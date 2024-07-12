ePlus Announces Storage-as-a-Service Leveraging NetApp

HERNDON, VA - July 12, 2024 - ePlus inc. (NASDAQ NGS: PLUS - news) today announced the expansion of its Storage-as-a-Service (STaaS) portfolio by launching ePlus STaaS with NetApp Keystone. As an enhancement to NetApp Keystone Partner program, the ePlus offering combines flexible subscription models for storage consumption via NetApp Keystone with ePlus technical support and customer success resources.



ePlus Storage-as-a-Service enables organizations to leverage:

Accelerated Issue Resolution : Gain faster access to experienced support, minimizing downtime and maximizing productivity.

: Gain faster access to experienced support, minimizing downtime and maximizing productivity. Enhanced Capacity Planning : Optimize storage resources with insights into usage patterns, billing, and future needs.

: Optimize storage resources with insights into usage patterns, billing, and future needs. Pay-As-You-Grow Model : Align storage costs with actual consumption, eliminating overprovisioning and unexpected expenses.

: Align storage costs with actual consumption, eliminating overprovisioning and unexpected expenses. On-Demand Scalability: Easily adapt to changing business demands with burst capacity for seamless growth and agility.

"Our commitment is to provide customers with the industry's best technologies in a cloud-like experience for their on-premises data center infrastructure," said Justin Mescher, vice president of AI, Cloud and Data Center Solutions at ePlus. "ePlus Storage-as-a-Service leveraging NetApp Keystone addresses the challenges of capacity planning in today's dynamic IT landscape. Customers can now leverage enterprise-grade NetApp technology, backed by our dedicated support and customer success team, for a worry-free, scalable storage solution."



"NetApp Keystone delivers a real hybrid cloud experience in a single subscription, reducing the burdens of managing data storage and allowing IT teams to focus on driving beneficial outcomes for the business," said David Sznewajs, vice president, U.S. Partner Organization at NetApp. "By working with ePlus, we are giving more organizations the chance to benefit from a fully managed service that can grow and scale with their business, supported by a team of experts to offer technical support and customer success."

For more information about ePlus Storage-as-a-Service powered by NetApp, visit www.eplus.com/STaaS.

