenges that come with the technology you already have, and the ones you've got your eye on. It is our way to deep dive into your world to thoroughly understand your unique needs and to work closely with you to navigate the various options, solutions or services that best match your business requirements and budget. It is our way to understand the latest technologies from industry leaders at a comprehensive level and explain them in a way that will allow you to make educated, informed and productive decisions that yield results more quickly. It is our way to listen and address your challenges, placing your wants and your wishes at the core of everything we do. It is our way to harness the inherent knowledge that comes with our 30+ years in the business on your behalf, which is born of an innate understanding of market dynamics that change fast and regularly.

Focusing on the totality of the experience we provide our customers has never steered us wrong. Our customers are at the core of every decision, every investment and every one of our offerings. Our solutions portfolio is designed, and continues to grow, with our customers' desired business outcomes in mind. The "Journey to Modernization" supports cloud and data center needs, while "Compromise Nothing" focuses on all-inclusive security and "AI Ignite" enables and leverages the benefits and opportunities offered by artificial intelligence.

Our services are designed with customer experience at the forefront, offering options ranging from consultative to managed, that help customers realize the full value of their technology investments from design through implementation and ongoing management. Our financing options provide customers with a flexible avenue to pay

for the technology, equipment or services they need when they need them. Our Lifecycle Solutions Group is laser-focused on delivering a positive customer experience with every interaction, whether implementing new solutions and services or facilitating annual renewals and annuity services to ensure seamlessness of operations.

The pace of change today is relentless, and an organization's ability to respond relies largely on the technology that is in place, combined with successfully selecting the right qualified, dedicated and

skilled partners to provide support or guidance on the journey. While the fast rate of change can yield many positives, as in the case of AI, managing it can also present challenges. We can help ensure that you have the support you need in place, whether qualified in-house staff or modern, flexible technology.

And, in the cases where a little extra assistance is needed, we can provide a fully managed environment that gives you even more.

When we say that "your why is our way," we mean it, and the proof is our 30+ years of success and experience with thousands of happy customers. Whether AI, security, cloud, networking, collaboration or any

combination thereof, we have the knowledge, experience, flexibility, creativity and commitment to excellence that will help you confidently reconcile the

"how." Customer First, Services Led, Results Driven. ePlus. Where Technology Means More.