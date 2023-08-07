Summary of Segment Reporting Changes
The following tables present our segment operating results for our fiscal years ended March 31, 2022, and 2023 under the new segment structure. We previously presented our technology business as one segment and the revenues and gross profit for this business are now being presented as three segments: product, professional services and managed services.
Year ended March 31, 2023
First Quarter
Second Quarter
Third Quarter
Fourth Quarter
Fiscal
Year
Revenue
Product
$ 385,676
$ 406,317
$ 544,316
$ 414,493
$ 1,750,802
Professional services
37,168
38,050
39,151
37,416
151,785
Managed services
25,941
27,111
28,307
31,299
112,658
Technology business
448,785
471,478
611,774
483,208
2,015,245
Financing segment
9,574
22,228
11,702
8,969
52,473
Total
$ 458,359
$ 493,706
$ 623,476
$ 492,177
$ 2,067,718
Gross profit
Product
$ 83,168
$ 94,389
$ 104,485
$ 98,699
$ 380,741
Professional services
15,055
14,697
15,294
16,548
61,594
Managed services
7,428
7,189
8,075
9,463
32,155
Technology business
105,651
116,275
127,854
124,710
474,490
Financing segment
7,872
17,029
10,518
7,615
43,034
Total
$ 113,523
$ 133,304
$ 138,372
$ 132,325
$ 517,524
Year ended March 31, 2022
First Quarter
Second Quarter
Third Quarter
Fourth Quarter
Fiscal Year
Revenue
Product
$ 344,766
$ 375,444
$ 414,448
$ 357,753
$ 1,492,411
Professional services
33,296
38,088
38,986
36,377
146,747
Managed services
22,296
22,769
23,541
25,272
93,878
Technology business
400,358
436,301
476,975
419,402
1,733,036
Financing segment
16,291
21,716
17,859
32,117
87,983
Total
$ 416,649
$ 458,017
$ 494,834
$ 451,519
$ 1,821,019
Gross profit
Product
$ 73,751
$ 81,607
$ 79,863
$ 81,401
$ 316,622
Professional services
15,036
16,676
17,354
14,318
63,384
Managed services
6,646
6,795
7,266
7,440
28,147
Technology business
95,433
105,078
104,483
103,159
408,153
Financing segment
10,079
17,924
12,634
12,192
52,829
Total
$ 105,512
$ 123,002
$ 117,117
$ 115,351
$ 460,982

