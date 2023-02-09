Advanced search
    PLUS   US2942681071

EPLUS INC.

(PLUS)
02/09/2023
57.18 USD   +0.25%
05:47pEplus : February, 2023
PU
05:16pInsider Sell: Eplus
MT
11:51aEplus : Conference Call Discussing Earnings for Third Quarter 2023 Results
PU
EPlus : February, 2023

02/09/2023 | 05:47pm EST
February 7, 2023

Mark Marron

Chief Executive Officer

© 2023 ePlus inc. I 2

OEM Vendor

Partnerships

Listed companies

employees

in business for

30+ years

customers

as a leading, global

technology integrator

FY22 adjusted gross billings

certifications

*See Non-GAAP Financial Information

FY22 net sales

© 2023 ePlus inc.

Experienced Leadership Team

Mark

Marron

Chief Executive Officer

Joined ePlus in 2005

35+ Years of Experience

Dan

Farrell

Senior Vice President,

National Professional

Services

Joined ePlus in 2010

35+ Years of Experience

Erica

Stoecker

General Counsel

Joined ePlus in 2001

25+ Years of Experience

Elaine

Marion

Chief Financial Officer

Joined ePlus in 1998

30+ Years of Experience

Kley

Parkhurst

Senior Vice President,

Corporate Development

Joined ePlus in 1991

35+ Years of Experience

Doug

King

Chief Information Officer

Joined ePlus in 2018

25+ Years of Experience

Darren

Raiguel

Chief Operating Officer, President of ePlus Technology, inc.

Joined ePlus in 1997 30+ Years of Experience

Jenifer

Pape

Vice President

Human Resources

Joined ePlus in 2022

25+ Years of Experience

Ken

Farber

President,

ePlus Software, LLC

Joined ePlus in 2001

30+ Years of Experience

© 2023 ePlus inc.

I 4

Expanding Footprint

Resources to implement locally and globally

SINGAPORE

UK

INDIA

INTERNATIONAL OFFICES

REGIONAL OFFICE

SALES OFFICES

MANAGED SERVICES CENTERS

INTEGRATION CENTERS

30+ locations serving the U.S., U.K., Europe, and Asia-Pac

24/7/365 managed services operations and integration centers strategically placed throughout the U.S.

2,900+ certifications from the top IT manufacturers in the world

© 2023 ePlus inc. I 5

This is an excerpt of the original content.

Disclaimer

ePlus Inc. published this content on 09 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2023 22:46:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 047 M - -
Net income 2023 107 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 14,1x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 535 M 1 535 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,75x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,73x
Nbr of Employees 1 745
Free-Float 96,9%
Chart EPLUS INC.
Duration : Period :
ePlus inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EPLUS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 57,04 $
Average target price 62,50 $
Spread / Average Target 9,57%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark P. Marron President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Elaine D. Marion Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
C. Thomas Faulders Chairman
Doug King Chief Information Officer
Darren S. Raiguel Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EPLUS INC.28.82%1 535
ACCENTURE PLC6.70%179 293
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.8.09%155 764
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-3.49%122 943
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-6.23%92 806
INFOSYS LIMITED5.46%79 194