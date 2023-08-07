ePlus inc. provider of technology solutions across the spectrum spanning security, cloud, data center, networking, collaboration, artificial intelligence, and emerging solutions, to domestic and foreign organizations across various industry segments. The Company conducts its operations through two business segments. The technology segment sells information technology (IT) hardware products, third-party software and maintenance contracts, its own and third-party advanced professional and managed services, and its software. The financing segment operations primarily consist of the financing of IT equipment, software, and related services. Both segments sell to commercial entities, state and local governments, government contractors, and educational institutions. It also provides consulting, professional, and managed services, IT staff augmentation, and complete lifecycle management services in the areas of security, cloud, networking, data center, collaboration and emerging technologies.