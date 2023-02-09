|
EPlus : February, 2023
Mark Marron
Chief Executive Officer
|
|
|
OEM Vendor
|
|
|
Partnerships
|
Listed companies
|
employees
|
in business for
|
|
30+ years
|
customers
|
|
as a leading, global
technology integrator
FY22 adjusted gross billings
|
certifications
|
*See Non-GAAP Financial Information
|
FY22 net sales
|
|
|
|
© 2023 ePlus inc.
Experienced Leadership Team
Mark
Marron
Chief Executive Officer
Joined ePlus in 2005
35+ Years of Experience
Dan
Farrell
Senior Vice President,
National Professional
Services
Joined ePlus in 2010
35+ Years of Experience
Erica
Stoecker
General Counsel
Joined ePlus in 2001
25+ Years of Experience
Elaine
Marion
Chief Financial Officer
Joined ePlus in 1998
30+ Years of Experience
Kley
Parkhurst
Senior Vice President,
Corporate Development
Joined ePlus in 1991
35+ Years of Experience
Doug
King
Chief Information Officer
Joined ePlus in 2018
25+ Years of Experience
Darren
Raiguel
Chief Operating Officer, President of ePlus Technology, inc.
Joined ePlus in 1997 30+ Years of Experience
Jenifer
Pape
Vice President
Human Resources
Joined ePlus in 2022
25+ Years of Experience
Ken
Farber
President,
ePlus Software, LLC
Joined ePlus in 2001
30+ Years of Experience
Expanding Footprint
Resources to implement locally and globally
SINGAPORE
UK
INDIA
INTERNATIONAL OFFICES
|
REGIONAL OFFICE
|
SALES OFFICES
|
MANAGED SERVICES CENTERS
|
INTEGRATION CENTERS
30+ locations serving the U.S., U.K., Europe, and Asia-Pac
24/7/365 managed services operations and integration centers strategically placed throughout the U.S.
2,900+ certifications from the top IT manufacturers in the world
|
|All news about EPLUS INC.
|
|
|
|Analyst Recommendations on EPLUS INC.
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2023
|
2 047 M
-
-
|Net income 2023
|
107 M
-
-
|Net Debt 2023
|
-
-
-
|P/E ratio 2023
|14,1x
|Yield 2023
|-
|
|Capitalization
|
1 535 M
1 535 M
-
|Capi. / Sales 2023
|0,75x
|Capi. / Sales 2024
|0,73x
|Nbr of Employees
|1 745
|Free-Float
|96,9%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends EPLUS INC.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Bullish
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|3
|Last Close Price
|57,04 $
|Average target price
|62,50 $
|Spread / Average Target
|9,57%