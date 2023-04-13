Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. EPlus inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PLUS   US2942681071

EPLUS INC.

(PLUS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-04-12 pm EDT
50.30 USD   -1.06%
08:30aEPlus Renews Cisco Advanced Customer Experience Specialization
PR
04/12EPlus to Exhibit at HIMSS Global Health Conference and Exhibition
AQ
04/11EPlus to Exhibit at HIMSS Global Health Conference and Exhibition
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

EPlus Renews Cisco Advanced Customer Experience Specialization

04/13/2023 | 08:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HERNDON, Va., April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ePlus inc. (NASDAQ NGS: PLUS – news) today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, ePlus Technology, inc., has renewed its Cisco Advanced Customer Experience Specialization in the United States. By renewing the Advanced Customer Experience Specialization, ePlus has demonstrated that it is qualified to support customers across the full lifecycle of solutions and has successfully passed the audit to confirm it has invested in people, processes, and tools. Through these investments and its Customer Experience methodology, ePlus ensures it is capable of educating customers and providing the support needed to achieve their desired business outcomes. 

"At ePlus, delivering a best-in-class Customer Experience is a guiding force behind everything we do. We are delighted to have renewed this Cisco Advanced Customer Experience Specialization, which validates and acknowledges our customer-first dedication in helping organizations maximize the value of their purchases and achieve the greatest return from their investments," said Ken Farber, president of software, partners, marketing and strategy at ePlus. "We look forward to continuing to work side by side with our customers, supporting them as they move to the next phase in the lifecycle and plan their future for success."

For more information on the ePlus and Cisco portfolio or our award-winning The Future of Work Rocks campaign, designed to improve how organizations operate, please visit: https://futureofworkrocks.eplus.com/.

About ePlus inc.

ePlus has an unwavering and relentless focus on leveraging technology to create inspired and transformative business outcomes for its customers. Offering a robust portfolio of solutions, as well as a broad range of consultative and managed services across the technology spectrum, ePlus has proudly achieved more than 30 years of success in the business, carrying customers forward through adversity, rapidly changing environments, and other obstacles. ePlus is a trusted advisor, bringing expertise, credentials, talent and a thorough understanding of innovative technologies, spanning security, cloud, data center, networking, collaboration and emerging solutions, to organizations across all industry segments. With complete lifecycle management services and flexible payment solutions, ePlus' more than 1,700 associates are focused on cultivating positive customer experiences and are dedicated to their craft, harnessing new knowledge while applying decades of proven experience. ePlus is headquartered in Virginia, with offices in the United States, UK, Europe, and Asia–Pacific. For more information, visit www.eplus.com, call 888-482-1122, or email info@eplus.com.  Connect with ePlus on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.  ePlus, Where Technology Means More®.

ePlus®, Where Technology Means More®, and ePlus products referenced herein are either registered trademarks or trademarks of ePlus inc. in the United States and/or other countries.  The names of other companies, products, and services mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains information about management's view of ePlus' future expectations, plans and prospects that are not historical facts and may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements."  Actual and anticipated future results may vary materially due to certain risks and uncertainties. Certain risks and uncertainties that may affect such "forward-looking statements" are detailed in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, especially under the heading "Risk Factors." All information set forth in this press release is current as of the date of this release and ePlus expressly disclaims any duty or obligation to update this information, except as may be required by law. 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eplus-renews-cisco-advanced-customer-experience-specialization-301792810.html

SOURCE ePlus inc.


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about EPLUS INC.
08:30aEPlus Renews Cisco Advanced Customer Experience Specialization
PR
04/12EPlus to Exhibit at HIMSS Global Health Conference and Exhibition
AQ
04/11EPlus to Exhibit at HIMSS Global Health Conference and Exhibition
PR
04/05Sector Update: Tech Stocks Declining Late Wednesday
MT
04/05Sector Update: Tech Stocks Fall in Afternoon Trading
MT
04/05EPlus Board Approves New Share Buyback Plan for Up to 1 Million Common Shares
MT
04/05EPlus Announces New Stock Repurchase Program
PR
04/05EPlus inc. announces an Equity Buyback for 1,000,000 shares, representing 3.72% of its ..
CI
04/05EPlus inc. authorizes a Buyback Plan.
CI
03/31EPlus Achieves Inclusion on CRN Tech Elite 250 List for Tenth Year
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EPLUS INC.
More recommendations
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer