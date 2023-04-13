EPlus Renews Cisco Advanced Customer Experience Specialization

HERNDON, Va., April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ePlus inc. (NASDAQ NGS: PLUS – news) today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, ePlus Technology, inc., has renewed its Cisco Advanced Customer Experience Specialization in the United States. By renewing the Advanced Customer Experience Specialization, ePlus has demonstrated that it is qualified to support customers across the full lifecycle of solutions and has successfully passed the audit to confirm it has invested in people, processes, and tools. Through these investments and its Customer Experience methodology, ePlus ensures it is capable of educating customers and providing the support needed to achieve their desired business outcomes.

"At ePlus, delivering a best-in-class Customer Experience is a guiding force behind everything we do. We are delighted to have renewed this Cisco Advanced Customer Experience Specialization, which validates and acknowledges our customer-first dedication in helping organizations maximize the value of their purchases and achieve the greatest return from their investments," said Ken Farber, president of software, partners, marketing and strategy at ePlus. "We look forward to continuing to work side by side with our customers, supporting them as they move to the next phase in the lifecycle and plan their future for success."

For more information on the ePlus and Cisco portfolio or our award-winning The Future of Work Rocks campaign, designed to improve how organizations operate, please visit: https://futureofworkrocks.eplus.com/.

About ePlus inc.

ePlus has an unwavering and relentless focus on leveraging technology to create inspired and transformative business outcomes for its customers. Offering a robust portfolio of solutions, as well as a broad range of consultative and managed services across the technology spectrum, ePlus has proudly achieved more than 30 years of success in the business, carrying customers forward through adversity, rapidly changing environments, and other obstacles. ePlus is a trusted advisor, bringing expertise, credentials, talent and a thorough understanding of innovative technologies, spanning security, cloud, data center, networking, collaboration and emerging solutions, to organizations across all industry segments. With complete lifecycle management services and flexible payment solutions, ePlus' more than 1,700 associates are focused on cultivating positive customer experiences and are dedicated to their craft, harnessing new knowledge while applying decades of proven experience. ePlus is headquartered in Virginia, with offices in the United States, UK, Europe, and Asia–Pacific. For more information, visit www.eplus.com, call 888-482-1122, or email info@eplus.com. Connect with ePlus on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. ePlus, Where Technology Means More®.

